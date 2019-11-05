First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019.

Summary

On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below: