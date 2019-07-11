First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release
TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) will release second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday July 29, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company’s President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 9:00 am (EDT).
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:
July 30, 2019
Time:
9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:
www.first-quantum.com
Dial in:
North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay:
Available from noon (EDT) on July 30, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 21, 2019
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode:
4265059
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. G. Clive Newall President