First Resources : FY2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
0
02/25/2020 | 10:43pm EST
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter ("4Q") and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
Sales
614,889
633,487
(2.9%)
184,241
145,490
26.6%
Cost of sales
(387,729)
(354,700)
9.3%
(105,286)
(92,121)
14.3%
Gross profit
227,160
278,787
(18.5%)
78,955
53,369
47.9%
Gains/(losses) arising from changes
7,913
(3,456)
n.m.
7,913
(3,456)
n.m.
in fair value of biological assets
Selling and distribution costs
(50,242)
(57,540)
(12.7%)
(15,893)
(14,818)
7.3%
General and administrative expenses
(29,662)
(28,596)
3.7%
(8,507)
(7,154)
18.9%
Other operating (expenses)/income
(592)
(2,043)
(71.0%)
957
(493)
n.m.
Profit from operations
154,577
187,152
(17.4%)
63,425
27,448
131.1%
Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange
181
8,256
(97.8%)
(661)
(1,888)
(65.0%)
(Losses)/gains on derivative financial
(808)
486
n.m.
(212)
1,343
n.m.
instruments
Losses arising from changes in fair
(4,900)
-
n.m.
(4,900)
-
n.m.
value of unquoted investment
Net financial expenses
(16,067)
(17,043)
(5.7%)
(4,186)
(4,041)
3.6%
Other non-operating (expenses)/
(1,782)
2,264
n.m.
(2,352)
2,504
n.m.
income
Profit before tax
131,201
181,115
(27.6%)
51,114
25,366
101.5%
Tax expense
(38,026)
(53,428)
(28.8%)
(17,634)
(6,700)
163.2%
Profit for the year/period
93,175
127,687
(27.0%)
33,480
18,666
79.4%
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
89,128
120,001
(25.7%)
32,002
17,339
84.6%
Non-controlling interests
4,047
7,686
(47.3%)
1,478
1,327
11.4%
93,175
127,687
(27.0%)
33,480
18,666
79.4%
n.m. - not meaningful
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
1 of 23
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
Profit for the year/period
93,175
127,687
(27.0%)
33,480
18,666
79.4%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurement gains on defined
342
3,794
(91.0%)
342
3,794
(91.0%)
benefits plan
Income tax effect
(86)
(948)
(90.9%)
(86)
(948)
(90.9%)
256
2,846
(91.0%)
256
2,846
(91.0%)
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value (losses)/gains on cash
(123)
4,844
n.m.
6,893
(3,233)
n.m.
flow hedges
Fair value gains on cash flow
hedges transferred to the income
(2,688)
(670)
301.2%
(5,339)
(2,741)
94.8%
statement
Foreign currency translation
58,565
(88,061)
n.m.
28,521
40,683
(29.9%)
55,754
(83,887)
n.m.
30,075
34,709
(13.4%)
Other comprehensive income for the
56,010
(81,041)
n.m.
30,331
37,555
(19.2%)
year/period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for
149,185
46,646
219.8%
63,811
56,221
13.5%
the year/period
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
142,546
41,933
239.9%
61,172
52,867
15.7%
Non-controlling interests
6,639
4,713
40.9%
2,639
3,354
(21.3%)
149,185
46,646
219.8%
63,811
56,221
13.5%
n.m. - not meaningful
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
2 of 23
1(a)
An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)
Additional Information
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
EBITDA
Profit from operations
154,577
187,152
(17.4%)
63,425
27,448
131.1%
Depreciation and amortisation
70,866
67,284
5.3%
18,711
16,640
12.4%
Provision for expected credit losses
1,269
-
n.m.
1,269
-
n.m.
(Gains)/losses arising from changes
(7,913)
3,456
n.m.
(7,913)
3,456
n.m.
in fair value of biological assets
EBITDA
218,799
257,892
(15.2%)
75,492
47,544
58.8%
EBITDA margin
35.6%
40.7%
41.0%
32.7%
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
Underlying Net Profit
Profit for the year/period
93,175
127,687
(27.0%)
33,480
18,666
79.4%
Provision for expected credit losses
989
-
n.m.
989
-
n.m.
(Gains)/losses arising from changes
(5,935)
2,592
n.m.
(5,935)
2,592
n.m.
in fair value of biological assets
Losses arising from changes in fair
4,900
-
n.m.
4,900
-
n.m.
value of unquoted investment
Underlying net profit for the
93,129
130,279
(28.5%)
33,434
21,258
57.3%
year/period
Underlying net profit attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
89,082
122,593
(27.3%)
31,956
19,931
60.3%
Non-controlling interests
4,047
7,686
(47.3%)
1,478
1,327
11.4%
93,129
130,279
(28.5%)
33,434
21,258
57.3%
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
3 of 23
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
Company
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Bearer plants
595,558
613,020
-
-
Plasma receivables
71,842
46,401
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
420,350
327,403
3,246
4,517
Land use rights
50,457
45,892
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
751,081
481,587
Goodwill
84,393
81,013
-
-
Other intangible assets
29,950
20,515
-
-
Unquoted investment
1,371
5,775
1,371
5,775
Derivative financial assets
1,167
1,028
1,167
1,028
Tax recoverable
81,072
45,328
-
-
Deferred tax assets
59,139
54,702
-
-
Loan to subsidiary
-
-
124,125
367,410
Other non-current assets
493
369
-
-
Total non-current assets
1,395,792
1,241,446
880,990
860,317
Current assets
Biological assets
25,952
17,183
-
-
Plasma receivables
1,022
4,525
-
-
Inventories
81,721
97,562
-
-
Trade receivables
42,386
37,392
1,143
-
Other receivables
2,812
3,425
286
313
Derivative financial assets
563
2,882
306
994
Advances for purchase of property,
8,539
18,870
-
-
plant and equipment
Other advances and prepayments
3,142
3,515
1,369
359
Prepaid taxes
44,996
44,338
-
-
Restricted cash balances
42,989
44,540
41,849
42,718
Cash and cash equivalents *
59,022
55,359
4,496
4,028
Total current assets
313,144
329,591
49,449
48,412
Total assets
1,708,936
1,571,037
930,439
908,729
As at 31 December 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$81.8 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
4 of 23
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued)
Group
Company
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
19,159
28,468
-
40
Other payables and accruals
35,136
31,317
3,308
3,934
Advances from customers
2,585
2,927
-
-
Loans and borrowings from financial
48,147
30,111
45,010
27,582
institutions
Islamic medium term notes
146,554
-
146,554
-
Derivative financial liabilities
52,029
921
51,956
-
Provision for tax
10,846
21,244
787
900
Total current liabilities
314,456
114,988
247,615
32,456
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings from financial
118,986
109,817
116,571
106,795
institutions
Islamic medium term notes
97,631
241,073
97,631
241,073
Derivative financial liabilities
27,007
79,580
27,007
79,580
Provision for post-employment benefits
27,425
21,490
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
21,529
18,074
373
528
Total non-current liabilities
292,578
470,034
241,582
427,976
Total liabilities
607,034
585,022
489,197
460,432
Net assets
1,101,902
986,015
441,242
448,297
EQUITY
Share capital
394,913
394,913
394,913
394,913
Differences arising from restructuring
-
transactions involving entities under
35,016
35,016
-
common control
Other reserves
(62,040)
(115,119)
9,696
12,507
Retained earnings
676,423
617,355
36,633
40,877
Equity attributable to owners of the
1,044,312
932,165
441,242
448,297
Company
Non-controlling interests
57,590
53,850
-
-
Total equity
1,101,902
986,015
441,242
448,297
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
5 of 23
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
amount repayable after one year
Group
As at 31 Dec 2019
As at 31 Dec 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Total
Secured
Unsecured
Total
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Amount repayable in
one year or less, or
3,137
191,564
194,701
2,529
27,582
30,111
on demand
Amount repayable
2,415
214,202
216,617
3,022
347,868
350,890
after one year
Total
5,552
405,766
411,318
5,551
375,450
381,001
Details of any collateral
Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions.
As at 31 December 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$95.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes. The Group also has additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million available for drawdown from February to June 2020, which may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
6 of 23
1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
131,201
181,115
51,114
25,366
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of bearer plants and property,
68,745
65,138
18,188
16,127
plant and equipment
Amortisation of land use rights and
2,121
2,146
523
513
intangible assets
Losses/(gains) on disposal of bearer plants
2,198
619
1,056
(290)
and property, plant and equipment
Write-off of intangible assets
-
180
-
180
Financial expenses
17,627
19,325
4,503
4,367
Interest income
(1,560)
(2,282)
(317)
(326)
Provision for expected credit losses
1,269
-
1,269
-
(Gains)/losses arising from changes in fair
(7,913)
3,456
(7,913)
3,456
value of biological assets
Losses/(gains) on derivative financial
808
(486)
212
(1,343)
instruments
Losses arising from changes in fair value
4,900
-
4,900
-
of unquoted investment
Gains arising from changes in carrying
(2,744)
-
(2,744)
-
value of plasma receivables
Operating cash flows before changes in
216,652
269,211
70,791
48,050
working capital
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
20,148
(36,133)
11,748
(15,144)
Receivables and other assets
(21,820)
(24,922)
(25,804)
2,863
Payables and other liabilities
(2,459)
5,232
5,859
(2,261)
Unrealised translation differences
598
(8,297)
580
3,497
Cash flows generated from operations
213,119
205,091
63,174
37,005
Financial expenses paid
(17,278)
(18,500)
(7,254)
(7,219)
Interest income received
1,660
2,319
452
408
Tax paid
(65,303)
(76,471)
(12,389)
(16,511)
Net cash generated from operating
132,198
112,439
43,983
13,683
activities
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
7 of 23
1(c)
Statement of cash flows (continued)
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditure on bearer plants
(14,085)
(31,742)
(11,238)
(9,756)
Capital expenditure on property, plant and
(98,445)
(45,647)
(49,097)
(8,765)
equipment
Decrease/(increase) in advances for purchase
10,925
(18,587)
34,929
(9,883)
of property, plant and equipment
(Increase)/decrease in plasma receivables
(5,839)
2,620
1,522
(1,789)
Additions to land use rights
(4,941)
(1,193)
(1,788)
(410)
Additions to other intangible assets
(8,485)
(11)
(8,485)
-
Additions to unquoted investment
(496)
-
(496)
-
Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants and
736
703
566
251
property, plant and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
(120,630)
(93,857)
(34,087)
(30,352)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from bank loans
54,784
-
54,784
-
Repayment of bank loans
(27,917)
(113,542)
(86,958)
(6,042)
Payment of obligations under finance leases
(3,450)
(2,526)
(865)
(682)
Decrease in restricted cash balances
1,551
29
5,246
163
Dividends paid
(33,317)
(80,917)
(804)
(177)
Proceeds from equity contribution by non-
19
-
-
-
controlling interests
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,330)
(196,956)
(28,597)
(6,738)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
3,238
(178,374)
(18,701)
(23,407)
equivalents
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
425
(589)
466
(126)
cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
55,359
234,322
77,257
78,892
the financial year/period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
59,022
55,359
59,022
55,359
financial year/period
Add: Restricted cash balances
42,989
44,540
42,989
44,540
Total cash and bank balances
102,011
99,899
102,011
99,899
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
8 of 23
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ----------
Differences
arising from
restructuring
transactions
involving
entities
Equity
under
attributable to
Non-
Share
common
Other
Retained
owners of the
controlling
Total
Group
capital
control
reserves
earnings
Company
interests
equity
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
At 1 Jan 2019
394,913
35,016
(115,119)
617,355
932,165
53,850
986,015
Profit for the year
-
-
-
89,128
89,128
4,047
93,175
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement losses on
-
-
-
339
339
(83)
256
defined benefits plan
Net change in fair value of
-
-
(2,811)
-
(2,811)
-
(2,811)
cash flow hedges
Foreign currency translation
-
-
55,890
-
55,890
2,675
58,565
Other comprehensive income
-
-
53,079
339
53,418
2,592
56,010
for the year, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
-
-
53,079
89,467
142,546
6,639
149,185
for the year
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(30,399)
(30,399)
(2,918)
(33,317)
Changes in ownership
interests in subsidiaries
Equity contribution by non-
-
-
-
-
-
19
19
controlling interests
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
(30,399)
(30,399)
(2,899)
(33,298)
in their capacity as owners
At 31 Dec 2019
394,913
35,016
(62,040)
676,423
1,044,312
57,590
1,101,902
At 1 Jan 2018
394,913
35,016
(34,297)
574,367
969,999
50,287
1,020,286
Profit for the year
-
-
-
120,001
120,001
7,686
127,687
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement gains on
-
-
-
2,754
2,754
92
2,846
defined benefits plan
Net change in fair value of
-
-
4,174
-
4,174
-
4,174
cash flow hedges
Foreign currency translation
-
-
(84,996)
-
(84,996)
(3,065)
(88,061)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(80,822)
2,754
(78,068)
(2,973)
(81,041)
for the year, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(80,822)
122,755
41,933
4,713
46,646
for the year
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(79,767)
(79,767)
(1,150)
(80,917)
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
(79,767)
(79,767)
(1,150)
(80,917)
in their capacity as owners
At 31 Dec 2018
394,913
35,016
(115,119)
617,355
932,165
53,850
986,015
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
9 of 23
1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)
---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ----------
Differences
arising from
restructuring
transactions
involving
entities
Equity
under
attributable to
Non-
Share
common
Other
Retained
owners of the
controlling
Total
Group
capital
control
reserves
earnings
Company
interests
equity
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
At 1 Oct 2019
394,913
35,016
(90,871)
644,082
983,140
55,755
1,038,895
Profit for the period
-
-
-
32,002
32,002
1,478
33,480
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement
gains/(losses) on defined
-
-
-
339
339
(83)
256
benefits plan
Net change in fair value of
-
-
1,554
-
1,554
-
1,554
cash flow hedges
Foreign currency translation
-
-
27,277
-
27,277
1,244
28,521
Other comprehensive income
-
-
28,831
339
29,170
1,161
30,331
for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
-
-
28,831
32,341
61,172
2,639
63,811
for the period
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
(804)
(804)
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
-
-
(804)
(804)
in their capacity as owners
At 31 Dec 2019
394,913
35,016
(62,040)
676,423
1,044,312
57,590
1,101,902
At 1 Oct 2018
394,913
35,016
(147,893)
597,262
879,298
50,673
929,971
Profit for the period
-
-
-
17,339
17,339
1,327
18,666
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement gains on
-
-
-
2,754
2,754
92
2,846
defined benefits plan
Net change in fair value of
-
-
(5,974)
-
(5,974)
-
(5,974)
cash flow hedges
Foreign currency translation
-
-
38,748
-
38,748
1,935
40,683
Other comprehensive income
-
-
32,774
2,754
35,528
2,027
37,555
for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
-
-
32,774
20,093
52,867
3,354
56,221
for the period
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
(177)
(177)
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
-
-
(177)
(177)
in their capacity as owners
At 31 Dec 2018
394,913
35,016
(115,119)
617,355
932,165
53,850
986,015
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
10 of 23
1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)
Retained
Company
Share capital
Other reserves
earnings
Total equity
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
At 1 Jan 2019
394,913
12,507
40,877
448,297
Profit for the year
-
-
26,155
26,155
Other comprehensive income
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
(2,811)
-
(2,811)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(2,811)
26,155
23,344
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
(30,399)
(30,399)
Total transactions with owners in their capacity
-
-
(30,399)
(30,399)
as owners
At 31 Dec 2019
394,913
9,696
36,633
441,242
At 1 Jan 2018
394,913
5,286
41
400,240
Profit for the year
-
-
120,603
120,603
Other comprehensive income
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
7,221
-
7,221
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
7,221
120,603
127,824
Distributions to owners
Dividends paid
-
-
(79,767)
(79,767)
Total transactions with owners in their capacity
-
-
(79,767)
(79,767)
as owners
At 31 Dec 2018
394,913
12,507
40,877
448,297
At 1 Oct 2019
394,913
8,115
28,599
431,627
Profit for the period
-
-
8,034
8,034
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
1,581
-
1,581
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
1,581
8,034
9,615
At 31 Dec 2019
394,913
9,696
36,633
441,242
At 1 Oct 2018
394,913
15,534
23,551
433,998
Profit for the period
-
-
17,326
17,326
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
(3,027)
-
(3,027)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(3,027)
17,326
14,299
At 31 Dec 2018
394,913
12,507
40,877
448,297
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
11 of 23
1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued)
Other Reserves
As at
Group
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
Capital reserve
(29,096)
(29,096)
Revaluation reserve
279
279
Gain on sale of treasury shares
10,322
10,322
Hedging reserve
(1,019)
1,792
Foreign translation reserve
(42,526)
(98,416)
Total other reserves
(62,040)
(115,119)
As at
Company
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
Gain on sale of treasury shares
10,322
10,322
Hedging reserve
(1,019)
1,792
Foreign translation reserve
393
393
Total other reserves
9,696
12,507
1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
There were no changes to the Company's issued and paid up share capital in the three months ended 31 December 2019.
Company
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
subsidiary holdings of the Company
There were no shares that may be issued upon conversion of any outstanding convertibles as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.
The Company did not hold any treasury shares and there were no subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
12 of 23
1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year
The Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were 1,584,072,969.
1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on
Not applicable.
1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on
Not applicable.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice
The financial statements presented above have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter)
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied
The accounting policies and methods of computation applied by the Group and Company are consistent with those used in the previous financial year except for the new and revised standards that are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of these standards has no significant impact to the Group and the Company.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
Please refer to item 4 above.
6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Weighted average number of
shares applicable to basic
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
EPS computation
Weighted average number of
shares based on fully diluted
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
1,584,072,969
basis
EPS - basic (US cents)
5.63
7.58
2.02
1.09
EPS - diluted (US cents)
5.63
7.58
2.02
1.09
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
13 of 23
7.
Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total
number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the:-
(a)
current financial period reported on; and
(b)
immediately preceding financial year
Group
Company
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net asset value per ordinary share
0.66
0.59
0.28
0.28
8.
A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable
understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:-
(a)
any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the
group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable)
seasonal or cyclical factors; and
(b)
any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or
liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on
REVIEW OF GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
SALES VOLUME
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
Tonne
Tonne
%
Tonne
Tonne
%
Plantations and Palm Oil Mills
-
Crude palm oil
844,626
826,842
2.2%
248,408
211,530
17.4%
-
Palm kernel
191,096
190,298
0.4%
60,205
44,752
34.5%
Refinery and Processing
1,167,641
1,011,037
15.5%
332,777
255,974
30.0%
Note: Sales volume include inter-segment sales
SALES
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Plantations and Palm Oil Mills
-
Crude palm oil
395,162
446,587
(11.5%)
116,450
104,376
11.6%
-
Palm kernel
53,721
75,202
(28.6%)
15,527
15,125
2.7%
-
Fresh fruit bunches
14,294
13,034
9.7%
3,275
3,062
7.0%
463,177
534,823
(13.4%)
135,252
122,563
10.4%
Refinery and Processing
592,666
604,722
(2.0%)
178,457
138,815
28.6%
Inter-segment elimination
(440,954)
(506,058)
(12.9%)
(129,468)
(115,888)
11.7%
Total Sales
614,889
633,487
(2.9%)
184,241
145,490
26.6%
EBITDA
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Plantations and Palm Oil Mills
177,050
249,743
(29.1%)
51,218
46,853
9.3%
Refinery and Processing
28,937
16,989
70.3%
20,275
6,588
207.8%
Inter-segment elimination
12,812
(8,840)
n.m.
3,999
(5,897)
n.m.
Total EBITDA
218,799
257,892
(15.2%)
75,492
47,544
58.8%
n.m. - not meaningful
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
14 of 23
8. Review of Group Performance (continued)
REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT
Overview
The Group recorded a net profit of US$89.1 million in FY2019, a decline of 25.7% against FY2018 and a 17.4% decrease in profit from operations to US$154.6 million. The lower net profit and profit from operations reflected the effects of weaker palm oil prices, partially mitigated by the higher sales volumes achieved.
For 4Q2019, net profit increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million while profit from operations was up by 131.1% to US$63.4 million, boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the last quarter.
Excluding the provision for expected credit losses and gains/(losses) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment, the underlying net profit for the Group would have decreased by 27.3% and increased by 60.3% for FY2019 and 4Q2019 respectively.
Sales
Sales dipped marginally by 2.9% to US$614.9 million in FY2019. For 4Q2019, sales grew by 26.6% to US$184.2 million from higher sales volumes.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales comprises mainly harvesting costs, plantation maintenance costs, plantation general expenses and processing costs, as well as fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") and other palm oil products purchased from plasma farmers or third parties. The Group's cost of sales increased by 9.3% to US$387.7 million in FY2019 and 14.3% to US$105.3 million in 4Q2019, mainly due to the higher sales volumes.
Gross Profit
Gross profit declined by 18.5% to US$227.2 million in FY2019 with gross profit margin coming in at 36.9% (FY2018: 44.0%), reflecting the effects of weaker palm oil prices.
For 4Q2019, gross profit grew by 47.9% to US$79.0 million with gross profit margin of 42.9% (4Q2018: 36.7%), boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the quarter.
Gains/(Losses) Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets
The Group recognised gains arising from changes in fair value of biological assets amounting to US$7.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to losses of US$3.5 million in the prior year. The fair value of biological assets as at balance sheet date is determined based on the expected net cash inflows of the agricultural produce (i.e. FFB) growing on bearer plants. The fair value gains recorded in 2019 was mainly due to the higher FFB price used in the valuation as compared to the previous year.
Selling and Distribution costs
Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 12.7% to US$50.2 million in FY2019, mainly due to the lower export taxes. For 4Q2019, selling and distribution expenses increased by 7.3% to US$15.9 million.
General and Administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses came in at US$29.7 million for FY2019, a slight increase of 3.7% against the previous year. For 4Q2019, general and administrative expenses increased by 18.9% to US$8.5 million, mainly due to higher accruals for employee related costs.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
15 of 23
8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued)
EBITDA
The Group's EBITDA dipped by 15.2% to US$218.8 million in FY2019, mainly impacted by the lower average selling prices.
For 4Q2019, EBITDA increased by 58.8% to US$75.5 million, primarily boosted by the higher production and sales volumes.
Depreciation and Amortisation
Depreciation and amortisation increased by 5.3% to US$70.9 million in FY2019 and 12.4% to US$18.7 million in 4Q2019, largely due to the higher depreciation from the Group's increased mature plantation hectarage, CPO mills and other property, plant and equipment.
Gains/(Losses) on Foreign Exchange
The Group recorded gains on foreign exchange of US$0.2 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$8.3
million) and losses of US$0.7 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$1.9 million). These arose mainly from the impact of foreign currency movements on monetary assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries.
(Losses)/Gains on Derivative Financial Instruments
The Group recorded losses on derivative financial instruments of US$0.8 million in FY2019 (FY2018: gains of US$0.5 million) and losses of US$0.2 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: gains of US$1.3 million). These arose primarily from financial instruments entered into by the Group to hedge its exposure to commodity price and foreign currency movements during the course of its business.
Losses Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Unquoted Investment
The Group recognised losses arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment amounting to US$4.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019. The fair value of the unquoted investment is determined by reference to the investee's adjusted net asset value less costs to sell, on the basis that the adjusted net asset value approximates its recoverable amount at reporting date. The fair value losses recorded in 2019 was mainly due to deterioration in the financial position of the investee during the year.
Net Financial Expenses
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
US$'000 US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Interest expenses and amortisation
on loans and borrowings from
5,474
7,172
(23.7%)
1,440
1,304
10.4%
financial institutions
Profit distribution and amortisation
12,153
12,153
-
3,063
3,063
-
on Islamic medium term notes
17,627
19,325
(8.8%)
4,503
4,367
3.1%
Interest income
(1,560)
(2,282)
(31.6%)
(317)
(326)
(2.8%)
Net financial expenses
16,067
17,043
(5.7%)
4,186
4,041
3.6%
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
16 of 23
8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued)
Net Financial Expenses (continued)
Net financial expenses decreased by 5.7% to US$16.1 million in FY2019, mainly due to the reduction in interest expenses from a US$100.0 million prepayment of bank loans in 2Q2018, partially offset by lower interest income earned on cash and bank balances. For 4Q2019, net financial expenses amounted to US$4.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from 4Q2018.
Tax Expense and Net profit
Tax expense came in at US$38.0 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$53.4 million) and US$17.6 million
in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$6.7 million), along with the lower/higher taxable income of the Group. In addition, the effective tax rate for the year remained higher than the corporate tax rates in the countries where the Group operates as it included the effects of withholding tax expense on income received from foreign subsidiaries as well as adjustments in respect of prior years.
As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to owners of the Company decreased by 25.7% to US$89.1 million in FY2019 and increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million in 4Q2019.
REVIEW OF BALANCE SHEET
Total assets of the Group increased from US$1,571.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,708.9 million as at 31 December 2019. Non-current assets increased by 12.4% to US$1,395.8 million, mainly due to the appreciation of Indonesian Rupiah ("IDR") against United States Dollar ("USD") during the year as well as the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. These were partially offset by the depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment. The Group's current assets decreased by 5.0% to US$313.1 million, mainly contributed by the lower inventories and advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher biological assets and trade receivables.
Total liabilities of the Group increased by 3.8% from US$585.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$607.0 million as at 31 December 2019, mainly from the increase in gross borrowings.
Gross borrowings increased by US$30.3 million to US$411.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$381.0 million), primarily due to a net drawdown of bank loans.
Taking into consideration the increase in cash and bank balances during the year, net borrowings increased from US$281.1 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$309.3 million as at 31 December 2019, with net gearing ratio at 0.28x (31 December 2018: 0.29x).
As at 31 December 2019, the Group was in a net current liabilities position of US$1.3 million, which included the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 that can be refinanced using the US$230.0 million of committed unsecured credit facilities obtained by the Company during 2019.
The Group's total equity increased by 11.8% from US$986.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,101.9 million as at 31 December 2019, partly contributed by the foreign currency translation gains arising from the appreciation of IDR against USD during the year.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
17 of 23
8. Review of Group Performance (continued)
REVIEW OF CASH FLOW STATEMENT
The Group generated net cash of US$132.2 million from its operating activities in FY2019 as compared to US$112.4 million in FY2018. In 4Q2019, net cash generated from operating activities amounted to US$44.0 million as compared to US$13.7 million in 4Q2018, mainly contributed by the higher sales volumes. The higher cash generated from operating activities in FY2019 and 4Q2019 were also due to the effects of net inventory drawdowns in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to build-ups in the corresponding prior periods.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$120.6 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$93.9
million) and US$34.1 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$30.4 million), primarily relating to the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment.
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$8.3 million in FY2019 as compared to US$197.0 million in FY2018. For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$28.6 million as compared to US$6.7 million in 4Q2018. The higher cash used in financing activities during FY2018 included prepayment of bank loans amounting to US$100.0 million and a higher amount of dividends paid as compared to FY2019. For 4Q2019, the cash used in financing activities included repayment of bank loans amounting to US$87.0 million, partially offset by US$54.8 million of proceeds from drawdown of bank loans.
Overall, the Group registered an increase in cash and cash equivalents of US$3.2 million in FY2019, bringing the Group's cash and bank balances to US$102.0 million as at 31 December 2019.
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results
Not applicable.
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months
Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19 has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.
The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
18 of 23
11. Dividends
Current financial period reported on
Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes.
Name of Dividend
Interim
Proposed
dividend
final dividend
Dividend Type
Cash
Cash
Dividend Amount
0.625 Singapore cents
1.725 Singapore cents
per Share
Tax Rate
Tax-exempt,one-tier
Tax-exempt,one-tier
(b) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?
Yes.
Name of Dividend
Interim dividend
Final dividend
Dividend Type
Cash
Cash
Dividend Amount
1.25 Singapore cents
2.00 Singapore cents
per Share
Tax Rate
Tax-exempt,one-tier
Tax-exempt,one-tier
(c)
Date payable
Payment of the proposed final dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual
General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2020, will be made on 14 May 2020.
(d)
Record date
Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the
Company will be closed on 6 May 2020 for the preparation of dividend warrants.
Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar,
Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be
registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend.
Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are
credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be entitled to the proposed final
dividend.
12.
If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect and the
reason(s) for the decision
Not applicable.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
19 of 23
13. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect
Aggregate value of all
interested person
transactions during the
Aggregate value of all
financial period under
interested person
review
transactions
(excluding transactions
conducted
less
under shareholders'
than S$100,000 and
mandate pursuant to
transactions conducted
Rule
under shareholders'
920 (excluding
mandate
transactions
Name of Interested
Nature of relationship
pursuant to Rule 920)
less than S$100,000)
Person
US$'000
US$'000
Eight Capital
Associate of Eight
-
333
Advisors Pte. Ltd.
Capital Inc.
PT Riau Agung Karya
Associate of Eight
118
7,583
Abadi
Capital Inc.
PT Borneo Bhakti
Associate of Eight
-
1,107
Sejahtera
Capital Inc.
PT Surya Dumai
Associate of Ciliandra
Fangiono & Fang
-
294
Industri
Zhixiang
Total
118
9,317
14. Confirmation of Directors and Executive Officers' Undertakings pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
The Company hereby confirms that it has procured undertakings from its directors and executive officers under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
20 of 23
PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT
15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year
Plantations and
Refinery and
Elimination
Total
Palm Oil Mills
Processing
FY 2019
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Sales:
External customers
22,223
592,666
-
614,889
Inter-segment
440,954
-
(440,954)
-
Total sales
463,177
592,666
(440,954)
614,889
Results:
EBITDA
177,050
28,937
12,812
218,799
Depreciation and
(63,544)
(7,322)
-
(70,866)
amortisation
Gains arising from
changes in fair
7,913
-
-
7,913
value of biological
assets
Provision for
expected credit
(1,269)
-
-
(1,269)
losses
Profit from
120,150
21,615
12,812
154,577
operations
Gains on foreign
181
exchange
Losses on derivative
(808)
financial instruments
Net financial
(16,067)
expenses
Losses arising from
changes in fair
(4,900)
value of unquoted
investment
Other non-operating
(1,782)
expenses
Profit before tax
131,201
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
21 of 23
15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (continued)
Plantations and
Refinery and
Elimination
Total
Palm Oil Mills
Processing
FY 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Sales:
External customers
28,765
604,722
-
633,487
Inter-segment
506,058
-
(506,058)
-
Total sales
534,823
604,722
(506,058)
633,487
Results:
EBITDA
249,743
16,989
(8,840)
257,892
Depreciation and
(59,755)
(7,529)
-
(67,284)
amortisation
Losses arising from
changes in fair
(3,456)
-
-
(3,456)
value of biological
assets
Profit from
186,532
9,460
(8,840)
187,152
operations
Gains on foreign
8,256
exchange
Gains on derivative
486
financial instruments
Net financial
(17,043)
expenses
Other non-operating
2,264
income
Profit before tax
181,115
In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments
Not applicable.
A breakdown of sales
Group
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
Sales reported for first half year
293,033
316,570
(7.4%)
Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling
30,391
67,842
(55.2%)
interests reported for first half year
Sales reported for second half year
321,856
316,917
1.6%
Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling
62,784
59,845
4.9%
interests reported for second half year
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
22 of 23
18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year
FY 2019
FY 2018
S$'000
US$'000
S$'000
US$'000
equivalent
equivalent
Ordinary - Interim (paid)
9,900
7,157
19,801
14,397
Ordinary - Final (paid)
-
-
31,681
23,242
Ordinary - Final (proposed)
27,325
20,286*
-
-
Total
37,225
27,443
51,482
37,639
Based on SGD/USD exchange rate of 1.3470.
19. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement
Details of
Current position
changes in
duties and
Family relationship
and duties, and
position
the year the
held, if any,
with any director and/or
position was
during the
Name
Age
substantial shareholder
held
year
Ciliandra Fangiono
43
Brother of Fang Zhixiang
Director and Chief
No change
(Director and Deputy
Executive Officer
Chief Executive Officer)
since 2007
-
Responsible
for overall
management
and strategic
initiatives of
the Group
Fang Zhixiang
42
Brother of Ciliandra
Deputy Chief
No change
Fangiono (Director and
Executive Officer
Chief Executive Officer)
since 2007
-
Responsible
for the
Group's daily
operations,
including new
plantations
development
Director since
2014
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ciliandra Fangiono
Director and Chief Executive Officer
26 February 2020
First Resources Limited
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019
First Resources Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:42:08 UTC