First Resources : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200415931M)

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

The Board of Directors of First Resources Limited (the "Company") has recommended a final tax- exempt one-tier dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per ordinary share in respect of the full year results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Payment of the proposed final dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2020, will be made on 14 May 2020 to shareholders registered in the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020.

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company will be closed on 6 May 2020 for the preparation of dividend warrants.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend.

Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be entitled to the proposed final dividend.

This Notice of Record Date is made in addition to an earlier announcement made by the Company on 26 February 2020 in its Full Year Results Financial Statement and Related Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Lay Hong

Company Secretary

26 February 2020