First Republic Bank : Six Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Adam Zipper, Joseph Duarte, Christopher Gates, John Mulligan, Andrew Damato, and Andrew Gallagher have joined First Republic Investment Management in New York.

Zipper, Duarte, Gates, Mulligan, and Damato were named Managing Director and Wealth Manager, and Gallagher was named Vice President and Wealth Manager. They will provide investment management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“First Republic is very pleased to welcome these talented wealth managers to our growing team of professionals in the New York area,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Adam Zipper, Joseph Duarte, Christopher Gates, John Mulligan, Andrew Damato and Andrew Gallagher share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Zipper was previously a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Securities. Before that, Zipper worked at Smith Barney and was a member of the firm’s Director’s Council. He began his career at Bear Stearns. Zipper creates tailored portfolios for high net worth individuals, families, entertainers and professional athletes. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and holds the professional designation of Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. Zipper has been recognized in a number of industry rankings, including Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors, Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers.

Duarte was previously a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Securities. Before that, he was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns and previously was a co-founder and owner of a boutique investment firm and broker-dealer in New York. Duarte specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management for individuals and families. He is an alumni board member of Port Washington Youth Activities, a nonprofit that instills the values of teamwork, dedication and community through youth sports. He holds the professional designation of Accredited Investment Fiduciary®.

Gates was previously a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Securities. Since beginning his career with the Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, he has spent over four decades working with both institutional and private clients. He provides wealth planning and impact investing strategies to philanthropists, business executives, media professionals, venture capitalists and artists. Gates serves as a volunteer through the Mastery Foundation’s School for Leadership as a school builder, faculty member and program leader in Northern Ireland, Israel and the U.S. Additionally, he is a member of the Society of Fellows of the Aspen Institute and the Screen Actors Guild. Gates earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Dartmouth College.

Mulligan was previously a Vice President at J.P. Morgan Securities. He provides comprehensive guidance and investment strategies for high net worth families, entrepreneurs and executives. Mulligan is an advisory board member for the Brooklyn Youth Sports Club, an organization that helps students in their pursuit of college enrollment. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds the professional designation of Accredited Investment Fiduciary®.

Damato was previously a Vice President at J.P. Morgan Securities and a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Damato provides tailored investment strategies and holistic financial planning for high net worth clients, including corporate executives and professionals, entrepreneurs and athletes. Damato earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics from Manhattan College.

Gallagher was previously a Financial Advisor at J.P. Morgan Securities. He creates holistic financial plans for his clients, including customized portfolio management and estate planning. Active in his community, he hosts baseball clinics for local Little League organizations. Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Fairfield University, where he played on the school’s baseball team. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant.

