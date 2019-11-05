Log in
First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019.

Summary

On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 41.9% as at 30 September 2019, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 6 November 2019, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 6 November 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:

1

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)

For the Nine Months Ended 30 September

2019

2018

OPERATING REVENUES

66,597

61,348

COST OF SALES AND SERVICES

(32,661)

(31,061)

GROSS PROFIT

33,936

30,287

General and administrative expenses

(11,843)

(10,201)

Interest expense

(8,788)

(7,530)

Share in net earnings of equity method investees

8,993

8,691

Interest income

1,750

898

Construction revenue

29,357

18,352

Construction costs

(29,357)

(18,349)

Others

524

1,908

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

24,572

24,056

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

5,451

Current

4,713

Deferred

433

327

5,884

5,040

NET INCOME

18,688

19,016

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (OCI)

Net OCI to be reclassified to profit or loss

616

in subsequent periods

562

Net OCI not being reclassified to profit or loss

(91)

in subsequent periods

(714)

525

(152)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

19,213

18,864

Net income attributable to:

11,804

Owners of the Parent Company

12,488

Non-controlling interest

6,884

6,528

18,688

19,016

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

12,341

Owners of the Parent Company

12,350

Non-controlling interest

6,872

6,514

19,213

18,864

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic Earnings Per Common Share,

37.42

Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

39.61

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,

37.41

Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

39.56

2

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

55,429

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits

47,521

Restricted cash

4,515

5,421

Receivables

12,825

12,495

Other current assets

11,180

12,892

83,949

78,329

Assets held for sale

211

1,250

Total Current Assets

84,160

79,579

Noncurrent Assets

155,124

Investments and advances

152,993

Service concession assets

238,361

205,992

Property, plant and equipment

74,007

71,926

Goodwill

27,471

27,856

Intangible assets

3,803

3,897

Deferred tax assets

1,453

1,270

Other noncurrent assets

18,268

14,433

Total Noncurrent Assets

518,487

478,367

602,647

557,946

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

34,927

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

31,951

Income tax payable

1,666

1,533

Due to related parties

5,577

4,462

Current portion of:

6,096

Provisions

6,004

Long-term debt

14,567

11,619

Service concession fees payable

901

693

Total Current Liabilities

63,734

56,262

Noncurrent Liabilities

Noncurrent portion of:

2,462

Provisions

2,528

Service concession fees payable

32,050

29,946

Long-term debt

229,411

203,474

Due to related parties

2,205

7,392

Deferred tax liabilities

10,979

9,930

Other long-term liabilities

11,130

9,411

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

288,237

262,681

Total Liabilities

351,971

318,943

3

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Equity

Owners of the Parent Company:

31,638

Capital stock

31,633

Additional paid-in capital

68,531

68,494

Treasury shares

(4)

(178)

Equity reserves

5,199

6,968

Retained earnings

72,844

64,533

Other comprehensive income reserve

2,398

1,861

Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

180,606

173,311

Non-controlling interest

70,070

65,692

Total Equity

250,676

239,003

602,647

557,946

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 6 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Young, Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

4

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:19:08 UTC
