First Republic Bank : Wealth Manager Greg Zappas Joins First Republic

Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth
management company, today announced that Greg Zappas, a senior wealth
manager, has joined First Republic in Newport Beach.
Zappas was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and will provide
investment management, retirement planning and other wealth management
services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and
foundations at First Republic’s office at 3991 MacArthur Boulevard in
Newport Beach.
“Greg Zappas is a highly experienced wealth manager who has been very
successful in helping individuals and families achieve their financial
objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private
Wealth Management. “Greg is committed to First Republic’s unique brand
of exceptional client service and is a terrific addition to our growing
team of wealth managers.”
Zappas has 23 years of wealth management experience. Most recently, he
worked for UBS Financial Services as a Senior Vice President, serving
individuals, families, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Zappas
earned a bachelor’s degree in General Accounting from Pace University
and is active in the Laguna Niguel community. He is the founder and
former board member of St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and was a board
member at J. Serra Catholic High for five years.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private
banking, private business banking and private wealth management,
including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic
specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and
offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial
and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services
are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices
primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara,
Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston,
Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York,
New York; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of
the S&P 500 Index and KBW Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
