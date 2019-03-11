First Pacific : Sells Stake in Australian Joint Venture to Wilmar

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--First Pacific said Monday it will sell its 50% stake in an Australian food company to its joint venture partner, Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG), for $300 million.

Goodman Fielder, an equal-stake venture between First Pacific and Wilmar, manufactures and distributes food ingredients and beverages, including bread, biscuits and dairy products, according to regulatory filings to the Singapore and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

First Pacific said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to repay existing debt, starting with a $252 million bond maturing in September 2020.

