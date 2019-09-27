Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First of Long Island Corp    FLIC

FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP

(FLIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 5.9% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $.18 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:30am EDT

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.18 per share.  This represents a 5.9% increase over the dividend of $.17 per share declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 9, 2019.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.    

For More Information Contact:
Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO & Treasurer
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP
11:30aThe First of Long Island Corporation Announces 5.9% Increase in Quarterly Cas..
GL
08/09FIRST OF LONG ISLAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/31FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/29THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Increases in Earnings for the Th..
GL
07/11FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend ..
GL
05/20FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
05/20THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION : Announces a New Chief Risk Officer
AQ
05/10FIRST OF LONG ISLAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 51,6 M
Net income 2019 42,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,95x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP
Duration : Period :
First of Long Island Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,75  $
Last Close Price 22,80  $
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael N. Vittorio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter C. Teagle Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Curtis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Alexander L. Cover Independent Director
Paul T. Canarick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP15.46%562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.88%374 146
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.22%271 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%267 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.05%215 326
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group