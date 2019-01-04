Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    FRET   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (FRET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Full Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:35am CET

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), will be announcing the unaudited financial results of First REIT for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, after close of trading.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited

(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)

4 January 2019

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
10:35aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of Full Year 2018 Financial..
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Siloam Hospitals Surabaya - Road Subsidence..
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Analyst Briefing Slides
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Unit Price Movement
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The ..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement On Appointment Of Independ..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement On Appointment Of Independ..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement On Appointment Of Non-Inde..
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reconstitution Of Board And Board Committee..
PU
2018FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Completion Of Acquisition By Oue Limited An..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 119 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 73,1 M
Debt 2018 413 M
Yield 2018 8,89%
P/E ratio 2018 12,38
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,82x
Capitalization 781 M
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,24  SGD
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Ketut Budi Wijaya Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%573
WELLTOWER INC-3.05%25 277
VENTAS-2.85%20 290
HCP0.07%12 883
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC-3.41%6 814
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.0.19%5 792
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.