First Republic Bank : Wealth Manager Greg Zappas Joins First Republic

01/28/2019 | 09:03am EST

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Greg Zappas, a senior wealth manager, has joined First Republic in Newport Beach.

Zappas was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and will provide investment management, retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations at First Republic’s office at 3991 MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach.

“Greg Zappas is a highly experienced wealth manager who has been very successful in helping individuals and families achieve their financial objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Greg is committed to First Republic’s unique brand of exceptional client service and is a terrific addition to our growing team of wealth managers.”

Zappas has 23 years of wealth management experience. Most recently, he worked for UBS Financial Services as a Senior Vice President, serving individuals, families, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Zappas earned a bachelor’s degree in General Accounting from Pace University and is active in the Laguna Niguel community. He is the founder and former board member of St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and was a board member at J. Serra Catholic High for five years.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
