Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    AW9U   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change In Issuer Name :: Mandatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 12:24am EDT
Announcement Title Change in Issuer Name
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2020 12:13
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200521CHANI0VL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Victor Tan Kok Mian
Designation Executive Director and CEO, Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited (as manager of First REIT)
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
New Name of Company The name of the Manager has been changed from 'Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited' to 'First REIT Management Limited' with effect from 21 May 2020. The new name of the Manager will be reflected on the Singapore Exchange Secutiries Tradling Limited system at 9.00 a.m. on 26 May 2020.
Event Dates
Effective Date and Time of the Event 26/05/2020 09:00:00

Print ThisEmail This

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 04:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
12:24aCHANGE IN ISSUER NAME : : Mandatory
PU
05/18FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Further Update On Siloam Hospitals Surabaya..
PU
05/18FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue O..
PU
05/06CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory With Options
PU
05/06QUARTERLY BUSINESS UPDATE : First REIT Posts 1q2020 Dpu Of 1.86 Cents
PU
04/24FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Change To Semi-Annual Reporting And Continu..
PU
04/17FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Statement On COVID-19 Case At Pacific Healt..
PU
01/29FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue O..
PU
01/10FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update On Siloam Hospitals Surabaya - Road ..
PU
2019CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 116 M
EBIT 2020 101 M
Net income 2020 63,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,63x
Capitalization 658 M
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15 SGD
Last Close Price 0,82 SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-17.59%462
WELLTOWER INC.-44.06%18 870
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-30.17%12 956
VENTAS-43.12%12 099
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-17.76%9 229
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-31.17%6 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group