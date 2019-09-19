Log in
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
  Report  
09/19 04:10:00 pm
11.2 CAD   +10.34%
Copper miner First Quantum Minerals draws takeover interest: Bloomberg

09/19/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The company, which is the owner of Africa's biggest copper mine, is working with defense advisers to examine options, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, although no formal offers had been received yet.

First Quantum did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

As of Thursday's close, the company had a market valuation of C$7.72 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Shares of the company closed up 10.3% at C$11.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 10.34% 11.2 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
LME COPPER CASH -0.30% 5745 End-of-day quote.-1.61%
QUANTUM CORP -1.45% 6.12 Delayed Quote.210.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 111 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 319 M
Debt 2019 7 268 M
Yield 2019 0,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 6,80x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 5 229 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-3.99%5 241
BHP GROUP LTD10.69%123 479
BHP GROUP PLC8.72%123 479
RIO TINTO PLC14.30%90 212
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.07%90 212
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.42%32 943
