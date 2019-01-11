First Republic Bank : Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic

First
Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth
management company, today announced that a team of senior wealth
managers has joined First Republic in San Diego.
Peter Morimoto, Jon Jewitt, and Roy Elliott Jr. were all named Managing
Director and Wealth Manager, and Marena Tufenkjian was named Vice
President and Wealth Manager. They will provide investment management,
retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals,
families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations at First Republic’s
High Bluff office at 12626 High Bluff Drive in San Diego.
“First Republic is very pleased to welcome this accomplished team of
wealth managers,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private
Wealth Management. “Peter, Jon, Roy and Marena are highly experienced
wealth advisors who share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional
client service.”
Morimoto has 21 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First
Republic, he was a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors, which
he joined in 1997 from Smith Barney. He began his career in financial
services at Smith Barney. Morimoto earned a Bachelor’s degree in
Economics from University of California, San Diego. He is a member of
The Tariq Khamisa Foundation.
Jewitt has 20 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First
Republic, he was a Managing Director, Senior Investment Strategist at
Wells Fargo, which he joined in 2000. He began his career with AG
Edwards in 1998. Jewitt has a Bachelor’s degree in Management Science
from University of California, San Diego. He also holds the Chartered
Financial Analyst® designation and is a recipient of the prestigious
Joel Dean Award from UC San Diego. Jewitt is active in the Rancho Santa
Fe Community and at San Diego State University.
Elliot has 17 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First
Republic, he was a Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors, which he
joined in 2004 from Morgan Stanley. Elliott earned a Bachelor’s degree
in Economics from California State University, San Marcos. He is a board
member of The Seany Foundation, a San Diego non-profit organization that
supports children with cancer.
Tufenkjian has 13 years of wealth management experience. Prior to First
Republic, she was an Assistant Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from San Diego State
University and is a Certified Financial Planner™. She is active in
Armenian nonprofits and other local organizations.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private
banking, private business banking and private wealth management,
including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic
specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and
offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial
and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services
are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices
primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara,
Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston,
Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York,
New York; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of
the S&P 500 Index and KBW Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
