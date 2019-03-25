First Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))
DATE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), will be announcing the unaudited financial results of First REIT for the first quarter ending 31 March 2019 on Wednesday, 10 April 2019, after close of trading.
By Order of the Board
Tan Kok Mian Victor
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited
(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)
25 March 2019
