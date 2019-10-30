First Pacific : Notification Letter with Change Request Form - Notice of Publication of Circular and Notice of Special General Meeting

第 一 太 平 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
（根據百慕達法例註冊成立之有限公司）
Website 網址: www.firstpacific.com
（Stock Code 股份代號: 00142）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
31 October 2019
Dear Shareholder(s),
First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company")
- Notice of Publication of Circular and Notice of Special General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comand the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications# in printed form(s), the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications are enclosed.
If you would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications in English or in Chinese or in both English and Chinese language versions, or if you would like to change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side. Thereafter, please sign and return the Change Request Form by post or by hand to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and you do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comor the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Corporate Communications but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
You may at any time by giving at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong B ranch Registrar (at the address stated above) or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, notwithstanding any previous instructions given to the Company.
Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
First Pacific Company Limited
Nancy L.M. Li
Company Secretary
-
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, as defined in Listing Rule 1.01, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial
report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
敬啟者：
第一太平有限公司（「本公司」）
-
通函及股東特別大會通告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知
本公司的本次公司通訊文件之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站www.firstpacific.com及香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎查閱。如 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊 文件#之印刷本，本次公司通訊文件已按 閣下所選定的公司通訊文件語言版本隨本函附上。
如 閣下欲僅收取本次公司通訊文件之英文、或中文、或同時收取英文及中文印刷本，或欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的公司通訊文件語言版本及╱或收取方式，以更改收取本 公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及╱或收取方式之選擇，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的變更申請表，並在變更申請表上簽名，然後把變更申請表寄回或親身交回本公司之香港 中央證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處香港分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用變更申請表內的郵寄標籤寄回，而 毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可把已填妥之變更申請表的掃描副本電郵至firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表可於本公司 網站www.firstpacific.com或香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。
如 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）以電子形式收取公司通訊文件，惟因任何理由以致收取或接收本次公司通訊文件上出現困難，只要 閣下提出要求，本公司將儘快寄上所要 求的本次公司通訊文件的印刷本，費用全免。
閣下可隨時透過股份過戶登記處香港分處（於上述之地址 ）向本公司發出不少於7 天時間的事先書面通知或透過電郵 至firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知本公 司，更改日後收取本公司通訊文件之語言版本及╱或收取方式的選擇，儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出任何其他指示。
閣下如有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請致電股份過戶登記處香港分處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正。
此致
列位股東 台照
代表
第一太平有限公司
公司秘書
李麗雯
謹啟
二零一九年十月三十一日
-
根據上市規則第1.01條之定義，公司通訊文件指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數 師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s):
|
|
|
股東之姓名及地址：
|
Change Request Form 變更申請表
|
To: First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company")
|
致：第一太平有限公司（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code：00142)
|
（股份代號：00142）
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
合和中心17M樓
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in English/Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:
本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）查閱 貴公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件：
Part A I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
甲 部 本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之語言印刷本：
(Please mark ONLY ONE of the following boxes with (X) 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.
本人╱我們現欲收取一份英文印刷本。
I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.
本人╱我們現欲收取一份中文印刷本。
I/We would like to receive both printed English and Chinese copies. 本人╱我們現欲收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。
Part B I/We would like to change the choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications# of the Company as indicated below: 乙 部 本人╱我們現欲更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件#之語言版本及╱或收取方式：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comin place of receiving printed copies; and to receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of each Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽在本公司網站 (www.firstpacific.com)登載的所有日後公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊文件已在本公司網站登載的電郵通知或通知信函；
或
Email Address
電郵地址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of availability of Corporate Communications on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only.)
(本公司日後會在公司通訊文件於本公司網站登載時發出通知至以上提供之電郵地址（如有）。如未有提供電郵地址，則袛會發出公司通訊文件已在網上登載的通知信函 予 閣下。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通知公司通訊文件已登載。）
to receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
|
Signature(s)
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
簽名
|
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本變更申請表，請於本表左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
-
By electing to read the Website Version of future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly agreed to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站登載之日後公司通訊文件網上版本以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊文件印刷本的權利。
4. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
-
Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our shareholders in the past 12 months a re available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website ( www.firstpacific.com)for five years from the date of first publication.
本公司備有於過去 12 個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊文件的中、英文版印刷本，可供索取。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續 5 年載於本公司網站( www.firstpacific.com)上。
Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action o f holders of any of its securities as defined in Listing Rule 1.01, including
|
|
but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financi al report; (b) the interim report and, where
applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f ) proxy forms.
根據上市規則第 1.01 條之定義，公司通訊文件指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適 用）其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 個人資料收集聲明
Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate
Communications in the manner chosen. ''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as
"personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but is not limited to your telephone
number and e-mail address. Your
|
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:
be in writing by either of the following means:
閣下是自願提供個人資料，以便按 閣下選擇的方式收取公司通訊文件。「個人資料」一詞在本聲明內的涵義與香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》「私隱條例」）中「個人資料」的涵義相同，可包括（但
不限於） 閣下的電話號碼及電郵地址。 閣下的個人資料將在本公司為記錄及核實目的所需的期間內予以保留。
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或改正 閣下的個人資料。任何有關查閱及╱或改正 閣下個人資料的要求，應按以下其中一種方式以書面提出：
|
By mail to:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
個人資料私隱主任
|
Personal Data Privacy Officer
郵寄至：
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓香港
|
|
By e-mail to:
hkinfo@computershare.com.hk
電郵至：
hkinfo@computershare.com.hk
閣下寄回此變更申請表時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
