First Republic Bank : Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results
0
04/12/2019 | 08:04am EDT
Year-Over-Year Net Interest Income Increased 15% and Wealth
Management Assets Increased 24%
First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for
the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
“Loans, deposits and wealth management assets have all grown nicely
compared to a year ago,” said Jim Herbert, Chairman, CEO & Founder. “We
are delivering exceptional, differentiated client service, which is
reflected in continued strong household acquisition across the
franchise.”
Quarterly Highlights
Financial Results
– Year-over-year:
– Revenues were $807.4 million, up 12.0%.
– Net interest income was $675.0 million, up 14.8%.
– Net income was $226.6 million, up 13.8%.
– Diluted earnings per share of $1.26, up 11.5%.
– Tangible book value per share was $46.81, up 12.9%.
– Loan originations totaled $6.7 billion.
– Net interest margin was 2.97%, compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter.
– Efficiency ratio was 65.0%.
Continued Capital and Credit Strength
– Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.54%, compared to 10.47% a year ago.
– Increased quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share in April 2019.
– Nonperforming assets remained very low at 5 basis points of total
assets.
– Net charge-offs were only $127,000, or less than 1 basis point of
average loans.
Continued Franchise Development
– Year-over-year:
– Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $77.3 billion, up 18.5%.
– Deposits were $81.6 billion, up 14.5%.
– Wealth management assets were $139.9 billion, up 23.8%.
– Wealth management revenues were $107.2 million, up 7.7%.
“We are pleased to have exceeded $100 billion in total bank assets
through organic growth driven by exceptional client service,” said Mike
Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “Credit quality and capital strength
remain excellent.”
Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 per
Share
The Bank announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19
per share of common stock. This first quarter dividend is payable on
May 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2019.
Very Strong Asset Quality
Credit quality remains very strong. Nonperforming assets were only 5
basis points of total assets at March 31, 2019.
The Bank had net charge-offs for the quarter of $127,000, while adding
$14.2 million to its allowance for loan losses.
Continued Capital Strength and Access to
Capital Markets
The Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.54%at March 31,
2019, compared to 10.47% a year ago.
During the first quarter, the Bank issued 2,000,000 shares of common
stock in an “at-the-market” offering, which added $170.6 million to
common equity.
Tangible Book Value Growth
Tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2019 was $46.81, up
12.9% from a year ago.
Continued Franchise Development
Loan Originations
Loan originations were $6.7 billion for the quarter, compared to $7.3
billion for the same quarter a year ago.
Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $77.3 billion at March 31,
2019, up 18.5% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in
single family, multifamily and business loans.
Deposit Growth
Total deposits increased to $81.6 billion, up 14.5% compared to a year
ago.
At March 31, 2019, checking accounts totaled 59.2% of deposits.
Investments
Total investment securities at March 31, 2019 were $16.1 billion, a 2.7%
decrease compared to a year ago.
High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $15.3
billion at March 31, 2019, and represented 15.5% of average total assets.
Mortgage Banking Activity
During the first quarter, the Bank sold $180.6 million of loans and
recorded a gain on sale of $359,000, compared to loan sales of $161.4
million and a gain of $689,000 during the first quarter of last year.
Loans serviced for investors at quarter-end totaled $11.3 billion, down
7.1% from a year ago.
Continued Expansion of Wealth Management
Wealth management revenues totaled $107.2 million for the quarter, up
7.7% compared to last year’s first quarter. Such revenues represented
13.3% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter.
Total wealth management assets were $139.9 billion at March 31, 2019, up
10.8% for the quarter and up 23.8% compared to a year ago. The increases
in wealth management assets both for the quarter and year were driven by
market appreciation and net new assets from existing and new clients.
Wealth management assets included investment management assets of $66.7
billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $62.2
billion, and trust and custody assets of $11.0 billion.
Income Statement and Key Ratios
Strong Revenue Growth
Total revenues were $807.4 million for the quarter, up 12.0% compared to
the first quarter a year ago.
Strong Net Interest Income Growth
Net interest income was $675.0 million for the quarter, up 14.8%
compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest
income resulted primarily from growth in average earning assets.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 2.97% for the first quarter, compared to
2.98% for the prior quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $132.3 million for the quarter, slightly down
compared to the first quarter a year ago. The first quarter of 2018
included a $10.7 million gain on sale of investment securities as part
of a portfolio repositioning.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $524.8 million for the quarter, up 13.7%
compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due
to increased salaries and benefits, information systems and other
expenses from the continued investments in the expansion of the
franchise, partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to the
elimination of an FDIC surcharge.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 65.0% for the quarter, compared to 64.0% for
the first quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio remained very stable
compared to last year. Excluding the $10.7 million gain on sale of
investment securities as part of a portfolio repositioning, the
efficiency ratio would have been 65.0% in the first quarter of 2018.
Income Taxes
The Bank’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%,
compared to 19.4% for the prior quarter, and 19.2% for the first quarter
a year ago. The decreases were primarily the result of higher tax
benefits from an increase in stock option exercises by employees.
Conference Call Details
First Republic Bank’s first quarter 2019 earnings conference call is
scheduled for April 12, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access
the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0792 approximately 10
minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration).
International callers should dial +1 (201) 689-8263.
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be
accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website
at firstrepublic.com.
To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 10 minutes
prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary
audio software.
For those unable to join the live presentation, a replay of the call
will be available beginning April 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m.
ET, through April 19, 2019, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access
the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID #13689082.
International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter the same
conference ID number. A replay of the webcast also will be available for
90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First
Republic Bank’s website at firstrepublic.com.
The Bank’s press releases are available after release in the Investor
Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at firstrepublic.com.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private
banking, private business banking and private wealth management,
including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic
specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and
offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial
and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services
are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices
primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara,
Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston,
Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York,
New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the
S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the
safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Any statements about our
expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives,
assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and
may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made
through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,”
“can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,”
“estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,”
“intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements
are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks,
assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed in them.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed
in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth
management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional
financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and
retain key managers, employees and board members; the possibility of
earthquakes, fires and other natural disasters affecting the markets in
which we operate; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to
maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market
conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment
securities portfolio, which could result in other-than-temporary
impairment if the general economy deteriorates, credit ratings decline,
the financial condition of issuers deteriorates, interest rates increase
or the liquidity for securities is limited; real estate prices generally
and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand
for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to
the future use and availability of reference rates, such as the London
Interbank Offered Rate and the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average
Cost of Funds Index; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our
regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; the impact of
tax reform legislation; any future changes to regulatory capital
requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the
financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform
and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”), including increased
compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold
additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to
the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our
ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities;
the impact of new accounting standards; future Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessments or changes to regular
assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom
technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully
execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology
infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a
discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First
Republic’s FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors
in First Republic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent
reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are
available in the Investor Relations section of our website.
All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future
results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not
differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors
discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further,
any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the
statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2018
Interest income:
Loans
$
700,088
$
541,313
$
677,450
Investments
133,765
138,270
134,380
Other
5,175
4,978
10,122
Cash and cash equivalents
7,989
3,913
6,703
Total interest income
847,017
688,474
828,655
Interest expense:
Deposits
107,747
50,387
96,188
Borrowings
64,232
50,329
65,264
Total interest expense
171,979
100,716
161,452
Net interest income
675,038
587,758
667,203
Provision for loan losses
14,200
13,000
25,089
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
660,838
574,758
642,114
Noninterest income:
Investment management fees
84,924
78,117
91,937
Brokerage and investment fees
7,659
8,858
8,097
Insurance fees
2,114
1,674
5,444
Trust fees
3,889
3,489
3,939
Foreign exchange fee income
8,631
7,397
10,223
Deposit fees
6,320
5,985
6,484
Loan and related fees
4,007
3,617
3,871
Loan servicing fees, net
3,788
3,519
3,446
Gain on sale of loans
359
689
579
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
(149
)
9,197
(1,313
)
Income from investments in life insurance
9,335
9,477
9,973
Other income
1,441
1,083
867
Total noninterest income
132,318
133,102
143,547
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
313,253
277,024
281,021
Information systems
67,170
58,964
63,999
Occupancy
43,895
36,172
40,078
Professional fees
11,681
13,414
15,338
Advertising and marketing
15,734
11,928
19,888
FDIC assessments
8,903
15,532
8,847
Other expenses
64,176
48,547
69,411
Total noninterest expense
524,812
461,581
498,582
Income before provision for income taxes
268,344
246,279
287,079
Provision for income taxes
41,753
47,196
55,661
Net income
226,591
199,083
231,418
Dividends on preferred stock
12,787
12,222
16,228
Net income available to common shareholders
$
213,804
$
186,861
$
215,190
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.28
$
1.16
$
1.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.26
$
1.13
$
1.29
Weighted average shares—basic
167,112
161,752
164,804
Weighted average shares—diluted
169,410
164,839
167,100
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
($ in thousands)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,693,396
$
2,811,159
$
3,839,931
Debt securities available-for-sale
1,624,970
1,779,116
2,256,295
Debt securities held-to-maturity
14,442,876
14,436,973
14,264,992
Equity securities (fair value)
19,386
18,719
19,734
Loans:
Single family (1-4 units)
39,134,534
37,955,252
32,211,100
Home equity lines of credit
2,502,837
2,542,713
2,575,234
Multifamily (5+ units)
10,814,000
10,357,839
9,152,736
Commercial real estate
6,802,788
6,677,440
6,173,825
Single family construction
690,370
645,924
621,847
Multifamily/commercial construction
1,507,082
1,576,582
1,256,370
Business
10,616,044
10,998,503
8,991,752
Stock secured
1,375,454
1,432,911
1,207,646
Other secured
1,135,170
1,105,751
954,317
Unsecured
2,686,818
2,572,367
2,047,107
Total loans
77,265,097
75,865,282
65,191,934
Allowance for loan losses
(453,121
)
(439,048
)
(378,778
)
Loans, net
76,811,976
75,426,234
64,813,156
Loans held for sale
9,878
98,985
686,393
Investments in life insurance
1,404,083
1,376,579
1,340,170
Tax credit investments
1,040,924
1,057,541
1,088,602
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,136,675
1,538,971
1,265,806
Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
339,745
332,483
299,587
Goodwill and other intangible assets
270,594
273,974
285,749
Mortgage servicing rights
52,725
54,470
63,093
Total Assets
$
101,847,228
$
99,205,204
$
90,223,508
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
31,362,112
$
30,033,658
$
27,496,642
Interest-bearing checking
16,912,529
17,089,520
16,809,785
Money market checking
10,559,521
10,317,436
9,088,019
Money market savings and passbooks
9,858,736
10,245,107
8,865,304
Certificates of deposit
12,919,219
11,377,515
8,995,322
Total Deposits
81,612,117
79,063,236
71,255,072
Short-term borrowings
—
100,000
—
Long-term FHLB advances
8,000,000
8,700,000
8,500,000
Senior notes
896,866
896,432
895,147
Subordinated notes
777,576
777,475
777,180
Other liabilities
1,514,685
990,284
959,571
Total Liabilities
92,801,244
90,527,427
82,386,970
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock
940,000
940,000
840,000
Common stock
1,674
1,649
1,619
Additional paid-in capital
4,203,473
4,024,306
3,797,419
Retained earnings
3,914,294
3,731,205
3,211,804
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,457
)
(19,383
)
(14,304
)
Total Shareholders’ Equity
9,045,984
8,677,777
7,836,538
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
101,847,228
$
99,205,204
$
90,223,508
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2018
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense (1)
Yields/ Rates (2)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense (1)
Yields/ Rates (2)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense (1)
Yields/ Rates (2)
($ in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,445,058
$
7,989
2.24
%
$
1,126,806
$
3,913
1.41
%
$
1,275,293
$
6,702
2.09
%
Investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and other U.S. Government agency securities
—
—
—
%
19,039
87
1.83
%
—
—
—
%
U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities
1,044,894
7,776
2.98
%
1,156,385
8,441
2.92
%
1,044,914
7,772
2.98
%
Mortgage-backed securities:
Agency residential and commercial MBS
6,854,838
49,620
2.90
%
7,610,480
50,109
2.63
%
7,098,381
50,849
2.87
%
Other residential and commercial MBS
4,528
46
4.03
%
6,074
147
9.65
%
4,611
44
3.78
%
Municipal securities
8,180,654
94,501
4.62
%
8,387,964
99,545
4.75
%
8,087,947
94,909
4.69
%
Other investment securities (3)
18,989
120
2.52
%
19,986
117
2.35
%
18,955
120
2.54
%
Total investment securities
16,103,903
152,063
3.78
%
17,199,928
158,446
3.68
%
16,254,808
153,694
3.78
%
Loans:
Residential real estate
40,973,253
341,784
3.34
%
34,735,775
265,529
3.06
%
39,587,922
325,318
3.28
%
Multifamily
10,596,540
100,656
3.80
%
8,851,676
78,688
3.56
%
10,243,384
97,696
3.73
%
Commercial real estate
6,739,792
72,481
4.30
%
6,144,557
62,512
4.07
%
6,612,822
70,319
4.16
%
Construction
2,179,144
26,755
4.91
%
1,776,131
20,625
4.65
%
2,145,727
26,464
4.83
%
Business (3)
10,678,134
121,044
4.53
%
8,588,533
89,513
4.17
%
10,694,770
121,711
4.45
%
Other
5,088,348
43,946
3.45
%
3,966,253
30,743
3.10
%
4,943,880
42,791
3.39
%
Total loans
76,255,211
706,666
3.71
%
64,062,925
547,610
3.42
%
74,228,505
684,299
3.64
%
FHLB stock (4)
278,805
5,175
7.53
%
280,962
4,978
7.19
%
293,331
10,122
13.69
%
Total interest-earning assets
94,082,977
871,893
3.71
%
82,670,621
714,947
3.46
%
92,051,937
854,817
3.68
%
Noninterest-earning cash
345,237
347,567
344,749
Goodwill and other intangibles
272,371
287,948
275,645
Other assets
4,196,071
3,440,748
3,572,767
Total noninterest-earning assets
4,813,679
4,076,263
4,193,161
Total Assets
$
98,896,656
$
86,746,884
$
96,245,098
Liabilities and Equity:
Deposits:
Checking
$
46,516,109
6,094
0.05
%
$
42,440,377
5,509
0.05
%
$
45,218,239
5,720
0.05
%
Money market checking and savings
19,268,808
42,317
0.89
%
17,132,181
18,138
0.43
%
18,960,266
37,051
0.78
%
CDs
11,384,085
59,336
2.11
%
7,641,580
26,740
1.42
%
10,720,940
53,417
1.98
%
Total deposits
77,169,002
107,747
0.57
%
67,214,138
50,387
0.30
%
74,899,445
96,188
0.51
%
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
956,670
6,030
2.56
%
685,000
2,510
1.49
%
650,543
3,868
2.36
%
Long-term FHLB advances
8,503,889
43,167
2.06
%
8,354,444
32,800
1.59
%
9,201,630
46,365
2.00
%
Senior notes (5)
896,654
5,934
2.65
%
894,940
5,923
2.65
%
896,223
5,931
2.65
%
Subordinated notes (5)
777,526
9,101
4.68
%
777,133
9,096
4.68
%
777,427
9,099
4.68
%
Total borrowings
11,134,739
64,232
2.33
%
10,711,517
50,329
1.90
%
11,525,823
65,263
2.25
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
88,303,741
171,979
0.79
%
77,925,655
100,716
0.52
%
86,425,268
161,451
0.74
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,564,278
980,290
982,269
Preferred equity
940,000
841,667
1,129,130
Common equity
8,088,637
6,999,272
7,708,431
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
98,896,656
$
86,746,884
$
96,245,098
Net interest spread (6)
2.92
%
2.94
%
2.94
%
Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net
interest margin (7)
$
699,914
2.97
%
$
614,231
2.97
%
$
693,366
2.98
%
Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to
reported net interest income:
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(24,876
)
(26,473
)
(26,163
)
Net interest income, as reported
$
675,038
$
587,758
$
667,203
__________
(1)
Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
(2)
Yields/rates are annualized.
(3)
Includes mutual funds and marketable equity securities.
(4)
Yield for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes an FHLB
special dividend of $4.8 million.
(5)
Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs.
Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and
costs.
(6)
Net interest spread represents the average yield on
interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing
liabilities.
(7)
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully
taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning
assets.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
Operating Information
2019
2018
2018
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income to average assets (1)
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.95
%
Net income available to common shareholders to average common equity (1)
10.72
%
10.83
%
11.08
%
Net income available to common shareholders to average tangible
common equity (1)
11.09
%
11.29
%
11.49
%
Dividends per common share
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.18
Dividend payout ratio
14.3
%
15.0
%
14.0
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.0
%
64.0
%
61.5
%
Net loan charge-offs
$
127
$
154
$
1,866
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to:
Total loans
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
Nonaccrual loans
887.1
%
774.7
%
944.9
%
__________
(1)
Ratios are annualized.
(2)
Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of
net interest income and noninterest income.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
Effective Tax Rate
2019
2018
2018
Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits
21.9
%
21.1
%
20.7
%
Excess tax benefits—stock options
(6.2
)%
(1.8
)%
(1.2
)%
Excess tax benefits—other stock awards
(0.1
)%
(0.1
)%
(0.1
)%
Total excess tax benefits
(6.3
)%
(1.9
)%
(1.3
)%
Effective tax rate
15.6
%
19.2
%
19.4
%
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
Mortgage Loan Sales
2019
2018
2018
($ in thousands)
Loans sold:
Flow sales:
Agency
$
11,679
$
14,047
$
4,945
Non-agency
16,831
55,655
6,785
Total flow sales
28,510
69,702
11,730
Bulk sales:
Non-agency
152,119
91,709
—
Securitizations
—
—
251,931
Total loans sold
$
180,629
$
161,411
$
263,661
Gain on sale of loans:
Amount
$
359
$
689
$
579
Gain as a percentage of loans sold
0.20
%
0.43
%
0.22
%
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
Loan Originations
2019
2018
2018
($ in thousands)
Single family (1-4 units)
$
2,189,895
$
2,326,712
$
2,709,197
Home equity lines of credit
352,138
346,333
380,710
Multifamily (5+ units)
585,453
761,584
856,577
Commercial real estate
248,828
275,683
355,137
Construction
249,572
464,806
471,904
Business
2,282,212
2,057,454
2,871,533
Stock and other secured
473,462
666,546
365,374
Unsecured
334,308
428,342
348,235
Total loans originated
$
6,715,868
$
7,327,460
$
8,358,667
As of
Loan Servicing Portfolio
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
($ in millions)
Loans serviced for investors
$
11,326
$
11,573
$
11,733
$
12,374
$
12,192
As of
Asset Quality Information
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
($ in thousands)
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
51,081
$
46,465
$
42,578
$
50,920
$
48,895
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
51,081
$
46,465
$
42,578
$
50,920
$
48,895
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Restructured accruing loans
$
10,208
$
11,514
$
11,830
$
11,568
$
11,853
As of
Book Value and Capital Ratios
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Number of shares of common stock outstanding
167,393
164,902
164,761
162,638
161,863
Book value per common share
$
48.42
$
46.92
$
45.68
$
43.88
$
43.23
Tangible book value per common share
$
46.81
$
45.26
$
44.00
$
42.15
$
41.46
As of
Capital Ratios
March 31, 2019 (1)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets)
8.84
%
8.68
%
8.94
%
8.83
%
8.64
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.54
%
10.38
%
10.47
%
10.18
%
10.47
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.82
%
11.70
%
12.14
%
11.90
%
11.80
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.50
%
13.43
%
13.90
%
13.68
%
13.65
%
Regulatory Capital (2)
($ in thousands)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
$
7,776,620
$
7,379,997
$
7,158,043
$
6,766,573
$
6,624,101
Tier 1 capital
$
8,716,620
$
8,319,997
$
8,298,043
$
7,906,573
$
7,464,101
Total capital
$
9,960,317
$
9,549,738
$
9,505,044
$
9,095,028
$
8,633,859
Assets (2)
($ in thousands)
Average assets
$
98,582,697
$
95,905,266
$
92,771,143
$
89,560,555
$
86,378,664
Risk-weighted assets
$
73,753,991
$
71,116,459
$
68,370,630
$
66,461,529
$
63,239,135
__________
(1)
Ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2019 are preliminary.