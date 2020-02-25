Log in
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED    EB5   SG1W35938974

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(EB5)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/24
1.65 SGD   -3.51%
10:43pFIRST RESOURCES : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend
PU
10:43pFIRST RESOURCES : FY2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
PU
10:43pFIRST RESOURCES : FY2019 Results - News Release
PU
First Resources : FY2019 Results - Presentation

02/25/2020 | 10:43pm EST

First Resources Limited

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019

Results Presentation

26 February 2020

Delivering Growth and Returns

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

3

Financial Performance

5

Operational Performance

13

Group Updates

18

- 2 -

Executive Summary - FY2019

Resilient Performance amidst Challenging Market Conditions

  • Financial Performance
    • EBITDA came in at US$218.8 million, a decrease of 15.2%
    • Underlying net profit came in at US$89.1 million, a decrease of 27.3%
    • Impact of weakness in palm oil prices partially mitigated by higher sales volumes
  • Operational Performance
    • Production declined marginally against the strong output in 2018
    • Fresh fruit bunches (FFB) harvested decreased by 2.1%
    • Correspondingly, crude palm oil (CPO) production volumes decreased by 1.4%
    • Cash cost of production for nucleus CPO remained low at US$230 per tonne (FY2018: US$237)

- 3 -

Dividend Proposal

  • Proposing final dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per share
    • Interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share paid in September 2019, bringing full-year ordinary dividend to 2.350 Singapore cents per share

FY2019

FY2018

FY2017

FY2016

FY2015

Interim

(SGD cents per share)

0.625

1.25

1.25

0.625

1.25

Final

(SGD cents per share)

1.725

2.00

2.15

2.375

1.25

Special (SGD cents per share)

-

-

3.40

-

-

Total

(SGD cents per share)

2.350

3.25

6.80

3.000

2.50

% of Underlying Net Profit

- Ordinary dividend

31%

31%

29%

29%

30%

- Special dividend

-

-

29%

-

-

- 4 -

Financial Performance

Income Statement Highlights

US$' million

FY2019

FY2018

Change

(2.9%)

Sales

614.9

633.5

Cost of sales

(387.7)

(354.7)

9.3%

Gross profit

227.2

278.8

(18.5%)

Gains/(losses) arising from changes

7.9

(3.5)

n.m.

in fair value of biological assets

EBITDA(1)

218.8

257.9

(15.2%)

Net profit(2)

89.1

120.0

(25.7%)

Underlying net profit(3)

89.1

122.6

(27.3%)

Gross profit margin

36.9%

44.0%

EBITDA margin

35.6%

40.7%

4Q2019

4Q2018

Change

184.2

145.5

26.6%

(105.3)

(92.1)

14.3%

79.0

53.4

47.9%

7.9

(3.5)

n.m.

75.5

47.5

58.8%

32.0

17.3

84.6%

32.0

19.9

60.3%

42.9%

36.7%

41.0%

32.7%

  • Higher production and sales volumes in the last quarter boosted 4Q2019 financial performance
  • Overall results for FY2019 continued to reflect the effects of lower average selling prices for the year, partially mitigated by higher sales volumes
  1. Profit from operations before depreciation, amortisation, expected credit losses and gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of biological assets
  2. Profit attributable to owners of the Company
  3. Profit attributable to owners of the Company excluding expected credit losses and gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment
    • 6 -

Segmental Results

US$' million

FY2019

FY2018

Change

4Q2019

4Q2018

Change

Sales

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

463.2

534.8

(13.4%)

135.3

122.6

10.4%

• Crude Palm Oil

395.2

446.6

(11.5%)

116.5

104.4

11.6%

• Palm Kernel

53.7

75.2

(28.6%)

15.5

15.1

2.7%

• Fresh Fruit Bunches

14.3

13.0

9.7%

3.3

3.1

7.0%

Refinery and Processing

592.7

604.7

(2.0%)

178.5

138.8

28.6%

Inter-segment elimination

(441.0)

(506.1)

(12.9%)

(129.5)

(115.9)

11.7%

614.9

633.5

(2.9%)

184.2

145.5

26.6%

EBITDA

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

177.1

249.7

(29.1%)

51.2

46.9

9.3%

Refinery and Processing

28.9

17.0

70.3%

20.3

6.6

207.8%

Inter-segment elimination(1)

12.8

(8.8)

n.m.

4.0

(5.9)

n.m.

218.8

257.9

(15.2%)

75.5

47.5

58.8%

(1) Inter-segment elimination of EBITDA relates to the elimination of unrealised profit on inter-segment sales

- 7 -

Segmental Sales Volume

FY2019

FY2018

Change

4Q2019

4Q2018

Change

Sales Volume (tonnes)

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills(1)

Crude Palm Oil

844,626

826,842

2.2%

248,408

211,530

17.4%

Palm Kernel

191,096

190,298

0.4%

60,205

44,752

34.5%

Refinery and Processing

1,167,641

1,011,037

15.5%

332,777

255,974

30.0%

  • Higher sales volumes in FY2019 boosted by a net inventory drawdown of ~53,000 tonnes (FY2018: build-up of ~69,000 tonnes) and increased purchases of CPO from third parties
  • For 4Q2019, the higher sales volumes were driven by improved production volumes as well as a net inventory drawdown of ~37,000 tonnes (4Q2018: build-up of ~31,000 tonnes)

(1) Sales volume includes inter-segment sales

- 8 -

Review of Key Performance Metrics

Performance Metrics

Unit Cash Cost of Production, Ex-Mill(1) - Per tonne of Nucleus CPO produced

Unit EBITDA(2)

- Per tonne of Nucleus CPO sold

Unit EBITDA(2)

- Per mature Nucleus Hectare

FY2019

FY2018

Change

US$230 US$237

US$266 US$376

US$1,059 US$1,544

  1. Derived using total cash cost of producing nucleus CPO and PK (before selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses), divided by the production volume of nucleus CPO
  2. Refers to EBITDA contribution from Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment and not Group EBITDA
    • 9 -

Key Performance Metrics

EBITDA and Cash Cost of Production

1,200

US$/tonne

1,077

1,000

874

936

860

790

800

769

686

651

658

671

646

667

599

604

570

565

600

539

521

482

471

400

369

381

376

266

200

198

176

221

221

240

255

228

204

215

217

237

230

0

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Cash cost per tonne of Nucleus CPO(1)

EBITDA per tonne of Nucleus CPO sold(2)

Average CPO price(3)

  1. Derived using total cash cost of producing nucleus CPO and PK (before selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses), divided by the production volume of nucleus CPO
  2. Refers to EBITDA contribution from Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment and not Group EBITDA
  3. Based on Indonesia FOB Crude Palm Oil spot price
    • 10 -

Key Performance Metrics

EBITDA per Mature Nucleus Hectare(1)

US$/ha

4,000

3,586

3,601

3,095

2,969

3,007

3,000

2,330

2,000

1,914

1,878

1,846

1,612

1,544

1,000

1,059

0

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Expect better unit EBITDA going forward on stronger CPO prices

  1. Refers to EBITDA contribution from Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment and not Group EBITDA
    • 11 -

Balance Sheet Highlights

US$' million

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Total Assets

1,708.9

1,571.0

Cash and bank balances

102.0

99.9

Total Liabilities

607.0

585.0

Borrowings and debt securities(1)

411.3

381.0

Total Equity

1,101.9

986.0

Net Debt

309.3

281.1

Gross Debt(1)/Total Equity

0.37x

0.39x

Net Debt(2)/Total Equity

0.28x

0.29x

Gross Debt(1)/EBITDA

1.88x

1.48x

Net Debt(2)/EBITDA

1.41x

1.09x

EBITDA/Interest Expense(3)

12.8x

14.3x

  1. Sum of Islamic MTNs and borrowings from financial institutions
  2. Borrowings and debt securities less cash and bank balances
  3. Total interest/profit distribution paid/payable on borrowings and debt securities

- 12 -

Operational Performance

Production Highlights

FY2019

FY2018

Change

4Q2019

4Q2018

Change

Production

FFB harvested

(tonnes)

3,362,364

3,435,159

(2.1%)

894,048

868,941

2.9%

• Nucleus

3,009,424

3,061,819

(1.7%)

806,909

775,266

4.1%

• Plasma

352,940

373,340

(5.5%)

87,139

93,675

(7.0%)

CPO

(tonnes)

811,947

823,679

(1.4%)

220,417

192,697

14.4%

PK

(tonnes)

185,599

188,471

(1.5%)

50,018

45,298

10.4%

Efficiency

FFB Yield

(tonnes/ha)

17.0

18.0

4.5

4.6

CPO Yield

(tonnes/ha)

3.9

4.1

1.0

1.0

CPO Extraction Rate

(%)

23.1

22.9

23.1

22.5

PK Extraction Rate

(%)

5.3

5.2

5.2

5.3

  • Production volumes in 4Q2019 improved yoy although full year production still showed a marginal decline against the strong output in 2018

-14 -

Production Trends

'000 tonnes

FFB Production

1000

877

893

900

777

775

807

800

738

707

703

654

655

700

625

  1. 543

200

82

71

94

109

87

87

106

94

70

77

119

87

100

0

1Q2017

2Q2017

3Q2017

4Q2017

1Q2018

2Q2018

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

'000 tonnes

FFB Nucleus

FFB Plasma

CPO Production

300

243

243

250

220

194

203

192

196

193

200

161

175

173

144

150

100

50

0

1Q2017

2Q2017

3Q2017

4Q2017

1Q2018

2Q2018

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

- 15 -

Oil Palm Plantation Area

As at 31 Dec 2019

As at 31 Dec 2018

Area (ha)

% of Total

Area (ha)

% of Total

Planted Nucleus

181,065

85%

180,172

85%

- Mature

167,124

79%

161,759

76%

- Immature

13,941

6%

18,413

9%

Planted Plasma

31,008

15%

30,713

15%

- Mature

30,260

14%

29,061

14%

- Immature

748

1%

1,652

1%

Total Planted

212,073

100%

210,885

100%

- Mature

197,384

93%

190,820

90%

- Immature

14,689

7%

20,065

10%

- 16 -

Plantation Age Profile

Age

As at 31 Dec 2019

Age Profile

Area (ha)

% of Total

Old

Immature

0-3 years (Immature)

14,689

7%

7%

25%

4-7 years (Young)

54,459

26%

Young

26%

8-17 years (Prime)

90,297

42%

≥ 18 years (Old)

52,628

25%

Prime

42%

Total

212,073

100%

Weighted average age of ~ 12 years

- 17 -

Group Updates

A Plantation Group with Integrated Operations

PlantationsMilling

Activity

Products

Fresh Fruit Bunches

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Kernel

212,073 ha of plantations

17 CPO mills

Assets

Nucleus : 181,065 ha

Plasma : 31,008 ha

Note: Data as at 31 December 2019

- 19 -

Processing

  • RBDPO Biodiesel

PFAD

PKE

  • RBD Olein PKO

RBD

Crude

Stearin

Glycerine

  • Refinery, fractionation & biodiesel plants
  • Kernel crushing plant

Capital Investments in 2020

  • Plantation Development
    • Replanting of oil palms
    • Maintenance of immature oil palm and rubber plantations
  • Property, Equipment and Others
    • Infrastructure for plantation management
  • CPO mills
    • Construction of our 18th mill
    • Upgrading and maintenance of existing CPO mills
  • Processing Facilities
    • Construction of a new integrated processing complex in East Kalimantan
  • Others (IT, Seed Garden, Learning Centre)

Expected capital expenditure ~ US$110 million

- 20 -

Updates

  • Outlook
    • Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19 has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.
    • The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices.

- 21 -

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by First Resources Limited ("Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct.

The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of the Company since such date. Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by the Company to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.

The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.

- 22 -

Contact Information

If you need further information, please contact:

Investor Relations investor@first-resources.com

First Resources Limited

8 Temasek Boulevard

#36-02 Suntec Tower Three

Singapore 038988

Tel:

+65

6602 0200

Fax:

+65

6333 6711

Website:

www.first-resources.com

- 23 -

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:42:10 UTC
