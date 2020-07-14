First Republic Bank : Reports Second Quarter Results
0
07/14/2020 | 07:21am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FIRST REPUBLIC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Revenues Increased 12% Year-Over-Year
Net Income Increased 15% Year-Over-Year
San Francisco, California, July 14, 2020 - First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"Second quarter results were very strong," said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Republic. "Loan origination volume was our best ever, while deposits and wealth management assets also grew very nicely. Since its founding 35 years ago, First Republic's simple, conservative, client-centric business model has delivered consistently strong results."
Quarterly Highlights
Financial Results
Year-over-year:
Revenues were $919.0 million, up 12.2%.
Net interest income was $787.4 million, up 16.8%.
Provision for credit losses was $31.1 million, compared to $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net income was $256.8 million, up 15.4%.
Diluted earnings per share of $1.40, up 12.9%.
Tangible book value per share was $53.46, up 12.2%.
Loan originations totaled $11.4 billion (excluding originations under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")), our best quarter ever.
Net interest margin was 2.70%, compared to 2.74% for the prior quarter.
Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the prior quarter.(1)
Continued Capital and Credit Strength
Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.15%.
Nonperforming assets remained at a low 13 basis points of total assets.
Net charge-offs were only $1.1 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.
Continued Franchise Development
Year-over-year:
Loans totaled $97.9 billion, up 19.1% (excluding PPP and for sale loans).
Deposits were $98.5 billion, up 18.1%.
Wealth management assets were $155.8 billion, up 13.2%.
Wealth management revenues were $113.9 million, down 5.3%.
_____
The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 has been updated to conform to this change in presentation.
San Francisco • Palo Alto • Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • Newport Beach • San Diego • Portland • Boston • Palm Beach • Greenwich • New York • Jackson
111 PINE STREET, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 94111, TEL (415) 392-1400 OR (800) 392-1400, FAX (415) 392-1413
NYSE: FRC • FIRSTREPUBLIC.COM • MEMBER FDIC AND EQUAL HOUSING LENDER
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 2
"We're very pleased with the continued double-digit growth in total revenue, net interest income and earnings per share," said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. "Credit quality, capital and liquidity remain strong."
Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share
The Bank declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.20 per share of common stock, which is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2020. The current quarterly dividend is an increase from the same quarter last year.
Strong Asset Quality
Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were only 13 basis points of total assets at June 30, 2020. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million for the quarter.
During the second quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of
$31.1 million, which included a provision for credit losses of $43.5 million for loans and held-to- maturity debt securities, offset by a reversal of a prior provision for unfunded loan commitments of $12.4 million. In the second quarter of 2019, the provision for credit losses for loans was $21.2 million. The increase in the provision for credit losses compared to a year ago reflects loan growth, as well as the CECL methodology beginning in 2020, which incorporates a significant change in economic outlook compared to the prior year.
COVID-19
Our response to the pandemic includes: quite successful company-wide remote working arrangements, modified openings and hours in our preferred banking offices, social distancing and other measures to ensure the safety of our colleagues and clients; and community support through corporate contributions for those in need. In addition, we continue to support those of our clients who are experiencing financial challenges by offering loan modifications. We have also provided loans to small businesses under the PPP.
Loan Modifications
Loan modifications to those borrowers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 (not classified as troubled debt restructurings) totaled approximately $3.9 billion, and an additional $345 million were in process as of June 30, 2020. Total completed and in process modifications as of June 30, 2020 were 4.3% of total loans.
The Bank has limited exposure to several of the areas most directly impacted by COVID-19, such as the retail, hotel and restaurant industries, which totaled $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2020, only 2.4% of total loans. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had completed and in process modifications of these portfolios for approximately $650 million, or 27%.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 3
Continued Capital Strength
The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.15% at June 30, 2020, compared to 8.46% at March 31, 2020.
The Bank has not and does not engage in common stock buybacks.
Tangible Book Value Growth
Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2020 was $53.46, up 12.2% from a year ago.
Continued Franchise Development
Loan Originations and Sales
Loan originations (excluding PPP loans) were $11.4 billion for the quarter, up 23.1% from the same quarter a year ago primarily due to increases in single family and business lending. The Bank also originated $2.0 billion of PPP loans during the quarter.
Single family loan originations were 51% of the total for the quarter (excluding PPP loans) and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 11% of total originations (excluding PPP loans), and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 47%.
Loans, excluding PPP loans and loans held for sale, totaled $97.9 billion at June 30, 2020, up 19.1% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily loans.
During the second quarter, the Bank sold approximately $300 million of single family loans through its own securitization.
Deposit Growth
Total deposits increased to $98.5 billion, up 18.1% compared to a year ago, and had an average cost of 30 basis points during the quarter.
At June 30, 2020, checking deposit balances were 62.3% of total deposits.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 4
Investments
Total investment securities at June 30, 2020 were $19.1 billion, an 18.1% increase compared to a year ago.
High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $16.9 billion at June 30, 2020, and represented 13.4% of quarterly average total assets.
Wealth Management
Total wealth management assets were $155.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up 13.0% for the quarter and up 13.2% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to market appreciation and net client inflow.
Wealth management revenues totaled $113.9 million for the quarter, down 5.3% compared to last year's second quarter primarily due to the market decline in the prior quarter. Such revenues represented 12.4% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter.
Wealth management assets at June 30, 2020 included investment management assets of $68.1 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $76.1 billion, and trust and custody assets of $11.6 billion.
Income Statement and Key Ratios
Revenue Growth
Total revenues were $919.0 million for the quarter, up 12.2% compared to the second quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income Growth
Net interest income was $787.4 million for the quarter, up 16.8% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 2.70% for the second quarter, compared to 2.74% for the prior quarter. The modest decline was primarily due to average yields on earning assets declining slightly more than the offsetting decrease in average funding costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $131.6 million for the quarter, down 9.5% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily the result of lower investment management fees due to a market decline in the prior quarter and lower loan servicing fees due to a valuation allowance established on mortgage servicing rights from accelerated repayments of loans in the servicing portfolio.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 5
Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense was $569.5 million for the quarter, up 7.7% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher staffing levels and resultant higher salaries and benefits from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, offset by lower travel, advertising and marketing.
The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 64.5% for the second quarter a year ago.
Income Taxes
The Bank's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to
19.5% for the prior quarter, and 17.4% for the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2020, the Bank's effective tax rate was 19.4%.
Conference Call Details
First Republic Bank's second quarter 2020 earnings conference call is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial
949-2175and use confirmation code 3743466# approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (720) 543-0197 and enter the same confirmation code.
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic's website at firstrepublic.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
For those unable to join the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning July 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, through July 21, 2020, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code 3743466#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com.
The Bank's press releases are available after release in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 6
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.
Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets, as well as amortization of recorded amounts; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "COVID-19" herein); projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
PAGE 7
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; the possibility of earthquakes, fires and other natural disasters affecting the markets in which we operate; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate and the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average Cost of Funds Index, as well as other alternative reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.
All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 has been updated to conform to this change in presentation.
The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense, which is not presented in this table.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Debt
Debt
Allowance for Credit
Securities
Unfunded Loan
Securities
Unfunded Loan
Held-to-
Loans
Total
Held-to-
Loans
Total
Losses
Maturity
Commitments (2)
Maturity
Commitments (2)
($ in thousands)
Balance at beginning of
$
5,087
$
541,906
$
29,970
$
576,963
$
4,669
$
494,429
$
15,697
$
514,795
period(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Provision for credit losses .
296
43,189
(12,368)
31,117
714
90,868
1,905
93,487
Netcharge-offs . . . . . . . . . .
-
(1,098)
-
(1,098)
-
(1,300)
-
(1,300)
Balance at end of period . . .
$
5,383
$
583,997
$
17,602
$
606,982
$
5,383
$
583,997
$
17,602
$
606,982
__________
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents the balance after the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL.
The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments is included in other liabilities.
Ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2020 are preliminary.
In accordance with the CECL Interim Final Rule, the Bank elected to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. Ratios and amounts for 2020 periods have been adjusted to exclude the following impacts attributed to the adoption of CECL: decreases in retained earnings, increases in allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments, decreases in average assets, and increases in risk-weighted assets.