First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
08/05/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
第 一太 平 有 限 公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
Website: www.firstpacific.com
(Stock Code: 00142)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 42.2% as at 30 June 2020.
Summary
On 5 August 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 5 August 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
MPIC, a company in which the First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 42.2% as at 30 June 2020, is a company incorporated in the Philippines whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). On 5 August 2020, the board of directors of MPIC approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. MPIC's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the PSE on 5 August 2020, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. MPIC's unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 are provided below:
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
2020
2019
Re-presented
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
OPERATING REVENUES
30,709
36,974
COST OF SALES AND SERVICES
(14,954)
(17,276)
GROSS PROFIT
15,755
19,698
General and administrative expenses
(6,171)
(5,869)
Interest expense
(5,950)
(5,644)
Share in net earnings of equity method investees
3,572
5,790
Interest income
942
1,129
Construction revenue
19,299
18,654
Construction costs
(19,299)
(18,654)
Others
658
428
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
8,806
15,532
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
Current
2,670
3,181
Deferred
64
385
2,734
3,566
Net income from continuing operations
6,072
11,966
Net income from discontinued operations
-
833
NET INCOME
6,072
12,799
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
- NET
From Continuing Operations:
To be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods:
Exchange rate difference on translation of
foreign operations
(1,701)
(46)
Others
1
118
Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods
27
(21)
(1,673)
51
From Discontinued Operations:
Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods
-
(72)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4,399
12,778
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions, except Per Share Amounts which are in Peso Centavos)
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
2020
2019
Re-presented
Net Income Attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
3,027
8,108
Non-controlling interest
3,045
4,691
6,072
12,799
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
1,358
8,107
Non-controlling interest
3,041
4,671
4,399
12,778
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent Company:
From continuing operations
1,358
7,735
From discontinued operations
-
372
1,358
8,107
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
From continuing operations
9.61
24.43
From discontinued operations
-
1.28
9.61
25.71
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
From continuing operations
9.61
24.43
From discontinued operations
-
1.28
9.61
25.71
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits
65,935
74,697
Restricted cash
3,587
5,011
Receivables
18,236
14,624
Other current assets
11,421
10,905
Total Current Assets
99,179
105,237
Noncurrent Assets
Investments and advances
166,280
169,092
Service concession assets
260,383
240,489
Property, plant and equipment
57,559
58,591
Goodwill
15,624
15,676
Intangible assets
3,177
3,279
Deferred tax assets
1,014
927
Other noncurrent assets
17,588
18,487
Total Noncurrent Assets
521,625
506,541
620,804
611,778
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
39,485
36,363
Income tax payable
1,136
1,639
Due to related parties
2,416
5,638
Short-term and current portion of long-term debt
30,300
18,459
Current portion of:
Provisions
6,803
6,742
Service concession fees payable
6,242
6,277
Total Current Liabilities
86,382
75,118
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in Peso Millions)
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Noncurrent Liabilities
Noncurrent portion of:
Provisions
4,943
4,997
Service concession fees payable
27,581
26,621
Long-term debt
226,405
231,450
Due to related parties
-
2,240
Deferred tax liabilities
14,231
14,170
Other long-term liabilities
12,011
11,137
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
285,171
290,615
Total Liabilities
371,553
365,733
Equity
Owners of the Parent Company:
Capital stock
31,661
31,661
Additional paid-in capital
68,638
68,638
Treasury shares
(708)
(4)
Equity reserves
(443)
(574)
Retained earnings
91,276
90,650
Other comprehensive income (loss) reserve
(1,078)
591
Total equity attributable to owners
of the Parent Company
189,346
190,962
Non-controlling interest
59,905
55,083
Total Equity
249,251
246,045
620,804
611,778
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to MPIC and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of MPIC's disclosure and shareholders should refer to MPIC's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 5 August 2020.
By Order of the Board
First Pacific Company Limited
Manuel V. Pangilinan
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:
Executive Directors:
Manuel V. Pangilinan,
Christopher H. Young,
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
