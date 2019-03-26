Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Republic Bank    FRC

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Republic Bank : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:09am EDT

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will release first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 12, 2019. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0792 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (201) 689-8263.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at www.firstrepublic.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, through April 19, 2019, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID # 13689082. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at www.firstrepublic.com.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
09:09aFIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call ..
BU
03/06GRADIFI : And EVERFI Team Up To Provide Financial Wellness Education Programs As..
BU
03/01FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred S..
BU
02/25FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Appoints Jake Lamarine as Regional Managing Director
BU
02/18FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Adds Four Wealth Managers in New York
BU
02/14FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Announces Record Date for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Share..
BU
02/14FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Appoints President Ms. Hafize Gaye Erkan to its Board of D..
BU
02/12GRADIFI : Endorses The Bipartisan Employer Participation In Repayment Act
BU
02/11FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Adds Three Wealth Management Professionals in Jackson, Wyo..
BU
01/30FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 452 M
EBIT 2019 1 301 M
Net income 2019 905 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 18,55
P/E ratio 2020 16,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 16 571 M
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Herbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hafize Gaye Erkan President
Jason C. Bender Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Roffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK14.05%16 571
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.67%188 517
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 844
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.97%52 522
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.51%50 590
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK12.55%48 278
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.