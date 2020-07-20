|
First Resource Bank : Announces Second Quarter Results; Year To Date Net Income Grew 31% Over The Prior Year
07/20/2020 | 08:01am EDT
EXTON, Pa., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included:
- Year-to-date net income grew 31% over the prior year
- Second quarter net income grew 6% over the prior quarter
- Total loans grew 21% over the last six months
- PPP loans totaling $58 million closed during the second quarter
- Total deposits increased 20% over the last six months
- Non-interest bearing deposits grew 67% over the last six months
- First Resource Bank was named a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal for the second consecutive year
Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "The second quarter was unique as we continued to operate and grow First Resource Bank through a global pandemic. We embraced the opportunity to help our existing customers and new customers through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and were highly successful in doing so. Approximately 36% of our PPP loans were for new customers to the Bank and we are working to expand those relationships. Additionally, our disaster recovery plans, which had been in place for years, worked flawlessly as we were abruptly transitioned to working remotely in mid-March. I am extremely proud of the First Resource Bank team for their hard work and successful outcomes that were generated in the second quarter."
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $676,987, which compares to $640,139 for the previous quarter and $631,520 for the second quarter of the prior year.
Total interest income grew slightly when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2020. Interest earned from the tremendous loan growth during the second quarter was partially offset by the impact of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in March.
Total interest income rose 4% from $3,819,446 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $3,987,232 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was the result of 25% loan growth when comparing June 30, 2020 to a year prior, partially mitigated by a 75 basis point decline in loan yields when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. This loan yield decline is a result of lower yielding PPP loans booked in the second quarter of 2020 and the full quarter's impact of the Federal Reserve 150 basis point rate cuts in March 2020.
Total interest income was $7,966,767 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a 7% increase over the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense decreased 13% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was driven by a 38 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.
Total interest expense decreased 12% from $1,065,036 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $937,509 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to a 58 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits, which increased 78% when comparing June 30, 2020 to the year prior.
Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2,013,025, a 1% decrease over the same period in the prior year.
Net interest income was $3,049,723 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $2,904,019 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 5%. The net interest margin declined 19 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 49 basis points during the second quarter led by a 58 basis point decrease in loan yields to 4.84%. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 31 basis points during the second quarter to 1.30%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5,953,742, an 11% improvement over net interest income of $5,380,437 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This growth was driven by an 8% increase in loan interest income.
The provision for loan losses decreased from $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $51,045 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, to $51,045 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $634,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $195,078 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Marshall noted, "Management has worked to resolve loan delinquencies and to anticipate future credit challenges. In the first half of 2019, we resolved one large legacy problem loan which led to an unusually high provision for loan losses during that period."
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019 and 0.93% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2020 and was unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.41% at March 31, 2020 to 0.36% at June 30, 2020, primarily due to growth in total assets related to PPP loans.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $136,534, as compared to $284,006 for the previous quarter and $262,597 for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $27,100 was received in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $148,000 in the prior quarter and $114,100 in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $420,540 as compared to $418,852 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $175,100 was received in the first six months of 2020 as compared to $114,100 in the first six months of 2019. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans in the first six months of 2020 as compared to $24,463 in the first six months of 2019.
Non-interest expense increased $46 thousand, or 2%, in the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy. Non-interest expense increased $221 thousand, or 11%, when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising and other costs.
Non-interest expense increased $618 thousand, or 16%, in the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy, advertising, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower professional fees.
Deposits grew a net $53.4 million, or 20%, from $270.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $324.1 million at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $33.7 million, or 67%, from $50.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $84.5 million at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $6.2 million, or 38%, from $16.3 million at March 31, 2020 to $22.6 million at June 30, 2020. Money market deposits increased $20.8 million, or 21%, from $98.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $119.5 million at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased $7.4 million, or 7%, from $105.0 million at March 31, 2020 to $97.6 million at June 30, 2020. The deposit portfolio grew $54.3 million, or 20%, in the first six months of 2020, with a $44.6 million increase in total checking balances and a $17.1 million increase in money market balances, partially offset by a $7.3 million decline in certificates of deposit balances. Total deposits grew $70.9 million, or 28%, from $253.3 million at June 30, 2019 to $324.1 million at June 30, 2020, with growth in all deposit categories, but notably an 86% increase in total checking deposits. Checking balances represented 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, a significant increase from 23% at December 31, 2019.
President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "This tremendous deposit growth in the second quarter was aided by our success with the Paycheck Protection Program; however, ongoing efforts in this area are continuing to generate strong results separate from PPP. Our focus on growing low cost checking deposits has allowed us to reduce our reliance on higher cost certificates of deposit and mitigate compression in the net interest margin."
The loan portfolio grew $54.7 million, or 19%, during the second quarter from $284.3 million at March 31, 2020 to $339.0 million at June 30, 2020, with the majority of that growth in commercial business loans as a result of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. Year-to-date net loan growth in 2020 was $58.8 million, or 21%, with the majority of that growth in commercial business and commercial real estate loans. The loan portfolio grew $68.5 million, or 25%, from $270.5 million at June 30, 2019 to $339.0 million at June 30, 2020, with the majority of that growth in commercial business and commercial real estate loans.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
June 30,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Commercial real estate
$ 209,771,247
$ 203,427,712
$ 187,706,105
Commercial construction
24,698,846
29,353,830
30,313,979
Commercial business
87,958,509
30,805,290
32,868,079
Consumer
16,571,930
16,615,540
19,627,636
Total loans
$ 339,000,532
$ 280,202,372
$ 270,515,799
Total stockholder's equity increased $766 thousand, or 3%, from $28.8 million at March 31, 2020 to $29.5 million at June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income generated and an improvement in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share grew 26 cents, or 3%, to $10.65.
Total assets increased $44.6 million, or 13% during the second quarter of 2020, with significant growth in loans funded by deposit growth and deployment of excess cash.
Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
June 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 13,947,416
$ 2,516,374
Time deposits at other banks
599,000
599,000
Investments
15,951,495
37,120,798
Loans
339,000,532
280,202,372
Allowance for loan losses
(2,579,224)
(2,507,845)
Premises & equipment
8,515,626
8,675,596
Other assets
9,924,279
9,812,630
Total assets
$ 385,359,124
$ 336,418,925
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 84,483,667
$ 50,616,321
Interest-bearing checking
22,556,062
11,797,456
Money market
119,488,321
102,433,910
Time deposits
97,607,971
104,952,207
Total deposits
324,136,021
269,799,894
Short term borrowings
-
10,896,000
Long term borrowings
24,858,000
21,045,500
Subordinated debt
3,998,838
3,994,591
Other liabilities
2,820,259
2,705,583
Total liabilities
355,813,118
308,441,568
Total stockholders' equity
29,546,006
27,977,357
Total Liabilities &
Stockholders' Equity
$ 385,359,124
$ 336,418,925
Performance Statistics
(unaudited)
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2020
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2020
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2019
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2019
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2019
Net interest margin
3.50%
3.69%
3.73%
3.81%
3.85%
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
0.41%
0.49%
0.50%
0.89%
0.83%
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
0.36%
0.41%
0.42%
0.94%
0.91%
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
0.76%***
0.89%
0.90%
0.90%
0.93%
Average loans/Average
assets
87.4%
84.9%
84.9%
87.2%
87.4%
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
2.50%
2.71%
2.75%
2.71%
2.75%
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted **
$0.24
$0.23
$0.23
$0.25
$0.23
Book value per share
$10.65
$10.39
$10.10
$9.88
$9.63
Total shares outstanding
2,773,686
2,770,755
2,768,729
2,766,330
2,764,241
* Annualized
** Per share data has been restated to reflect a 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.
*** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.91%
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2020
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2020
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2019
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2019
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$3,879,732
$3,814,235
$3,819,667
$3,855,582
$3,679,137
Securities
104,900
118,005
129,178
124,908
126,881
Other
2,600
47,295
38,987
18,348
13,428
Total interest income
3,987,232
3,979,535
3,987,832
3,998,838
3,819,446
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
742,578
885,915
930,953
938,804
886,280
Borrowings
127,446
122,116
117,350
130,679
111,271
Subordinated debt
67,485
67,485
67,846
67,845
67,485
Total interest expense
937,509
1,075,516
1,116,149
1,137,328
1,065,036
Net interest income
3,049,723
2,904,019
2,871,683
2,861,510
2,754,410
Provision for loan losses
51,045
144,033
66,628
84,557
158,992
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
2,998,678
2,759,986
2,805,055
2,776,953
2,595,418
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
37,067
37,050
38,067
38,205
37,965
Referral fee income
27,100
148,000
81,500
107,160
114,100
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
-
-
-
Other
72,367
98,956
100,107
81,304
110,532
Total non-interest income
136,534
284,006
219,674
226,669
262,597
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
1,373,036
1,328,471
1,267,867
1,266,493
1,238,114
Occupancy & equipment
228,216
252,370
251,297
189,381
185,402
Professional fees
98,492
92,161
94,744
88,083
101,117
Advertising
64,011
66,278
54,660
82,357
35,401
Data processing
135,936
139,483
127,721
142,587
135,151
Other
396,808
371,641
447,905
376,707
380,297
Total non-interest
expense
2,296,499
2,250,404
2,244,194
2,145,608
2,075,482
Income before income tax
expense
838,713
793,588
780,535
858,014
782,533
Federal income tax expense
161,726
153,449
152,236
167,285
151,013
Net income
$ 676,987
$ 640,139
$ 628,299
$ 690,729
$ 631,520
Income Statements (unaudited)
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2020
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 7,693,967
$ 7,117,889
Investments
222,905
255,182
Other
49,895
42,738
Total interest income
7,966,767
7,415,809
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,628,493
1,686,821
Borrowings
249,562
213,942
Subordinated debt
134,970
134,609
Total interest expense
2,013,025
2,035,372
Net interest income
5,953,742
5,380,437
Provision for loan losses
195,078
634,944
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
5,758,664
4,745,493
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
74,117
75,420
Referral fee income
175,100
114,100
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
24,463
Other
171,323
204,869
Total non-interest income
420,540
418,852
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
2,701,507
2,291,700
Occupancy & equipment
480,586
376,974
Professional fees
190,653
201,286
Advertising
130,289
69,165
Data processing
275,419
262,270
Other non-interest expense
768,449
727,688
Total non-interest expense
4,546,903
3,929,083
Pre-tax income
1,632,301
1,235,262
Tax expense
315,175
232,522
Net income
$ 1,317,126
$ 1,002,740
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bank-announces-second-quarter-results-year-to-date-net-income-grew-31-over-the-prior-year-301095914.html
SOURCE First Resource Bank
© PRNewswire 2020
