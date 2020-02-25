First Resources : FY2019 Results - Presentation

Expect better unit EBITDA going forward on stronger CPO prices
Refers to EBITDA contribution from Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment and not Group EBITDA
11 -
Balance Sheet Highlights
US$' million
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Total Assets
1,708.9
1,571.0
Cash and bank balances
102.0
99.9
Total Liabilities
607.0
585.0
Borrowings and debt securities(1)
411.3
381.0
Total Equity
1,101.9
986.0
Net Debt
309.3
281.1
Gross Debt(1)/Total Equity
0.37x
0.39x
Net Debt(2)/Total Equity
0.28x
0.29x
Gross Debt(1)/EBITDA
1.88x
1.48x
Net Debt(2)/EBITDA
1.41x
1.09x
EBITDA/Interest Expense(3)
12.8x
14.3x
Sum of Islamic MTNs and borrowings from financial institutions
Borrowings and debt securities less cash and bank balances
Total interest/profit distribution paid/payable on borrowings and debt securities
- 12 -
Operational Performance
Production Highlights
FY2019
FY2018
Change
4Q2019
4Q2018
Change
Production
FFB harvested
(tonnes)
3,362,364
3,435,159
(2.1%)
894,048
868,941
2.9%
• Nucleus
3,009,424
3,061,819
(1.7%)
806,909
775,266
4.1%
• Plasma
352,940
373,340
(5.5%)
87,139
93,675
(7.0%)
CPO
(tonnes)
811,947
823,679
(1.4%)
220,417
192,697
14.4%
PK
(tonnes)
185,599
188,471
(1.5%)
50,018
45,298
10.4%
Efficiency
FFB Yield
(tonnes/ha)
17.0
18.0
4.5
4.6
CPO Yield
(tonnes/ha)
3.9
4.1
1.0
1.0
CPO Extraction Rate
(%)
23.1
22.9
23.1
22.5
PK Extraction Rate
(%)
5.3
5.2
5.2
5.3
Production volumes in 4Q2019 improved yoy although full year production still showed a marginal decline against the strong output in 2018
-14 -
Production Trends
'000 tonnes
FFB Production
1000
877
893
900
777
775
807
800
738
707
703
654
655
700
625
543
200
82
71
94
109
87
87
106
94
70
77
119
87
100
0
1Q2017
2Q2017
3Q2017
4Q2017
1Q2018
2Q2018
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
'000 tonnes
FFB Nucleus
FFB Plasma
CPO Production
300
243
243
250
220
194
203
192
196
193
200
161
175
173
144
150
100
50
0
1Q2017
2Q2017
3Q2017
4Q2017
1Q2018
2Q2018
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
- 15 -
Oil Palm Plantation Area
As at 31 Dec 2019
As at 31 Dec 2018
Area (ha)
% of Total
Area (ha)
% of Total
Planted Nucleus
181,065
85%
180,172
85%
- Mature
167,124
79%
161,759
76%
- Immature
13,941
6%
18,413
9%
Planted Plasma
31,008
15%
30,713
15%
- Mature
30,260
14%
29,061
14%
- Immature
748
1%
1,652
1%
Total Planted
212,073
100%
210,885
100%
- Mature
197,384
93%
190,820
90%
- Immature
14,689
7%
20,065
10%
- 16 -
Plantation Age Profile
Age
As at 31 Dec 2019
Age Profile
Area (ha)
% of Total
Old
Immature
0-3 years (Immature)
14,689
7%
7%
25%
4-7 years (Young)
54,459
26%
Young
26%
8-17 years (Prime)
90,297
42%
≥ 18 years (Old)
52,628
25%
Prime
42%
Total
212,073
100%
Weighted average age of ~ 12 years
- 17 -
Group Updates
A Plantation Group with Integrated Operations
PlantationsMilling
Activity
Products
Fresh Fruit Bunches
Crude Palm Oil
Palm Kernel
212,073 ha of plantations
17 CPO mills
Assets
• Nucleus : 181,065 ha
• Plasma : 31,008 ha
Note: Data as at 31 December 2019
- 19 -
Processing
RBDPO Biodiesel
PFAD
PKE
RBD Olein PKO
RBD
Crude
Stearin
Glycerine
Refinery, fractionation & biodiesel plants
Kernel crushing plant
Capital Investments in 2020
Plantation Development
Replanting of oil palms
Maintenance of immature oil palm and rubber plantations
Property, Equipment and Others
Infrastructure for plantation management
CPO mills
Construction of our 18th mill
Upgrading and maintenance of existing CPO mills
Processing Facilities
Construction of a new integrated processing complex in East Kalimantan
Others (IT, Seed Garden, Learning Centre)
Expected capital expenditure ~ US$110 million
- 20 -
Updates
Outlook
Palm oil prices have rallied in 4Q2019 on expectations of tightening supply growth and drawdown in inventory levels, although recent concerns over the COVID-19 has been an overhang on CPO prices, due to downside risk to demand from China.
The Group believes that supply-demand dynamics of the palm oil industry remain favourable, contributed by expectations of slowdown in production growth from dry weather and lower fertiliser application last year, as well as the boost from Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate. Other macro factors such as developments in the US-China trade deal and the soybean and crude oil markets will continue to influence CPO prices.
- 21 -
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by First Resources Limited ("Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct.
The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of the Company since such date. Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by the Company to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.
The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.
First Resources Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:42:10 UTC