MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  First Pacific Company Limited

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(0142)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

First Pacific : Sells Stake in Australian Joint Venture to Wilmar

03/11/2019 | 06:43am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--First Pacific said Monday it will sell its 50% stake in an Australian food company to its joint venture partner, Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG), for $300 million.

Goodman Fielder, an equal-stake venture between First Pacific and Wilmar, manufactures and distributes food ingredients and beverages, including bread, biscuits and dairy products, according to regulatory filings to the Singapore and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

First Pacific said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to repay existing debt, starting with a $252 million bond maturing in September 2020.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.92% 3.07 End-of-day quote.0.99%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.93% 3.19 End-of-day quote.1.27%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 828 M
EBIT 2018 1 154 M
Net income 2018 277 M
Debt 2018 5 767 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 6,21
P/E ratio 2019 5,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 1 698 M
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,49 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthoni Salim Chairman
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tedy Djuhar Non-Executive Director
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED0.99%1 698
NESTLÉ16.17%281 640
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL16.36%67 269
DANONE10.40%52 266
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.42%39 144
GENERAL MILLS19.57%27 785
