First Quantum Minerals

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
First Quantum Minerals : Zambian official says Glencore reverses plan to shutter copper mines

04/19/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

Glencore told the Zambian government this week that it wants to keep operating its Zambian copper mining subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), not shutter the operations, mines ministry permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga said on Sunday.

Glencore's decision to put MCM under "care and maintenance" sparked a backlash from Zambia's government, which threatened to revoke the firm's mining licences because it said Glencore did not give enough notice before suspending the mines.

"The government wants to see a win-win situation and respects investors but we need to protect the interests of Zambians," Mulenga told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Zambia's ministers of mines, finance, home affairs, and labour, will hold a video conference with Glencore on Monday to discuss the issue, Mulenga said. "We expect to make a lot of progress in this meeting," he added.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment on whether the company wanted to keep MCM open, and referred Reuters to an earlier statement.

"Following Mopani's recent announcement regarding the transition of its mining operations to care and maintenance, Glencore is currently in discussions on the way forward with the Government of Zambia," Glencore said in Tuesday's statement.

By Chris Mfula
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 2.15% 7.14 Delayed Quote.-45.48%
