第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE

CAPITAL OF PINEHILL COMPANY LIMITED BY

PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

Reference is made to the shareholders' circular (the "Circular") of First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company") dated 23 June 2020 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As set forth in the Circular, Completion is conditional upon and subject to the satisfaction of a number of Conditions Precedent, including the approval of the Proposed Acquisition at a general meeting of shareholders convened by PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk ("ICBP") in accordance with applicable rules and regulations of Indonesia.

In a disclosure filed by ICBP to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 3 August 2020, ICBP announced that it has obtained the approval of the Proposed Acquisition from its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on 3 August 2020.