FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 10:06:30 pm
83.67 USD   -0.55%
10/09FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : quaterly earnings release
04/10FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : quaterly earnings release
01/11FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : annual earnings release
First Republic Bank to Join S&P 500 on Jan 2

12/27/2018 | 06:44pm EST

First Republic Bank will replace Scana in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Jan. 2, 2019, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday.

S&P 500 constituent Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is acquiring Scana in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.

In after-hours trading, San Francisco-based First Republic shares rose 4.3% to $87.24. In regular trading, shares of the bank slipped 0.5% to $83.67.

First Republic will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard Regional Banks Sub-Industry index, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Write to Aaron Rennie at aaron.rennie@wsj.com

