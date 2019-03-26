First Republic Bank : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

First
Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth
management company, today announced it will release first quarter 2019
financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 12, 2019.
First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to discuss the
results at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.
To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0792
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for
registration). International callers should dial +1 (201) 689-8263.
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be
accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website
at www.firstrepublic.com.
To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 10 minutes
prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary
audio software.
For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call
will be available beginning April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m.
ET, through April 19, 2019, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access
the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID # 13689082.
International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter the same
conference ID number. A replay of the webcast also will be available for
90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First
Republic Bank’s website at www.firstrepublic.com.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private
banking, private business banking and private wealth management,
including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic
specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and
offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial
and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services
are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices
primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara,
Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston,
Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York,
New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the
S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005309/en/