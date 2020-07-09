First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release
07/09/2020 | 07:46am EDT
TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).
First Quarter conference call and webcast details are as follows: