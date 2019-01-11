First Republic Bank : Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a team of senior wealth managers has joined First Republic in San Diego.

Peter Morimoto, Jon Jewitt, and Roy Elliott Jr. were all named Managing Director and Wealth Manager, and Marena Tufenkjian was named Vice President and Wealth Manager. They will provide investment management, retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations at First Republic’s High Bluff office at 12626 High Bluff Drive in San Diego.

“First Republic is very pleased to welcome this accomplished team of wealth managers,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Peter, Jon, Roy and Marena are highly experienced wealth advisors who share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Morimoto has 21 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors, which he joined in 1997 from Smith Barney. He began his career in financial services at Smith Barney. Morimoto earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of California, San Diego. He is a member of The Tariq Khamisa Foundation.

Jewitt has 20 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First Republic, he was a Managing Director, Senior Investment Strategist at Wells Fargo, which he joined in 2000. He began his career with AG Edwards in 1998. Jewitt has a Bachelor’s degree in Management Science from University of California, San Diego. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a recipient of the prestigious Joel Dean Award from UC San Diego. Jewitt is active in the Rancho Santa Fe Community and at San Diego State University.

Elliot has 17 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First Republic, he was a Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors, which he joined in 2004 from Morgan Stanley. Elliott earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from California State University, San Marcos. He is a board member of The Seany Foundation, a San Diego non-profit organization that supports children with cancer.

Tufenkjian has 13 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First Republic, she was an Assistant Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from San Diego State University and is a Certified Financial Planner™. She is active in Armenian nonprofits and other local organizations.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

