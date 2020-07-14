First Republic Bank : Reports Second Quarter Results 0 07/14/2020 | 07:21am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FIRST REPUBLIC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Revenues Increased 12% Year-Over-Year Net Income Increased 15% Year-Over-Year San Francisco, California, July 14, 2020 - First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. "Second quarter results were very strong," said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Republic. "Loan origination volume was our best ever, while deposits and wealth management assets also grew very nicely. Since its founding 35 years ago, First Republic's simple, conservative, client-centric business model has delivered consistently strong results." Quarterly Highlights Financial Results Year-over-year:

Revenues were $919.0 million, up 12.2%. Net interest income was $787.4 million, up 16.8%. Provision for credit losses was $31.1 million, compared to $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $256.8 million, up 15.4%. Diluted earnings per share of $1.40, up 12.9%. Tangible book value per share was $53.46, up 12.2%.

Loan originations totaled $11.4 billion (excluding originations under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")), our best quarter ever.

Net interest margin was 2.70%, compared to 2.74% for the prior quarter.

Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the prior quarter. (1) Continued Capital and Credit Strength Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.15%.

Nonperforming assets remained at a low 13 basis points of total assets.

Net charge-offs were only $1.1 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans. Continued Franchise Development Year-over-year:

Loans totaled $97.9 billion, up 19.1% (excluding PPP and for sale loans). Deposits were $98.5 billion, up 18.1%. Wealth management assets were $155.8 billion, up 13.2%. Wealth management revenues were $113.9 million, down 5.3%.

_____ The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 has been updated to conform to this change in presentation. San Francisco • Palo Alto • Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • Newport Beach • San Diego • Portland • Boston • Palm Beach • Greenwich • New York • Jackson 111 PINE STREET, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 94111, TEL (415) 392-1400 OR (800) 392-1400, FAX (415) 392-1413 NYSE: FRC • FIRSTREPUBLIC.COM • MEMBER FDIC AND EQUAL HOUSING LENDER FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 2 "We're very pleased with the continued double-digit growth in total revenue, net interest income and earnings per share," said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. "Credit quality, capital and liquidity remain strong." Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share The Bank declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.20 per share of common stock, which is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2020. The current quarterly dividend is an increase from the same quarter last year. Strong Asset Quality Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were only 13 basis points of total assets at June 30, 2020. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million for the quarter. During the second quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $31.1 million, which included a provision for credit losses of $43.5 million for loans and held-to- maturity debt securities, offset by a reversal of a prior provision for unfunded loan commitments of $12.4 million. In the second quarter of 2019, the provision for credit losses for loans was $21.2 million. The increase in the provision for credit losses compared to a year ago reflects loan growth, as well as the CECL methodology beginning in 2020, which incorporates a significant change in economic outlook compared to the prior year. COVID-19 Our response to the pandemic includes: quite successful company-wide remote working arrangements, modified openings and hours in our preferred banking offices, social distancing and other measures to ensure the safety of our colleagues and clients; and community support through corporate contributions for those in need. In addition, we continue to support those of our clients who are experiencing financial challenges by offering loan modifications. We have also provided loans to small businesses under the PPP. Loan Modifications Loan modifications to those borrowers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 (not classified as troubled debt restructurings) totaled approximately $3.9 billion, and an additional $345 million were in process as of June 30, 2020. Total completed and in process modifications as of June 30, 2020 were 4.3% of total loans. The Bank has limited exposure to several of the areas most directly impacted by COVID-19, such as the retail, hotel and restaurant industries, which totaled $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2020, only 2.4% of total loans. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had completed and in process modifications of these portfolios for approximately $650 million, or 27%. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 3 Continued Capital Strength The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.15% at June 30, 2020, compared to 8.46% at March 31, 2020. The Bank has not and does not engage in common stock buybacks. Tangible Book Value Growth Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2020 was $53.46, up 12.2% from a year ago. Continued Franchise Development Loan Originations and Sales Loan originations (excluding PPP loans) were $11.4 billion for the quarter, up 23.1% from the same quarter a year ago primarily due to increases in single family and business lending. The Bank also originated $2.0 billion of PPP loans during the quarter. Single family loan originations were 51% of the total for the quarter (excluding PPP loans) and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 11% of total originations (excluding PPP loans), and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 47%. Loans, excluding PPP loans and loans held for sale, totaled $97.9 billion at June 30, 2020, up 19.1% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily loans. During the second quarter, the Bank sold approximately $300 million of single family loans through its own securitization. Deposit Growth Total deposits increased to $98.5 billion, up 18.1% compared to a year ago, and had an average cost of 30 basis points during the quarter. At June 30, 2020, checking deposit balances were 62.3% of total deposits. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 4 Investments Total investment securities at June 30, 2020 were $19.1 billion, an 18.1% increase compared to a year ago. High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $16.9 billion at June 30, 2020, and represented 13.4% of quarterly average total assets. Wealth Management Total wealth management assets were $155.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up 13.0% for the quarter and up 13.2% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to market appreciation and net client inflow. Wealth management revenues totaled $113.9 million for the quarter, down 5.3% compared to last year's second quarter primarily due to the market decline in the prior quarter. Such revenues represented 12.4% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter. Wealth management assets at June 30, 2020 included investment management assets of $68.1 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $76.1 billion, and trust and custody assets of $11.6 billion. Income Statement and Key Ratios Revenue Growth Total revenues were $919.0 million for the quarter, up 12.2% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Net Interest Income Growth Net interest income was $787.4 million for the quarter, up 16.8% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Net Interest Margin The net interest margin was 2.70% for the second quarter, compared to 2.74% for the prior quarter. The modest decline was primarily due to average yields on earning assets declining slightly more than the offsetting decrease in average funding costs. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $131.6 million for the quarter, down 9.5% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily the result of lower investment management fees due to a market decline in the prior quarter and lower loan servicing fees due to a valuation allowance established on mortgage servicing rights from accelerated repayments of loans in the servicing portfolio. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 5 Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense was $569.5 million for the quarter, up 7.7% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher staffing levels and resultant higher salaries and benefits from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, offset by lower travel, advertising and marketing. The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 64.5% for the second quarter a year ago. Income Taxes The Bank's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to 19.5% for the prior quarter, and 17.4% for the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2020, the Bank's effective tax rate was 19.4%. Conference Call Details First Republic Bank's second quarter 2020 earnings conference call is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial 949-2175 and use confirmation code 3743466# approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (720) 543-0197 and enter the same confirmation code. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic's website at firstrepublic.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to join the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning July 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, through July 21, 2020, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code 3743466#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com. The Bank's press releases are available after release in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 6 About First Republic Bank Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets, as well as amortization of recorded amounts; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "COVID-19" herein); projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 7 Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; the possibility of earthquakes, fires and other natural disasters affecting the markets in which we operate; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate and the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average Cost of Funds Index, as well as other alternative reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 791,286 $ 741,328 $ 796,652 $ 1,587,938 $ 1,441,416 Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146,515 134,044 148,569 295,084 267,809 Other . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,059 4,813 6,960 12,019 9,988 Cash and cash equivalents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 564 5,547 3,940 4,504 13,536 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 943,424 885,732 956,121 1,899,545 1,732,749 Interest expense: Deposits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72,480 129,188 118,845 191,325 236,935 Borrowings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83,532 82,518 85,144 168,676 146,750 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 156,012 211,706 203,989 360,001 383,685 Net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 787,412 674,026 752,132 1,539,544 1,349,064 Provision for credit losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31,117 21,200 62,370 93,487 35,400 Net interest income after provision for credit 756,295 652,826 689,762 1,446,057 1,313,664 losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Noninterest income: Investment management fees . . . . . . . . . . . . 85,083 93,720 99,296 184,379 178,644 Brokerage and investment fees . . . . . . . . . . . 12,406 8,287 15,826 28,232 15,946 Insurance fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,713 3,696 2,157 3,870 5,810 Trust fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,599 4,227 4,976 9,575 8,116 Foreign exchange fee income . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,105 10,345 12,184 22,289 18,976 Deposit fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,248 6,579 6,597 11,845 12,899 Loan and related fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,456 4,296 6,114 13,570 8,303 Loan servicing fees, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (4,445) 3,425 1,652 (2,793) 7,213 Gain (loss) on sale of loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1,147) (15) 1,925 778 344 Gain (loss) on investment securities . . . . . . . 1,529 (1,063) 2,628 4,157 (1,212) Income from investments in life insurance . . 7,800 10,049 8,160 15,960 19,384 Other income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,222 1,804 2,529 3,751 3,245 Total noninterest income . . . . . . . . . . . . 131,569 145,350 164,044 295,613 277,668 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits . . . . . . . . . . 344,204 297,524 361,204 705,408 610,777 Information systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74,037 70,277 70,715 144,752 137,447 Occupancy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54,941 47,587 53,641 108,582 91,482 Professional fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,517 16,435 13,117 28,634 28,116 Advertising and marketing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,621 16,700 11,843 20,464 32,434 FDIC assessments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,275 9,196 10,185 21,460 18,099 Other expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60,863 71,135 61,312 122,175 135,311 Total noninterest expense . . . . . . . . . . . 569,458 528,854 582,017 1,151,475 1,053,666 Income before provision for income taxes . . . . . 318,406 269,322 271,789 590,195 537,666 Provision for income taxes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61,638 46,758 53,103 114,741 88,511 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256,768 222,564 218,686 475,454 449,155 Dividends on preferred stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,817 12,788 13,020 27,837 25,575 Net income available to common shareholders . $ 241,951 $ 209,776 $ 205,666 $ 447,617 $ 423,580 Basic earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1.41 $ 1.25 $ 1.20 $ 2.61 $ 2.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.40 $ 1.24 $ 1.20 $ 2.60 $ 2.50 Weighted average shares-basic . . . . . . . . . . . . 171,627 167,685 170,835 171,231 167,400 Weighted average shares-diluted 172,659 169,572 172,039 172,343 169,503 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 9 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 3,099,170 $ 3,949,378 $ 1,699,557 Debt securities available-for-sale . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,576,956 1,243,798 1,282,169 Debt securities held-to-maturity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,513,211 17,534,920 17,147,633 Less: Allowance for credit losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (5,383) (5,087) - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Debt securities held-to-maturity,net 17,507,828 17,529,833 17,147,633 Equity securities (fair value) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,104 19,575 19,586 Loans: (1) Single family (1-4units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,435,246 49,063,193 47,985,651 Home equity lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,419,359 2,703,919 2,501,432 Single family construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 733,909 779,239 761,589 Multifamily (5+ units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,187,857 12,823,392 12,353,359 Commercial real estate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,793,137 7,715,266 7,449,058 Multifamily/commercial construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,966,292 1,839,445 1,695,954 Capital call lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,173,992 7,512,231 5,570,322 Tax-exempt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,186,066 3,087,751 3,042,193 Other business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,179,023 3,094,922 3,034,301 PPP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,092,307 - - Stock secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,924,107 1,919,971 1,897,511 Other secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,702,535 1,531,705 1,433,399 Unsecured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,221,405 3,214,028 3,072,062 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total loans 100,015,235 95,285,062 90,796,831 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Allowance for credit losses (583,997) (541,906) (496,104) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Loans, net 99,431,238 94,743,156 90,300,727 Loans held for sale . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 313,655 354,873 23,304 Investments in life insurance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,468,712 1,460,909 1,434,642 Tax credit investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,105,853 1,106,693 1,100,509 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 388,256 392,953 386,841 Goodwill and other intangible assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 230,975 232,985 235,269 Other real estate owned . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,071 1,071 - Other assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,159,069 2,879,705 2,633,397 Total Assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 128,303,887 $ 123,914,929 $ 116,263,634 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearingchecking . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 37,586,940 $ 36,920,635 $ 33,124,265 Interest-bearingchecking . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,833,458 20,941,790 19,696,859 Money market checking . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,639,069 12,636,674 12,790,707 Money market savings and passbooks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,236,015 9,052,690 10,586,355 Certificates of deposit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,238,479 14,140,550 13,935,060 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Deposits 98,533,961 93,692,339 90,133,246 Short-termborrowings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,000 - 800,000 Long-termFHLB advances . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,405,000 16,250,000 12,200,000 Senior notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 995,109 994,742 497,719 Subordinated notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 778,096 777,990 777,885 Other liabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,010,793 1,840,093 2,003,677 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Liabilities 117,727,959 113,555,164 106,412,527 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,145,000 1,145,000 1,145,000 Common stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,721 1,714 1,686 Additional paid-incapital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,543,051 4,543,650 4,214,915 Retained earnings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,858,965 4,652,089 4,484,375 Accumulated other comprehensive income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,191 17,312 5,131 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Shareholders' Equity 10,575,928 10,359,765 9,851,107 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 128,303,887 $ 123,914,929 $ 116,263,634 June 30, 2019 (1) $ 2,220,073 1,438,061 14,721,568 - 14,721,568 19,529 41,758,981 2,587,554 702,928 11,160,686 7,166,368 1,611,794 5,660,887 3,035,959 2,989,664 - 1,514,855 1,235,588 2,812,357 82,237,621 (473,095) 81,764,526 12,502 1,412,883 1,054,192 348,609 267,490 - 2,440,203 $ 105,699,636 $ 32,023,125 16,649,251 10,874,671 9,921,688 13,962,348 83,431,083 - 9,800,000 497,269 777,678 1,973,963 96,479,993 940,000 1,682 4,186,304 4,091,636 21 9,219,643 $ 105,699,636 ____________ For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 10 Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (4) 2020 Average Balances, Yields Average Interest Yields/ Average Interest Yields/ Average Interest Yields/ Income/ Income/ Income/ and Rates Balance Expense (1) Rates (2) Balance Expense (1) Rates (2) Balance Expense (1) Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents . . . . $ 2,789,666 $ 564 0.08 % $ 1,091,353 $ 5,547 2.04 % $ 1,853,579 $ 3,940 0.85 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored 214,835 1,367 2.55 % 1,031,797 7,675 2.98 % 307,449 2,207 2.87 % agency securities . . . . . . . . Mortgage-backed securities: Agency residential and 6,615,707 42,661 2.58 % 6,669,868 47,724 2.86 % 6,746,664 47,186 2.80 % commercial MBS . . . . . . Other residential and 27,499 182 2.65 % 4,523 43 3.78 % 3,834 32 3.33 % commercial MBS . . . . . . Municipal securities . . . . . . . 11,949,615 126,906 4.25 % 8,497,645 96,980 4.57 % 11,358,749 122,542 4.32 % Other investment 43,800 309 2.83 % 19,332 127 2.63 % 43,783 320 2.92 % securities (3) . . . . . . . . . . . . Total investment securities 18,851,456 171,425 3.64 % 16,223,165 152,549 3.76 % 18,460,479 172,287 3.73 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) . . . 53,737,207 404,691 3.01 % 42,856,354 357,475 3.34 % 51,300,013 404,982 3.16 % Multifamily (6) . . . . . . . . . . . 12,887,676 120,657 3.70 % 11,004,251 109,548 3.94 % 12,565,723 118,944 3.74 % Commercial real estate . . . . 7,718,257 77,635 3.98 % 6,948,173 74,002 4.21 % 7,574,573 78,609 4.11 % Multifamily/commercial 2,632,682 29,468 4.43 % 2,287,098 28,672 4.96 % 2,550,647 30,285 4.70 % construction . . . . . . . . . . . . Business (7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,690,412 123,325 3.32 % 11,410,239 131,658 4.57 % 12,390,386 122,971 3.93 % Other (8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,658,487 42,116 2.50 % 5,346,380 46,581 3.45 % 6,453,056 47,572 2.92 % . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total loans 98,324,721 797,892 3.23 % 79,852,495 747,936 3.73 % 92,834,398 803,363 3.44 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .FHLB stock 491,938 5,059 4.14 % 331,218 4,813 5.83 % 406,974 6,960 6.88 % Total interest-earning 120,457,781 974,940 3.22 % 97,498,231 910,845 3.72 % 113,555,430 986,550 3.46 % assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Noninterest-earning cash . . . . . 425,440 345,174 443,255 Goodwill and other 231,934 269,404 234,078 intangibles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Other assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,905,493 4,312,290 4,721,313 Total noninterest-earning 5,562,867 4,926,868 5,398,646 assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Total Assets . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 126,020,648 $ 102,425,099 $ 118,954,076 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 58,978,081 3,127 0.02 % $ 45,813,205 6,946 0.06 % $ 53,863,519 8,432 0.06 % Money market checking and 24,133,700 15,224 0.25 % 19,323,615 51,536 1.07 % 22,475,109 44,869 0.80 % savings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CDs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,721,452 54,129 1.71 % 12,799,189 70,706 2.22 % 14,185,945 65,544 1.86 % . . . . . . . . . .Total deposits 95,833,233 72,480 0.30 % 77,936,009 129,188 0.66 % 90,524,573 118,845 0.53 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings . . . . . 2,747 0 0.04 % 2,875,590 18,282 2.55 % 1,231,827 4,700 1.53 % Long-term FHLB advances . 15,868,682 68,391 1.73 % 9,132,967 49,601 2.18 % 13,420,604 66,566 1.99 % Senior notes (9) . . . . . . . . . . . 994,905 6,034 2.43 % 835,544 5,534 2.65 % 765,308 4,773 2.49 % Subordinated notes (9) . . . . . . 778,044 9,107 4.68 % 777,628 9,101 4.68 % 777,938 9,105 4.68 % . . . . . . . .Total borrowings 17,644,378 83,532 1.90 % 13,621,729 82,518 2.43 % 16,195,677 85,144 2.11 % Total interest-bearing 113,477,611 156,012 0.55 % 91,557,738 211,706 0.93 % 106,720,250 203,989 0.77 % liabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . Noninterest-bearing liabilities . 2,067,585 1,733,674 2,030,107 Preferred equity . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,145,000 940,000 1,145,000 Common equity . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,330,452 8,193,687 9,058,719 Total Liabilities and $ 126,020,648 $ 102,425,099 $ 118,954,076 Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Net interest spread (10) . . . . . . . 2.67 % 2.79 % 2.69 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and $ 818,928 2.70 % $ 699,139 2.85 % $ 782,561 2.74 % net interest margin (11) . . . . . . Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalentadjustment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (31,516) (25,113) (30,429) Net interest income, as reported . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 787,412 $ 674,026 $ 752,132 ____________________ (continued on following page) FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 11 (continued from previous page) ----- Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (4) Average Interest Yields/ Average Interest Yields/ Average Balances, Yields and Rates Income/ Income/ Balance Expense (1) Rates (2) Balance Expense (1) Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 2,321,623 $ 4,504 0.39 % $ 1,267,228 $ 13,536 2.15 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities . . . . . . . . . . 261,142 3,574 2.74 % 1,038,310 15,452 2.98 % Mortgage-backedsecurities: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Agency residential and commercial MBS . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,681,185 89,846 2.69 % 6,761,842 97,343 2.88 % Other residential and commercial MBS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,667 214 2.73 % 4,525 88 3.91 % Municipal securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,654,183 249,935 4.29 % 8,340,025 191,481 4.59 % Other investment securities (3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43,791 629 2.87 % 19,161 247 2.58 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total investment securities 18,655,968 344,198 3.69 % 16,163,863 304,611 3.77 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,518,610 809,674 3.08 % 41,920,005 699,259 3.34 % Multifamily (6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,726,699 239,601 3.72 % 10,770,882 209,249 3.86 % Commercial real estate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,646,415 156,244 4.04 % 6,825,897 145,949 4.25 % Multifamily/commercial construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,591,664 59,753 4.56 % 2,282,720 56,916 4.96 % Business (7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,540,399 246,357 3.60 % 11,046,209 252,702 4.55 % Other (8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,555,772 89,687 2.71 % 5,218,077 90,528 3.45 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total loans 95,579,559 1,601,316 3.33 % 78,063,790 1,454,603 3.72 % FHLB stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 449,455 12,019 5.38 % 305,157 9,988 6.60 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total interest-earningassets 117,006,605 1,962,037 3.34 % 95,800,038 1,782,738 3.71 % Noninterest-earningcash . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 434,348 345,205 Goodwill and other intangibles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 233,006 270,879 Other assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,813,403 4,254,502 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total noninterest-earningassets 5,480,757 4,870,586 Total Assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 122,487,362 $ 100,670,624 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 56,420,801 11,559 0.04 % $ 46,162,715 13,040 0.06 % Money market checking and savings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,304,404 60,094 0.52 % 19,296,363 93,854 0.98 % CDs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,453,699 119,672 1.79 % 12,095,546 130,041 2.17 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total deposits 93,178,904 191,325 0.41 % 77,554,624 236,935 0.62 % Borrowings: Short-termborrowings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 617,287 4,700 1.53 % 1,921,431 24,312 2.55 % Long-termFHLB advances . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,644,643 134,957 1.85 % 8,820,165 92,768 2.12 % Senior notes (9) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 880,106 10,807 2.46 % 865,930 11,468 2.65 % Subordinated notes (9) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 777,991 18,212 4.68 % 777,578 18,202 4.68 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total borrowings 16,920,027 168,676 2.00 % 12,385,104 146,750 2.39 % . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total interest-bearingliabilities 110,098,931 360,001 0.66 % 89,939,728 383,685 0.86 % Noninterest-bearingliabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,048,845 1,649,443 Preferred equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,145,000 940,000 Common equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,194,586 8,141,453 Total Liabilities and Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 122,487,362 $ 100,670,624 Net interest spread (10) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.68 % 2.85 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and $ 1,602,036 2.72 % $ 1,399,053 2.91 % net interest margin (11) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalentadjustment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (62,492) (49,989) Net interest income, as reported . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,539,544 $ 1,349,064 __________ (continued on following page) FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 12 (continued from previous page) __________ Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Yields/rates are annualized. Includes corporate debt securities, mutual funds and marketable equity securities. For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. Includes single family, home equity lines of credit, and single family construction loans. Also includes single family loans held for sale. Includes multifamily loans held for sale. Includes capital call lines of credit, tax-exempt, other business, and PPP loans. Includes stock secured, other secured and unsecured loans. Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs. Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and costs. Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Operating Information 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income to average assets (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.90 % Net income available to common shareholders to average common equity (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.43 % 10.27 % 9.13 % 9.79 % 10.49 % Net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.70 % 10.62 % 9.37 % 10.04 % 10.85 % Dividends per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 Dividend payout ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.3 % 15.4 % 15.9 % 15.0 % 14.8 % Efficiency ratio (2), (3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.0 % 64.5 % 63.5 % 62.7 % 64.8 % Net loan charge-offs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,098 $ 1,226 $ 202 $ 1,300 $ 1,353 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Nonaccrual loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 354.1 % 326.3 % 432.1 % 354.1 % 326.3 % __________ Ratios are annualized. Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 has been updated to conform to this change in presentation. Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Effective Tax Rate 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits . . . . . . . 22.5 % 20.9 % 21.3 % 21.9 % 21.4 % Excess tax benefits-stock options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1.0) (1.3) (1.5) (1.3) (3.8) Excess tax benefits-other stock awards . . . . . . . . . . . (2.1) (2.2) (0.3) (1.2) (1.1) Total excess tax benefits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3.1) (3.5) (1.8) (2.5) (4.9) Effective tax rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.4 % 17.4 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 16.5 % FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 13 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Provision for Credit Losses 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Debt securities held-to-maturity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 296 $ - $ 418 $ 714 $ - Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43,189 21,200 47,679 90,868 35,400 Unfunded loan commitments (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (12,368) - 14,273 1,905 - Total provision . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 31,117 $ 21,200 $ 62,370 $ 93,487 $ 35,400 __________ The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense, which is not presented in this table. Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Debt Debt Allowance for Credit Securities Unfunded Loan Securities Unfunded Loan Held-to- Loans Total Held-to- Loans Total Losses Maturity Commitments (2) Maturity Commitments (2) ($ in thousands) Balance at beginning of $ 5,087 $ 541,906 $ 29,970 $ 576,963 $ 4,669 $ 494,429 $ 15,697 $ 514,795 period (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Provision for credit losses . 296 43,189 (12,368) 31,117 714 90,868 1,905 93,487 Net charge-offs . . . . . . . . . . - (1,098) - (1,098) - (1,300) - (1,300) Balance at end of period . . . $ 5,383 $ 583,997 $ 17,602 $ 606,982 $ 5,383 $ 583,997 $ 17,602 $ 606,982 __________ For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents the balance after the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments is included in other liabilities. Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Mortgage Loan Sales 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 10,810 $ 14,533 $ 25,774 $ 36,584 $ 26,212 Non-agency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 14,503 31,870 31,870 31,334 Total flow sales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,810 29,036 57,644 68,454 57,546 Bulk sales: Non-agency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - 437,669 437,669 152,119 Securitizations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 300,116 - - 300,116 - Total loans sold . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 310,926 $ 29,036 $ 495,313 $ 806,239 $ 209,665 Gain (loss) on sale of loans: Amount . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (1,147) $ (15) $ 1,925 $ 778 $ 344 Gain (loss) as a percentage of loans sold . . . . . . . . (0.37)% (0.05)% 0.39 % 0.10 % 0.16 % FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 14 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Loan Originations 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2020 2019 (1) ($ in thousands) Single family (1-4units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 5,875,184 $ 4,067,326 $ 3,519,336 $ 9,394,520 $ 6,257,221 Home equity lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 457,737 356,589 395,508 853,245 708,727 Single family construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119,318 155,431 109,162 228,480 279,700 Multifamily (5+ units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 946,820 812,638 781,303 1,728,123 1,395,581 Commercial real estate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 330,683 519,244 451,858 782,541 765,772 Multifamily/commercial construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . 131,414 318,015 620,921 752,335 448,128 Capital call lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,405,347 1,423,451 2,385,229 3,790,576 3,126,174 Tax-exempt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 184,054 101,920 100,019 284,073 186,345 Other business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 914,257 424,180 619,779 1,534,036 680,179 PPP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,981,797 - - 1,981,797 - Stock secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 519,416 468,741 592,560 1,111,976 675,454 Other secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 358,730 355,421 413,824 772,554 622,170 Unsecured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203,270 296,373 322,888 526,158 630,681 Total loans originated . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 13,428,027 $ 9,299,329 $ 10,312,387 $ 23,740,414 $ 15,776,132 __________ For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. As of Asset Quality Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 164,930 $ 125,418 $ 143,181 $ 136,928 $ 144,993 Other real estate owned . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,071 1,071 - - - Total nonperforming assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 166,001 $ 126,489 $ 143,181 $ 136,928 $ 144,993 Nonperforming assets to total assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due . . . . . . . . . $ 3,764 $ - $ - $ - $ - Restructured accruing loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 11,501 $ 13,418 $ 13,287 $ 14,964 $ 12,176 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 15 As of June 30, 2020 Completed In Process (2) Unpaid Average Number Unpaid Average Number Loan Modifications (1) Principal LTV Loan Principal LTV Loan Balance Size of Loans Balance Size of Loans ($ in millions) Single family (1-4units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,741 59 % $ 1.0 1,787 $ 230 64 % $ 1.3 175 Home equity lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 56 % 0.4 178 26 59 % 0.6 56 Single family construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 49 % 1.9 9 - - % - - Multifamily (5+ units) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 554 51 % 3.0 183 4 53 % 0.7 5 Commercial real estate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,038 48 % 3.7 283 58 54 % 4.2 14 Multifamily/commercial construction . . . . . . . . . 52 44 % 5.2 10 4 29 % 3.9 1 Capital call lines of credit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - n/a - - - n/a - - Tax-exempt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 n/a 18.0 4 12 n/a 6.1 2 Other business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 210 n/a 1.3 157 4 n/a 0.3 14 Stock secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - n/a - - - n/a - - Other secured . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 n/a 0.4 13 - n/a - - Unsecured (3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136 n/a 0.1 999 7 n/a 0.4 19 Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 3,904 $ 345 __________ COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings. Loan modifications requested by borrowers that have not yet been completed. Unsecured loan modifications completed and in process include $135 million and $2 million, respectively, of household debt refinance loans. As of June 30, 2020 Unpaid Average Loan Number of Personal Loan Industry Information Principal LTV Balance Size Loans Guarantee % ($ in millions) Retail . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,772 50 % $ 2.7 674 76 % Hotel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 431 48 % 6.8 66 74 % Restaurant (1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224 51 % 1.1 215 94 % Total (2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 2,427 __________ Approximately 70% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured. Amounts in the table above exclude $43 million of loans for hotels and $135 million of loans for restaurants under the PPP. As of Loan Servicing Portfolio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 8,316 $ 9,203 $ 9,298 $ 10,080 $ 10,746 As of Common Shares, Book Value per Common Share June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, and Tangible Book Value per Common Share 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Number of shares of common stock outstanding . . . . 172,094 171,395 168,621 168,450 168,176 Book value per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 54.80 $ 53.76 $ 51.63 $ 50.41 $ 49.23 Tangible book value per common share . . . . . . . . . . $ 53.46 $ 52.40 $ 50.24 $ 48.84 $ 47.64 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PAGE 16 Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . Total capital to risk-weighted assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . Regulatory Capital (3) ($ in thousands) Common Equity Tier 1 capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tier 1 capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Total capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 (1),(2) 2020 (2) 2019 2019 2019 8.15 % 8.46 % 8.39 % 8.50 % 8.69 % 9.80 % 9.87 % 9.86 % 9.91 % 10.19 % 11.04 % 11.14 % 11.21 % 11.05 % 11.39 % 12.49 % 12.62 % 12.73 % 12.61 % 13.02 % $ 9,103,771 $ 8,887,905 $ 8,371,192 $ 8,124,179 $ 7,934,602 $ 10,248,771 $ 10,032,905 $ 9,516,192 $ 9,064,179 $ 8,874,602 $ 11,604,141 $ 11,365,654 $ 10,802,209 $ 10,340,902 $ 10,138,375 Assets (3) ($ in thousands) Average assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 125,690,830 $ 118,626,842 $ 113,403,507 $ 106,659,003 $ 102,097,363 Risk-weightedassets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 92,870,859 $ 90,072,400 $ 84,885,943 $ 81,994,651 $ 77,889,111 __________ Ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2020 are preliminary. In accordance with the CECL Interim Final Rule, the Bank elected to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. Ratios and amounts for 2020 periods have been adjusted to exclude the following impacts attributed to the adoption of CECL: decreases in retained earnings, increases in allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments, decreases in average assets, and increases in risk-weighted assets. As defined by regulatory capital rules. As of Wealth Management Assets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management . . . . . . . . . . $ 68,124 $ 60,056 $ 66,029 $ 61,204 $ 61,192 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,178 60,189 68,807 63,053 61,583 Money market mutual funds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,933 6,893 4,268 4,402 3,312 Total brokerage and investment . . . . . . . . . . . . 76,111 67,082 73,075 67,455 64,895 Trust Company: Trust . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,905 7,288 7,121 6,366 6,319 Custody . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,646 3,461 4,818 5,210 5,225 Total Trust Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,551 10,749 11,939 11,576 11,544 Total Wealth Management Assets . . . . . . . . $ 155,786 $ 137,887 $ 151,043 $ 140,235 $ 137,631 Investors: Media: Andrew Greenebaum / Lasse Glassen Greg Berardi Addo Investor Relations Blue Marlin Partners agreenebaum@addoir.com greg@bluemarlinpartners.com lglassen@addoir.com (415) 239-7826 (310) 829-5400 # # # # # # Attachments Original document

