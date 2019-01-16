First Quantum Minerals : Ends Up 14.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since April 2016 -- Data Talk

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) closed at C$12.57, up C$1.62 or 14.79%

-- Highest close since Dec. 5, 2018, when it closed at C$12.84

-- Largest percent increase since April 29, 2016, when it rose 16.7%

-- On Tuesday, First Quantum Minerals announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 13.86% month-to-date

-- Up 13.86% year-to-date

-- Down 35.47% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at C$19.48

-- Today's preliminary volume is 5.2 million shares; highest since Jan. 8, 2019, when 5.3 million shares were trade

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet