FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS (FM)
My previous session
News 
First Quantum Minerals : Ends Up 14.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since April 2016 -- Data Talk

01/16/2019 | 04:57pm EST

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) closed at C$12.57, up C$1.62 or 14.79%

-- Highest close since Dec. 5, 2018, when it closed at C$12.84

-- Largest percent increase since April 29, 2016, when it rose 16.7%

-- On Tuesday, First Quantum Minerals announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 13.86% month-to-date

-- Up 13.86% year-to-date

-- Down 35.47% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at C$19.48

-- Today's preliminary volume is 5.2 million shares; highest since Jan. 8, 2019, when 5.3 million shares were trade

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 882 M
EBIT 2018 823 M
Net income 2018 399 M
Debt 2018 6 000 M
Yield 2018 0,12%
P/E ratio 2018 15,03
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 5 724 M
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,6 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-0.09%5 724
BHP GROUP LTD-3.42%112 808
BHP GROUP PLC-2.34%112 808
RIO TINTO4.61%84 510
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.95%84 510
ANGLO AMERICAN2.70%32 155
