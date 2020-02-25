Log in
FIRST PACIFIC : Announcement made by metro pacific investments corporation in relation to its audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
FIRST PACIFIC : Disclosure filed by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC") with the Philippine Stock Exchange, in relation to the SEC Form 17-C together with the press release relating to MPIC's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
PU
FIRST PACIFIC : Disclosure made by pt indofood cbp sukses makmur tbk with the indonesia stock exchange relating to a potential acquisition of pinehill company limited - possible notifiable transaction and connected transaction
PU
First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

02/25/2020 | 11:23pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

IN RELATION TO ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019.

Summary

On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's audited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, as well as the audited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and

2018 are provided below:

1

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AUDITED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)

For the Years Ended 31 December

2019

2018

OPERATING REVENUES

88,157

83,029

COST OF SALES AND SERVICES

(43,720)

(42,714)

GROSS PROFIT

44,437

40,315

General and administrative expenses

(16,272)

(14,972)

Interest expense

(11,994)

(10,388)

Share in net earnings of equity method investees

11,402

11,073

Interest income

2,304

1,496

Others

9,552

1,661

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

39,429

29,185

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

7,390

Current

6,398

Deferred

4,221

610

11,611

7,008

NET INCOME

27,818

22,177

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (OCI)

Net OCI to be reclassified to profit or loss

756

in subsequent periods

(578)

Net OCI not being reclassified to profit or loss

(2,232)

in subsequent periods

899

(1,476)

321

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

26,342

22,498

Net income attributable to:

23,856

Owners of the Parent Company

14,130

Non-controlling interest

3,962

8,047

27,818

22,177

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

22,549

Owners of the Parent Company

14,307

Non-controlling interest

3,793

8,191

26,342

22,498

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic Earnings Per Common Share,

75.61

Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

44.81

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,

75.61

Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

44.76

2

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current Assets

74,697

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits

47,521

Restricted cash

5,011

5,421

Receivables

14,624

12,495

Other current assets

10,905

12,892

105,237

78,329

Assets held for sale

-

1,250

Total Current Assets

105,237

79,579

Noncurrent Assets

169,092

Investments and advances

152,993

Service concession assets

240,489

205,992

Property, plant and equipment

58,591

71,926

Goodwill

15,676

27,856

Intangible assets

3,279

3,897

Deferred tax assets

927

1,270

Other noncurrent assets

18,487

14,433

Total Noncurrent Assets

506,541

478,367

611,778

557,946

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

36,363

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

31,951

Income tax payable

1,639

1,533

Due to related parties

5,638

4,462

Current portion of:

6,742

Provisions

6,004

Long-term debt

18,459

11,619

Service concession fees payable

6,277

693

Total Current Liabilities

75,118

56,262

Noncurrent Liabilities

Noncurrent portion of:

4,997

Provisions

2,528

Service concession fees payable

26,621

29,946

Long-term debt

231,450

203,474

Due to related parties

2,240

7,392

Deferred tax liabilities

14,170

9,930

Other long-term liabilities

11,137

9,411

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

290,615

262,681

Total Liabilities

365,733

318,943

3

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED) (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

Equity

Owners of the Parent Company:

31,661

Capital stock

31,633

Additional paid-in capital

68,638

68,494

Treasury shares

(4)

(178)

Equity reserves

(574)

6,968

Retained earnings

90,650

64,533

Other comprehensive income reserve

591

1,861

Total equity attributable to owners

190,962

of the Parent Company

173,311

Non-controlling interest

55,083

65,692

Total Equity

246,045

239,003

611,778

557,946

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 26 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

4

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 04:22:03 UTC
