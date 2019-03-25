Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    FRET   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(FRET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:55am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), will be announcing the unaudited financial results of First REIT for the first quarter ending 31 March 2019 on Wednesday, 10 April 2019, after close of trading.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited

(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)

25 March 2019

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
06:55aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of First Quarter 2019 Finan..
PU
03/22FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update In Relation To S$500,000,000 Multicu..
PU
03/14FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
03/14ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
01/16FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
01/16CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
01/16FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 4Q 2018 Financial Results Slides
PU
01/16NOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Annual Valuation Of Properties
PU
01/11FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : annual earnings release
01/04FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of Full Year 2018 Financial..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 75,6 M
Debt 2019 419 M
Yield 2019 8,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
P/E ratio 2020 12,38
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Capitalization 782 M
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,09  SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Ketut Budi Wijaya Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.51%579
WELLTOWER INC12.12%30 067
VENTAS9.63%22 907
HCP13.32%15 126
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC5.21%7 552
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.15.30%7 065
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.