First Real Estate Investment Trust : Change To Semi-Annual Reporting And Continuation Of Quarterly Distribution

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))
CHANGE TO SEMI-ANNUAL REPORTING AND
CONTINUATION OF QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to inform the Unitholders of First REIT that following the recent amendments to the listing rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual which came into effect on 7 February 2020, First REIT is no longer required by SGX-ST to perform quarterly reporting.
The Manager wishes to announce that First REIT will adopt a semi-annual reporting of the financial results with effect from the financial year ending 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"). For FY2020, the next financial results reporting will be for the half year period ending 30 June 2020.
The Manager is of the view that a semi-annual financial result is adequate to keep the Unitholders and stakeholders of First REIT informed of its state of affairs.
The Manager will continue with the quarterly distribution notwithstanding the cessation of quarterly reporting of First REIT's financial results.
The Manager will continue its proactive engagement with Unitholders and stakeholders of First REIT through its various communication channels, including providing relevant business updates between the release of the semi-annual financial results.
By Order of the Board
Tan Kok Mian Victor
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited
(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)
24 April 2020
