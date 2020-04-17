First Real Estate Investment Trust : Statement On COVID-19 Case At Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home II @ Bukit Panjang

PRESS STATEMENT
STATEMENT ON COVID-19 CASE AT PACIFIC HEALTHCARE NURSING HOME II @
BUKIT PANJANG
SINGAPORE - 17 April 2020 - Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited ("Bowsprit" or the "Manager"), the manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT" or the "Trust"), would like to announce that:
On 16 April 2020, the Ministry of Health ("MOH") announced that there were a total of 728 new
COVID-19 cases. One of these COVID-19 cases is an 89-year-old resident of Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home II @ Bukit Panjang ("PHNH II" or the "Home"), located at 21 Senja Road, which is one of First REIT's properties. The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 April 2020 and has since been in isolation at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
The operator of PHNH II ("Pacific Healthcare") has reached out to the family of the resident to offer support and has informed the families of the rest of the residents of the case and assured them of the safety and continuity of care for the residents.
Pacific Healthcare's priority is to ensure the well-being and safety of its residents and staff. The Home has since conducted thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward and affected areas, and has also increased the frequency of cleaning and stepped up all its precautionary measures.
Pacific Healthcare has executed all precautionary measures at the Home in line with the COVID-19 advisories issued by MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care ("AIC") since the outbreak. These measures include twice-daily temperature checks of all residents and staff, split zones within the Home to minimise contact and making it mandatory for all staff to wear personal protective equipment when attending to residents. Pacific Healthcare has also suspended all visitors to the Home since 2 April 2020.
Pacific Healthcare is working closely with MOH and AIC to establish contact tracing and both agencies are also supporting the Home to ensure service continuity. Pacific Healthcare is closely monitoring the situation and the health of its residents and staff.
First REIT owns three nursing homes in Singapore and this is the first COVID-19 case reported at its homes. All three homes have taken steps to enforce stringent precautionary measures since the outbreak and First REIT is in close communication with its tenants to closely monitor the situation. The Manager will provide further updates if there are any material developments.
