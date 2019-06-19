Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  First Pacific Company Limited    0142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(0142)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Pacific : Philippines' Metro Pacific eyes $2 billion valuation in hospital unit stake sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:49am EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp expects its hospital unit to be valued at $2 billion as it sells a minority stake in the healthcare group, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The investment and infrastructure holding company plans to sell a portion of its 85.6% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc later this year, Metro Pacific Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC owns the rest of the hospital group, which operates 14 hospitals, many of which are among the country's largest.

"It is tempting for Metro Pacific to realise some value and liquefy part of it," said an executive of the hospital group who was not authorised to speak with media.

The hospital group plans to expand its network to 5,000 beds in the coming years from the current 3,200 beds by acquiring smaller hospitals, Metro Pacific said in its website.

Metro Pacific could justify its target valuation of $2 billion given the size and strong bottom line of its hospital unit, as well as the country's increasing need for quality healthcare, an investment banker said, requesting anonymity.

"Healthcare services, specifically hospital operators, have been trading at lofty valuations throughout the region," said the banker, who was not authorised to speak with media.

Metro Pacific, which is also into power and water utilities, toll roads and railways, is a unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd that is owned by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Neil Jerome Morales
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.65% 3.11 End-of-day quote.2.30%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMI
12:49aFIRST PACIFIC : Philippines' Metro Pacific eyes $2 billion valuation in hospital..
RE
05/17Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations..
AQ
03/26FIRST PACIFIC : year net up 9% to USD131.8 million
AQ
03/22FIRST PACIFIC : unit Indofood year net up 0.24%
AQ
03/11FIRST PACIFIC : Sells Stake in Australian Joint Venture to Wilmar
DJ
2018FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : Disclosure filed by PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a maj..
PU
2017FIRST PACIFIC : PLDT consolidated core income in 9M2017 is 7% higher at ?23.2 bi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 222 M
EBIT 2019 1 139 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 7 281 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 5,63
P/E ratio 2020 5,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 1 762 M
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,46 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthoni Salim Chairman
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tedy Djuhar Non-Executive Director
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED2.30%1 763
NESTLÉ27.19%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.77%74 269
DANONE18.42%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.90%34 656
GENERAL MILLS37.16%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About