First Resources : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders submitting questions by post or email should download, complete and sign the prescribed question form at the URL http://www.first-resources.com/generalmeetings/2020questionform,before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

The Company will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders prior to the EGM via SGXNet and on our corporate website or during the EGM through the "live" audio-visual webcast and "live" audio-only feed.

3. Submission of Proxy Form

A member will not be able to vote through the "live" audio-visual webcast or "live" audio-only feed and voting is only through submission of proxy form. If a member (whether individual or corporate) wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the EGM, he/she/it must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM. The proxy form for the EGM can be accessed at the Company's website at the URL http://www.first- resources.com/generalmeetings/2020egmdocuments, and is made available with this Notice of EGM on SGXNet on the same day.

Investors who hold their Shares through relevant intermediaries as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 (including CPF investors, SRS investors and holders under depository agents) and who wish to exercise their votes by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective relevant intermediaries (including their respective CPF agent banks, SRS approved banks or depository agents) to submit their voting instructions by 5.00 p.m. on 20 May 2020 in order to allow sufficient time for their respective relevant intermediaries to in turn submit a proxy form to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to vote on their behalf by 3.00 p.m. on 29 May 2020.

In appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, a member (whether individual or corporate) must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

The Chairman of the Meeting, as a proxy, need not be a member of the Company.

The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner:

if in hard copy by post, be lodged at Company's Share Registrar at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623; or if by email, be received by agm@first-resources.com

in either case, no later than 3.00 p.m. on 29 May 2020.

A member who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must first download, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.

The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

