Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First National Corporation    FXNC

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(FXNC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Corporation Announces 22% Increase in Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST

STRASBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First National Corporation (Nasdaq: FXNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on February 12, 2020.  This was a 22% increase compared to the quarterly dividend paid on December 13, 2019.  The dividend is payable on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (Nasdaq:FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia.  The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia.  In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management.  First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

CONTACTS

Scott C. HarvardM. Shane Bell
President and CEOExecutive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121(540) 465-9121 
sharvard@fbvirginia.com sbell@fbvirginia.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
11:01aFirst National Corporation Announces 22% Increase in Cash Dividend
GL
01/29FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/28First National Corporation Reports 17% Increase in Fourth Quarter 2019 Net In..
GL
2019FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
2019First National Corporation Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
2019FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019FIRST NATIONAL : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2019FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
2019FIRST NATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter Earnings
PU
2019First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings
GL
More news
Chart FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Harvard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth H. Cottrell Chairman
Dennis A. Dysart Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael Shane Bell CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James R. Wilkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION-1.92%104
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.72%168 473
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 161
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%61 071
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.31%50 465
QNB-5.13%49 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group