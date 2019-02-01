First Northwest Bancorp : Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company
for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank”),
announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or
$0.21 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.19
earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018, an increase of $204,000. The current quarter's net
income increased $2.2 million compared to a net loss of $114,000 for the
same quarter in 2017. The increase in net income compared to the same
quarter last year was mainly due to an estimated revaluation adjustment
of the net deferred tax asset ("DTA revaluation") through the provision
for income taxes as a result of the passage of the U.S. Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act ("Tax Act") on December 22, 2017. The estimated DTA revaluation
resulted in a $1.2 million increase to the Company's income tax expense
and an $0.11 reduction in earnings per basic and diluted share for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017. The non-GAAP (Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles) reconciliation of net income eliminating the
non-recurring DTA revaluation, which the Company believes facilitates an
assessment of its banking operations, is included at the end of this
release.
Larry Hueth, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the
50% year over year increase in earnings per share. Loan and deposit
growth were respectable for the year, although we did see some slowing
during the most recent quarter attributable to uncertainty associated
with where we are in the economic cycle and other market influences. Net
interest income after provision for loan losses increased 8.2% year over
year as we saw the positive impact of a higher loan to deposit ratio. We
continue to focus on asset quality and interest rate risk mitigation
efforts moving into 2019 and look forward to continued earnings
improvement as we adjust our earning asset mix and focus on operating
efficiencies. We also anticipate continuing our capital management
strategies through share repurchase and dividends that we employed in
2018.
During the quarter, we declared and paid our first dividend to
shareholders, and we are pleased to announce that the board of directors
declared another dividend of $0.03 per common share outstanding at its
regular meeting on January 22, 2019, which will be payable March 22,
2019, to shareholders of record at March 8, 2019."
Quarter highlights (at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2018)
Net income increased $204,000 compared to the quarter ended
September 30, 2018 and increased $2.2 million compared to the quarter
ended December 31, 2017;
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share increased to $0.21
compared to $0.19 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and
$(0.01) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017;
Loans receivable increased $24.4 million compared to the quarter ended
September 30, 2018 and increased $84.7 million compared to the quarter
ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to increases in auto and
commercial real estate loans;
Deposits increased $8.7 million during the quarter and increased $55.2
million from one year prior, due to promotional and ongoing business
development activities in new and existing markets;
The Company repurchased 200,600 shares of its common stock at an
average price of $15.29 per share during the quarter and 623,813 at an
average price of $16.00 per share during the year under the 2017 stock
repurchase plan approved in September 2017; and
The Company paid its first dividend of $0.03 per common share
outstanding on December 14, 2018.
Balance Sheet Review
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total assets increased $21.0
million to $1.3 billion, primarily due to an increase in net loans
receivable. Year over year, total assets increased $43.1 million from
$1.2 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily due to growth in net loans
receivable and investment securities.
Investment securities decreased $4.5 million during the quarter to
$306.5 million at December 31, 2018, and decreased $33.9 million
compared to $340.4 million at December 31, 2017. We continue to focus on
growing our loan portfolio and improving our earning asset mix over the
long term, as evidenced by the decrease in investment securities and
increase in net loans receivable during the year.
At December 31, 2018, U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed
securities ("MBS agency") comprised the largest portion of our
investment portfolio at 57.0%, and totaled $174.7 million at
December 31, 2018, a decrease during the quarter of $2.0 million from
$176.7 million at September 30, 2018. Other investment securities were
$121.1 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $2.1 million from
$123.3 million at September 30, 2018. Total investment securities
decreased $33.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $340.4 million
at December 31, 2017, which included a $15.5 million decrease in
mortgage-backed securities and an $18.4 million decrease in other
investment securities. The year over year decrease was the result of
sales, prepayment activity, and normal amortization, partially offset by
new investment purchases. The estimated average life of the total
investment securities portfolio was 5.0 years at December 31, 2018,
compared to 5.4 years at September 30, 2018, and 5.3 years at
December 31, 2017. The average repricing term of our investment
securities portfolio was approximately 3.7 years as of December 31,
2018, 4.0 years as of September 30, 2018, and 3.5 years as of
December 31, 2017, based on the interest rate environment at those
times. We anticipate the investment portfolio will continue to provide
additional interest income, as well as a source of liquidity to fund
loan growth and a means with which to manage interest rate risk.
Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $23.9 million to
$869.7 million at December 31, 2018 from $845.8 million at September 30,
2018, a result of our indirect and purchased auto loan programs and
continued focus on commercial lending. Auto and other consumer,
commercial real estate, and commercial business loans increased $17.4
million, $13.8 million, and $2.5 million, respectively, while
construction and land, multi-family, home equity, and one to four family
residential loans decreased $5.1 million, $2.9 million, $1.1 million,
and $561,000, respectively. There were $57.0 million in undisbursed
construction loan commitments at December 31, 2018 compared to $63.1
million at September 30, 2018, a decrease of $6.1 million. Auto loans
and other consumer loans increased primarily as a result of our indirect
auto lending and purchased auto loan programs.
Compared to December 31, 2017, total loans, excluding loans held for
sale, increased $83.6 million attributable to increases in auto and
other consumer loans of $59.3 million, commercial real estate loans of
$50.3 million, multi-family loans of $8.6 million, and commercial
business loans of $2.6 million, partially offset by decreases in
one-to-four family residential loans of $19.2 million, construction and
land loans of $17.0 million, and home equity loans of $844,000.
We monitor real estate values and general economic conditions in our
market areas, in addition to assessing the strength of our borrowers, in
order to prudently underwrite construction lending. As a result of
recent changes, we expect there will be a slowing of construction
lending in general, and no growth or a decline in construction and land
loan balances in our loan portfolio. We continually assess our lending
strategies across all product lines and markets within which we do
business in order to improve our earnings potential over time while also
prudently managing credit risk.
Deferred loan fees decreased to $292,000 at December 31, 2018 from
$427,000 at September 30, 2018, and $724,000 at December 31, 2017. Year
over year, the majority of the decrease is attributable to an increase
in costs related to our indirect lending program, with the quarter
showing a net decline related to changes in balances related to
different categories of loans. Premiums on purchased loans increased to
$3.9 million at December 31, 2018 from $3.4 million at September 30,
2018 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2017, mainly due to costs
associated with our auto loan purchase program.
Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Three Month Change
One Year Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Real Estate:
One-to four-family
$
336,178
$
336,739
$
355,391
(0.2
)%
(5.4
)%
Multi-family
82,331
85,229
73,767
(3.4
)
11.6
Commercial real estate
253,235
239,431
202,956
5.8
24.8
Construction and land
54,102
59,219
71,145
(8.6
)
(24.0
)
Total real estate loans
725,846
720,618
703,259
0.7
3.2
Consumer:
Home equity
37,629
38,744
38,473
(2.9
)
(2.2
)
Auto and other consumer
87,357
70,003
28,106
24.8
210.8
Total consumer loans
124,986
108,747
66,579
14.9
87.7
Commercial business loans
18,898
16,432
16,303
15.0
15.9
Total loans
869,730
845,797
786,141
2.8
10.6
Less:
Net deferred loan fees
292
427
724
(31.6
)
(59.7
)
Premium on purchased loans, net
(3,947
)
(3,423
)
(2,454
)
15.3
60.8
Allowance for loan losses
9,533
9,335
8,760
2.1
8.8
Total loans receivable, net
$
863,852
$
839,458
$
779,111
2.9
%
10.9
%
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total liabilities increased
$20.6 million to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.07 billion
at September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of an
increase in customer deposits of $8.7 million to $940.3 million at
December 31, 2018, from $931.6 million at September 30, 2018, and an
increase in borrowings of $15.0 million to $136.6 million at
December 31, 2018, from $121.5 million at September 30, 2018. Deposits
grew as the result of an increase of $18.0 million in savings accounts
and $10.2 million in certificates of deposit, offset by decreases of
$7.1 million in transaction accounts and $12.5 million in money market
accounts, respectively.
Total liabilities increased $47.9 million over the last year, mainly
attributable to an increase in deposits of $55.2 million compared to
$885.0 million at December 31, 2017, partially offset by a decrease in
borrowings of $7.5 million compared to $144.1 million at December 31,
2017. We have competed aggressively to grow and maintain our deposit
base in light of continued short-term interest rate increases and expect
to focus on developing strong commercial business lending and deposit
relationships over the longer term.
Total shareholders' equity increased $361,000 during the quarter to
$172.3 million at December 31, 2018, mainly due to net income of $2.1
million and a decrease in unrealized loss on investments of $1.2
million, partially offset by share repurchases of $3.1 million.
Operating Results
Net income increased $204,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018, and increased $2.2 million compared to the quarter
ended December 31, 2017.
Net interest income after provision for loan losses remained relatively
the same at $9.1 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2018
and September 30, 2018. Net interest income after the provision for loan
losses increased $794,000 compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, due to an increase in net interest income of $866,000
partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of
$72,000. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the
current quarter was mainly due to total loan growth. Total interest
income increased $568,000 during the quarter to $12.1 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the previous quarter,
primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans receivable of
$397,000 and an increase in interest on investment and mortgage-backed
securities of $197,000. Total interest income increased $1.9 million
compared to $10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable.
Total interest expense increased $437,000 to $2.7 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the quarter ended
September 30, 2018, and increased $1.0 million compared to the quarter
ended December 31, 2017, due to the combined effects of an increase in
the average balances of interest-bearing customer deposits as we grow,
an increase in interest paid on customer deposits as we compete to
attract and retain deposits, and the increased cost to utilize
short-term FHLB advances as a funding source.
The net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.19% for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.25% for the prior quarter
ended September 30, 2018, and increased eight basis point from 3.11% for
the same period in 2017. The net interest margin was lower during the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to the previous quarter mainly
due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowings.
Noninterest income increased $192,000 to $1.6 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018, and increased $255,000, from $1.4 million for the
same quarter in 2017, mainly attributable to increased loan and deposit
service fees of $115,000 and $350,000, respectively.
Noninterest expense increased modestly during the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Noninterest expense decreased $175,000 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to the same quarter in 2017, mainly
attributable to a decrease of $120,000 in professional fees with the
largest decrease in expense related to accounting and auditing fees
whereby we accrued expenses for the audit of the six-month transition
period in 2017 in order to change our fiscal year end to December 31st.
Capital Ratios and Credit Quality
The Company and the Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess
of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as
"well-capitalized" at December 31, 2018.
Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans decreasing
$750,000 to $1.7 million at December 31, 2018, from $2.5 million at
September 30, 2018, mainly attributable to a decrease in nonperforming
commercial business loans of $390,000 and a decrease in nonperforming
one- to four-family residential loans of $416,000. Nonperforming loans
to total gross loans decreased to 0.2% at December 31, 2018 from 0.3% at
September 30, 2018 and was the same as compared to December 31, 2017.
The percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
was 553.3% at December 31, 2018, 377.5% at September 30, 2018, and
570.7% at December 31, 2017, mainly reflecting the change in
nonperforming assets over those same periods. Classified loans decreased
$303,000 to $3.4 million at December 31, 2018 from $3.7 million at
September 30, 2018, and decreased $3.3 million from $6.7 million at
December 31, 2017, mainly the result of working with our commercial real
estate borrowers to reduce our amount of classified loans during the
year. Our allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was
1.1% at December 31, 2018, and 1.2% at both September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017.
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding
company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles.
First Federal is a Washington state-chartered mutual savings bank
primarily serving communities in Western Washington State with thirteen
banking locations - eight located within Clallam and Jefferson counties,
two in Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a home lending center
in King County.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three
One
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Month
Year
ASSETS
2018
2018
2017
Change
Change
Cash and due from banks
$
15,430
$
14,195
$
13,777
8.7
%
12.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
10,893
11,139
23,024
(2.2
)
(52.7
)
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
262,967
267,105
290,242
(1.5
)
(9.4
)
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
43,503
43,908
50,126
(0.9
)
(13.2
)
Loans held for sale
—
191
788
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $9,533,
$9,335, and $8,760)
863,852
839,458
779,111
2.9
10.9
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
6,927
6,326
7,023
9.5
(1.4
)
Accrued interest receivable
4,048
3,914
3,745
3.4
8.1
Premises and equipment, net
15,255
15,460
13,739
(1.3
)
11.0
Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,044
1,074
1,095
(2.8
)
(4.7
)
Bank-owned life insurance, net
29,319
29,172
28,724
0.5
2.1
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,520
5,829
4,265
(5.3
)
29.4
Total assets
$
1,258,758
$
1,237,771
$
1,215,659
1.7
%
3.5
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
940,260
$
931,605
$
885,032
0.9
%
6.2
%
Borrowings
136,552
121,526
144,100
12.4
(5.2
)
Accrued interest payable
521
360
325
44.7
60.3
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,071
10,529
7,929
(23.3
)
1.8
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
1,090
1,848
1,228
(41.0
)
(11.2
)
Total liabilities
1,086,494
1,065,868
1,038,614
1.9
4.6
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no
shares issued or outstanding
—
—
—
n/a
n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued
and outstanding 11,170,018 at December 31, 2018; issued and
outstanding 11,325,618 at September 30, 2018; and issued and
outstanding 11,785,507 at December 31, 2017
112
113
118
(0.9
)
(5.1
)
Additional paid-in capital
105,825
107,531
111,106
(1.6
)
(4.8
)
Retained earnings
81,607
80,880
78,602
0.9
3.8
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,731
)
(5,907
)
(1,573
)
19.9
(200.8
)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
(10,549
)
(10,714
)
(11,208
)
1.5
5.9
Total shareholders' equity
172,264
171,903
177,045
0.2
(2.7
)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,258,758
$
1,237,771
$
1,215,659
1.7
%
3.5
%
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three
One
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Month
Year
2018
2018
2017
Change
Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
9,654
$
9,257
$
8,055
4.3
%
19.9
%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities
1,301
1,196
1,265
8.8
2.8
Interest on investment securities
1,044
952
841
9.7
24.1
Interest-bearing deposits and other
50
50
37
—
35.1
FHLB dividends
74
100
45
(26.0
)
64.4
Total interest income
12,123
11,555
10,243
4.9
18.4
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,742
1,498
970
16.3
79.6
Borrowings
985
792
743
24.4
32.6
Total interest expense
2,727
2,290
1,713
19.1
59.2
Net interest income
9,396
9,265
8,530
1.4
10.2
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
272
197
200
38.1
36.0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,124
9,068
8,330
0.6
9.5
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan and deposit service fees
1,237
1,122
887
10.2
39.5
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization
33
23
56
43.5
(41.1
)
Net gain on sale of loans
121
139
122
(12.9
)
(0.8
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
—
(58
)
93
100.0
(100.0
)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
146
150
153
(2.7
)
(4.6
)
Other income
75
44
46
70.5
63.0
Total noninterest income
1,612
1,420
1,357
13.5
18.8
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
4,650
4,740
4,576
(1.9
)
1.6
Real estate owned and repossessed assets expense, net
11
14
29
(21.4
)
(62.1
)
Data processing
664
676
640
(1.8
)
3.8
Occupancy and equipment
1,125
1,119
1,168
0.5
(3.7
)
Supplies, postage, and telephone
205
211
221
(2.8
)
(7.2
)
Regulatory assessments and state taxes
172
172
131
—
31.3
Advertising
203
185
254
9.7
(20.1
)
Professional fees
311
319
431
(2.5
)
(27.8
)
FDIC insurance premium
76
76
75
—
1.3
Other
748
607
815
23.2
(8.2
)
Total noninterest expense
8,165
8,119
8,340
0.6
(2.1
)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,571
2,369
1,347
8.5
90.9
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
441
443
1,461
(0.5
)
(69.8
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
2,130
$
1,926
$
(114
)
10.6
%
1,968.4
%
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
(0.01
)
10.5
%
2,200.0
%
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
One
December 31,
Year
2018
2017
Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
36,446
$
31,345
16.3
%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities
5,031
5,128
(1.9
)
Interest on investment securities
3,831
2,895
32.3
Interest on deposits and other
186
116
60.3
FHLB dividends
311
145
114.5
Total interest income
45,805
39,629
15.6
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,350
3,397
57.5
Borrowings
3,663
2,614
40.1
Total interest expense
9,013
6,011
49.9
Net interest income
36,792
33,618
9.4
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
1,174
700
67.7
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
35,618
32,918
8.2
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan and deposit service fees
4,167
3,509
18.8
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization
188
283
(33.6
)
Net gain on sale of loans
577
827
(30.2
)
Net gain on sale of investment securities
77
229
(66.4
)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
594
648
(8.3
)
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net
—
768
(100.0
)
Other income
316
191
65.4
Total noninterest income
5,919
6,455
(8.3
)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
18,946
18,325
3.4
Real estate owned and repossessed assets expense, net
52
1
5,100.0
Data processing
2,645
2,458
7.6
Occupancy and equipment
4,473
4,170
7.3
Supplies, postage, and telephone
890
826
7.7
Regulatory assessments and state taxes
625
529
18.1
Advertising
1,002
792
26.5
Professional fees
1,410
1,631
(13.5
)
FDIC insurance premium
307
268
14.6
Other
2,507
2,584
(3.0
)
Total noninterest expense
32,857
31,584
4.0
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
8,680
7,789
11.4
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,575
2,851
(44.8
)
NET INCOME
$
7,105
$
4,938
43.9
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.69
$
0.46
50.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
0.68
0.46
47.8
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Performance ratios:(1)
Return on average assets
0.68
%
0.64
%
0.51
%
0.51
%
(0.04
)%
Return on average equity
4.96
4.45
3.51
3.47
(0.26
)
Average interest rate spread
2.92
3.00
3.00
2.96
2.92
Net interest margin (2)
3.19
3.25
3.22
3.15
3.11
Efficiency ratio (3)
74.2
76.0
78.6
79.2
84.4
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities
129.0
130.6
128.4
129.2
131.8
Book value per common share
$
15.42
$
15.18
$
15.06
$
14.99
$
15.02
Asset quality ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)
0.1
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (5)
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5)
553.3
377.5
450.2
413.4
570.7
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
—
—
—
—
—
Capital ratios (First Federal):
Tier 1 leverage
11.5
%
11.6
%
12.3
%
12.2
%
12.5
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
17.0
17.4
19.4
18.4
18.0
Tier 1 risk-based
17.0
17.4
19.4
18.4
18.0
Total risk-based
18.2
18.6
20.6
19.6
19.1
______________________
(1)
Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and
total other noninterest income.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include
nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due),
real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(5)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans
more than 90 days past due.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited) (continued)
As of or For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
0.58
%
0.44
%
Return on average equity
4.09
2.76
Average interest rate spread
2.98
3.02
Net interest margin (1)
3.20
3.21
Efficiency ratio (2)
76.9
78.8
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities
129.3
132.6
Asset quality ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (3)
0.1
%
0.1
%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (4)
0.2
0.2
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (4)
553.4
570.7
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable
1.1
1.1
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
—
—
___________________
(1)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and
total other noninterest income.
(3)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include
nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due),
real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(4)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans
more than 90 days past due.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press
release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company
believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with
information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance;
however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP
financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
The following table provides the reconciliation of net income (GAAP)
without the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset from the prior
federal income tax rate of 34% to the 21% rate as result of the passage
of the Tax Act on December 22, 2017. Net income (non-GAAP) does not
consider the revaluation in the calculation of net income.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
$
2,130
$
(114
)
$
7,105
$
4,938
Adjustment:
Deferred Tax Asset revaluation (1)
—
1,181
—
1,181
Net income (non-GAAP)
$
2,130
$
1,067
$
7,105
$
6,119
Basic (loss) income per share:
Basic (loss) income per share (GAAP)
$
0.21
$
(0.01
)
$
0.69
$
0.46
Basic income per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.69
$
0.54
(1)
An adjustment to revalue the net deferred tax asset from the prior
federal income tax rate of 34% to the 21% rate enacted into law
December 2017 as part of the Tax Act was included in the provision
for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.