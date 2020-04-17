First Real Estate Investment Trust : Statement On COVID-19 Case At Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home II @ Bukit Panjang

First REIT owns three nursing homes in Singapore and this is the first

Pacific Healthcare is working closely with MOH and AIC to establish contact tracing and both agencies are also supporting the Home to ensure service continuity. Pacific Healthcare is closely monitoring the situation and the health of its residents and staff.

Pacific Healthcare has executed all precautionary measures at the Home in line with the

SINGAPORE - 17 April 2020 - Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited ("Bowsprit" or the "Manager"), the manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT" or the "Trust"), would like to announce that:

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT

August Consulting

Tel: (65) 6733 8873 Fax: (65) 6733 9913

Janice ONG, janiceong@august.com.sg

Jeremy SING: jeremysing@august.com.sg

Emelda THEN: emeldathen@august.com.sg

About First REIT

First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by the Trust Deed entered into on 19 October 2006 between Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited as the Manager and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited as the Trustee. First REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 11 December 2006. On 1 March 2018, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited retired as the Trustee of First REIT in favour of Perpetual (Asia) Limited.

First REIT is Singapore's first healthcare real estate investment trust that aims to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate and / or real estate-related assets in Asia that are primarily used for healthcare and / or healthcare-related purposes.

Managed by Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, First REIT's portfolio consists of twenty properties located in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea, namely 1) Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village, 2) Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk, 3) Siloam Hospitals Surabaya, 4) Imperial Aryaduta Hotel & Country Club, 5) Mochtar Riady Comprehensive Cancer Centre, 6) Siloam Hospitals Lippo Cikarang, 7) Siloam Hospitals Manado & Hotel Aryaduta Manado, 8) Siloam Hospitals Makassar, 9) Siloam Hospitals Bali, 10) Siloam Hospitals TB Simatupang, 11) Siloam Hospitals Purwakarta, 12) Siloam Sriwijaya, 13) Siloam Hospitals Kupang & Lippo Plaza Kupang, 14) Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo, 15) Siloam Hospitals Buton & Lippo Plaza Buton, 16) Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta, 17) Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home @ Bukit Merah, 18) Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home II @ Bukit Panjang, 19) The Lentor Residence and 20) Sarang Hospital.

Its hospital assets in Indonesia are operated by PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, a subsidiary of PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk, a strong brand name in the Indonesian healthcare industry supported by a team of international healthcare professionals whereas The Imperial Aryaduta Hotel & Country Club and Hotel Aryaduta Manado are operated by The Aryaduta Hotel and Resort Group. The Lippo Plaza Kupang and Lippo Plaza Buton are managed by PT Lippo Malls Indonesia. In Singapore, the nursing homes at Bukit Merah and Bukit Panjang are operated by Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home Pte. Ltd. and Pacific Eldercare and Nursing Pte. Ltd., respectively. The Lentor Residence is operated by The Lentor Residence Pte. Ltd. In South Korea, the Sarang Hospital is operated by a private doctor.

Through First REIT, investors can participate in an asset class that has a focus towards Asia's growing healthcare sector, which is boosted by an increase in life expectancy in Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

- 2 -