First Pacific : Letter with Reply Form to New Shareholder - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT
OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
第一太平有限公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
Website: www.firstpacific.com
(Stock Code: 00142)
Dear New Shareholder,
Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
We are writing to ascertain your preference in relation to the language and means of receipt of our future corporate communications (''Corporate Communications''), which refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by us for information or action of any holders of our securities, as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), including but not limited to (a) our directors' report, our annual accounts and the auditor's report and, where applicable, our summary financial report; (b) our interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
Pursuant to the Listing Rules and/or the Bye-laws of First Pacific Company Limited (the ''Company''), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company:
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.com(the ''Website Version'') in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive email notification or a notification letter of the publication of each relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or
to receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
to receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. In order to make your election, please complete and sign the Reply Form enclosed with this letter and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Branch Registrar''). Please use the mailing label and, if posted in Hong Kong, you do not need to affix a stamp when returning.
Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong Branch Registrar is at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may alternatively reply by email with a scanned copy of the Reply Form, to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form duly completed and signed or does not receive a response indicating your objection to accessing Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website by 26 October 2015, you will be deemed to have elected website communication only, instead of receiving the printed version of Corporate Communications, unless and until you inform the Company by at least 7 days' prior written notice (sent to the Hong Kong Branch Registrar (at the address stated above) or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk) that you wish to receive the printed version of future Corporate Communications.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) website communication, we will send you an email notification (if your email address has been provided to us) or a letter by post notifying you of the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website.
You have the right at any time by at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Registrar (at the address stated above) or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all
future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of a Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication in printed form to you free of charge.
Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and/or Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Registrar on request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comand the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to this matter.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
First Pacific Company Limited
Nancy L.M. Li
Company Secretary
REPLY FORM
回條
To: First Pacific Company Limited (the ''Company'')
致： 第一太平有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code：00142)
（股份代號：00142）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
Wanchai, Hong Kong
合和中心17M樓
I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications* of the Company（''Corporate Communications''）in the manner as indicated below： 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司日後之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comin place of receiving printed copies; and to
receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽在本公司網站(www.firstpacific.com)登載的所有日後公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊文件已在本公司網站登載的電郵通知或通知信函；
或
Email Address
電郵地址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of availability of Corporate Communications on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only.)
（本公司日後會在公司通訊文件於本公司網站登載時發出通知至以上提供之電郵地址（如有）。如未有提供電郵地址，則會發出公司通訊文件已在網上登載的通知信函 予 閣下。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通知公司通訊文件已登載。）
to receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Name:
Signature:
姓名：
簽名：
Address:
地址：
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form, or a response indicating your objection, by 21 October 2019, you are deemed to have elected website communication only and all future Corporate Communications will be provided to you in the manner specified for communications by publication on the Company's website in the Company's letter dated 20 September 2019. We will send you an email
notification or a notification letter notifying you of the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website.
倘若本公司於2019年10月21日仍未收到 閣下已填寫及簽署的回條或表示 閣下反對的回覆， 閣下將被視為已選擇僅以網上方式收取所有日後公司通訊文件，而本公司將按2019年9月20日之本公司函件內所述之方式在 本公司之網站登載通訊文件而向 閣下提供所有日後公司通訊文件。我們每次均會向 閣下寄發電郵通知或通知函件，通知 閣下有關公司通訊文件已在本公司之網站登載。
By electing to read the Website Version of future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly agreed to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站登載之日後公司通訊文件網上版本以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊文件印刷本的權利。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
The above election will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be given to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by giving at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
上述選擇適用於給予本公司股東之所有日後公司通訊文件，直至 閣下透過本公司之股份過戶登記處香港分處香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓）向本公司發出不少於7天時間 的事先書面通知或電郵至 firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Reply Form.
為免存疑，任何在本回條上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and/or language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by giving at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
股東有權隨時透過本公司之股份過戶登記處香港分處向本公司發出不少於7天時間的事先書面通知或電郵至 firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改收取本公司之公司通訊文件的收取方式及╱或語言版本之選擇。
* Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Listing Rule 1.01, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
根據上市規則第1.01條之定義，公司通訊文件指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報 告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate Communications in the manner chosen. ''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO''), which may include but is not limited to your telephone number and e-mail address. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period
as may be necessary for our record and verification purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by
either of the following means:
閣下是自願提供個人資料，以便按 閣下選擇的方式收取公司通訊文件。「個人資料」一詞在本聲明內的涵義與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「私隱條例」）中「個人資料」的涵義相同，可包括（但不限於） 閣下的電話號
碼 及電郵地址。 閣下的個人資料將在本公司為記錄及核實目的所需的期間內予以保留。
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或改正 閣下的個人資料。任何有關查閱及╱或改正 閣下個人資料的要求，應按以下其中一種方式以書面提出：
By mail to:
Personal Data Privacy Officer
郵寄至：
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
電郵至：
個人資料私隱主任
By e-mail to:
hkinfo@computershare.com.hk
hkinfo@computershare.com.hk
閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
to return this Reply Form to us.
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
香港 Hong Kong
