First Republic Bank : Declares Dividends on Six Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Third Quarter 2018

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series D Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.343750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrD.” The Series D Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series E Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.4375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrE.” The Series E Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $14.25 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.356250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrF.” The Series F Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series G Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.343750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrG.” The Series G Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $12.8125 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series H Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.3203125 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrH.” The Series H Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

An initial cash dividend of $16.50 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series I Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.41250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrI.” The Series I Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service, with a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and later in 2018, Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic offers a complete line of banking products for individuals and businesses, including deposit services, as well as residential, commercial and personal loans. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005043/en/