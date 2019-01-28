First Republic Bank : Wealth Manager Greg Zappas Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Greg Zappas, a senior wealth manager, has joined First Republic in Newport Beach.

Zappas was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and will provide investment management, retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations at First Republic’s office at 3991 MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach.

“Greg Zappas is a highly experienced wealth manager who has been very successful in helping individuals and families achieve their financial objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Greg is committed to First Republic’s unique brand of exceptional client service and is a terrific addition to our growing team of wealth managers.”

Zappas has 23 years of wealth management experience. Most recently, he worked for UBS Financial Services as a Senior Vice President, serving individuals, families, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Zappas earned a bachelor’s degree in General Accounting from Pace University and is active in the Laguna Niguel community. He is the founder and former board member of St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and was a board member at J. Serra Catholic High for five years.

