Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Quantum Minerals    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Quantum Minerals : says it has complied with all rules in Panama mining contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday it had "fully complied" with local rules in operating Cobre Panama, one of the region's largest copper mines, after Panama's president-elect said he would review the company's contract.

Laurentino Cortizo, who takes office in July, said on Tuesday that the government was entitled to go over the contract "clause by clause."

First Quantum vowed to collaborate with Panamanian officials.

"We will gladly share all relevant documentation related to the extension of the contract," the company said in a statement. "We do this with the conviction that the Cobre Panama project, which employs more than 9,000 Panamanian employees during its current construction phase, can then proceed without any additional legal uncertainty."

The project has attracted $6.3 billion in foreign direct investment, First Quantum said.

The Toronto-based company owns 90 percent of Minera Panama, which was awarded the concession for the Cobre Panama project in 1997. But the country's Supreme Court of Justice declared the underlying law unconstitutional last year.

Cortizo's remarks came days after the national assembly rejected a bill that sought to reaffirm Minera Panama's contract, with legislators arguing that the royalties are too low and the issue should be decided by the incoming government.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
08:13pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : says it has complied with all rules in Panama mining co..
RE
05/31EXPLAINER : Zambia's moves on Vedanta, KCM alarm mining industry
RE
05/24Vedanta's Zambia liquidation case adjourned until June 4
RE
05/20Zambia seeks 'divorce' from Vedanta over alleged mining breaches
RE
05/13BlackRock Changes Name of Commodities Investment Trust
DJ
05/09FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
PR
05/04FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : could restart Ravensthorpe amid surging nickel prices
AQ
05/03Luminex Commences Drilling at the Condor Camp Zone After Promising Surface Sa..
AQ
04/29FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 341 M
EBIT 2019 1 082 M
Net income 2019 476 M
Debt 2019 6 550 M
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 9,44
P/E ratio 2020 6,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 5 452 M
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-8.51%5 183
BHP GROUP LTD9.00%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC9.02%123 200
RIO TINTO23.49%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.60%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN10.73%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About