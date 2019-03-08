First National Energy Corporation (FNEC) Prepares for Deployment of its Wind Turbine Technology Throughout North America

Sarasota FL, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- First National Energy Corp (OTC: FNEC) is pleased to announce that its wind turbine technology has entered the commercialization stage and is now prepared for full scale deployment throughout North America.



The wind turbine technology has 23 years of proven reliability and performance, hundreds of installations that continue to perform efficiently, and has received several industry recognition awards. Customer trials have been successfully completed since the technology was installed in North America in 2016.

After more than 2 years of North American customer trials, the Company has received interest from a number of large organizations looking to adopt First National’s wind turbine technology. Discussions continue with the companies that participated in the trials regarding the integration of the technology into existing business models.

Further, the company is in the process of solidifying a partnership with an experienced Management & Technical Engineering Services firm to manage and execute the overall deployment of the technology throughout North America. This partnership is expected to be secured and announced within the coming days.

Ongoing additional updates from the Company are available by following First National Energy on Twitter @FNECorp

Videos from FNEC can be viewed on FNEC’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQS0HDos9FDsBIG2vkU2YZA

For further information about First National Energy Corp, please visit: www.firstnationalenergy.com

About First National Energy Corp

First National Energy is dedicated to international research and evaluation of various wind turbine designs and technologies. The Company has since found and successfully acquired the perfect autonomous renewable energy solution for multiple critical and non-critical power applications. The technology has more than 23 years of proven reliability and performance, industry recognition awards, and hundreds of installations that continue to perform efficiently to date. After many years, this technology has evolved to become a completely fine tuned and state of the art solution chosen exclusively by military, national telecom corporations, large scale mining operations, municipalities to augment public utilities in remote areas and private users. To date, this technology has successfully produced in excess of 12,000 Megawatts of electrical power. The Company has also forged strategic and commercial relationships with large scale leading power generation contractors, engineering firms, producers, and industry experts in order to support future commercialization and of this technology suite which is now positioned for major deployment in USA, Canada, Europe and India.

Contact: Pete Wanner | CFO First National Energy Corp T+ (416) 918–6987 E+ pete.wanner@firstnationalenergy.com