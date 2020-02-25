First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019.

Summary

On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's audited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, as well as the audited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and

2018 are provided below: