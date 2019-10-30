First Pacific : Notification Letter with Change Request Form - Notice of Publication of Circular and Notice of Special General Meeting

第 一 太 平 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

（根據百慕達法例註冊成立之有限公司）

Website 網址: www.firstpacific.com

（Stock Code 股份代號: 00142）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

31 October 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Circular and Notice of Special General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comand the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications# in printed form(s), the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications are enclosed.

If you would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications in English or in Chinese or in both English and Chinese language versions, or if you would like to change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side. Thereafter, please sign and return the Change Request Form by post or by hand to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and you do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.firstpacific.comor the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Corporate Communications but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by giving at least 7 days' prior written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong B ranch Registrar (at the address stated above) or by email to firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, notwithstanding any previous instructions given to the Company.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

First Pacific Company Limited

Nancy L.M. Li

Company Secretary

Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, as defined in Listing Rule 1.01, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial

report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

敬啟者：

第一太平有限公司（「本公司」）

通函及股東特別大會通告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站www.firstpacific.com及香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎查閱。如 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊 文件#之印刷本，本次公司通訊文件已按 閣下所選定的公司通訊文件語言版本隨本函附上。

如 閣下欲僅收取本次公司通訊文件之英文、或中文、或同時收取英文及中文印刷本，或欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的公司通訊文件語言版本及╱或收取方式，以更改收取本 公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及╱或收取方式之選擇，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的變更申請表，並在變更申請表上簽名，然後把變更申請表寄回或親身交回本公司之香港 中央證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處香港分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用變更申請表內的郵寄標籤寄回，而 毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可把已填妥之變更申請表的掃描副本電郵至firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表可於本公司 網站www.firstpacific.com或香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）以電子形式收取公司通訊文件，惟因任何理由以致收取或接收本次公司通訊文件上出現困難，只要 閣下提出要求，本公司將儘快寄上所要 求的本次公司通訊文件的印刷本，費用全免。

閣下可隨時透過股份過戶登記處香港分處（於上述之地址 ）向本公司發出不少於7 天時間的事先書面通知或透過電郵 至firstpacific.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知本公 司，更改日後收取本公司通訊文件之語言版本及╱或收取方式的選擇，儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出任何其他指示。

閣下如有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請致電股份過戶登記處香港分處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正。

此致

列位股東 台照

代表

第一太平有限公司

公司秘書

李麗雯

謹啟

二零一九年十月三十一日