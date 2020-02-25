First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
第 一太 平 有 限 公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
Website: www.firstpacific.com
(Stock Code: 00142)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
IN RELATION TO ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019.
Summary
On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 31 December 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 26 February 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. MPIC's audited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 26 February 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's audited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, as well as the audited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and
2018 are provided below:
1
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AUDITED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)
For the Years Ended 31 December
2019
2018
OPERATING REVENUES
88,157
83,029
COST OF SALES AND SERVICES
(43,720)
(42,714)
GROSS PROFIT
44,437
40,315
General and administrative expenses
(16,272)
(14,972)
Interest expense
(11,994)
(10,388)
Share in net earnings of equity method investees
11,402
11,073
Interest income
2,304
1,496
Others
9,552
1,661
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
39,429
29,185
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
7,390
Current
6,398
Deferred
4,221
610
11,611
7,008
NET INCOME
27,818
22,177
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (OCI)
Net OCI to be reclassified to profit or loss
756
in subsequent periods
(578)
Net OCI not being reclassified to profit or loss
(2,232)
in subsequent periods
899
(1,476)
321
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
26,342
22,498
Net income attributable to:
23,856
Owners of the Parent Company
14,130
Non-controlling interest
3,962
8,047
27,818
22,177
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
22,549
Owners of the Parent Company
14,307
Non-controlling interest
3,793
8,191
26,342
22,498
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic Earnings Per Common Share,
75.61
Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
44.81
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,
75.61
Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
44.76
2
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets
74,697
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits
47,521
Restricted cash
5,011
5,421
Receivables
14,624
12,495
Other current assets
10,905
12,892
105,237
78,329
Assets held for sale
-
1,250
Total Current Assets
105,237
79,579
Noncurrent Assets
169,092
Investments and advances
152,993
Service concession assets
240,489
205,992
Property, plant and equipment
58,591
71,926
Goodwill
15,676
27,856
Intangible assets
3,279
3,897
Deferred tax assets
927
1,270
Other noncurrent assets
18,487
14,433
Total Noncurrent Assets
506,541
478,367
611,778
557,946
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
36,363
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
31,951
Income tax payable
1,639
1,533
Due to related parties
5,638
4,462
Current portion of:
6,742
Provisions
6,004
Long-term debt
18,459
11,619
Service concession fees payable
6,277
693
Total Current Liabilities
75,118
56,262
Noncurrent Liabilities
Noncurrent portion of:
4,997
Provisions
2,528
Service concession fees payable
26,621
29,946
Long-term debt
231,450
203,474
Due to related parties
2,240
7,392
Deferred tax liabilities
14,170
9,930
Other long-term liabilities
11,137
9,411
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
290,615
262,681
Total Liabilities
365,733
318,943
3
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED) (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Equity
Owners of the Parent Company:
31,661
Capital stock
31,633
Additional paid-in capital
68,638
68,494
Treasury shares
(4)
(178)
Equity reserves
(574)
6,968
Retained earnings
90,650
64,533
Other comprehensive income reserve
591
1,861
Total equity attributable to owners
190,962
of the Parent Company
173,311
Non-controlling interest
55,083
65,692
Total Equity
246,045
239,003
611,778
557,946
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 26 February 2020.
By Order of the Board
First Pacific Company Limited
Manuel V. Pangilinan
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 26 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:
Executive Directors:
Manuel V. Pangilinan,
Christopher H. Young,
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
