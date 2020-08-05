Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  First Pacific Company Limited    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

08/05/2020 | 12:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 42.2% as at 30 June 2020.

Summary

On 5 August 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 5 August 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 42.2% as at 30 June 2020, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 5 August 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 5 August 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 are provided below:

1

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)

For the Six Months Ended 30 June

2020

2019

Re-presented

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

OPERATING REVENUES

30,709

36,974

COST OF SALES AND SERVICES

(14,954)

(17,276)

GROSS PROFIT

15,755

19,698

General and administrative expenses

(6,171)

(5,869)

Interest expense

(5,950)

(5,644)

Share in net earnings of equity method investees

3,572

5,790

Interest income

942

1,129

Construction revenue

19,299

18,654

Construction costs

(19,299)

(18,654)

Others

658

428

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

8,806

15,532

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

Current

2,670

3,181

Deferred

64

385

2,734

3,566

Net income from continuing operations

6,072

11,966

Net income from discontinued operations

-

833

NET INCOME

6,072

12,799

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

- NET

From Continuing Operations:

To be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods:

Exchange rate difference on translation of

foreign operations

(1,701)

(46)

Others

1

118

Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods

27

(21)

(1,673)

51

From Discontinued Operations:

Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods

-

(72)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4,399

12,778

2

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)

For the Six Months Ended 30 June

2020

2019

Re-presented

Net Income Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

3,027

8,108

Non-controlling interest

3,045

4,691

6,072

12,799

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

1,358

8,107

Non-controlling interest

3,041

4,671

4,399

12,778

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent Company:

From continuing operations

1,358

7,735

From discontinued operations

-

372

1,358

8,107

BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

From continuing operations

9.61

24.43

From discontinued operations

-

1.28

9.61

25.71

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

From continuing operations

9.61

24.43

From discontinued operations

-

1.28

9.61

25.71

3

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits

65,935

74,697

Restricted cash

3,587

5,011

Receivables

18,236

14,624

Other current assets

11,421

10,905

Total Current Assets

99,179

105,237

Noncurrent Assets

Investments and advances

166,280

169,092

Service concession assets

260,383

240,489

Property, plant and equipment

57,559

58,591

Goodwill

15,624

15,676

Intangible assets

3,177

3,279

Deferred tax assets

1,014

927

Other noncurrent assets

17,588

18,487

Total Noncurrent Assets

521,625

506,541

620,804

611,778

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

39,485

36,363

Income tax payable

1,136

1,639

Due to related parties

2,416

5,638

Short-term and current portion of long-term debt

30,300

18,459

Current portion of:

Provisions

6,803

6,742

Service concession fees payable

6,242

6,277

Total Current Liabilities

86,382

75,118

4

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in Peso Millions)

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Noncurrent Liabilities

Noncurrent portion of:

Provisions

4,943

4,997

Service concession fees payable

27,581

26,621

Long-term debt

226,405

231,450

Due to related parties

-

2,240

Deferred tax liabilities

14,231

14,170

Other long-term liabilities

12,011

11,137

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

285,171

290,615

Total Liabilities

371,553

365,733

Equity

Owners of the Parent Company:

Capital stock

31,661

31,661

Additional paid-in capital

68,638

68,638

Treasury shares

(708)

(4)

Equity reserves

(443)

(574)

Retained earnings

91,276

90,650

Other comprehensive income (loss) reserve

(1,078)

591

Total equity attributable to owners

of the Parent Company

189,346

190,962

Non-controlling interest

59,905

55,083

Total Equity

249,251

246,045

620,804

611,778

5

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 5 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Axton Salim

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

Blair Chilton Pickerell

6

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:16:05 UTC
