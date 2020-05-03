First Resources : Notice of Record Date

Log in
05/03/2020 | 07:14pm EDT

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200415931M)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

This Notice of Record Date is made pursuant to the Company's announcement dated 31 March 2020 on the withdrawal of the previously announced Ex-Date, Record Date and Dividend Payment Date.

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors of First Resources Limited (the "Company") has recommended a final tax- exempt one-tier dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per ordinary share in respect of the full year results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Payment of the proposed final dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 June 2020, will be made on 18 June 2020 to shareholders registered in the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 9 June 2020.

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company will be closed on 10 June 2020 for the preparation of dividend warrants.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 9 June 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend.

Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 9 June 2020 will be entitled to the proposed final dividend.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Tan Lay Hong

Company Secretary

4 May 2020

