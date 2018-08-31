First Republic Bank : Declares Dividends on Six Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Third Quarter 2018

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth
management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends
on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock.
A quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series D Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.343750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrD.” The Series D Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
A quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series E Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.4375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrE.” The Series E Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
A quarterly cash dividend of $14.25 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.356250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrF.” The Series F Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
A quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series G Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.343750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrG.” The Series G Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
A quarterly cash dividend of $12.8125 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series H Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.3203125 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrH.” The Series H Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
An initial cash dividend of $16.50 per share was declared on its
Noncumulative Perpetual Series I Preferred Stock. This dividend equals
$0.41250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th
interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock, which is traded on the
NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrI.” The Series I Preferred Stock dividend is
payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
14, 2018.
