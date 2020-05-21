Change In Issuer Name :: Mandatory

Executive Director and CEO, Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited (as manager of First REIT)
The name of the Manager has been changed from 'Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited' to 'First REIT Management Limited' with effect from 21 May 2020. The new name of the Manager will be reflected on the Singapore Exchange Secutiries Tradling Limited system at 9.00 a.m. on 26 May 2020.
