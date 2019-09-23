First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Down Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2018 -- Data Talk

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) is currently at C$10.75, down C$1.46 or 11.96%

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2018, when it fell 12.37%

-- Earlier Monday, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced in a press release that it is aware of speculation regarding a potential transaction involving Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. The company confirms that discussions regarding a potential sale of a minority interest in First Quantum's Zambian copper assets have occurred and are continuing

-- First Quantum also said it has not engaged in any discussions regarding a take-over bid or other change of control transaction and has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals

-- On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the First Quantum Minerals Ltd. had drawn preliminary takeover interest

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Up 31.74% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2019, when it rose 37.77%

-- Down 2.63% year-to-date

-- Down 62.41% from its all-time closing high of C$28.60 on July 5, 2011

-- Traded as low as C$10.72

-- Down 12.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 1, 2019, when it fell as much as 12.66%

All data as of 12:25:20 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet