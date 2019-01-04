First Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Full Year 2018 Financial Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), will be announcing the unaudited financial results of First REIT for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, after close of trading.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited

(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)

4 January 2019