Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Republic Bank    FRC

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Republic Bank : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Series J Preferred Stock Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:21pm EST

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 14,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 4.700% Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 depositary shares from First Republic. The offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

First Republic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, are serving as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular relating to the offering is available at www.frc-offering.com. Copies of the offering circular may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, by telephone at (212) 834 4533; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities are neither insured nor approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service, and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements about First Republic’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in First Republic’s offering circular relating to this offering, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by First Republic from time to time under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Republic undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
08:21pFIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Series J Preferred Stock..
BU
09:26aFIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Announces Series J Preferred Stock Offering
BU
11/04FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Wealth Managers Ronald Weckbacher and Gregory Webster Join..
BU
10/30FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Confe..
BU
10/17FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : to Host Investor Day
BU
10/15FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/15FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/07FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Launches Founders Index℠
BU
10/07FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : Senior Wealth Managers Maureen Raihle and John Ver Bockel ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 411 M
EBIT 2019 1 224 M
Net income 2019 857 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,91x
Capitalization 18 357 M
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 106,52  $
Last Close Price 108,93  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Herbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hafize Gaye Erkan President & Director
Jason C. Bender Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Roffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK24.68%18 259
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.26%175 877
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 069
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 747
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.35%49 995
QNB-0.46%49 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group