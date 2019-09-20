First Quantum Shares Extend Gains on Takeover Talk

By Colin Kellaher

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) shares rose more than 10% Friday, adding to Thursday's gains, after Bloomberg reported that the mining company had drawn preliminary takeover interest.

First Quantum shares closed up about 10% Thursday after the initial report, which said the Vancouver, British Columbia, company was working with advisers and hadn't yet received any formal takeover offers.

Shares of First Quantum, which owns Africa's biggest copper mine, were recently up 10.1% to C$12.33.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com