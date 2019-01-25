|
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. : Reports 4th Quarter 2018 Results And Reaffirms Stock Repurchase Plan
FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,205,120, or $0.15 per diluted share, up significantly from fourth quarter 2017 net loss of $2,719,627 or $0.35 per diluted share. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 2017 was due primarily to loan growth of $97.1 million, up 29.1% year over year, thus increasing net interest income by $1.0 million, or 26.6%, year over year, and the one-time gain on nonmarketable securities of $800,000. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company incurred new market expansion costs totaling approximately $200,000 and higher provision for loan losses, which was $285,918 in 2018's fourth quarter, versus no provision in the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher provision in 2018 was principally driven by higher loan balances, as asset quality improved over that period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income was $2,466,087, or $0.31 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $689,360, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for 2018 reflects the impact of $877,420 in merger-related expenses related to the purchase of Independence Bancshares, Inc. in January 2018. Also during 2018, the Company expanded into Winston-Salem and Charlotte, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC, which reduced net income for the year by approximately $1.3 million.
F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter operating results as we continue to see a positive impact on earnings with organic growth from our recent expansions and from our acquisition in Greenville, South Carolina. We have we begun an efficiency improvement initiative to remove legacy cost from our operations and are already beginning to results from this. For 2019, we look to reduce operating expenses by $1.5 million, which we expect to improve our efficiency ratio further to the 70-72% range by 2020. Additionally, the Company announced the closure of our Loris, SC branch which is expected to reduce annual operating costs by $500,000."
The Board of Directors of the Company recently authorized the repurchase of up to approximately 100,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock in open market and privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2019. The Board implemented the repurchase plan because it believes recent share trading prices undervalue the Company and to provide smaller shareholders with a source of liquidity.
Highlights
- Net interest income improved 27% at $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the same period of 2017;
- Loans increased 29% over the past year, with organic loan growth of $47.0 million and $50 million in loan growth attributed to the acquisition with Independence Bancshares in January 2018;
- Deposits grew 35% over the past year, with organic deposit growth of $52 million and $71 million in deposit growth attributed to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares in January 2018;
- Announced the closure of the Loris, South Carolina branch effective December 31, 2018. Customers will be serviced from the Myrtle Beach office at 507, 21st Avenue N., Myrtle Beach, SC;
- Approved a 100,000 share Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock Repurchase program to create liquidity for our smaller shareholders;
- Transaction accounts increased $30 million, or 19%, over the past year; and
- Net interest margin continues to remain relatively stable at 4.30% as of December 31, 2018.
Review of Income Statement
Net interest income improved 27% to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. The increase in net interest income was due principally to growth in earning assets while net interest margin remained stable at to 4.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Yield on earning assets increased to 4.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 4.89% for the third quarter of 2018. Cost of funds increased to 61 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 54 basis points for preceding quarter.
Noninterest income improved to $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, up from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to the one-time gain on nonmarketable securities and continuous improvement in gain on sale of mortgage loans. According to Jeffrey Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,
"Gain on sale of mortgage loans increased modestly by $151,000 to $1.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2018 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2017 despite a higher interest rate environment and tighter operating margins. Our investment in a diversified mortgage income strategy continues to produce positive results as purchase mortgage business continues to increase, servicing income is increasing, and delinquencies are nominal."
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Total assets increased $126.3 million, or 28%, to $584.9 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $458.6 million at December 31, 2017.
Loans receivable grew by $97.1 million, or 29%, to $430.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $333.7 million, at December 31, 2017 due to $47.1 million in organic loan growth in commercial portfolios, 1-4 family mortgage portfolios and our consumer loan portfolios, and $50.0 million in loans acquired in our merger with Independence Bancshares, Inc. in January 2018. Mr. Saunders added, "Earning asset growth and yield expansion has primarily been the result of our focus on dealer services, consumer and commercial loans throughout the bank. Additionally we see continuous growth in mortgage loans in all our markets including our newly acquired Greenville market, as well as our new markets which include Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach. Online mortgage applications continue to grow as customers want the convenience of applying online or using mobile devices. Over the next year, we expect to increase efficiencies as customers demand more virtual banking strategies which allow them to conduct transactions when, where and how they want to, as well as deploying online deposit and loan account opening."
Transaction deposits increased by $29.6 million, or 19%, to $186.5 million at December 31, 2018, from $156.9 million one year ago. Household checking accounts increased by 10.6% reflecting our strong year-over-year branch sales growth. "Our focus for 2019 will be on expanding treasury services to our business customers and offering a full suite of digital banking services to enhance the customer experience. We continue to see strong demand and use from our customers in mobile banking, bill pay, mobile deposit and online banking," said Mr. Saunders.
Nonperforming assets declined by $785,000 to $2.3 million at December 31, 2018 compared to one year ago. The Company reduced OREO by $1.4 million via third party sales over the past twelve months to $342,000. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.39% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.67% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.63% at December 31, 2018 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.72% one year earlier. For the fourth quarter of 2018, loan charge offs were nominal and largely offset by the bank recoveries.
Capital
First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At December 31, 2018, capital ratios were as follows:
Ratio
First Reliance Bank
Well-capitalized Minimum
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.51%
5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.41%
6.50%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.41%
8.00%
Total capital ratio
12.05%
10.00%
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc., (OTC: FSRL.OB) is based in Florence, SC and has assets of approximately $567 million. The Company employs more than 173 professional and has locations throughout the Carolinas.
First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the bank have given it a 94% customer satisfaction rating. First Reliance Bank is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina who have received the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all thirteen years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to the Bank's brand and the communities we serve.
In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers five unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities; Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked; Moms First, a program recognizing inspiring mothers; and iMatter, a program supporting a younger audience.
The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and is open on most traditional holidays.
Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares, Inc., may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Independence acquisition may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from the Independence acquisition may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (888)543-5510, jpaolucci@firstreliance.com.
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
September 30
December 31
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,638,333
$ 4,652,753
$ 3,494,469
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
29,923,657
34,765,661
21,136,350
Total cash and cash equivalents
34,561,990
39,418,414
24,630,819
Time deposits in other banks
253,003
253,003
102,020
Securities available-for-sale
33,556,797
34,060,560
26,894,719
Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $14,250,850, $14,422,622
and $17,372,835 at December 31, 2018, September 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017)
14,107,253
14,506,964
17,018,132
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,393,500
1,011,000
1,359,200
Trust Preferred Securities
0
2,300,000
Total investment securities
49,057,550
51,878,524
45,272,051
Mortgage loans held for sale
12,713,361
11,958,216
7,885,938
Loans receivable
430,795,894
405,245,246
333,675,253
Less allowance for loan losses
(2,788,189)
(2,470,592)
(2,453,875)
Loans, net
428,007,705
402,774,654
331,221,378
Premises, furniture and equipment, net
20,332,031
20,273,144
18,463,156
Accrued interest receivable
1,318,104
1,231,464
1,094,740
Other real estate owned
341,519
140,000
1,706,765
Cash surrender value life insurance
17,306,312
17,208,115
14,293,702
Net deferred tax assets
7,923,572
8,267,723
4,461,063
Mortgage servicing rights
9,023,859
8,456,680
6,357,666
Goodwill
684,217
690,917.00
-
Core deposit intangible
690,917
730,856.00
-
Other assets
2,714,930
3,618,914
3,132,443
Total assets
$ 584,929,070
$ 566,900,624
$ 458,621,741
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 103,201,256
$ 105,977,280
$ 86,209,099
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
83,251,128
83,153,827
70,642,041
Savings
120,801,342
131,155,688
118,996,069
Time deposits $250,000 and over
42,870,456
33,699,530
13,874,405
Other time deposits
126,044,528
116,258,761
63,372,449
Total deposits
476,168,710
470,245,086
353,094,063
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
16,852,981
16,826,308
13,929,651
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
20,000,000
10,000,000
22,000,000
Notes Payable
-
-
-
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310,000
10,310,000
10,310,000
Subordinated debentures
4,874,132
4,863,985
4,911,963
Accrued interest payable
447,833
285,766
253,679
Other liabilities
4,106,964
3,427,573
3,969,060
Total liabilities
532,760,620
515,958,718
408,468,416
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock -0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
-
-
-
Series B cumulative perpetual preferred stock - 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
-
-
-
Series D preferred stock - 581, 581 and 599 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
581
581
599
Series E preferred stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively
-
-
2,955,593
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized,
8,002,172, 8,002,712 and 7,887,486 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
80,022
80,022
78,875
Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2018 and September 30, 2018
4,105
4,105
-
Capital surplus
84,247,424
84,333,757
46,941,229
Treasury stock, at cost, 94,505, 83,015 and 40,117 shares at December 31, 2018,
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
(624,119)
(543,237)
(229,844)
Nonvested restricted stock
(1,508,631)
(1,583,981)
(868,399)
Retained Earnings/Deficit
(29,339,044)
(30,544,164)
1,573,382
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(691,888)
(805,177)
(298,110)
Total shareholders' equity
52,168,450
50,941,906
50,153,325
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 584,929,070
$ 566,900,624
$ 458,621,741
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 5,913,149
$ 5,639,520
$ 4,288,116
Investment securities:
Taxable
299,711
267,900
218,397
Tax exempt
34,283
35,894
34,476
Other interest income
153,108
108,003
84,235
Total
6,400,251
6,051,317
4,625,224
Interest expense:
Time deposits
796,162
593,527
236,411
Other deposits
142,706
146,083
101,606
Other interest expense
281,407
181,516
195,758
Total
1,220,275
921,126
533,775
Net interest income
5,179,977
5,130,191
4,091,449
Provision for loan losses
285,918
203,961
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,894,059
4,926,230
4,091,449
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
453,128
417,955
394,392
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
1,195,889
1,160,410
1,044,773
Income from bank owned life insurance
98,197
97,777
81,560
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
393,771
379,433
344,319
Gain/Loss on Nonmarketable securities
800,000
38,152
-
Other
100,909
176,833
90,683
Total
3,041,894
2,270,560
1,955,727
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and benefits
3,900,590
3,820,567
3,185,613
Occupancy
571,866
566,876
433,315
Furniture and equipment related expenses
503,636
397,381
427,176
Other
1,372,967
1,507,140
1,621,888
Merger Related Expenses
53,776
-
501,265
Total
6,402,835
6,291,964
6,169,257
Income before income taxes
1,533,118
904,826
(122,081)
Income Tax Expense
327,998
197,728
2,597,546
Net income (loss)
1,205,120
707,098
(2,719,627)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 1,205,120
$ 707,098
$ (2,719,627)
Average common shares outstanding, basic
7,934,841
7,948,962
7,847,201
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
8,040,316
8,073,743
7,997,597
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic (loss) income per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.09
$ (0.35)
Diluted (loss) income per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.09
$ (0.35)
Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders before adjustments
$ 1,205,120
$ 707,098
$ (2,719,627)
Adjustments
Income tax expense - tax rate change
-
-
2,644,628
Merger related costs
53,776
-
501,265
Total Adjustments
53,776
-
3,145,893
Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)
$ 1,258,896
$ 707,098
$ 426,266
Adjusted Income per common share:
Basic income per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.16
$ 0.09
$ 0.05
Diluted income per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.16
$ 0.09
$ 0.05
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 22,010,885
$ 16,321,881
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,039,259
802,815
Tax exempt
147,949
118,969
Other interest income
426,598
225,924
Total
23,624,691
17,469,589
Interest expense:
Time deposits
2,191,437
732,399
Other deposits
534,571
410,459
Other interest expense
964,474
1,028,926
Total
3,690,482
2,171,784
Net interest income
19,934,210
15,297,805
Provision for loan losses
510,356
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,423,854
15,297,805
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,597,211
1,502,286
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
5,138,659
4,845,075
Income from bank owned life insurance
390,557
328,716
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
1,510,404
1,341,171
Gain/Loss on Nonmarketable securities
838,152
-
Other
392,454
324,003
Total
9,867,437
8,341,251
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and benefits
15,408,131
12,075,338
Occupancy
2,227,136
1,685,622
Furniture and equipment related expenses
2,021,352
1,646,687
Other
5,549,559
501,265
Merger Related Expense
877,420
4,803,246
Total
26,083,598
20,712,158
Income before income taxes
3,207,693
2,926,898
Income tax expense
741,606
3,616,258
Net (loss) income
2,466,087
(689,360)
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
$ 2,466,087
$ (689,360)
Average common shares outstanding, basic
7,738,547
5,465,868
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
7,867,587
5,606,149
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic income (loss) per share
$ 0.32
$ (0.13)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$ 0.31
$ (0.13)
Non-GAAP finanical measuremnets (unaudited)
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments
$ 2,466,087
$ (689,360)
Adjustments
Income tax expense - tax rate change
-
2,644,628
Merger related costs
877,420
501,265
Total Adjustments
877,420
3,145,893
Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)
$ 3,343,507
$ 2,456,533
Adjusted Income per common share:
Basic income per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.43
$ 0.45
Diluted income per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.42
$ 0.44
Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy
(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2018
Asset Quality
Loans 90 days past due & still accruing
10
-
-
Nonaccrual loans
1,923
1,353
2,245
Total nonperfoming loans
1,933
1,353
2,245
OREO and repossessed assets
342
1,707
140
Total Nonperforming Assets
2,275
3,060
2,385
Accruing TDRs
4,746
1,294
4,715
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.48%
0.41%
0.56%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39%
0.67%
0.42%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.63%
0.72%
0.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
144.24%
181.37%
0.00%
Book value per share
6.27
6.01
6.12
Tangible book value per share
6.11
6.01
5.94
Per Share Data
QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic
7,934,841
7,847,201
7,948,962
QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted
8,040,316
7,997,597
8,073,743
Earning Per Share - basic
$ 0.15
$ (0.35)
$ 0.09
Earning Per Share -diluted
0.15
(0.35)
0.09
Profitability Ratios
Net Interest Margin
4.30%
4.29%
4.30%
Return on Average Assets
0.68%
0.26%
0.69%
Return on Average Equity
6.17%
2.41%
6.20%
Capital Adequacy- Bank Only
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.51%
9.50%
9.77%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
11.41%
11.64%
11.91%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.41%
11.64%
11.91%
Total capital ratio
12.05%
12.32%
12.48%
