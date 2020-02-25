First Resources : FY2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement 0 02/25/2020 | 10:43pm EST Send by mail :

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter ("4Q") and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Group FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) Sales 614,889 633,487 (2.9%) 184,241 145,490 26.6% Cost of sales (387,729) (354,700) 9.3% (105,286) (92,121) 14.3% Gross profit 227,160 278,787 (18.5%) 78,955 53,369 47.9% Gains/(losses) arising from changes 7,913 (3,456) n.m. 7,913 (3,456) n.m. in fair value of biological assets Selling and distribution costs (50,242) (57,540) (12.7%) (15,893) (14,818) 7.3% General and administrative expenses (29,662) (28,596) 3.7% (8,507) (7,154) 18.9% Other operating (expenses)/income (592) (2,043) (71.0%) 957 (493) n.m. Profit from operations 154,577 187,152 (17.4%) 63,425 27,448 131.1% Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange 181 8,256 (97.8%) (661) (1,888) (65.0%) (Losses)/gains on derivative financial (808) 486 n.m. (212) 1,343 n.m. instruments Losses arising from changes in fair (4,900) - n.m. (4,900) - n.m. value of unquoted investment Net financial expenses (16,067) (17,043) (5.7%) (4,186) (4,041) 3.6% Other non-operating (expenses)/ (1,782) 2,264 n.m. (2,352) 2,504 n.m. income Profit before tax 131,201 181,115 (27.6%) 51,114 25,366 101.5% Tax expense (38,026) (53,428) (28.8%) (17,634) (6,700) 163.2% Profit for the year/period 93,175 127,687 (27.0%) 33,480 18,666 79.4% Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 89,128 120,001 (25.7%) 32,002 17,339 84.6% Non-controlling interests 4,047 7,686 (47.3%) 1,478 1,327 11.4% 93,175 127,687 (27.0%) 33,480 18,666 79.4% n.m. - not meaningful First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 1 of 23 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued) Group FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) Profit for the year/period 93,175 127,687 (27.0%) 33,480 18,666 79.4% Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement gains on defined 342 3,794 (91.0%) 342 3,794 (91.0%) benefits plan Income tax effect (86) (948) (90.9%) (86) (948) (90.9%) 256 2,846 (91.0%) 256 2,846 (91.0%) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value (losses)/gains on cash (123) 4,844 n.m. 6,893 (3,233) n.m. flow hedges Fair value gains on cash flow hedges transferred to the income (2,688) (670) 301.2% (5,339) (2,741) 94.8% statement Foreign currency translation 58,565 (88,061) n.m. 28,521 40,683 (29.9%) 55,754 (83,887) n.m. 30,075 34,709 (13.4%) Other comprehensive income for the 56,010 (81,041) n.m. 30,331 37,555 (19.2%) year/period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for 149,185 46,646 219.8% 63,811 56,221 13.5% the year/period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 142,546 41,933 239.9% 61,172 52,867 15.7% Non-controlling interests 6,639 4,713 40.9% 2,639 3,354 (21.3%) 149,185 46,646 219.8% 63,811 56,221 13.5% n.m. - not meaningful First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 2 of 23 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued) Additional Information Group FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) EBITDA Profit from operations 154,577 187,152 (17.4%) 63,425 27,448 131.1% Depreciation and amortisation 70,866 67,284 5.3% 18,711 16,640 12.4% Provision for expected credit losses 1,269 - n.m. 1,269 - n.m. (Gains)/losses arising from changes (7,913) 3,456 n.m. (7,913) 3,456 n.m. in fair value of biological assets EBITDA 218,799 257,892 (15.2%) 75,492 47,544 58.8% EBITDA margin 35.6% 40.7% 41.0% 32.7% Group FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) Underlying Net Profit Profit for the year/period 93,175 127,687 (27.0%) 33,480 18,666 79.4% Provision for expected credit losses 989 - n.m. 989 - n.m. (Gains)/losses arising from changes (5,935) 2,592 n.m. (5,935) 2,592 n.m. in fair value of biological assets Losses arising from changes in fair 4,900 - n.m. 4,900 - n.m. value of unquoted investment Underlying net profit for the 93,129 130,279 (28.5%) 33,434 21,258 57.3% year/period Underlying net profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 89,082 122,593 (27.3%) 31,956 19,931 60.3% Non-controlling interests 4,047 7,686 (47.3%) 1,478 1,327 11.4% 93,129 130,279 (28.5%) 33,434 21,258 57.3% First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 3 of 23 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year Group Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Bearer plants 595,558 613,020 - - Plasma receivables 71,842 46,401 - - Property, plant and equipment 420,350 327,403 3,246 4,517 Land use rights 50,457 45,892 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 751,081 481,587 Goodwill 84,393 81,013 - - Other intangible assets 29,950 20,515 - - Unquoted investment 1,371 5,775 1,371 5,775 Derivative financial assets 1,167 1,028 1,167 1,028 Tax recoverable 81,072 45,328 - - Deferred tax assets 59,139 54,702 - - Loan to subsidiary - - 124,125 367,410 Other non-current assets 493 369 - - Total non-current assets 1,395,792 1,241,446 880,990 860,317 Current assets Biological assets 25,952 17,183 - - Plasma receivables 1,022 4,525 - - Inventories 81,721 97,562 - - Trade receivables 42,386 37,392 1,143 - Other receivables 2,812 3,425 286 313 Derivative financial assets 563 2,882 306 994 Advances for purchase of property, 8,539 18,870 - - plant and equipment Other advances and prepayments 3,142 3,515 1,369 359 Prepaid taxes 44,996 44,338 - - Restricted cash balances 42,989 44,540 41,849 42,718 Cash and cash equivalents * 59,022 55,359 4,496 4,028 Total current assets 313,144 329,591 49,449 48,412 Total assets 1,708,936 1,571,037 930,439 908,729 As at 31 December 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$81.8 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 4 of 23 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued) Group Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables 19,159 28,468 - 40 Other payables and accruals 35,136 31,317 3,308 3,934 Advances from customers 2,585 2,927 - - Loans and borrowings from financial 48,147 30,111 45,010 27,582 institutions Islamic medium term notes 146,554 - 146,554 - Derivative financial liabilities 52,029 921 51,956 - Provision for tax 10,846 21,244 787 900 Total current liabilities 314,456 114,988 247,615 32,456 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings from financial 118,986 109,817 116,571 106,795 institutions Islamic medium term notes 97,631 241,073 97,631 241,073 Derivative financial liabilities 27,007 79,580 27,007 79,580 Provision for post-employment benefits 27,425 21,490 - - Deferred tax liabilities 21,529 18,074 373 528 Total non-current liabilities 292,578 470,034 241,582 427,976 Total liabilities 607,034 585,022 489,197 460,432 Net assets 1,101,902 986,015 441,242 448,297 EQUITY Share capital 394,913 394,913 394,913 394,913 Differences arising from restructuring - transactions involving entities under 35,016 35,016 - common control Other reserves (62,040) (115,119) 9,696 12,507 Retained earnings 676,423 617,355 36,633 40,877 Equity attributable to owners of the 1,044,312 932,165 441,242 448,297 Company Non-controlling interests 57,590 53,850 - - Total equity 1,101,902 986,015 441,242 448,297 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 5 of 23 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

amount repayable after one year Group As at 31 Dec 2019 As at 31 Dec 2018 Secured Unsecured Total Secured Unsecured Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Amount repayable in one year or less, or 3,137 191,564 194,701 2,529 27,582 30,111 on demand Amount repayable 2,415 214,202 216,617 3,022 347,868 350,890 after one year Total 5,552 405,766 411,318 5,551 375,450 381,001 Details of any collateral Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions. As at 31 December 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$95.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes. The Group also has additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million available for drawdown from February to June 2020, which may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 6 of 23 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Group FY 2019 FY 2018 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 131,201 181,115 51,114 25,366 Adjustments for: Depreciation of bearer plants and property, 68,745 65,138 18,188 16,127 plant and equipment Amortisation of land use rights and 2,121 2,146 523 513 intangible assets Losses/(gains) on disposal of bearer plants 2,198 619 1,056 (290) and property, plant and equipment Write-off of intangible assets - 180 - 180 Financial expenses 17,627 19,325 4,503 4,367 Interest income (1,560) (2,282) (317) (326) Provision for expected credit losses 1,269 - 1,269 - (Gains)/losses arising from changes in fair (7,913) 3,456 (7,913) 3,456 value of biological assets Losses/(gains) on derivative financial 808 (486) 212 (1,343) instruments Losses arising from changes in fair value 4,900 - 4,900 - of unquoted investment Gains arising from changes in carrying (2,744) - (2,744) - value of plasma receivables Operating cash flows before changes in 216,652 269,211 70,791 48,050 working capital Changes in working capital: Inventories 20,148 (36,133) 11,748 (15,144) Receivables and other assets (21,820) (24,922) (25,804) 2,863 Payables and other liabilities (2,459) 5,232 5,859 (2,261) Unrealised translation differences 598 (8,297) 580 3,497 Cash flows generated from operations 213,119 205,091 63,174 37,005 Financial expenses paid (17,278) (18,500) (7,254) (7,219) Interest income received 1,660 2,319 452 408 Tax paid (65,303) (76,471) (12,389) (16,511) Net cash generated from operating 132,198 112,439 43,983 13,683 activities First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 7 of 23 1(c) Statement of cash flows (continued) Group FY 2019 FY 2018 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditure on bearer plants (14,085) (31,742) (11,238) (9,756) Capital expenditure on property, plant and (98,445) (45,647) (49,097) (8,765) equipment Decrease/(increase) in advances for purchase 10,925 (18,587) 34,929 (9,883) of property, plant and equipment (Increase)/decrease in plasma receivables (5,839) 2,620 1,522 (1,789) Additions to land use rights (4,941) (1,193) (1,788) (410) Additions to other intangible assets (8,485) (11) (8,485) - Additions to unquoted investment (496) - (496) - Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants and 736 703 566 251 property, plant and equipment Net cash used in investing activities (120,630) (93,857) (34,087) (30,352) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank loans 54,784 - 54,784 - Repayment of bank loans (27,917) (113,542) (86,958) (6,042) Payment of obligations under finance leases (3,450) (2,526) (865) (682) Decrease in restricted cash balances 1,551 29 5,246 163 Dividends paid (33,317) (80,917) (804) (177) Proceeds from equity contribution by non- 19 - - - controlling interests Net cash used in financing activities (8,330) (196,956) (28,597) (6,738) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 3,238 (178,374) (18,701) (23,407) equivalents Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and 425 (589) 466 (126) cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 55,359 234,322 77,257 78,892 the financial year/period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 59,022 55,359 59,022 55,359 financial year/period Add: Restricted cash balances 42,989 44,540 42,989 44,540 Total cash and bank balances 102,011 99,899 102,011 99,899 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 8 of 23 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year ---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ---------- Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving entities Equity under attributable to Non- Share common Other Retained owners of the controlling Total Group capital control reserves earnings Company interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 Jan 2019 394,913 35,016 (115,119) 617,355 932,165 53,850 986,015 Profit for the year - - - 89,128 89,128 4,047 93,175 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement losses on - - - 339 339 (83) 256 defined benefits plan Net change in fair value of - - (2,811) - (2,811) - (2,811) cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation - - 55,890 - 55,890 2,675 58,565 Other comprehensive income - - 53,079 339 53,418 2,592 56,010 for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income - - 53,079 89,467 142,546 6,639 149,185 for the year Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - (30,399) (30,399) (2,918) (33,317) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries Equity contribution by non- - - - - - 19 19 controlling interests Total transactions with owners - - - (30,399) (30,399) (2,899) (33,298) in their capacity as owners At 31 Dec 2019 394,913 35,016 (62,040) 676,423 1,044,312 57,590 1,101,902 At 1 Jan 2018 394,913 35,016 (34,297) 574,367 969,999 50,287 1,020,286 Profit for the year - - - 120,001 120,001 7,686 127,687 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains on - - - 2,754 2,754 92 2,846 defined benefits plan Net change in fair value of - - 4,174 - 4,174 - 4,174 cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation - - (84,996) - (84,996) (3,065) (88,061) Other comprehensive income - - (80,822) 2,754 (78,068) (2,973) (81,041) for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income - - (80,822) 122,755 41,933 4,713 46,646 for the year Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - (79,767) (79,767) (1,150) (80,917) Total transactions with owners - - - (79,767) (79,767) (1,150) (80,917) in their capacity as owners At 31 Dec 2018 394,913 35,016 (115,119) 617,355 932,165 53,850 986,015 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 9 of 23 1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued) ---------- Attributable to owners of the Company ---------- Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving entities Equity under attributable to Non- Share common Other Retained owners of the controlling Total Group capital control reserves earnings Company interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 Oct 2019 394,913 35,016 (90,871) 644,082 983,140 55,755 1,038,895 Profit for the period - - - 32,002 32,002 1,478 33,480 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains/(losses) on defined - - - 339 339 (83) 256 benefits plan Net change in fair value of - - 1,554 - 1,554 - 1,554 cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation - - 27,277 - 27,277 1,244 28,521 Other comprehensive income - - 28,831 339 29,170 1,161 30,331 for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income - - 28,831 32,341 61,172 2,639 63,811 for the period Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - - - (804) (804) Total transactions with owners - - - - - (804) (804) in their capacity as owners At 31 Dec 2019 394,913 35,016 (62,040) 676,423 1,044,312 57,590 1,101,902 At 1 Oct 2018 394,913 35,016 (147,893) 597,262 879,298 50,673 929,971 Profit for the period - - - 17,339 17,339 1,327 18,666 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains on - - - 2,754 2,754 92 2,846 defined benefits plan Net change in fair value of - - (5,974) - (5,974) - (5,974) cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation - - 38,748 - 38,748 1,935 40,683 Other comprehensive income - - 32,774 2,754 35,528 2,027 37,555 for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income - - 32,774 20,093 52,867 3,354 56,221 for the period Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - - - (177) (177) Total transactions with owners - - - - - (177) (177) in their capacity as owners At 31 Dec 2018 394,913 35,016 (115,119) 617,355 932,165 53,850 986,015 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 10 of 23 1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued) Retained Company Share capital Other reserves earnings Total equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 Jan 2019 394,913 12,507 40,877 448,297 Profit for the year - - 26,155 26,155 Other comprehensive income Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - (2,811) - (2,811) Total comprehensive income for the year - (2,811) 26,155 23,344 Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - (30,399) (30,399) Total transactions with owners in their capacity - - (30,399) (30,399) as owners At 31 Dec 2019 394,913 9,696 36,633 441,242 At 1 Jan 2018 394,913 5,286 41 400,240 Profit for the year - - 120,603 120,603 Other comprehensive income Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - 7,221 - 7,221 Total comprehensive income for the year - 7,221 120,603 127,824 Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - (79,767) (79,767) Total transactions with owners in their capacity - - (79,767) (79,767) as owners At 31 Dec 2018 394,913 12,507 40,877 448,297 At 1 Oct 2019 394,913 8,115 28,599 431,627 Profit for the period - - 8,034 8,034 Other comprehensive income - - - Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - 1,581 - 1,581 Total comprehensive income for the period - 1,581 8,034 9,615 At 31 Dec 2019 394,913 9,696 36,633 441,242 At 1 Oct 2018 394,913 15,534 23,551 433,998 Profit for the period - - 17,326 17,326 Other comprehensive income - - - Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - (3,027) - (3,027) Total comprehensive income for the period - (3,027) 17,326 14,299 At 31 Dec 2018 394,913 12,507 40,877 448,297 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 11 of 23 1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity (continued) Other Reserves As at Group 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Capital reserve (29,096) (29,096) Revaluation reserve 279 279 Gain on sale of treasury shares 10,322 10,322 Hedging reserve (1,019) 1,792 Foreign translation reserve (42,526) (98,416) Total other reserves (62,040) (115,119) As at Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Gain on sale of treasury shares 10,322 10,322 Hedging reserve (1,019) 1,792 Foreign translation reserve 393 393 Total other reserves 9,696 12,507 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. There were no changes to the Company's issued and paid up share capital in the three months ended 31 December 2019. Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 subsidiary holdings of the Company There were no shares that may be issued upon conversion of any outstanding convertibles as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. The Company did not hold any treasury shares and there were no subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 12 of 23 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year The Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were 1,584,072,969. 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on Not applicable. 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on Not applicable. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice

The financial statements presented above have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter)

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied

The accounting policies and methods of computation applied by the Group and Company are consistent with those used in the previous financial year except for the new and revised standards that are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of these standards has no significant impact to the Group and the Company. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

Please refer to item 4 above. 6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends Group FY 2019 FY 2018 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Weighted average number of shares applicable to basic 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 EPS computation Weighted average number of shares based on fully diluted 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 1,584,072,969 basis EPS - basic (US cents) 5.63 7.58 2.02 1.09 EPS - diluted (US cents) 5.63 7.58 2.02 1.09 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 13 of 23 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the:- (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year Group Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ Net asset value per ordinary share 0.66 0.59 0.28 0.28 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:- (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on REVIEW OF GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES VOLUME FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change Tonne Tonne % Tonne Tonne % Plantations and Palm Oil Mills - Crude palm oil 844,626 826,842 2.2% 248,408 211,530 17.4% - Palm kernel 191,096 190,298 0.4% 60,205 44,752 34.5% Refinery and Processing 1,167,641 1,011,037 15.5% 332,777 255,974 30.0% Note: Sales volume include inter-segment sales SALES FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Plantations and Palm Oil Mills - Crude palm oil 395,162 446,587 (11.5%) 116,450 104,376 11.6% - Palm kernel 53,721 75,202 (28.6%) 15,527 15,125 2.7% - Fresh fruit bunches 14,294 13,034 9.7% 3,275 3,062 7.0% 463,177 534,823 (13.4%) 135,252 122,563 10.4% Refinery and Processing 592,666 604,722 (2.0%) 178,457 138,815 28.6% Inter-segment elimination (440,954) (506,058) (12.9%) (129,468) (115,888) 11.7% Total Sales 614,889 633,487 (2.9%) 184,241 145,490 26.6% EBITDA FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Plantations and Palm Oil Mills 177,050 249,743 (29.1%) 51,218 46,853 9.3% Refinery and Processing 28,937 16,989 70.3% 20,275 6,588 207.8% Inter-segment elimination 12,812 (8,840) n.m. 3,999 (5,897) n.m. Total EBITDA 218,799 257,892 (15.2%) 75,492 47,544 58.8% n.m. - not meaningful First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 14 of 23 8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT Overview The Group recorded a net profit of US$89.1 million in FY2019, a decline of 25.7% against FY2018 and a 17.4% decrease in profit from operations to US$154.6 million. The lower net profit and profit from operations reflected the effects of weaker palm oil prices, partially mitigated by the higher sales volumes achieved. For 4Q2019, net profit increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million while profit from operations was up by 131.1% to US$63.4 million, boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the last quarter. Excluding the provision for expected credit losses and gains/(losses) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment, the underlying net profit for the Group would have decreased by 27.3% and increased by 60.3% for FY2019 and 4Q2019 respectively. Sales Sales dipped marginally by 2.9% to US$614.9 million in FY2019. For 4Q2019, sales grew by 26.6% to US$184.2 million from higher sales volumes. Cost of Sales Cost of sales comprises mainly harvesting costs, plantation maintenance costs, plantation general expenses and processing costs, as well as fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") and other palm oil products purchased from plasma farmers or third parties. The Group's cost of sales increased by 9.3% to US$387.7 million in FY2019 and 14.3% to US$105.3 million in 4Q2019, mainly due to the higher sales volumes. Gross Profit Gross profit declined by 18.5% to US$227.2 million in FY2019 with gross profit margin coming in at 36.9% (FY2018: 44.0%), reflecting the effects of weaker palm oil prices. For 4Q2019, gross profit grew by 47.9% to US$79.0 million with gross profit margin of 42.9% (4Q2018: 36.7%), boosted by the higher production and sales volumes during the quarter. Gains/(Losses) Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets The Group recognised gains arising from changes in fair value of biological assets amounting to US$7.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to losses of US$3.5 million in the prior year. The fair value of biological assets as at balance sheet date is determined based on the expected net cash inflows of the agricultural produce (i.e. FFB) growing on bearer plants. The fair value gains recorded in 2019 was mainly due to the higher FFB price used in the valuation as compared to the previous year. Selling and Distribution costs Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 12.7% to US$50.2 million in FY2019, mainly due to the lower export taxes. For 4Q2019, selling and distribution expenses increased by 7.3% to US$15.9 million. General and Administrative expenses General and administrative expenses came in at US$29.7 million for FY2019, a slight increase of 3.7% against the previous year. For 4Q2019, general and administrative expenses increased by 18.9% to US$8.5 million, mainly due to higher accruals for employee related costs. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 15 of 23 8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued) EBITDA The Group's EBITDA dipped by 15.2% to US$218.8 million in FY2019, mainly impacted by the lower average selling prices. For 4Q2019, EBITDA increased by 58.8% to US$75.5 million, primarily boosted by the higher production and sales volumes. Depreciation and Amortisation Depreciation and amortisation increased by 5.3% to US$70.9 million in FY2019 and 12.4% to US$18.7 million in 4Q2019, largely due to the higher depreciation from the Group's increased mature plantation hectarage, CPO mills and other property, plant and equipment. Gains/(Losses) on Foreign Exchange The Group recorded gains on foreign exchange of US$0.2 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$8.3 million) and losses of US$0.7 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$1.9 million). These arose mainly from the impact of foreign currency movements on monetary assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries. (Losses)/Gains on Derivative Financial Instruments The Group recorded losses on derivative financial instruments of US$0.8 million in FY2019 (FY2018: gains of US$0.5 million) and losses of US$0.2 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: gains of US$1.3 million). These arose primarily from financial instruments entered into by the Group to hedge its exposure to commodity price and foreign currency movements during the course of its business. Losses Arising From Changes in Fair Value of Unquoted Investment The Group recognised losses arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment amounting to US$4.9 million in FY2019 and 4Q2019. The fair value of the unquoted investment is determined by reference to the investee's adjusted net asset value less costs to sell, on the basis that the adjusted net asset value approximates its recoverable amount at reporting date. The fair value losses recorded in 2019 was mainly due to deterioration in the financial position of the investee during the year. Net Financial Expenses FY 2019 FY 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Interest expenses and amortisation on loans and borrowings from 5,474 7,172 (23.7%) 1,440 1,304 10.4% financial institutions Profit distribution and amortisation 12,153 12,153 - 3,063 3,063 - on Islamic medium term notes 17,627 19,325 (8.8%) 4,503 4,367 3.1% Interest income (1,560) (2,282) (31.6%) (317) (326) (2.8%) Net financial expenses 16,067 17,043 (5.7%) 4,186 4,041 3.6% First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 16 of 23 8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF INCOME STATEMENT (continued) Net Financial Expenses (continued) Net financial expenses decreased by 5.7% to US$16.1 million in FY2019, mainly due to the reduction in interest expenses from a US$100.0 million prepayment of bank loans in 2Q2018, partially offset by lower interest income earned on cash and bank balances. For 4Q2019, net financial expenses amounted to US$4.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from 4Q2018. Tax Expense and Net profit Tax expense came in at US$38.0 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$53.4 million) and US$17.6 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$6.7 million), along with the lower/higher taxable income of the Group. In addition, the effective tax rate for the year remained higher than the corporate tax rates in the countries where the Group operates as it included the effects of withholding tax expense on income received from foreign subsidiaries as well as adjustments in respect of prior years. As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to owners of the Company decreased by 25.7% to US$89.1 million in FY2019 and increased by 84.6% to US$32.0 million in 4Q2019. REVIEW OF BALANCE SHEET Total assets of the Group increased from US$1,571.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,708.9 million as at 31 December 2019. Non-current assets increased by 12.4% to US$1,395.8 million, mainly due to the appreciation of Indonesian Rupiah ("IDR") against United States Dollar ("USD") during the year as well as the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. These were partially offset by the depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment. The Group's current assets decreased by 5.0% to US$313.1 million, mainly contributed by the lower inventories and advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher biological assets and trade receivables. Total liabilities of the Group increased by 3.8% from US$585.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$607.0 million as at 31 December 2019, mainly from the increase in gross borrowings. Gross borrowings increased by US$30.3 million to US$411.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$381.0 million), primarily due to a net drawdown of bank loans. Taking into consideration the increase in cash and bank balances during the year, net borrowings increased from US$281.1 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$309.3 million as at 31 December 2019, with net gearing ratio at 0.28x (31 December 2018: 0.29x). As at 31 December 2019, the Group was in a net current liabilities position of US$1.3 million, which included the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 that can be refinanced using the US$230.0 million of committed unsecured credit facilities obtained by the Company during 2019. The Group's total equity increased by 11.8% from US$986.0 million as at 31 December 2018 to US$1,101.9 million as at 31 December 2019, partly contributed by the foreign currency translation gains arising from the appreciation of IDR against USD during the year. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 17 of 23 8. Review of Group Performance (continued) REVIEW OF CASH FLOW STATEMENT The Group generated net cash of US$132.2 million from its operating activities in FY2019 as compared to US$112.4 million in FY2018. In 4Q2019, net cash generated from operating activities amounted to US$44.0 million as compared to US$13.7 million in 4Q2018, mainly contributed by the higher sales volumes. The higher cash generated from operating activities in FY2019 and 4Q2019 were also due to the effects of net inventory drawdowns in FY2019 and 4Q2019, as compared to build-ups in the corresponding prior periods. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$120.6 million in FY2019 (FY2018: US$93.9 million) and US$34.1 million in 4Q2019 (4Q2018: US$30.4 million), primarily relating to the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$8.3 million in FY2019 as compared to US$197.0 million in FY2018. For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$28.6 million as compared to US$6.7 million in 4Q2018. The higher cash used in financing activities during FY2018 included prepayment of bank loans amounting to US$100.0 million and a higher amount of dividends paid as compared to FY2019. For 4Q2019, the cash used in financing activities included repayment of bank loans amounting to US$87.0 million, partially offset by US$54.8 million of proceeds from drawdown of bank loans. Overall, the Group registered an increase in cash and cash equivalents of US$3.2 million in FY2019, bringing the Group's cash and bank balances to US$102.0 million as at 31 December 2019. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results

Not applicable. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months

Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19 has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.

The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 18 of 23 11. Dividends Current financial period reported on

Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes. Name of Dividend Interim Proposed dividend final dividend Dividend Type Cash Cash Dividend Amount 0.625 Singapore cents 1.725 Singapore cents per Share Tax Rate Tax-exempt,one-tier Tax-exempt,one-tier (b) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes. Name of Dividend Interim dividend Final dividend Dividend Type Cash Cash Dividend Amount 1.25 Singapore cents 2.00 Singapore cents per Share Tax Rate Tax-exempt,one-tier Tax-exempt,one-tier (c) Date payable Payment of the proposed final dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2020, will be made on 14 May 2020. (d) Record date Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company will be closed on 6 May 2020 for the preparation of dividend warrants. Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be entitled to the proposed final dividend. 12. If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision Not applicable. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 19 of 23 13. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during the Aggregate value of all financial period under interested person review transactions (excluding transactions conducted less under shareholders' than S$100,000 and mandate pursuant to transactions conducted Rule under shareholders' 920 (excluding mandate transactions Name of Interested Nature of relationship pursuant to Rule 920) less than S$100,000) Person US$'000 US$'000 Eight Capital Associate of Eight - 333 Advisors Pte. Ltd. Capital Inc. PT Riau Agung Karya Associate of Eight 118 7,583 Abadi Capital Inc. PT Borneo Bhakti Associate of Eight - 1,107 Sejahtera Capital Inc. PT Surya Dumai Associate of Ciliandra Fangiono & Fang - 294 Industri Zhixiang Total 118 9,317 14. Confirmation of Directors and Executive Officers' Undertakings pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual The Company hereby confirms that it has procured undertakings from its directors and executive officers under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 20 of 23 PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year Plantations and Refinery and Elimination Total Palm Oil Mills Processing FY 2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Sales: External customers 22,223 592,666 - 614,889 Inter-segment 440,954 - (440,954) - Total sales 463,177 592,666 (440,954) 614,889 Results: EBITDA 177,050 28,937 12,812 218,799 Depreciation and (63,544) (7,322) - (70,866) amortisation Gains arising from changes in fair 7,913 - - 7,913 value of biological assets Provision for expected credit (1,269) - - (1,269) losses Profit from 120,150 21,615 12,812 154,577 operations Gains on foreign 181 exchange Losses on derivative (808) financial instruments Net financial (16,067) expenses Losses arising from changes in fair (4,900) value of unquoted investment Other non-operating (1,782) expenses Profit before tax 131,201 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 21 of 23 15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (continued) Plantations and Refinery and Elimination Total Palm Oil Mills Processing FY 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Sales: External customers 28,765 604,722 - 633,487 Inter-segment 506,058 - (506,058) - Total sales 534,823 604,722 (506,058) 633,487 Results: EBITDA 249,743 16,989 (8,840) 257,892 Depreciation and (59,755) (7,529) - (67,284) amortisation Losses arising from changes in fair (3,456) - - (3,456) value of biological assets Profit from 186,532 9,460 (8,840) 187,152 operations Gains on foreign 8,256 exchange Gains on derivative 486 financial instruments Net financial (17,043) expenses Other non-operating 2,264 income Profit before tax 181,115 In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments

Not applicable. A breakdown of sales Group FY 2019 FY 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % Sales reported for first half year 293,033 316,570 (7.4%) Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling 30,391 67,842 (55.2%) interests reported for first half year Sales reported for second half year 321,856 316,917 1.6% Profit after tax before deducting non-controlling 62,784 59,845 4.9% interests reported for second half year First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 22 of 23 18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year FY 2019 FY 2018 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 equivalent equivalent Ordinary - Interim (paid) 9,900 7,157 19,801 14,397 Ordinary - Final (paid) - - 31,681 23,242 Ordinary - Final (proposed) 27,325 20,286* - - Total 37,225 27,443 51,482 37,639 Based on SGD/USD exchange rate of 1.3470. 19. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement Details of Current position changes in duties and Family relationship and duties, and position the year the held, if any, with any director and/or position was during the Name Age substantial shareholder held year Ciliandra Fangiono 43 Brother of Fang Zhixiang Director and Chief No change (Director and Deputy Executive Officer Chief Executive Officer) since 2007 - Responsible for overall management and strategic initiatives of the Group Fang Zhixiang 42 Brother of Ciliandra Deputy Chief No change Fangiono (Director and Executive Officer Chief Executive Officer) since 2007 - Responsible for the Group's daily operations, including new plantations development Director since 2014 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Ciliandra Fangiono Director and Chief Executive Officer 26 February 2020 First Resources Limited Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2019 23 of 23 Attachments Original document

