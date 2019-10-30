First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a subsidiary of the Company, for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

Summary

The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

Indofood, a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Indonesia whose shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in Indonesia and are presented in Indonesian Rupiah. Indofood's unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below: