First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
11/05/2019 | 11:20pm EST
第 一太 平 有 限 公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
Website: www.firstpacific.com
(Stock Code: 00142)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019.
Summary
On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)
For the Nine Months Ended 30 September
2019
2018
OPERATING REVENUES
66,597
61,348
COST OF SALES AND SERVICES
(32,661)
(31,061)
GROSS PROFIT
33,936
30,287
General and administrative expenses
(11,843)
(10,201)
Interest expense
(8,788)
(7,530)
Share in net earnings of equity method investees
8,993
8,691
Interest income
1,750
898
Construction revenue
29,357
18,352
Construction costs
(29,357)
(18,349)
Others
524
1,908
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
24,572
24,056
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
5,451
Current
4,713
Deferred
433
327
5,884
5,040
NET INCOME
18,688
19,016
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (OCI)
Net OCI to be reclassified to profit or loss
616
in subsequent periods
562
Net OCI not being reclassified to profit or loss
(91)
in subsequent periods
(714)
525
(152)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
19,213
18,864
Net income attributable to:
11,804
Owners of the Parent Company
12,488
Non-controlling interest
6,884
6,528
18,688
19,016
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
12,341
Owners of the Parent Company
12,350
Non-controlling interest
6,872
6,514
19,213
18,864
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic Earnings Per Common Share,
37.42
Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
39.61
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,
37.41
Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
39.56
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
55,429
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits
47,521
Restricted cash
4,515
5,421
Receivables
12,825
12,495
Other current assets
11,180
12,892
83,949
78,329
Assets held for sale
211
1,250
Total Current Assets
84,160
79,579
Noncurrent Assets
155,124
Investments and advances
152,993
Service concession assets
238,361
205,992
Property, plant and equipment
74,007
71,926
Goodwill
27,471
27,856
Intangible assets
3,803
3,897
Deferred tax assets
1,453
1,270
Other noncurrent assets
18,268
14,433
Total Noncurrent Assets
518,487
478,367
602,647
557,946
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
34,927
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
31,951
Income tax payable
1,666
1,533
Due to related parties
5,577
4,462
Current portion of:
6,096
Provisions
6,004
Long-term debt
14,567
11,619
Service concession fees payable
901
693
Total Current Liabilities
63,734
56,262
Noncurrent Liabilities
Noncurrent portion of:
2,462
Provisions
2,528
Service concession fees payable
32,050
29,946
Long-term debt
229,411
203,474
Due to related parties
2,205
7,392
Deferred tax liabilities
10,979
9,930
Other long-term liabilities
11,130
9,411
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
288,237
262,681
Total Liabilities
351,971
318,943
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Equity
Owners of the Parent Company:
31,638
Capital stock
31,633
Additional paid-in capital
68,531
68,494
Treasury shares
(4)
(178)
Equity reserves
5,199
6,968
Retained earnings
72,844
64,533
Other comprehensive income reserve
2,398
1,861
Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
180,606
173,311
Non-controlling interest
70,070
65,692
Total Equity
250,676
239,003
602,647
557,946
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 6 November 2019.
By Order of the Board
First Pacific Company Limited
Manuel V. Pangilinan
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 6 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:
Executive Directors:
Manuel V. Pangilinan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Young, Chief Financial Officer
