First Resources : FY2019 Results - News Release

The Group's financial position remains healthy with net gearing ratio at 0.28 times and cash and bank balances of US$102.0 million as at 31 December 2019.

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per share for the current financial year ended 31 December 2019, which will bring the full year ordinary dividend to 2.350 Singapore cents per share.

Mr Ciliandra Fangiono, CEO of First Resources, said: "Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.

The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices."

First Resources remains focused on strengthening its operational efficiency and keeping costs low in order to capture opportunities and remain resilient through different market conditions. The Group is ramping up its refinery and processing operations with the construction of a second seafront integrated processing complex that will comprise berthing and storage facilities, a kernel crushing plant, as well as a refinery, fractionation and biodiesel plants. The complex is located in the East Kalimantan province of Indonesia and expected to commence operations by 2022.

