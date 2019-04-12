First Republic Bank : Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results 0 04/12/2019 | 08:04am EDT Send by mail :

Year-Over-Year Net Interest Income Increased 15% and Wealth Management Assets Increased 24% First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. "Loans, deposits and wealth management assets have all grown nicely compared to a year ago," said Jim Herbert, Chairman, CEO & Founder. "We are delivering exceptional, differentiated client service, which is reflected in continued strong household acquisition across the franchise." Quarterly Highlights Financial Results – Year-over-year: – Revenues were $807.4 million, up 12.0%. – Net interest income was $675.0 million, up 14.8%. – Net income was $226.6 million, up 13.8%. – Diluted earnings per share of $1.26, up 11.5%. – Tangible book value per share was $46.81, up 12.9%. – Loan originations totaled $6.7 billion. – Net interest margin was 2.97%, compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter. – Efficiency ratio was 65.0%. Continued Capital and Credit Strength – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.54%, compared to 10.47% a year ago. – Increased quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share in April 2019. – Nonperforming assets remained very low at 5 basis points of total assets. – Net charge-offs were only $127,000, or less than 1 basis point of average loans. Continued Franchise Development – Year-over-year: – Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $77.3 billion, up 18.5%. – Deposits were $81.6 billion, up 14.5%. – Wealth management assets were $139.9 billion, up 23.8%. – Wealth management revenues were $107.2 million, up 7.7%. “We are pleased to have exceeded $100 billion in total bank assets through organic growth driven by exceptional client service,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “Credit quality and capital strength remain excellent.” Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 per Share The Bank announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share of common stock. This first quarter dividend is payable on May 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2019. Very Strong Asset Quality Credit quality remains very strong. Nonperforming assets were only 5 basis points of total assets at March 31, 2019. The Bank had net charge-offs for the quarter of $127,000, while adding $14.2 million to its allowance for loan losses. Continued Capital Strength and Access to Capital Markets The Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.54%at March 31, 2019, compared to 10.47% a year ago. During the first quarter, the Bank issued 2,000,000 shares of common stock in an “at-the-market” offering, which added $170.6 million to common equity. Tangible Book Value Growth Tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2019 was $46.81, up 12.9% from a year ago. Continued Franchise Development Loan Originations Loan originations were $6.7 billion for the quarter, compared to $7.3 billion for the same quarter a year ago. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $77.3 billion at March 31, 2019, up 18.5% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily and business loans. Deposit Growth Total deposits increased to $81.6 billion, up 14.5% compared to a year ago. At March 31, 2019, checking accounts totaled 59.2% of deposits. Investments Total investment securities at March 31, 2019 were $16.1 billion, a 2.7% decrease compared to a year ago. High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $15.3 billion at March 31, 2019, and represented 15.5% of average total assets. Mortgage Banking Activity During the first quarter, the Bank sold $180.6 million of loans and recorded a gain on sale of $359,000, compared to loan sales of $161.4 million and a gain of $689,000 during the first quarter of last year. Loans serviced for investors at quarter-end totaled $11.3 billion, down 7.1% from a year ago. Continued Expansion of Wealth Management Wealth management revenues totaled $107.2 million for the quarter, up 7.7% compared to last year’s first quarter. Such revenues represented 13.3% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter. Total wealth management assets were $139.9 billion at March 31, 2019, up 10.8% for the quarter and up 23.8% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets both for the quarter and year were driven by market appreciation and net new assets from existing and new clients. Wealth management assets included investment management assets of $66.7 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $62.2 billion, and trust and custody assets of $11.0 billion. Income Statement and Key Ratios Strong Revenue Growth Total revenues were $807.4 million for the quarter, up 12.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Strong Net Interest Income Growth Net interest income was $675.0 million for the quarter, up 14.8% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average earning assets. Net Interest Margin The net interest margin was 2.97% for the first quarter, compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $132.3 million for the quarter, slightly down compared to the first quarter a year ago. The first quarter of 2018 included a $10.7 million gain on sale of investment securities as part of a portfolio repositioning. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $524.8 million for the quarter, up 13.7% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, information systems and other expenses from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to the elimination of an FDIC surcharge. Efficiency Ratio The efficiency ratio was 65.0% for the quarter, compared to 64.0% for the first quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio remained very stable compared to last year. Excluding the $10.7 million gain on sale of investment securities as part of a portfolio repositioning, the efficiency ratio would have been 65.0% in the first quarter of 2018. Income Taxes The Bank’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%, compared to 19.4% for the prior quarter, and 19.2% for the first quarter a year ago. The decreases were primarily the result of higher tax benefits from an increase in stock option exercises by employees. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Loans $ 700,088 $ 541,313 $ 677,450 Investments 133,765 138,270 134,380 Other 5,175 4,978 10,122 Cash and cash equivalents 7,989 3,913 6,703 Total interest income 847,017 688,474 828,655 Interest expense: Deposits 107,747 50,387 96,188 Borrowings 64,232 50,329 65,264 Total interest expense 171,979 100,716 161,452 Net interest income 675,038 587,758 667,203 Provision for loan losses 14,200 13,000 25,089 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 660,838 574,758 642,114 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 84,924 78,117 91,937 Brokerage and investment fees 7,659 8,858 8,097 Insurance fees 2,114 1,674 5,444 Trust fees 3,889 3,489 3,939 Foreign exchange fee income 8,631 7,397 10,223 Deposit fees 6,320 5,985 6,484 Loan and related fees 4,007 3,617 3,871 Loan servicing fees, net 3,788 3,519 3,446 Gain on sale of loans 359 689 579 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net (149 ) 9,197 (1,313 ) Income from investments in life insurance 9,335 9,477 9,973 Other income 1,441 1,083 867 Total noninterest income 132,318 133,102 143,547 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 313,253 277,024 281,021 Information systems 67,170 58,964 63,999 Occupancy 43,895 36,172 40,078 Professional fees 11,681 13,414 15,338 Advertising and marketing 15,734 11,928 19,888 FDIC assessments 8,903 15,532 8,847 Other expenses 64,176 48,547 69,411 Total noninterest expense 524,812 461,581 498,582 Income before provision for income taxes 268,344 246,279 287,079 Provision for income taxes 41,753 47,196 55,661 Net income 226,591 199,083 231,418 Dividends on preferred stock 12,787 12,222 16,228 Net income available to common shareholders $ 213,804 $ 186,861 $ 215,190 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.28 $ 1.16 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.26 $ 1.13 $ 1.29 Weighted average shares—basic 167,112 161,752 164,804 Weighted average shares—diluted 169,410 164,839 167,100 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,693,396 $ 2,811,159 $ 3,839,931 Debt securities available-for-sale 1,624,970 1,779,116 2,256,295 Debt securities held-to-maturity 14,442,876 14,436,973 14,264,992 Equity securities (fair value) 19,386 18,719 19,734 Loans: Single family (1-4 units) 39,134,534 37,955,252 32,211,100 Home equity lines of credit 2,502,837 2,542,713 2,575,234 Multifamily (5+ units) 10,814,000 10,357,839 9,152,736 Commercial real estate 6,802,788 6,677,440 6,173,825 Single family construction 690,370 645,924 621,847 Multifamily/commercial construction 1,507,082 1,576,582 1,256,370 Business 10,616,044 10,998,503 8,991,752 Stock secured 1,375,454 1,432,911 1,207,646 Other secured 1,135,170 1,105,751 954,317 Unsecured 2,686,818 2,572,367 2,047,107 Total loans 77,265,097 75,865,282 65,191,934 Allowance for loan losses (453,121 ) (439,048 ) (378,778 ) Loans, net 76,811,976 75,426,234 64,813,156 Loans held for sale 9,878 98,985 686,393 Investments in life insurance 1,404,083 1,376,579 1,340,170 Tax credit investments 1,040,924 1,057,541 1,088,602 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,136,675 1,538,971 1,265,806 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 339,745 332,483 299,587 Goodwill and other intangible assets 270,594 273,974 285,749 Mortgage servicing rights 52,725 54,470 63,093 Total Assets $ 101,847,228 $ 99,205,204 $ 90,223,508 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 31,362,112 $ 30,033,658 $ 27,496,642 Interest-bearing checking 16,912,529 17,089,520 16,809,785 Money market checking 10,559,521 10,317,436 9,088,019 Money market savings and passbooks 9,858,736 10,245,107 8,865,304 Certificates of deposit 12,919,219 11,377,515 8,995,322 Total Deposits 81,612,117 79,063,236 71,255,072 Short-term borrowings — 100,000 — Long-term FHLB advances 8,000,000 8,700,000 8,500,000 Senior notes 896,866 896,432 895,147 Subordinated notes 777,576 777,475 777,180 Other liabilities 1,514,685 990,284 959,571 Total Liabilities 92,801,244 90,527,427 82,386,970 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 940,000 940,000 840,000 Common stock 1,674 1,649 1,619 Additional paid-in capital 4,203,473 4,024,306 3,797,419 Retained earnings 3,914,294 3,731,205 3,211,804 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,457 ) (19,383 ) (14,304 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,045,984 8,677,777 7,836,538 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 101,847,228 $ 99,205,204 $ 90,223,508 Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2018 Average Balances, Yields

and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yields/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yields/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yields/

Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,445,058 $ 7,989 2.24 % $ 1,126,806 $ 3,913 1.41 % $ 1,275,293 $ 6,702 2.09 % Investment securities: U.S. Treasury and other U.S. Government agency securities — — — % 19,039 87 1.83 % — — — % U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 1,044,894 7,776 2.98 % 1,156,385 8,441 2.92 % 1,044,914 7,772 2.98 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency residential and commercial MBS 6,854,838 49,620 2.90 % 7,610,480 50,109 2.63 % 7,098,381 50,849 2.87 % Other residential and commercial MBS 4,528 46 4.03 % 6,074 147 9.65 % 4,611 44 3.78 % Municipal securities 8,180,654 94,501 4.62 % 8,387,964 99,545 4.75 % 8,087,947 94,909 4.69 % Other investment securities (3) 18,989 120 2.52 % 19,986 117 2.35 % 18,955 120 2.54 % Total investment securities 16,103,903 152,063 3.78 % 17,199,928 158,446 3.68 % 16,254,808 153,694 3.78 % Loans: Residential real estate 40,973,253 341,784 3.34 % 34,735,775 265,529 3.06 % 39,587,922 325,318 3.28 % Multifamily 10,596,540 100,656 3.80 % 8,851,676 78,688 3.56 % 10,243,384 97,696 3.73 % Commercial real estate 6,739,792 72,481 4.30 % 6,144,557 62,512 4.07 % 6,612,822 70,319 4.16 % Construction 2,179,144 26,755 4.91 % 1,776,131 20,625 4.65 % 2,145,727 26,464 4.83 % Business (3) 10,678,134 121,044 4.53 % 8,588,533 89,513 4.17 % 10,694,770 121,711 4.45 % Other 5,088,348 43,946 3.45 % 3,966,253 30,743 3.10 % 4,943,880 42,791 3.39 % Total loans 76,255,211 706,666 3.71 % 64,062,925 547,610 3.42 % 74,228,505 684,299 3.64 % FHLB stock (4) 278,805 5,175 7.53 % 280,962 4,978 7.19 % 293,331 10,122 13.69 % Total interest-earning assets 94,082,977 871,893 3.71 % 82,670,621 714,947 3.46 % 92,051,937 854,817 3.68 % Noninterest-earning cash 345,237 347,567 344,749 Goodwill and other intangibles 272,371 287,948 275,645 Other assets 4,196,071 3,440,748 3,572,767 Total noninterest-earning assets 4,813,679 4,076,263 4,193,161 Total Assets $ 98,896,656 $ 86,746,884 $ 96,245,098 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 46,516,109 6,094 0.05 % $ 42,440,377 5,509 0.05 % $ 45,218,239 5,720 0.05 % Money market checking and savings 19,268,808 42,317 0.89 % 17,132,181 18,138 0.43 % 18,960,266 37,051 0.78 % CDs 11,384,085 59,336 2.11 % 7,641,580 26,740 1.42 % 10,720,940 53,417 1.98 % Total deposits 77,169,002 107,747 0.57 % 67,214,138 50,387 0.30 % 74,899,445 96,188 0.51 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 956,670 6,030 2.56 % 685,000 2,510 1.49 % 650,543 3,868 2.36 % Long-term FHLB advances 8,503,889 43,167 2.06 % 8,354,444 32,800 1.59 % 9,201,630 46,365 2.00 % Senior notes (5) 896,654 5,934 2.65 % 894,940 5,923 2.65 % 896,223 5,931 2.65 % Subordinated notes (5) 777,526 9,101 4.68 % 777,133 9,096 4.68 % 777,427 9,099 4.68 % Total borrowings 11,134,739 64,232 2.33 % 10,711,517 50,329 1.90 % 11,525,823 65,263 2.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 88,303,741 171,979 0.79 % 77,925,655 100,716 0.52 % 86,425,268 161,451 0.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,564,278 980,290 982,269 Preferred equity 940,000 841,667 1,129,130 Common equity 8,088,637 6,999,272 7,708,431 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 98,896,656 $ 86,746,884 $ 96,245,098 Net interest spread (6) 2.92 % 2.94 % 2.94 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (7) $ 699,914 2.97 % $ 614,231 2.97 % $ 693,366 2.98 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment (24,876 ) (26,473 ) (26,163 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 675,038 $ 587,758 $ 667,203 __________ (1) Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Includes mutual funds and marketable equity securities. (4) Yield for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes an FHLB special dividend of $4.8 million. (5) Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs. Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and costs. (6) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, Operating Information 2019 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income to average assets (1) 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.95 % Net income available to common shareholders to average common equity (1) 10.72 % 10.83 % 11.08 % Net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity (1) 11.09 % 11.29 % 11.49 % Dividends per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Dividend payout ratio 14.3 % 15.0 % 14.0 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.0 % 64.0 % 61.5 % Net loan charge-offs $ 127 $ 154 $ 1,866 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Nonaccrual loans 887.1 % 774.7 % 944.9 % __________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, Effective Tax Rate 2019 2018 2018 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits 21.9 % 21.1 % 20.7 % Excess tax benefits—stock options (6.2 )% (1.8 )% (1.2 )% Excess tax benefits—other stock awards (0.1 )% (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Total excess tax benefits (6.3 )% (1.9 )% (1.3 )% Effective tax rate 15.6 % 19.2 % 19.4 % Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, Mortgage Loan Sales 2019 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency $ 11,679 $ 14,047 $ 4,945 Non-agency 16,831 55,655 6,785 Total flow sales 28,510 69,702 11,730 Bulk sales: Non-agency 152,119 91,709 — Securitizations — — 251,931 Total loans sold $ 180,629 $ 161,411 $ 263,661 Gain on sale of loans: Amount $ 359 $ 689 $ 579 Gain as a percentage of loans sold 0.20 % 0.43 % 0.22 % Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, Loan Originations 2019 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Single family (1-4 units) $ 2,189,895 $ 2,326,712 $ 2,709,197 Home equity lines of credit 352,138 346,333 380,710 Multifamily (5+ units) 585,453 761,584 856,577 Commercial real estate 248,828 275,683 355,137 Construction 249,572 464,806 471,904 Business 2,282,212 2,057,454 2,871,533 Stock and other secured 473,462 666,546 365,374 Unsecured 334,308 428,342 348,235 Total loans originated $ 6,715,868 $ 7,327,460 $ 8,358,667 As of Loan Servicing Portfolio March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 11,326 $ 11,573 $ 11,733 $ 12,374 $ 12,192 As of Asset Quality Information March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 51,081 $ 46,465 $ 42,578 $ 50,920 $ 48,895 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 51,081 $ 46,465 $ 42,578 $ 50,920 $ 48,895 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructured accruing loans $ 10,208 $ 11,514 $ 11,830 $ 11,568 $ 11,853 As of Book Value and Capital Ratios March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Number of shares of common stock outstanding 167,393 164,902 164,761 162,638 161,863 Book value per common share $ 48.42 $ 46.92 $ 45.68 $ 43.88 $ 43.23 Tangible book value per common share $ 46.81 $ 45.26 $ 44.00 $ 42.15 $ 41.46 As of Capital Ratios March 31,

2019 (1) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.84 % 8.68 % 8.94 % 8.83 % 8.64 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.54 % 10.38 % 10.47 % 10.18 % 10.47 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.82 % 11.70 % 12.14 % 11.90 % 11.80 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.50 % 13.43 % 13.90 % 13.68 % 13.65 % Regulatory Capital (2) ($ in thousands) Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 7,776,620 $ 7,379,997 $ 7,158,043 $ 6,766,573 $ 6,624,101 Tier 1 capital $ 8,716,620 $ 8,319,997 $ 8,298,043 $ 7,906,573 $ 7,464,101 Total capital $ 9,960,317 $ 9,549,738 $ 9,505,044 $ 9,095,028 $ 8,633,859 Assets (2) ($ in thousands) Average assets $ 98,582,697 $ 95,905,266 $ 92,771,143 $ 89,560,555 $ 86,378,664 Risk-weighted assets $ 73,753,991 $ 71,116,459 $ 68,370,630 $ 66,461,529 $ 63,239,135 __________ (1) Ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2019 are preliminary. (2) As defined by regulatory capital rules. As of Wealth Management Assets March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 66,675 $ 60,591 $ 62,506 $ 59,329 $ 55,104 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 59,391 53,046 54,823 50,356 46,150 Money market mutual funds 2,818 2,358 3,149 1,575 2,104 Total brokerage and investment 62,209 55,404 57,972 51,931 48,254 Trust Company: Trust 5,955 5,350 5,406 5,125 4,694 Custody 5,060 4,868 5,105 4,739 4,938 Total Trust Company 11,015 10,218 10,511 9,864 9,632 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 139,899 $ 126,213 $ 130,989 $ 121,124 $ 112,990 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005200/en/

