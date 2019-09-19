First Pacific : Letter with Reply Form to New Shareholder - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT

OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

第一太平有限公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

2620 September 20195

Dear New Shareholder,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are writing to ascertain your preference in relation to the language and means of receipt of our future corporate communications (''Corporate Communications''), which refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by us for information or action of any holders of our securities, as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), including but not limited to (a) our directors' report, our annual accounts and the auditor's report and, where applicable, our summary financial report; (b) our interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

Pursuant to the Listing Rules and/or the Bye-laws of First Pacific Company Limited (the ''Company''), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company:

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.com (the ''Website Version'') in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive email notification or a notification letter of the publication of each relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or to receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. In order to make your election, please complete and sign the Reply Form enclosed with this letter and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Branch Registrar''). Please use the mailing label and, if posted in Hong Kong, you do not need to affix a stamp when returning.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) website communication, we will send you an email notification (if your email address has been provided to us) or a letter by post notifying you of the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

You have the right at any time by at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Registrar (at the address stated above) or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all

future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of a Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication in printed form to you free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and/or Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Registrar on request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comand the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to this matter.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

First Pacific Company Limited

Nancy L.M. Li

Company Secretary