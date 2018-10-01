First Northwest Bancorp : Announces New Chief Operating Officer

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (the "Company"), the holding
company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles
(the “Bank,” and collectively with the Company, “First Northwest”),
announced today that Christopher J. Riffle has been named Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer of First Northwest. Mr. Riffle has
been serving as interim Chief Operating Officer since the resignation of
Mr. Jeffrey S. Davis, which was effective on August 28, 2018. Mr. Riffle
will continue to serve as First Northwest’s General Counsel/Corporate
Secretary.
Mr. Riffle has been with First Northwest since September 2017 and has
played an integral role in ensuring that First Northwest maintains the
highest legal and regulatory compliance standards. He has established
internal processes and communication standards which have improved
efficiency and understanding of a wide variety of legal and regulatory
concepts, while at the same time significantly reducing expenses for the
Company.
Prior to coming to First Northwest, Mr. Riffle was a partner with the
Platt Irwin Law Firm, where he represented First Northwest as general
counsel for 8 years. Overall, he has practiced law for over 12 years and
has developed a wealth of legal expertise and experience which has
already proven to be invaluable to First Northwest. His strong legal
background combined with his familiarity with First Northwest and its
operational functions and needs make him especially suited to take on
the responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer for First Northwest.
In addition to his professional background and expertise, Mr. Riffle is
a Port Angeles native and graduated from Port Angeles High School. After
15 years away, during which time he attended law school and taught high
school French and history, among other things, he and his family
returned to Port Angeles in 2008. When he’s not at work, Mr. Riffle
spends time with his family, serves on multiple volunteer boards, and
enjoys running, hiking, biking, reading, and travelling.
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding
company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles,
with approximately $1.2 billion in assets. First Federal is a Washington
state-chartered mutual savings bank primarily serving communities in
Western Washington State with thirteen banking locations - eight located
within Clallam and Jefferson counties, two in Kitsap County, two in
Whatcom County, and a home lending center in King County.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate
to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in
which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived
opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and
statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking
statements are based upon current management expectations and may,
therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results,
performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested,
expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a
wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to:
increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate
environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general
economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets;
legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the
Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") - which are available on our
website at www.ourfirstfed.com
and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release
and in other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect
because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the
factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot
foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future
results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in
any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf, and the
Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively
affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating
the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed
on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any
obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after
the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results
for 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively
affect the Company's operations and stock price performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006012/en/