Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  First Pacific Company Limited    0142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(0142)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Pacific : Philippines' Metro Pacific says over a dozen firms keen to buy hospital stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:54am EDT

MANILA/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp has received interest from a variety of potential buyers for a minority stake in its hospital unit, which could be valued at up to $2.5 billion, company executives said on Thursday.

More than a dozen foreign and Philippine firms have shown interest in submitting first-round, non-binding bids this month, David Nicol, chief financial officer of Metro Pacific, told Reuters.

The investment and infrastructure holding company plans to sell a 40% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc at a valuation of $2-$2.5 billion, company chairman Manuel Pangilinan told Reuters.

Metro Pacific owns 85.6% of the healthcare unit. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC [GIC.UL] owns the rest of the unit, which operates 14 hospitals, many of which are among the Philippines' largest and most modern.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that potential bidders included Southeast Asian hospital groups, large Asian conglomerates, private equity firms and local companies.

"There's interest from all over the world including our backyard," Nicol said earlier on Thursday after Metro Pacific reported results.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 3.29 End-of-day quote.8.22%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMI
04:54aFIRST PACIFIC : Philippines' Metro Pacific says over a dozen firms keen to buy h..
RE
07/03FIRST PACIFIC : Ex-DFA chief Del Rosario resigns as director of Hong Kong-based ..
AQ
06/25FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19FIRST PACIFIC : Philippines' Metro Pacific eyes $2 billion valuation in hospital..
RE
05/17Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations..
AQ
03/26FIRST PACIFIC : year net up 9% to USD131.8 million
AQ
03/22FIRST PACIFIC : unit Indofood year net up 0.24%
AQ
03/11FIRST PACIFIC : Sells Stake in Australian Joint Venture to Wilmar
DJ
2018FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 222 M
EBIT 2019 1 139 M
Net income 2019 -31,2 M
Debt 2019 7 281 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 -58,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,15x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 1 823 M
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,46  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthoni Salim Chairman
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tedy Djuhar Non-Executive Director
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED8.22%1 824
NESTLÉ S.A.32.46%306 310
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL33.62%78 950
DANONE27.46%56 476
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.70%38 843
GENERAL MILLS37.85%32 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group