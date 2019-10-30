Log in
First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/30/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a subsidiary of the Company, for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

Summary

The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

Indofood, a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Indonesia whose shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in Indonesia and are presented in Indonesian Rupiah. Indofood's unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:

1

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND 2018

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

2019

2018

NET SALES

57,845,448

54,742,187

COST OF GOODS SOLD

40,846,528

39,272,319

GROSS PROFIT

16,998,920

15,469,868

Selling and distribution expenses

(6,509,121)

(6,167,825)

General and administrative expenses

(3,609,608)

(3,434,551)

Gains from fair value of biological assets

64,570

5,091

Other operating income

618,336

1,159,596

Other operating expenses

(408,709)

(240,401)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

7,154,388

6,791,778

Finance income

513,038

382,220

Finance expenses

(1,306,065)

(1,833,323)

Final tax on interest income

(60,527)

(74,450)

Share in net gains (losses) of associates and joint ventures

(105,435)

29,784

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

6,195,399

5,296,009

Income tax expense

(2,000,001)

(1,715,919)

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

4,195,398

3,580,090

Other comprehensive income (losses)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax:

(11,898)

Re-measurement gains (losses) of employees' benefit liabilities

14,871

Share of other comprehensive losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,881)

(9,011)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

412,606

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets

496,613

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

(73,537)

236,126

Share of other comprehensive income (losses) of associates and

(85,893)

joint ventures

4,621

Other comprehensive income for the period

236,397

743,220

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

4,431,795

4,323,310

Income for the period attributable to:

3,530,968

Equity holders of the parent entity

2,819,942

Non-controlling interests

664,430

760,148

Total

4,195,398

3,580,090

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

3,783,960

Equity holders of the parent entity

3,522,409

Non-controlling interests

647,835

800,901

Total

4,431,795

4,323,310

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY

HOLDERS OF THE PARENT ENTITY (full amount)

402

321

2

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9,408,189

8,809,253

Short-term investments

3,471,654

4,118,936

Accounts receivable

Trade

Third parties - net

4,653,798

4,258,499

Related parties

1,182,286

1,143,472

Non-trade

Third parties

212,647

951,589

Related parties

192,847

219,116

Inventories - net

11,363,892

11,644,156

Biological assets

523,797

516,656

Advances and deposits

796,618

822,966

Prepaid taxes

445,903

503,769

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

453,339

284,206

Total Current Assets

32,704,970

33,272,618

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Claims for tax refund

218,683

446,277

Plasma receivables - net

1,432,031

1,355,312

Deferred tax assets - net

1,857,744

1,854,918

Long-term investments

4,637,749

4,171,390

Fixed assets - net

42,795,427

42,388,236

Investment property

42,188

42,188

Deferred charges - net

834,803

805,980

Goodwill

4,320,534

4,320,534

Intangible assets - net

2,044,399

2,136,679

Long-term prepayments

852,921

899,443

Other non-current assets

5,320,183

4,844,221

Total Non-current Assets

64,356,662

63,265,178

TOTAL ASSETS

97,061,632

96,537,796

3

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term bank loans and overdraft

17,221,695

17,131,455

Trust receipts payable

70,870

605,883

Trade payables

Third parties

3,351,111

3,963,547

Related parties

95,006

65,398

Other payables - Third parties

1,478,123

1,471,841

Accrued expenses

2,553,650

2,289,856

Short-term employee benefits liability

955,553

877,226

Taxes payable

776,165

296,533

Current maturities of long-term debts

Bank loans

972,689

2,501,023

Bonds payable

-

1,998,799

Liability for purchases of fixed assets

-

2,541

Total Current Liabilities

27,474,862

31,204,102

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term debts - net of current maturities

Bank loans

7,303,628

5,312,877

Bonds payable

1,993,801

1,992,058

Others

7,319

184,640

Total long-term debts

9,304,748

7,489,575

Deferred tax liabilities - net

902,707

991,843

Due to related parties

427,859

427,859

Liabilities for employee benefits

6,871,510

6,406,539

Estimated liabilities for assets dismantling costs

113,195

101,078

Total Non-current Liabilities

17,620,019

15,416,894

TOTAL LIABILITIES

45,094,881

46,620,996

4

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

EQUITY

Capital stock - Rp100 (full amount) par value per share

Authorized - 30,000,000,000 shares

Issued and fully paid - 8,780,426,500 shares

878,043

878,043

Additional paid-in capital

283,732

283,732

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets

1,647,588

1,425,098

Difference from changes in equity of subsidiaries and

effects of transactions with non-controlling interests

7,192,328

6,649,034

Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements

969,124

1,074,413

Retained earnings

Appropriated for general reserve

115,000

110,000

Unappropriated

25,210,897

23,193,960

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of

the Parent Entity

36,296,712

33,614,280

Non-controlling Interests

15,670,039

16,302,520

TOTAL EQUITY

51,966,751

49,916,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

97,061,632

96,537,796

5

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to Indofood and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of Indofood's disclosure and shareholders should refer to Indofood's original filing submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (https://www.idx.co.id), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 31 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Nancy L.M. Li

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

6

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 23:56:08 UTC
