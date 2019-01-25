First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. : Reports 4th Quarter 2018 Results And Reaffirms Stock Repurchase Plan 0 01/25/2019 | 06:01am EST Send by mail :

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,205,120, or $0.15 per diluted share, up significantly from fourth quarter 2017 net loss of $2,719,627 or $0.35 per diluted share. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 2017 was due primarily to loan growth of $97.1 million, up 29.1% year over year, thus increasing net interest income by $1.0 million, or 26.6%, year over year, and the one-time gain on nonmarketable securities of $800,000. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company incurred new market expansion costs totaling approximately $200,000 and higher provision for loan losses, which was $285,918 in 2018's fourth quarter, versus no provision in the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher provision in 2018 was principally driven by higher loan balances, as asset quality improved over that period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income was $2,466,087, or $0.31 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $689,360, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for 2018 reflects the impact of $877,420 in merger-related expenses related to the purchase of Independence Bancshares, Inc. in January 2018. Also during 2018, the Company expanded into Winston-Salem and Charlotte, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC, which reduced net income for the year by approximately $1.3 million. F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter operating results as we continue to see a positive impact on earnings with organic growth from our recent expansions and from our acquisition in Greenville, South Carolina. We have we begun an efficiency improvement initiative to remove legacy cost from our operations and are already beginning to results from this. For 2019, we look to reduce operating expenses by $1.5 million, which we expect to improve our efficiency ratio further to the 70-72% range by 2020. Additionally, the Company announced the closure of our Loris, SC branch which is expected to reduce annual operating costs by $500,000." The Board of Directors of the Company recently authorized the repurchase of up to approximately 100,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock in open market and privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2019. The Board implemented the repurchase plan because it believes recent share trading prices undervalue the Company and to provide smaller shareholders with a source of liquidity. Highlights Net interest income improved 27% at $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 , compared to the same period of 2017;

for the three months ended , compared to the same period of 2017; Loans increased 29% over the past year, with organic loan growth of $47.0 million and $50 million in loan growth attributed to the acquisition with Independence Bancshares in January 2018 ;

and in loan growth attributed to the acquisition with Independence Bancshares in ; Deposits grew 35% over the past year, with organic deposit growth of $52 million and $71 million in deposit growth attributed to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares in January 2018 ;

and in deposit growth attributed to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares in ; Announced the closure of the Loris, South Carolina branch effective December 31, 2018 . Customers will be serviced from the Myrtle Beach office at 507, 21 st Avenue N., Myrtle Beach, SC ;

branch effective . Customers will be serviced from the office at 507, 21 Avenue N., ; Approved a 100,000 share Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock Repurchase program to create liquidity for our smaller shareholders;

Transaction accounts increased $30 million , or 19%, over the past year; and

, or 19%, over the past year; and Net interest margin continues to remain relatively stable at 4.30% as of December 31, 2018 . Review of Income Statement Net interest income improved 27% to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. The increase in net interest income was due principally to growth in earning assets while net interest margin remained stable at to 4.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Yield on earning assets increased to 4.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 4.89% for the third quarter of 2018. Cost of funds increased to 61 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 54 basis points for preceding quarter. Noninterest income improved to $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, up from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to the one-time gain on nonmarketable securities and continuous improvement in gain on sale of mortgage loans. According to Jeffrey Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "Gain on sale of mortgage loans increased modestly by $151,000 to $1.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2018 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2017 despite a higher interest rate environment and tighter operating margins. Our investment in a diversified mortgage income strategy continues to produce positive results as purchase mortgage business continues to increase, servicing income is increasing, and delinquencies are nominal." Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Total assets increased $126.3 million, or 28%, to $584.9 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $458.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans receivable grew by $97.1 million, or 29%, to $430.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $333.7 million, at December 31, 2017 due to $47.1 million in organic loan growth in commercial portfolios, 1-4 family mortgage portfolios and our consumer loan portfolios, and $50.0 million in loans acquired in our merger with Independence Bancshares, Inc. in January 2018. Mr. Saunders added, "Earning asset growth and yield expansion has primarily been the result of our focus on dealer services, consumer and commercial loans throughout the bank. Additionally we see continuous growth in mortgage loans in all our markets including our newly acquired Greenville market, as well as our new markets which include Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach. Online mortgage applications continue to grow as customers want the convenience of applying online or using mobile devices. Over the next year, we expect to increase efficiencies as customers demand more virtual banking strategies which allow them to conduct transactions when, where and how they want to, as well as deploying online deposit and loan account opening." Transaction deposits increased by $29.6 million, or 19%, to $186.5 million at December 31, 2018, from $156.9 million one year ago. Household checking accounts increased by 10.6% reflecting our strong year-over-year branch sales growth. "Our focus for 2019 will be on expanding treasury services to our business customers and offering a full suite of digital banking services to enhance the customer experience. We continue to see strong demand and use from our customers in mobile banking, bill pay, mobile deposit and online banking," said Mr. Saunders. Nonperforming assets declined by $785,000 to $2.3 million at December 31, 2018 compared to one year ago. The Company reduced OREO by $1.4 million via third party sales over the past twelve months to $342,000. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.39% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.67% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.63% at December 31, 2018 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.72% one year earlier. For the fourth quarter of 2018, loan charge offs were nominal and largely offset by the bank recoveries. Capital First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At December 31, 2018, capital ratios were as follows: Ratio First Reliance Bank Well-capitalized Minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.51% 5.00% Common equity tier 1 capital 11.41% 6.50% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.41% 8.00% Total capital ratio 12.05% 10.00% ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC. Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc., (OTC: FSRL.OB) is based in Florence, SC and has assets of approximately $567 million. The Company employs more than 173 professional and has locations throughout the Carolinas. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the bank have given it a 94% customer satisfaction rating. First Reliance Bank is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina who have received the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all thirteen years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to the Bank's brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers five unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities; Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked; Moms First, a program recognizing inspiring mothers; and iMatter, a program supporting a younger audience. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and is open on most traditional holidays. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com. Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares, Inc., may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Independence acquisition may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from the Independence acquisition may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Contact Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (888)543-5510, jpaolucci@firstreliance.com. First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Balance Sheets















December 31 September 30 December 31

2018 2018 2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 4,638,333 $ 4,652,753 $ 3,494,469 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 29,923,657 34,765,661 21,136,350 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,561,990 39,418,414 24,630,819







Time deposits in other banks 253,003 253,003 102,020







Securities available-for-sale 33,556,797 34,060,560 26,894,719 Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $14,250,850, $14,422,622





and $17,372,835 at December 31, 2018, September 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 14,107,253 14,506,964 17,018,132 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,393,500 1,011,000 1,359,200 Trust Preferred Securities 0 2,300,000

Total investment securities 49,057,550 51,878,524 45,272,051







Mortgage loans held for sale 12,713,361 11,958,216 7,885,938







Loans receivable 430,795,894 405,245,246 333,675,253 Less allowance for loan losses (2,788,189) (2,470,592) (2,453,875) Loans, net 428,007,705 402,774,654 331,221,378







Premises, furniture and equipment, net 20,332,031 20,273,144 18,463,156 Accrued interest receivable 1,318,104 1,231,464 1,094,740 Other real estate owned 341,519 140,000 1,706,765 Cash surrender value life insurance 17,306,312 17,208,115 14,293,702 Net deferred tax assets 7,923,572 8,267,723 4,461,063 Mortgage servicing rights 9,023,859 8,456,680 6,357,666 Goodwill 684,217 690,917.00 - Core deposit intangible 690,917 730,856.00 - Other assets 2,714,930 3,618,914 3,132,443 Total assets $ 584,929,070 $ 566,900,624 $ 458,621,741 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 103,201,256 $ 105,977,280 $ 86,209,099 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 83,251,128 83,153,827 70,642,041 Savings 120,801,342 131,155,688 118,996,069 Time deposits $250,000 and over 42,870,456 33,699,530 13,874,405 Other time deposits 126,044,528 116,258,761 63,372,449 Total deposits 476,168,710 470,245,086 353,094,063







Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 16,852,981 16,826,308 13,929,651 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 20,000,000 10,000,000 22,000,000 Notes Payable - - - Junior subordinated debentures 10,310,000 10,310,000 10,310,000 Subordinated debentures 4,874,132 4,863,985 4,911,963 Accrued interest payable 447,833 285,766 253,679 Other liabilities 4,106,964 3,427,573 3,969,060 Total liabilities 532,760,620 515,958,718 408,468,416







Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock





Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock -0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - - Series B cumulative perpetual preferred stock - 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - - Series D preferred stock - 581, 581 and 599 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 581 581 599 Series E preferred stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively - - 2,955,593 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized,





8,002,172, 8,002,712 and 7,887,486 shares issued and outstanding





at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 80,022 80,022 78,875 Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2018 and September 30, 2018 4,105 4,105 - Capital surplus 84,247,424 84,333,757 46,941,229 Treasury stock, at cost, 94,505, 83,015 and 40,117 shares at December 31, 2018,



September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (624,119) (543,237) (229,844) Nonvested restricted stock (1,508,631) (1,583,981) (868,399) Retained Earnings/Deficit (29,339,044) (30,544,164) 1,573,382 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (691,888) (805,177) (298,110) Total shareholders' equity 52,168,450 50,941,906 50,153,325 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 584,929,070 $ 566,900,624 $ 458,621,741 First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $ 5,913,149 $ 5,639,520 $ 4,288,116







Investment securities:





Taxable 299,711 267,900 218,397 Tax exempt 34,283 35,894 34,476 Other interest income 153,108 108,003 84,235 Total 6,400,251 6,051,317 4,625,224 Interest expense:





Time deposits 796,162 593,527 236,411 Other deposits 142,706 146,083 101,606 Other interest expense 281,407 181,516 195,758 Total 1,220,275 921,126 533,775







Net interest income 5,179,977 5,130,191 4,091,449 Provision for loan losses 285,918 203,961 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,894,059 4,926,230 4,091,449







Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts 453,128 417,955 394,392 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,195,889 1,160,410 1,044,773 Income from bank owned life insurance 98,197 97,777 81,560 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 393,771 379,433 344,319 Gain/Loss on Nonmarketable securities 800,000 38,152 - Other 100,909 176,833 90,683 Total 3,041,894 2,270,560 1,955,727







Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and benefits 3,900,590 3,820,567 3,185,613 Occupancy 571,866 566,876 433,315 Furniture and equipment related expenses 503,636 397,381 427,176 Other 1,372,967 1,507,140 1,621,888 Merger Related Expenses 53,776 - 501,265 Total 6,402,835 6,291,964 6,169,257 Income before income taxes 1,533,118 904,826 (122,081) Income Tax Expense 327,998 197,728 2,597,546 Net income (loss) 1,205,120 707,098 (2,719,627) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,205,120 $ 707,098 $ (2,719,627)







Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,934,841 7,948,962 7,847,201 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,040,316 8,073,743 7,997,597







Income (loss) per common share:





Basic (loss) income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ (0.35) Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ (0.35)







Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)













Net income (loss) available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 1,205,120 $ 707,098 $ (2,719,627) Adjustments





Income tax expense - tax rate change - - 2,644,628 Merger related costs 53,776 - 501,265 Total Adjustments 53,776 - 3,145,893







Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 1,258,896 $ 707,098 $ 426,266







Adjusted Income per common share:





Basic income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Diluted income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary



Consolidated Statements of Operations

















December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest income:



Loans, including fees $ 22,010,885 $ 16,321,881





Investment securities:



Taxable 1,039,259 802,815 Tax exempt 147,949 118,969 Other interest income 426,598 225,924 Total 23,624,691 17,469,589 Interest expense:



Time deposits 2,191,437 732,399 Other deposits 534,571 410,459 Other interest expense 964,474 1,028,926 Total 3,690,482 2,171,784





Net interest income 19,934,210 15,297,805 Provision for loan losses 510,356 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,423,854 15,297,805





Noninterest income:



Service charges on deposit accounts 1,597,211 1,502,286 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,138,659 4,845,075 Income from bank owned life insurance 390,557 328,716 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 1,510,404 1,341,171 Gain/Loss on Nonmarketable securities 838,152 - Other 392,454 324,003 Total 9,867,437 8,341,251





Noninterest expenses:



Salaries and benefits 15,408,131 12,075,338 Occupancy 2,227,136 1,685,622 Furniture and equipment related expenses 2,021,352 1,646,687 Other 5,549,559 501,265 Merger Related Expense 877,420 4,803,246 Total 26,083,598 20,712,158 Income before income taxes 3,207,693 2,926,898 Income tax expense 741,606 3,616,258 Net (loss) income 2,466,087 (689,360) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ 2,466,087 $ (689,360)





Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,738,547 5,465,868 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 7,867,587 5,606,149





Income (loss) per common share:



Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.13) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.31 $ (0.13)





Non-GAAP finanical measuremnets (unaudited)









Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 2,466,087 $ (689,360) Adjustments



Income tax expense - tax rate change - 2,644,628 Merger related costs 877,420 501,265 Total Adjustments 877,420 3,145,893





Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 3,343,507 $ 2,456,533





Adjusted Income per common share:



Basic income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.45 Diluted income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.44 Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy













(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2018 Asset Quality





Loans 90 days past due & still accruing 10 - - Nonaccrual loans 1,923 1,353 2,245























Total nonperfoming loans 1,933 1,353 2,245







OREO and repossessed assets 342 1,707 140 Total Nonperforming Assets 2,275 3,060 2,385







Accruing TDRs 4,746 1,294 4,715







Nonperforming loans to loans 0.48% 0.41% 0.56% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39% 0.67% 0.42% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.63% 0.72% 0.59% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 144.24% 181.37% 0.00% Book value per share 6.27 6.01 6.12 Tangible book value per share 6.11 6.01 5.94







Per Share Data





QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic 7,934,841 7,847,201 7,948,962 QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted 8,040,316 7,997,597 8,073,743 Earning Per Share - basic $ 0.15 $ (0.35) $ 0.09 Earning Per Share -diluted 0.15 (0.35) 0.09







Profitability Ratios





Net Interest Margin 4.30% 4.29% 4.30% Return on Average Assets 0.68% 0.26% 0.69% Return on Average Equity 6.17% 2.41% 6.20%







Capital Adequacy- Bank Only





Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.51% 9.50% 9.77% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.41% 11.64% 11.91% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.41% 11.64% 11.91% Total capital ratio 12.05% 12.32% 12.48% View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reliance-bancshares-inc-reports-4th-quarter-2018-results-and-reaffirms-stock-repurchase-plan-300784072.html SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

