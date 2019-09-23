Log in
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Down Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2018 -- Data Talk

09/23/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) is currently at C$10.75, down C$1.46 or 11.96%

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2018, when it fell 12.37%

-- Earlier Monday, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced in a press release that it is aware of speculation regarding a potential transaction involving Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. The company confirms that discussions regarding a potential sale of a minority interest in First Quantum's Zambian copper assets have occurred and are continuing

-- First Quantum also said it has not engaged in any discussions regarding a take-over bid or other change of control transaction and has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals

-- On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the First Quantum Minerals Ltd. had drawn preliminary takeover interest

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Up 31.74% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2019, when it rose 37.77%

-- Down 2.63% year-to-date

-- Down 62.41% from its all-time closing high of C$28.60 on July 5, 2011

-- Traded as low as C$10.72

-- Down 12.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 1, 2019, when it fell as much as 12.66%

All data as of 12:25:20 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -12.29% 10.71 Delayed Quote.10.60%
JIANGXI COPPER -1.76% 14.48 End-of-day quote.12.01%
LME COPPER CASH 0.33% 5777.5 End-of-day quote.-1.05%
QUANTUM CORP 0.00% 6.2 Delayed Quote.210.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 111 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 319 M
Debt 2019 7 268 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 3,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 6 307 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,54  $
Last Close Price 9,20  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS10.60%6 309
BHP GROUP LTD10.28%122 457
BHP GROUP PLC8.31%122 457
RIO TINTO PLC13.49%89 410
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.80%89 410
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.30%32 682
