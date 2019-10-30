First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
10/30/2019 | 07:57pm EDT
第 一太 平 有 限 公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a subsidiary of the Company, for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
Summary
The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
Indofood, a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Indonesia whose shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in Indonesia and are presented in Indonesian Rupiah. Indofood's unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:
1
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND 2018
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
2019
2018
NET SALES
57,845,448
54,742,187
COST OF GOODS SOLD
40,846,528
39,272,319
GROSS PROFIT
16,998,920
15,469,868
Selling and distribution expenses
(6,509,121)
(6,167,825)
General and administrative expenses
(3,609,608)
(3,434,551)
Gains from fair value of biological assets
64,570
5,091
Other operating income
618,336
1,159,596
Other operating expenses
(408,709)
(240,401)
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
7,154,388
6,791,778
Finance income
513,038
382,220
Finance expenses
(1,306,065)
(1,833,323)
Final tax on interest income
(60,527)
(74,450)
Share in net gains (losses) of associates and joint ventures
(105,435)
29,784
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
6,195,399
5,296,009
Income tax expense
(2,000,001)
(1,715,919)
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
4,195,398
3,580,090
Other comprehensive income (losses)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax:
(11,898)
Re-measurement gains (losses) of employees' benefit liabilities
14,871
Share of other comprehensive losses of associates and joint ventures
(4,881)
(9,011)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
412,606
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets
496,613
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
(73,537)
236,126
Share of other comprehensive income (losses) of associates and
(85,893)
joint ventures
4,621
Other comprehensive income for the period
236,397
743,220
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
4,431,795
4,323,310
Income for the period attributable to:
3,530,968
Equity holders of the parent entity
2,819,942
Non-controlling interests
664,430
760,148
Total
4,195,398
3,580,090
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
3,783,960
Equity holders of the parent entity
3,522,409
Non-controlling interests
647,835
800,901
Total
4,431,795
4,323,310
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY
HOLDERS OF THE PARENT ENTITY (full amount)
402
321
2
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
9,408,189
8,809,253
Short-term investments
3,471,654
4,118,936
Accounts receivable
Trade
Third parties - net
4,653,798
4,258,499
Related parties
1,182,286
1,143,472
Non-trade
Third parties
212,647
951,589
Related parties
192,847
219,116
Inventories - net
11,363,892
11,644,156
Biological assets
523,797
516,656
Advances and deposits
796,618
822,966
Prepaid taxes
445,903
503,769
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
453,339
284,206
Total Current Assets
32,704,970
33,272,618
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Claims for tax refund
218,683
446,277
Plasma receivables - net
1,432,031
1,355,312
Deferred tax assets - net
1,857,744
1,854,918
Long-term investments
4,637,749
4,171,390
Fixed assets - net
42,795,427
42,388,236
Investment property
42,188
42,188
Deferred charges - net
834,803
805,980
Goodwill
4,320,534
4,320,534
Intangible assets - net
2,044,399
2,136,679
Long-term prepayments
852,921
899,443
Other non-current assets
5,320,183
4,844,221
Total Non-current Assets
64,356,662
63,265,178
TOTAL ASSETS
97,061,632
96,537,796
3
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term bank loans and overdraft
17,221,695
17,131,455
Trust receipts payable
70,870
605,883
Trade payables
Third parties
3,351,111
3,963,547
Related parties
95,006
65,398
Other payables - Third parties
1,478,123
1,471,841
Accrued expenses
2,553,650
2,289,856
Short-term employee benefits liability
955,553
877,226
Taxes payable
776,165
296,533
Current maturities of long-term debts
Bank loans
972,689
2,501,023
Bonds payable
-
1,998,799
Liability for purchases of fixed assets
-
2,541
Total Current Liabilities
27,474,862
31,204,102
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debts - net of current maturities
Bank loans
7,303,628
5,312,877
Bonds payable
1,993,801
1,992,058
Others
7,319
184,640
Total long-term debts
9,304,748
7,489,575
Deferred tax liabilities - net
902,707
991,843
Due to related parties
427,859
427,859
Liabilities for employee benefits
6,871,510
6,406,539
Estimated liabilities for assets dismantling costs
113,195
101,078
Total Non-current Liabilities
17,620,019
15,416,894
TOTAL LIABILITIES
45,094,881
46,620,996
4
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
EQUITY
Capital stock - Rp100 (full amount) par value per share
Authorized - 30,000,000,000 shares
Issued and fully paid - 8,780,426,500 shares
878,043
878,043
Additional paid-in capital
283,732
283,732
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets
1,647,588
1,425,098
Difference from changes in equity of subsidiaries and
effects of transactions with non-controlling interests
7,192,328
6,649,034
Exchange differences on translation of
financial statements
969,124
1,074,413
Retained earnings
Appropriated for general reserve
115,000
110,000
Unappropriated
25,210,897
23,193,960
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of
the Parent Entity
36,296,712
33,614,280
Non-controlling Interests
15,670,039
16,302,520
TOTAL EQUITY
51,966,751
49,916,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
97,061,632
96,537,796
5
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited consolidated financial results pertain only to Indofood and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of Indofood's disclosure and shareholders should refer to Indofood's original filing submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (https://www.idx.co.id), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 31 October 2019.
