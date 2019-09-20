Log in
First Quantum Minerals    FM

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
  Report  
09/20 11:38:34 am
12.47 CAD   +11.34%
11:32aFirst Quantum Shares Extend Gains on Takeover Talk
DJ
10:15aGains in energy shares push TSX to fresh record
RE
09/19COPPER MINER FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS DRAWS TAKEOVER INTEREST : Bloomberg
RE
First Quantum Shares Extend Gains on Takeover Talk

09/20/2019 | 11:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.T) shares rose more than 10% Friday, adding to Thursday's gains, after Bloomberg reported that the mining company had drawn preliminary takeover interest.

First Quantum shares closed up about 10% Thursday after the initial report, which said the Vancouver, British Columbia, company was working with advisers and hadn't yet received any formal takeover offers.

Shares of First Quantum, which owns Africa's biggest copper mine, were recently up 10.1% to C$12.33.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 11.38% 12.42 Delayed Quote.1.45%
LME COPPER CASH 0.23% 5758.5 End-of-day quote.-1.38%
QUANTUM CORP 0.65% 6.16 Delayed Quote.206.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 111 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 319 M
Debt 2019 7 268 M
Yield 2019 0,12%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
EV / Sales2019 3,18x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 5 787 M
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,54  $
Last Close Price 8,45  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS1.45%5 791
BHP GROUP LTD10.08%122 676
BHP GROUP PLC8.54%122 676
RIO TINTO PLC13.93%89 855
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.57%89 855
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.76%32 435
