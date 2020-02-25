First Resources : FY2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

Log in
02/25/2020

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter ("4Q") and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

Sales

614,889

633,487

(2.9%)

184,241

145,490

26.6%

Cost of sales

(387,729)

(354,700)

9.3%

(105,286)

(92,121)

14.3%

Gross profit

227,160

278,787

(18.5%)

78,955

53,369

47.9%

Gains/(losses) arising from changes

7,913

(3,456)

n.m.

7,913

(3,456)

n.m.

in fair value of biological assets

Selling and distribution costs

(50,242)

(57,540)

(12.7%)

(15,893)

(14,818)

7.3%

General and administrative expenses

(29,662)

(28,596)

3.7%

(8,507)

(7,154)

18.9%

Other operating (expenses)/income

(592)

(2,043)

(71.0%)

957

(493)

n.m.

Profit from operations

154,577

187,152

(17.4%)

63,425

27,448

131.1%

Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange

181

8,256

(97.8%)

(661)

(1,888)

(65.0%)

(Losses)/gains on derivative financial

(808)

486

n.m.

(212)

1,343

n.m.

instruments

Losses arising from changes in fair

(4,900)

-

n.m.

(4,900)

-

n.m.

value of unquoted investment

Net financial expenses

(16,067)

(17,043)

(5.7%)

(4,186)

(4,041)

3.6%

Other non-operating (expenses)/

(1,782)

2,264

n.m.

(2,352)

2,504

n.m.

income

Profit before tax

131,201

181,115

(27.6%)

51,114

25,366

101.5%

Tax expense

(38,026)

(53,428)

(28.8%)

(17,634)

(6,700)

163.2%

Profit for the year/period

93,175

127,687

(27.0%)

33,480

18,666

79.4%

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

89,128

120,001

(25.7%)

32,002

17,339

84.6%

Non-controlling interests

4,047

7,686

(47.3%)

1,478

1,327

11.4%

93,175

127,687

(27.0%)

33,480

18,666

79.4%

n.m. - not meaningful

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

1 of 23

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

Profit for the year/period

93,175

127,687

(27.0%)

33,480

18,666

79.4%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Remeasurement gains on defined

342

3,794

(91.0%)

342

3,794

(91.0%)

benefits plan

Income tax effect

(86)

(948)

(90.9%)

(86)

(948)

(90.9%)

256

2,846

(91.0%)

256

2,846

(91.0%)

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Fair value (losses)/gains on cash

(123)

4,844

n.m.

6,893

(3,233)

n.m.

flow hedges

Fair value gains on cash flow

hedges transferred to the income

(2,688)

(670)

301.2%

(5,339)

(2,741)

94.8%

statement

Foreign currency translation

58,565

(88,061)

n.m.

28,521

40,683

(29.9%)

55,754

(83,887)

n.m.

30,075

34,709

(13.4%)

Other comprehensive income for the

56,010

(81,041)

n.m.

30,331

37,555

(19.2%)

year/period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for

149,185

46,646

219.8%

63,811

56,221

13.5%

the year/period

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

142,546

41,933

239.9%

61,172

52,867

15.7%

Non-controlling interests

6,639

4,713

40.9%

2,639

3,354

(21.3%)

149,185

46,646

219.8%

63,811

56,221

13.5%

n.m. - not meaningful

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

2 of 23

1(a)

An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)

Additional Information

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

EBITDA

Profit from operations

154,577

187,152

(17.4%)

63,425

27,448

131.1%

Depreciation and amortisation

70,866

67,284

5.3%

18,711

16,640

12.4%

Provision for expected credit losses

1,269

-

n.m.

1,269

-

n.m.

(Gains)/losses arising from changes

(7,913)

3,456

n.m.

(7,913)

3,456

n.m.

in fair value of biological assets

EBITDA

218,799

257,892

(15.2%)

75,492

47,544

58.8%

EBITDA margin

35.6%

40.7%

41.0%

32.7%

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

Underlying Net Profit

Profit for the year/period

93,175

127,687

(27.0%)

33,480

18,666

79.4%

Provision for expected credit losses

989

-

n.m.

989

-

n.m.

(Gains)/losses arising from changes

(5,935)

2,592

n.m.

(5,935)

2,592

n.m.

in fair value of biological assets

Losses arising from changes in fair

4,900

-

n.m.

4,900

-

n.m.

value of unquoted investment

Underlying net profit for the

93,129

130,279

(28.5%)

33,434

21,258

57.3%

year/period

Underlying net profit attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

89,082

122,593

(27.3%)

31,956

19,931

60.3%

Non-controlling interests

4,047

7,686

(47.3%)

1,478

1,327

11.4%

93,129

130,279

(28.5%)

33,434

21,258

57.3%

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

3 of 23

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

Company

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Bearer plants

595,558

613,020

-

-

Plasma receivables

71,842

46,401

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

420,350

327,403

3,246

4,517

Land use rights

50,457

45,892

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

751,081

481,587

Goodwill

84,393

81,013

-

-

Other intangible assets

29,950

20,515

-

-

Unquoted investment

1,371

5,775

1,371

5,775

Derivative financial assets

1,167

1,028

1,167

1,028

Tax recoverable

81,072

45,328

-

-

Deferred tax assets

59,139

54,702

-

-

Loan to subsidiary

-

-

124,125

367,410

Other non-current assets

493

369

-

-

Total non-current assets

1,395,792

1,241,446

880,990

860,317

Current assets

Biological assets

25,952

17,183

-

-

Plasma receivables

1,022

4,525

-

-

Inventories

81,721

97,562

-

-

Trade receivables

42,386

37,392

1,143

-

Other receivables

2,812

3,425

286

313

Derivative financial assets

563

2,882

306

994

Advances for purchase of property,

8,539

18,870

-

-

plant and equipment

Other advances and prepayments

3,142

3,515

1,369

359

Prepaid taxes

44,996

44,338

-

-

Restricted cash balances

42,989

44,540

41,849

42,718

Cash and cash equivalents *

59,022

55,359

4,496

4,028

Total current assets

313,144

329,591

49,449

48,412

Total assets

1,708,936

1,571,037

930,439

908,729

  • As at 31 December 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$81.8 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

4 of 23

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued)

Group

Company

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

19,159

28,468

-

40

Other payables and accruals

35,136

31,317

3,308

3,934

Advances from customers

2,585

2,927

-

-

Loans and borrowings from financial

48,147

30,111

45,010

27,582

institutions

Islamic medium term notes

146,554

-

146,554

-

Derivative financial liabilities

52,029

921

51,956

-

Provision for tax

10,846

21,244

787

900

Total current liabilities

314,456

114,988

247,615

32,456

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings from financial

118,986

109,817

116,571

106,795

institutions

Islamic medium term notes

97,631

241,073

97,631

241,073

Derivative financial liabilities

27,007

79,580

27,007

79,580

Provision for post-employment benefits

27,425

21,490

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

21,529

18,074

373

528

Total non-current liabilities

292,578

470,034

241,582

427,976

Total liabilities

607,034

585,022

489,197

460,432

Net assets

1,101,902

986,015

441,242

448,297

EQUITY

Share capital

394,913

394,913

394,913

394,913

Differences arising from restructuring

-

transactions involving entities under

35,016

35,016

-

common control

Other reserves

(62,040)

(115,119)

9,696

12,507

Retained earnings

676,423

617,355

36,633

40,877

Equity attributable to owners of the

1,044,312

932,165

441,242

448,297

Company

Non-controlling interests

57,590

53,850

-

-

Total equity

1,101,902

986,015

441,242

448,297

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

5 of 23

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

  • amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
  • amount repayable after one year

Group

As at 31 Dec 2019

As at 31 Dec 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Total

Secured

Unsecured

Total

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Amount repayable in

one year or less, or

3,137

191,564

194,701

2,529

27,582

30,111

on demand

Amount repayable

2,415

214,202

216,617

3,022

347,868

350,890

after one year

Total

5,552

405,766

411,318

5,551

375,450

381,001

Details of any collateral

Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions.

As at 31 December 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$95.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes. The Group also has additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million available for drawdown from February to June 2020, which may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

6 of 23

1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

131,201

181,115

51,114

25,366

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of bearer plants and property,

68,745

65,138

18,188

16,127

plant and equipment

Amortisation of land use rights and

2,121

2,146

523

513

intangible assets

Losses/(gains) on disposal of bearer plants

2,198

619

1,056

(290)

and property, plant and equipment

Write-off of intangible assets

-

180

-

180

Financial expenses

17,627

19,325

4,503

4,367

Interest income

(1,560)

(2,282)

(317)

(326)

Provision for expected credit losses

1,269

-

1,269

-

(Gains)/losses arising from changes in fair

(7,913)

3,456

(7,913)

3,456

value of biological assets

Losses/(gains) on derivative financial

808

(486)

212

(1,343)

instruments

Losses arising from changes in fair value

4,900

-

4,900

-

of unquoted investment

Gains arising from changes in carrying

(2,744)

-

(2,744)

-

value of plasma receivables

Operating cash flows before changes in

216,652

269,211

70,791

48,050

working capital

Changes in working capital:

Inventories

20,148

(36,133)

11,748

(15,144)

Receivables and other assets

(21,820)

(24,922)

(25,804)

2,863

Payables and other liabilities

(2,459)

5,232

5,859

(2,261)

Unrealised translation differences

598

(8,297)

580

3,497

Cash flows generated from operations

213,119

205,091

63,174

37,005

Financial expenses paid

(17,278)

(18,500)

(7,254)

(7,219)

Interest income received

1,660

2,319

452

408

Tax paid

(65,303)

(76,471)

(12,389)

(16,511)

Net cash generated from operating

132,198

112,439

43,983

13,683

activities

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

7 of 23

1(c)

Statement of cash flows (continued)

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Cash flows from investing activities

Capital expenditure on bearer plants

(14,085)

(31,742)

(11,238)

(9,756)

Capital expenditure on property, plant and

(98,445)

(45,647)

(49,097)

(8,765)

equipment

Decrease/(increase) in advances for purchase

10,925

(18,587)

34,929

(9,883)

of property, plant and equipment

(Increase)/decrease in plasma receivables

(5,839)

2,620

1,522

(1,789)

Additions to land use rights

(4,941)

(1,193)

(1,788)

(410)

Additions to other intangible assets

(8,485)

(11)

(8,485)

-

Additions to unquoted investment

(496)

-

(496)

-

Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants and

736

703

566

251

property, plant and equipment

Net cash used in investing activities

(120,630)

(93,857)

(34,087)

(30,352)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from bank loans

54,784

-

54,784

-

Repayment of bank loans

(27,917)

(113,542)

(86,958)

(6,042)

Payment of obligations under finance leases

(3,450)

(2,526)

(865)

(682)

Decrease in restricted cash balances

1,551

29

5,246

163

Dividends paid

(33,317)

(80,917)

(804)

(177)

Proceeds from equity contribution by non-

19

-

-

-

controlling interests

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,330)

(196,956)

(28,597)

(6,738)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

3,238

(178,374)

(18,701)

(23,407)

equivalents

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

425

(589)

466

(126)

cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

55,359

234,322

77,257

78,892

the financial year/period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

59,022

55,359

59,022

55,359

financial year/period

Add: Restricted cash balances

42,989

44,540

42,989

44,540

Total cash and bank balances

102,011

99,899

102,011

99,899

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

8 of 23

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ----------

Differences

arising from

restructuring

transactions

involving

entities

Equity

under

attributable to

Non-

Share

common

Other

Retained

owners of the

controlling

Total

Group

capital

control

reserves

earnings

Company

interests

equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 Jan 2019

394,913

35,016

(115,119)

617,355

932,165

53,850

986,015

Profit for the year

-

-

-

89,128

89,128

4,047

93,175

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement losses on

-

-

-

339

339

(83)

256

defined benefits plan

Net change in fair value of

-

-

(2,811)

-

(2,811)

-

(2,811)

cash flow hedges

Foreign currency translation

-

-

55,890

-

55,890

2,675

58,565

Other comprehensive income

-

-

53,079

339

53,418

2,592

56,010

for the year, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

-

-

53,079

89,467

142,546

6,639

149,185

for the year

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(30,399)

(30,399)

(2,918)

(33,317)

Changes in ownership

interests in subsidiaries

Equity contribution by non-

-

-

-

-

-

19

19

controlling interests

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

(30,399)

(30,399)

(2,899)

(33,298)

in their capacity as owners

At 31 Dec 2019

394,913

35,016

(62,040)

676,423

1,044,312

57,590

1,101,902

At 1 Jan 2018

394,913

35,016

(34,297)

574,367

969,999

50,287

1,020,286

Profit for the year

-

-

-

120,001

120,001

7,686

127,687

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement gains on

-

-

-

2,754

2,754

92

2,846

defined benefits plan

Net change in fair value of

-

-

4,174

-

4,174

-

4,174

cash flow hedges

Foreign currency translation

-

-

(84,996)

-

(84,996)

(3,065)

(88,061)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(80,822)

2,754

(78,068)

(2,973)

(81,041)

for the year, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(80,822)

122,755

41,933

4,713

46,646

for the year

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(79,767)

(79,767)

(1,150)

(80,917)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

(79,767)

(79,767)

(1,150)

(80,917)

in their capacity as owners

At 31 Dec 2018

394,913

35,016

(115,119)

617,355

932,165

53,850

986,015

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

9 of 23

1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)

---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ----------

Differences

arising from

restructuring

transactions

involving

entities

Equity

under

attributable to

Non-

Share

common

Other

Retained

owners of the

controlling

Total

Group

capital

control

reserves

earnings

Company

interests

equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 Oct 2019

394,913

35,016

(90,871)

644,082

983,140

55,755

1,038,895

Profit for the period

-

-

-

32,002

32,002

1,478

33,480

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement

gains/(losses) on defined

-

-

-

339

339

(83)

256

benefits plan

Net change in fair value of

-

-

1,554

-

1,554

-

1,554

cash flow hedges

Foreign currency translation

-

-

27,277

-

27,277

1,244

28,521

Other comprehensive income

-

-

28,831

339

29,170

1,161

30,331

for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

-

-

28,831

32,341

61,172

2,639

63,811

for the period

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(804)

(804)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

-

(804)

(804)

in their capacity as owners

At 31 Dec 2019

394,913

35,016

(62,040)

676,423

1,044,312

57,590

1,101,902

At 1 Oct 2018

394,913

35,016

(147,893)

597,262

879,298

50,673

929,971

Profit for the period

-

-

-

17,339

17,339

1,327

18,666

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement gains on

-

-

-

2,754

2,754

92

2,846

defined benefits plan

Net change in fair value of

-

-

(5,974)

-

(5,974)

-

(5,974)

cash flow hedges

Foreign currency translation

-

-

38,748

-

38,748

1,935

40,683

Other comprehensive income

-

-

32,774

2,754

35,528

2,027

37,555

for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

-

-

32,774

20,093

52,867

3,354

56,221

for the period

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(177)

(177)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

-

(177)

(177)

in their capacity as owners

At 31 Dec 2018

394,913

35,016

(115,119)

617,355

932,165

53,850

986,015

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

10 of 23

1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)

Retained

Company

Share capital

Other reserves

earnings

Total equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 Jan 2019

394,913

12,507

40,877

448,297

Profit for the year

-

-

26,155

26,155

Other comprehensive income

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

(2,811)

-

(2,811)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(2,811)

26,155

23,344

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

(30,399)

(30,399)

Total transactions with owners in their capacity

-

-

(30,399)

(30,399)

as owners

At 31 Dec 2019

394,913

9,696

36,633

441,242

At 1 Jan 2018

394,913

5,286

41

400,240

Profit for the year

-

-

120,603

120,603

Other comprehensive income

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

7,221

-

7,221

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

7,221

120,603

127,824

Distributions to owners

Dividends paid

-

-

(79,767)

(79,767)

Total transactions with owners in their capacity

-

-

(79,767)

(79,767)

as owners

At 31 Dec 2018

394,913

12,507

40,877

448,297

At 1 Oct 2019

394,913

8,115

28,599

431,627

Profit for the period

-

-

8,034

8,034

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

1,581

-

1,581

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

1,581

8,034

9,615

At 31 Dec 2019

394,913

9,696

36,633

441,242

At 1 Oct 2018

394,913

15,534

23,551

433,998

Profit for the period

-

-

17,326

17,326

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

(3,027)

-

(3,027)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(3,027)

17,326

14,299

At 31 Dec 2018

394,913

12,507

40,877

448,297

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

11 of 23

1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)

Other Reserves

As at

Group

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

Capital reserve

(29,096)

(29,096)

Revaluation reserve

279

279

Gain on sale of treasury shares

10,322

10,322

Hedging reserve

(1,019)

1,792

Foreign translation reserve

(42,526)

(98,416)

Total other reserves

(62,040)

(115,119)

As at

Company

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

Gain on sale of treasury shares

10,322

10,322

Hedging reserve

(1,019)

1,792

Foreign translation reserve

393

393

Total other reserves

9,696

12,507

1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

There were no changes to the Company's issued and paid up share capital in the three months ended 31 December 2019.

Company

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

subsidiary holdings of the Company

There were no shares that may be issued upon conversion of any outstanding convertibles as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.

The Company did not hold any treasury shares and there were no subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

12 of 23

1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year

The Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were 1,584,072,969.

1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on

Not applicable.

1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on

Not applicable.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice
    The financial statements presented above have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.
  2. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter)
    Not applicable.
  3. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied
    The accounting policies and methods of computation applied by the Group and Company are consistent with those used in the previous financial year except for the new and revised standards that are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of these standards has no significant impact to the Group and the Company.
  4. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
    Please refer to item 4 above.

6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Weighted average number of

shares applicable to basic

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

EPS computation

Weighted average number of

shares based on fully diluted

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

1,584,072,969

basis

EPS - basic (US cents)

5.63

7.58

2.02

1.09

EPS - diluted (US cents)

5.63

7.58

2.02

1.09

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

13 of 23

7.

Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total

number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the:-

(a)

current financial period reported on; and

(b)

immediately preceding financial year

Group

Company

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net asset value per ordinary share

0.66

0.59

0.28

0.28

8.

A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable

understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:-

(a)

any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the

group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable)

seasonal or cyclical factors; and

(b)

any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or

liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on

REVIEW OF GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

SALES VOLUME

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

Tonne

Tonne

%

Tonne

Tonne

%

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

-

Crude palm oil

844,626

826,842

2.2%

248,408

211,530

17.4%

-

Palm kernel

191,096

190,298

0.4%

60,205

44,752

34.5%

Refinery and Processing

1,167,641

1,011,037

15.5%

332,777

255,974

30.0%

Note: Sales volume include inter-segment sales

SALES

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

-

Crude palm oil

395,162

446,587

(11.5%)

116,450

104,376

11.6%

-

Palm kernel

53,721

75,202

(28.6%)

15,527

15,125

2.7%

-

Fresh fruit bunches

14,294

13,034

9.7%

3,275

3,062

7.0%

463,177

534,823

(13.4%)

135,252

122,563

10.4%

Refinery and Processing

592,666

604,722

(2.0%)

178,457

138,815

28.6%

Inter-segment elimination

(440,954)

(506,058)

(12.9%)

(129,468)

(115,888)

11.7%

Total Sales

614,889

633,487

(2.9%)

184,241

145,490

26.6%

EBITDA

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

177,050

249,743

(29.1%)

51,218

46,853

9.3%

Refinery and Processing

28,937

16,989

70.3%

20,275

6,588

207.8%

Inter-segment elimination

12,812

(8,840)

n.m.

3,999

(5,897)

n.m.

Total EBITDA

218,799

257,892

(15.2%)

75,492

47,544

58.8%

n.m. - not meaningful

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

14 of 23

8. Review of Group Performance (continued)

REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT

Overview

The Group recorded a net profit of US$89.1 million in FY2019, a decline of 25.7% against FY2018 and a 17.4% decrease in profit from operations to US$154.6 million. The lower net profit and profit from operations reflected the effects of weaker palm oil prices, partially mitigated by the higher sales volumes achieved.

For 4Q2019, net profit increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million while profit from operations was up by 131.1% to US$63.4 million, boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the last quarter.

Excluding the provision for expected credit losses and gains/(losses) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment, the underlying net profit for the Group would have decreased by 27.3% and increased by 60.3% for FY2019 and 4Q2019 respectively.

Sales

Sales dipped marginally by 2.9% to US$614.9 million in FY2019. For 4Q2019, sales grew by 26.6% to US$184.2 million from higher sales volumes.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales comprises mainly harvesting costs, plantation maintenance costs, plantation general expenses and processing costs, as well as fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") and other palm oil products purchased from plasma farmers or third parties. The Group's cost of sales increased by 9.3% to US$387.7 million in FY2019 and 14.3% to US$105.3 million in 4Q2019, mainly due to the higher sales volumes.

Gross Profit

Gross profit declined by 18.5% to US$227.2 million in FY2019 with gross profit margin coming in at 36.9% (FY2018: 44.0%), reflecting the effects of weaker palm oil prices.

For 4Q2019, gross profit grew by 47.9% to US$79.0 million with gross profit margin of 42.9% (4Q2018: 36.7%), boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the quarter.

Gains/(Losses) Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets

The Group recognised gains arising from changes in fair value of biological assets amounting to US$7.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to losses of US$3.5 million in the prior year. The fair value of biological assets as at balance sheet date is determined based on the expected net cash inflows of the agricultural produce (i.e. FFB) growing on bearer plants. The fair value gains recorded in 2019 was mainly due to the higher FFB price used in the valuation as compared to the previous year.

Selling and Distribution costs

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 12.7% to US$50.2 million in FY2019, mainly due to the lower export taxes. For 4Q2019, selling and distribution expenses increased by 7.3% to US$15.9 million.

General and Administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses came in at US$29.7 million for FY2019, a slight increase of 3.7% against the previous year. For 4Q2019, general and administrative expenses increased by 18.9% to US$8.5 million, mainly due to higher accruals for employee related costs.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

15 of 23

8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued)

EBITDA

The Group's EBITDA dipped by 15.2% to US$218.8 million in FY2019, mainly impacted by the lower average selling prices.

For 4Q2019, EBITDA increased by 58.8% to US$75.5 million, primarily boosted by the higher production and sales volumes.

Depreciation and Amortisation

Depreciation and amortisation increased by 5.3% to US$70.9 million in FY2019 and 12.4% to US$18.7 million in 4Q2019, largely due to the higher depreciation from the Group's increased mature plantation hectarage, CPO mills and other property, plant and equipment.

Gains/(Losses) on Foreign Exchange

The Group recorded gains on foreign exchange of US$0.2 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$8.3

million) and losses of US$0.7 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$1.9 million). These arose mainly from the impact of foreign currency movements on monetary assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries.

(Losses)/Gains on Derivative Financial Instruments

The Group recorded losses on derivative financial instruments of US$0.8 million in FY2019 (FY2018: gains of US$0.5 million) and losses of US$0.2 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: gains of US$1.3 million). These arose primarily from financial instruments entered into by the Group to hedge its exposure to commodity price and foreign currency movements during the course of its business.

Losses Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Unquoted Investment

The Group recognised losses arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment amounting to US$4.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019. The fair value of the unquoted investment is determined by reference to the investee's adjusted net asset value less costs to sell, on the basis that the adjusted net asset value approximates its recoverable amount at reporting date. The fair value losses recorded in 2019 was mainly due to deterioration in the financial position of the investee during the year.

Net Financial Expenses

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

US$'000 US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Interest expenses and amortisation

on loans and borrowings from

5,474

7,172

(23.7%)

1,440

1,304

10.4%

financial institutions

Profit distribution and amortisation

12,153

12,153

-

3,063

3,063

-

on Islamic medium term notes

17,627

19,325

(8.8%)

4,503

4,367

3.1%

Interest income

(1,560)

(2,282)

(31.6%)

(317)

(326)

(2.8%)

Net financial expenses

16,067

17,043

(5.7%)

4,186

4,041

3.6%

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

16 of 23

8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued)

Net Financial Expenses (continued)

Net financial expenses decreased by 5.7% to US$16.1 million in FY2019, mainly due to the reduction in interest expenses from a US$100.0 million prepayment of bank loans in 2Q2018, partially offset by lower interest income earned on cash and bank balances. For 4Q2019, net financial expenses amounted to US$4.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from 4Q2018.

Tax Expense and Net profit

Tax expense came in at US$38.0 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$53.4 million) and US$17.6 million

in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$6.7 million), along with the lower/higher taxable income of the Group. In addition, the effective tax rate for the year remained higher than the corporate tax rates in the countries where the Group operates as it included the effects of withholding tax expense on income received from foreign subsidiaries as well as adjustments in respect of prior years.

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to owners of the Company decreased by 25.7% to US$89.1 million in FY2019 and increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million in 4Q2019.

REVIEW OF BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of the Group increased from US$1,571.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,708.9 million as at 31 December 2019. Non-current assets increased by 12.4% to US$1,395.8 million, mainly due to the appreciation of Indonesian Rupiah ("IDR") against United States Dollar ("USD") during the year as well as the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. These were partially offset by the depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment. The Group's current assets decreased by 5.0% to US$313.1 million, mainly contributed by the lower inventories and advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher biological assets and trade receivables.

Total liabilities of the Group increased by 3.8% from US$585.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$607.0 million as at 31 December 2019, mainly from the increase in gross borrowings.

Gross borrowings increased by US$30.3 million to US$411.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$381.0 million), primarily due to a net drawdown of bank loans.

Taking into consideration the increase in cash and bank balances during the year, net borrowings increased from US$281.1 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$309.3 million as at 31 December 2019, with net gearing ratio at 0.28x (31 December 2018: 0.29x).

As at 31 December 2019, the Group was in a net current liabilities position of US$1.3 million, which included the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 that can be refinanced using the US$230.0 million of committed unsecured credit facilities obtained by the Company during 2019.

The Group's total equity increased by 11.8% from US$986.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,101.9 million as at 31 December 2019, partly contributed by the foreign currency translation gains arising from the appreciation of IDR against USD during the year.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

17 of 23

8. Review of Group Performance (continued)

REVIEW OF CASH FLOW STATEMENT

The Group generated net cash of US$132.2 million from its operating activities in FY2019 as compared to US$112.4 million in FY2018. In 4Q2019, net cash generated from operating activities amounted to US$44.0 million as compared to US$13.7 million in 4Q2018, mainly contributed by the higher sales volumes. The higher cash generated from operating activities in FY2019 and 4Q2019 were also due to the effects of net inventory drawdowns in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to build-ups in the corresponding prior periods.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$120.6 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$93.9

million) and US$34.1 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$30.4 million), primarily relating to the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$8.3 million in FY2019 as compared to US$197.0 million in FY2018. For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$28.6 million as compared to US$6.7 million in 4Q2018. The higher cash used in financing activities during FY2018 included prepayment of bank loans amounting to US$100.0 million and a higher amount of dividends paid as compared to FY2019. For 4Q2019, the cash used in financing activities included repayment of bank loans amounting to US$87.0 million, partially offset by US$54.8 million of proceeds from drawdown of bank loans.

Overall, the Group registered an increase in cash and cash equivalents of US$3.2 million in FY2019, bringing the Group's cash and bank balances to US$102.0 million as at 31 December 2019.

  1. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results
    Not applicable.
  2. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months
    Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19 has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.
    The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

18 of 23

11. Dividends

  1. Current financial period reported on
    Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes.

Name of Dividend

Interim

Proposed

dividend

final dividend

Dividend Type

Cash

Cash

Dividend Amount

0.625 Singapore cents

1.725 Singapore cents

per Share

Tax Rate

Tax-exempt,one-tier

Tax-exempt,one-tier

(b) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?

Yes.

Name of Dividend

Interim dividend

Final dividend

Dividend Type

Cash

Cash

Dividend Amount

1.25 Singapore cents

2.00 Singapore cents

per Share

Tax Rate

Tax-exempt,one-tier

Tax-exempt,one-tier

(c)

Date payable

Payment of the proposed final dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual

General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2020, will be made on 14 May 2020.

(d)

Record date

Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the

Company will be closed on 6 May 2020 for the preparation of dividend warrants.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar,

Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01,

Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be

registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend.

Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are

credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be entitled to the proposed final

dividend.

12.

If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect and the

reason(s) for the decision

Not applicable.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

19 of 23

13. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect

Aggregate value of all

interested person

transactions during the

Aggregate value of all

financial period under

interested person

review

transactions

(excluding transactions

conducted

less

under shareholders'

than S$100,000 and

mandate pursuant to

transactions conducted

Rule

under shareholders'

920 (excluding

mandate

transactions

Name of Interested

Nature of relationship

pursuant to Rule 920)

less than S$100,000)

Person

US$'000

US$'000

Eight Capital

Associate of Eight

-

333

Advisors Pte. Ltd.

Capital Inc.

PT Riau Agung Karya

Associate of Eight

118

7,583

Abadi

Capital Inc.

PT Borneo Bhakti

Associate of Eight

-

1,107

Sejahtera

Capital Inc.

PT Surya Dumai

Associate of Ciliandra

Fangiono & Fang

-

294

Industri

Zhixiang

Total

118

9,317

14. Confirmation of Directors and Executive Officers' Undertakings pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

The Company hereby confirms that it has procured undertakings from its directors and executive officers under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

20 of 23

PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT

15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year

Plantations and

Refinery and

Elimination

Total

Palm Oil Mills

Processing

FY 2019

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Sales:

External customers

22,223

592,666

-

614,889

Inter-segment

440,954

-

(440,954)

-

Total sales

463,177

592,666

(440,954)

614,889

Results:

EBITDA

177,050

28,937

12,812

218,799

Depreciation and

(63,544)

(7,322)

-

(70,866)

amortisation

Gains arising from

changes in fair

7,913

-

-

7,913

value of biological

assets

Provision for

expected credit

(1,269)

-

-

(1,269)

losses

Profit from

120,150

21,615

12,812

154,577

operations

Gains on foreign

181

exchange

Losses on derivative

(808)

financial instruments

Net financial

(16,067)

expenses

Losses arising from

changes in fair

(4,900)

value of unquoted

investment

Other non-operating

(1,782)

expenses

Profit before tax

131,201

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

21 of 23

15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (continued)

Plantations and

Refinery and

Elimination

Total

Palm Oil Mills

Processing

FY 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Sales:

External customers

28,765

604,722

-

633,487

Inter-segment

506,058

-

(506,058)

-

Total sales

534,823

604,722

(506,058)

633,487

Results:

EBITDA

249,743

16,989

(8,840)

257,892

Depreciation and

(59,755)

(7,529)

-

(67,284)

amortisation

Losses arising from

changes in fair

(3,456)

-

-

(3,456)

value of biological

assets

Profit from

186,532

9,460

(8,840)

187,152

operations

Gains on foreign

8,256

exchange

Gains on derivative

486

financial instruments

Net financial

(17,043)

expenses

Other non-operating

2,264

income

Profit before tax

181,115

  1. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments
    Not applicable.
  2. A breakdown of sales

Group

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

Sales reported for first half year

293,033

316,570

(7.4%)

Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling

30,391

67,842

(55.2%)

interests reported for first half year

Sales reported for second half year

321,856

316,917

1.6%

Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling

62,784

59,845

4.9%

interests reported for second half year

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

22 of 23

18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year

FY 2019

FY 2018

S$'000

US$'000

S$'000

US$'000

equivalent

equivalent

Ordinary - Interim (paid)

9,900

7,157

19,801

14,397

Ordinary - Final (paid)

-

-

31,681

23,242

Ordinary - Final (proposed)

27,325

20,286*

-

-

Total

37,225

27,443

51,482

37,639

  • Based on SGD/USD exchange rate of 1.3470.

19. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement

Details of

Current position

changes in

duties and

Family relationship

and duties, and

position

the year the

held, if any,

with any director and/or

position was

during the

Name

Age

substantial shareholder

held

year

Ciliandra Fangiono

43

Brother of Fang Zhixiang

Director and Chief

No change

(Director and Deputy

Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer)

since 2007

-

Responsible

for overall

management

and strategic

initiatives of

the Group

Fang Zhixiang

42

Brother of Ciliandra

Deputy Chief

No change

Fangiono (Director and

Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer)

since 2007

-

Responsible

for the

Group's daily

operations,

including new

plantations

development

Director since

2014

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ciliandra Fangiono

Director and Chief Executive Officer

26 February 2020

First Resources Limited

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019

23 of 23

