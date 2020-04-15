MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Singapore Stock Exchange > First Resources Limited EB5 SG1W35938974 FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (EB5) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/14 1.24 SGD +0.81% 09:46a FIRST RESOURCES : Release of Annual Report 2019 PU 09:41a FIRST RESOURCES : Release of Sustainability Report 2019 PU 03/31 FIRST RESOURCES : Withdrawal of Dividend Announcement PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news First Resources : Release of Annual Report 2019 0 04/15/2020 | 09:46am EDT Send by mail :

Palm Kernel Products 06 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D O P E R A T I O N A L H I G H L I G H T S FINANCIAL YEAR 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 OIL PALM PLANTATION AREA (Hectares) Total Planted Area 207,575 208,691 210,001 210,885 212,073 Mature 147,905 158,597 173,409 190,820 197,384 Immature 59,670 50,094 36,592 20,065 14,689 Nucleus Planted Area 178,338 179,398 179,521 180,172 181,065 Mature 128,042 136,798 147,377 161,759 167,124 Immature 50,296 42,600 32,144 18,413 13,941 Plasma Planted Area 29,237 29,293 30,480 30,713 31,008 Mature 19,863 21,799 26,032 29,061 30,260 Immature 9,374 7,494 4,448 1,652 748 PRODUCTION VOLUME (Tonnes) Total Fresh Fruit Bunches ("FFB") 2,804,606 2,661,554 3,037,842 3,435,159 3,362,364 Nucleus 2,530,357 2,367,767 2,682,944 3,061,819 3,009,424 Plasma 274,249 293,787 354,898 373,340 352,940 Crude Palm Oil ("CPO") 687,248 634,941 702,368 823,679 811,947 Palm Kernel ("PK") 160,021 148,270 170,664 188,471 185,599 PRODUCTIVITY FFB Yield per Mature Hectare (tonnes) 19.0 16.8 17.5 18.0 17.0 CPO Yield per Mature Hectare (tonnes) 4.3 3.8 3.9 4.1 3.9 CPO Extraction Rate (%) 22.7 22.5 22.2 22.9 23.1 PK Extraction Rate (%) 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.2 5.3 07 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9   CAGR CAGR FRESH FRUIT 5% CRUDE PALM OIL 4% BUNCHES PRODUCTION PRODUCTION (million tonnes) 687,248 (tonnes) 823,679 811,947 2 805 2 662 3 038 3 435 3 634,941 702,368 .362 . . . . 4,000 900,000 3,500 800,000 3,000 700,000 2,500 600,000 500,000 2,000 400,000 1,500 300,000 1,000 200,000 500 100,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019  CAGR PALM KERNEL 4% CPO YIELD PRODUCTION 160,021 (tonnes) 188,471 185,599 (tonnes/mature hectare) 148,270 170,664 .3 .8 3 4 3 .9 .1 9 4 3 . 240,000 5.0 220,000 4.5 200,000 4.0 180,000 3.5 160,000 3.0 140,000 120,000 2.5 100,000 2.0 80,000 1.5 60,000 1.0 40,000 0.5 20,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: CAGR = Compounded Annual Growth Rate 08 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S FINANCIAL YEAR 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 INCOME STATEMENT (US$'000) Sales 453,674 575,234 646,989 633,487 614,889 Gross profit 231,713 267,263 306,691 278,787 227,160 Gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair 7,913 value of biological assets 689 13,184 (2,382) (3,456) Profit from operations 169,821 207,705 226,923 187,152 154,577 EBITDA(1) 219,115 251,345 292,130 257,892 218,799 Profit before tax 144,833 183,072 208,879 181,115 131,201 Net profit attributable to owners 89,128 of the Company 95,653 125,373 137,700 120,001 Underlying net profit(2) 95,135 115,486 139,487 122,593 89,082 BALANCE SHEET (US$'000) Total assets 1,568,215 1,699,551 1,730,995 1,571,037 1,708,936 Total liabilities 793,824 773,368 708,803 585,022 607,034 Total equity 774,391 926,183 1,022,192 986,015 1,101,902 Equity attributable to owners 1,044,312 of the Company 736,071 881,173 971,905 932,165 FINANCIAL STATISTICS EBITDA margin (%) 48.3 43.7 45.2 40.7 35.6 Basic earnings per share (US cents)(3) 6.04 7.91 8.69 7.58 5.63 Net debt to equity (times)(4) 0.37 0.20 0.21 0.29 0.28 EBITDA to interest coverage (times)(5) 9.0 10.1 12.9 14.3 12.8 Net asset value per share (US$)(6) 0.46 0.56 0.61 0.59 0.66 Return on assets (%)(7) 6.3 8.1 8.5 7.7 5.7 Return on equity (%)(8) 12.5 15.5 14.9 12.6 9.0 Notes: EBITDA = Profit from operations before depreciation, amortisation, expected credit losses and gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets Underlying net profit = Net profit attributable to owners of the Company adjusted to exclude expected credit losses and gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment Basic earnings per share = Net profit attributable to owners of the Company / Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the financial year Net debt to equity = Borrowings and debt securities less cash and bank balances / Total equity EBITDA to interest coverage = EBITDA / Total interest and profit distribution paid or payable on borrowings and debt securities Net asset value per share = Equity attributable to owners of the Company / Number of ordinary shares in issue at end of the financial year Return on assets = Net profit for the year / Average total assets Return on equity = Net profit attributable to owners of the Company / Average equity attributable to owners of the Company 09 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 700,000 600,000 500,000 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 SALES (US$'000) 453,674 575,234 646,989 633,487 614,889 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 EBITDA (US$'000) 219,115 251,345 292,130 257,892 218,799 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 160,000 140,000 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT (US$'000) 95,135 115,486 139,487 122,593 89,082 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 10 8 6 4 2 0 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (US cents) 04 91 69 58 .63 . . . . 5 6 7 8 7 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 10 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D M E S S A G E T O S H A R E H O L D E R S CILIANDRA FANGIONO LIM MING SEONG Executive Director and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Independent Director 11 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 Dear Shareholders, The year that ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") was a year that our resilience was truly put to the test. Crude palm oil ("CPO") prices on a free-on-board Belawan basis averaged US$521 per tonne in 2019 - the lowest annual average we have seen since our SGX listing in 2007! Maintaining a tight ship with low-cost structure, coupled with optimisation of our processing assets, cushioned the Group during such challenging market conditions. Generally, supply and demand fundamentals for the palm oil industry were supportive throughout FY2019. Demand had exceeded supply in FY2019 and that caused inventory levels in both Indonesia and Malaysia to experience significant year-on- year declines. According to official sources, Malaysian inventory fell by approximately 37%, steadily decreasing from 3.2 million tonnes to 2.0 million tonnes. However palm oil prices were largely unresponsive for most part of the year, before staging a breath-taking rally in the fourth quarter. A key contributor to the demand growth in 2019 was no doubt Indonesia's B20 biodiesel mandate. At the end of 2018, the Indonesian government had already declared its determination to execute the B20 programme by awarding production allocations for the full year of 2019. Moreover, the Plantation Levy Fund was armed with a sizeable cash reserve to finance the implementation of this biodiesel mandate. An estimated 5.6 million tonnes of palm oil was eventually utilised in Indonesia's biodiesel programme in 2019, representing 7% of global palm oil consumption. In doing so, Indonesia has truly underlined its importance to the industry, becoming both the largest producer as well as the largest consumer of palm oil in the world. On the other hand, supply growth remained lacklustre in 2019. Production of palm oil has been estimated to be 75.8 million tonnes, a growth of 1.3 million tonnes over 2018. This growth rate of 2% paled in comparison to historical levels. Apart from weather interferences, sharply lower new plantings throughout the industry since circa 2015 have also hamstrung supply growth. Looking ahead, forecasts of muted production growth against additional demand spurt from Indonesia's enhanced biodiesel mandate fuelled expectations of even tighter supply- demand conditions in FY2020. Oil World foresaw palm oil's stock-usage ratio to fall to its lowest level in more than a decade. We and many others were hopeful for a strong price environment in 2020. The outlook for 2020 had looked very promising indeed. However, all that changed as COVID-19 gained worldwide notoriety, blindsiding governments and businesses alike. At the point of penning this letter, the COVID-19 pandemic has swept over more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. While governments enforce draconian measures, including lockdowns, to curb the spread of COVID-19, many industries and businesses are consequentially experiencing supply and demand disruptions of unprecedented scale. On a grander scale, these shocks are being felt throughout the world and no country is being spared. Our immediate thoughts and concern are for the health and safety of everyone, including our employees, business partners and all other stakeholders. We are confident and fully supportive of the strong measures being taken to address this pandemic, and will continue to prioritise workplace safety over other economic objectives. Human compassion, resilience and enterprise will ultimately see us through this health and economic crisis. And we hope to continue building on our strong foundation to grow our business thereafter. FY2019 PERFORMANCE REVIEW First Resources put in a resilient set of results against the challenging market conditions in FY2019. Although production volumes in the last quarter of 2019 improved year-on-year, our total Fresh Fruit Bunches ("FFB") production volumes for FY2019 still showed a marginal decline of 2.1% against the strong output in FY2018. In terms of productivity, the Group's FFB yield for the year fell in tandem with the lower production volumes, from tonnes per hectare in FY2018 to tonnes per hectare in FY2019. Correspondingly CPO production volumes decreased by 1.4% in FY2019 to 811,947 tonnes. The Group's sales declined marginally by 2.9% year-on-year to US$614.9 million. EBITDA came in 15.2% lower at US$218.8 million, while underlying net profit decreased 27.3% over the same period to US$89.1 million. The Group's overall financial performance 12 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D M E S S A G E T O S H A R E H O L D E R S reflected the unfavourable CPO prices in FY2019, partially mitigated by higher sales volumes. EBITDA per hectare of mature nucleus remains our favoured performance metric because it represents the cash earnings generated by each productive nucleus hectare that we worked on. Based on this measure, our plantations contributed US$1,059 of EBITDA per hectare in FY2019 as compared to US$1,544 achieved in FY2018. Although a significant distance from our record level of US$3,601 per hectare achieved in FY2012, it is still considered an accomplishment given the challenging market environment. When compared against the current replacement cost of US$5,000 to US$6,000 per hectare and keeping in mind that the oil palms have an economic lifespan of 25 years or more, the upstream oil palm business clearly remains an attractive one. We expect better unit EBITDA going forward on stronger CPO prices. Cash cost of production is another important determinant of EBITDA and net profit. In FY2019, each tonne of nucleus CPO on an ex-mill basis cost us approximately US$230, which represents a 3.0% decrease over FY2018. INVESTMENTS EXPECTED IN 2020 Last year, the Group added 1,188 hectares of oil palms in the form of organic new plantings. In FY2020, we will continue to invest in our upstream plantation maintenance, as well as the property, plant and equipment and other infrastructure needed for plantation management. We will continue our efforts to rejuvenate our plantation age profile through replanting and target to replant about 3,000 hectares this year. In terms of additions to milling assets, we will commence the construction of our 18th mill in FY2020. We will also be investing in the ongoing upgrading and maintenance of our existing CPO mills. Out of the total estimated capital expenditure for FY2020 of US$110 million, approximately half will go into the construction cost of our new seafront integrated processing complex in East Kalimantan that will house a new palm kernel crushing plant, a new refinery & fractionation plant, and a biodiesel plant. SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW In February 2020, the Group received an additional certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil ("RSPO"), covering 9,271 hectares of plantations and a mill in the Riau province. To date, we have received RSPO certifications for three of our subsidiaries covering three mills and more than 27,000 hectares of plantations located in the Riau province. Sustainability is now a permanent feature in our business and we have devoted much time and resources into it. We will continue to strengthen our sustainability framework and strategies through regular engagement with stakeholders and by keeping ourselves abreast of evolving industry standards. In keeping with our commitment to update our shareholders and the market on our progress on the sustainability front, we have published our sixth sustainability report concurrent 13 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 and in conjunction with this annual report. Please refer to the report for our progress and targets in our sustainability journey. Climate change is one of the world's most pressing environmental issues. As a palm oil producer, we are at risk not only in terms of the impact extreme weather events might have on our productivity, but also from regulatory changes as we transition to a low carbon economy. We are committed to progressively reduce our Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as a Group, the most significant method to do so being the installation of methane capture facilities. As of end of 2019, we have methane capture facilities installed at a total of five CPO mills. The methane gas captured from our mills is used to substitute solid wastes in our biomass boilers, and the power generated is being used in our plants and on-site housing estates. In 2019 and going forward, we have and will continue to step up ongoing efforts in fire prevention and management. We have been engaging local communities, with the cooperation of the relevant authorities, to raise awareness about fire risks and prevention. We have also been including them in our fire training sessions where they learn about fire management practices and alternative land clearing methods. In 2019, we trained around 350 community members from 16 villages in fire prevention and management. The dry season in 2019 was a challenging period, but we saw that our measures and initiatives helped to successfully reduce fire incidences in areas where we have engaged with communities. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS AND APPRECIATION In line with the resilient results amidst a challenging year and to thank all shareholders for your unwavering support, the Board is pleased to propose a final dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per share, bringing the full-year ordinary dividend for FY2019 to 2.350 Singapore cents per share. This represents a 31% payout ratio, which balances the company's capital requirements for growth and providing a return to shareholders. Ms Ng Shin Ein has retired from our board in 2019 after serving as an independent director for more than 11 years. We would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to her. At the same time, we would like to welcome our new independent directors, Mr Chang See Hiang, Ms Wong Su Yen and Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai, who joined us in 2019. We would also like to thank our fellow directors on the Board for their guidance during the year as well as our management team and staff for their hard work and dedication during the year. We look forward to working hand- in-hand with our stakeholders to build a strong and sustainable future for the Group. We also wish all our readers good health and hope for normalisation of community life as soon as possible. LIM MING SEONG Chairman and Independent Director CILIANDRA FANGIONO Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 14 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D O P E R A T I O N A L R E V I E W "The Group's cash cost of production per tonne of nucleus CPO, on an ex-mill basis, came in at US$230 per tonne in FY2019." FFB HARVESTED 3,362,364 tonnes CPO PRODUCTION 811,947 tonnes PLANTATIONS AND PALM OIL MILLS Against the strong output achieved in FY2018, the Group registered a marginal decline in production volumes in FY2019, sharing a similar experience with other Indonesian planters. Total FFB harvested for the year was 3,362,364 tonnes, a 2.1% decline from the 3,435,159 tonnes in FY2018. Production from the Group's nucleus plantations edged down 1.7% year-on-year to 3,009,424 tonnes, while that from our plasma plantations fell 5.5% to 352,940 tonnes. Our plantations in Riau remained the core production contributor, accounting for 69% of our total FFB nucleus production with the balance 31% coming from our West and East Kalimantan plantations. The Group's total FFB blended yield per mature hectare for the year came in at 17.0 tonnes per hectare as compared to 18.0 tonnes per hectare in FY2018. This was contributed by 18.0 tonnes per hectare from our nucleus estates and 11.7 tonnes per hectare from our plasma estates, compared to 18.9 tonnes per hectare and 12.8 tonnes per hectare respectively a year ago. Oil extraction rate continued to improve from 22.9% in FY2018 to 23.1% in FY2019, while CPO yield declined to 3.9 tonnes per hectare from 4.1 tonnes per hectare a year ago. Correspondingly, CPO production in FY2019 saw a marginal dip of 1.4% to 811,947 tonnes. Our production of palm kernel ("PK") also registered a similar decline of 1.5% to 185,599 tonnes in FY2019, with extraction rate remaining stable at 5.3% as compared to 5.2% a year ago. The Group's cash cost of production per tonne of nucleus CPO, on an ex-mill basis, came in at US$230 per tonne in FY2019, slightly lower than the US$237 per tonne in FY2018. REFINERY AND PROCESSING The Group sold a total of 1,167,641 tonnes of processed products in FY2019 to both the domestic and international markets, 15.5% higher than the previous year. Sales of our processed products include biodiesel, refined, bleached and deodorised ("RBD") palm oil, RBD palm olein, RBD stearin, palm fatty acid distillate, crude glycerine, palm kernel oil and palm kernel expeller. Going forward, the Group plans to further expand its processing capabilities by investing in a new integrated processing complex in the East Kalimantan province. 15 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 Weighted Average Age PLANTATION AGE PROFILE 12 Total years 212,073 hectares 7% Immature 25% (0-3 Years) 26% 14,689 Old Young (18 Years and above) hectares (4-7 Years) 52,628 54,459 hectares hectares 42% Prime (8-17 Years) 90,297 hectares UPSTREAM ASSETS The Group added 1,188 hectares of oil palms in 2019 compared to 884 hectares in 2018, increasing the total plantation area under our management to 212,073 hectares. As part of the Group's long-term plan to rejuvenate its older plantations, we have replanted approximately 1,500 hectares of oil palm estates during 2019 and will continue with our replanting programme in a measured approach going forward. During the year, the Group completed the construction of our 16th and 17th mills to cater for the growth in production from our maturing plantations in the West and East Kalimantan regions. We have also embarked on the construction of our 18th mill as well as the upgrading and maintenance of some of our existing CPO mills. The Group's continuous efforts in ensuring stringent maintenance of our plantations have kept our plantation profile young at a weighted average age of 12 years, with 33% in their immature or young age. The relatively young age profile of our plantations puts us in good stead for steady production growth in the next few years as these plantations grow into their prime-yielding age. For 2020, we are expecting approximately 4,000 hectares of our nucleus plantations to come into maturity, which will contribute to production for the year. Going forward, the Group will continue to focus on improving efficiencies in plantation management, maintenance of our immature oil palms and rejuvenation of the older plantations, while adhering to stringent sustainability practices. 16 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W Amidst a challenging year fraught with geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, First Resources managed to turn in a resilient set of performance for FY2019. For the palm oil industry, CPO prices (FOB Indonesia basis) averaged US$521 per tonne in 2019, the lowest in the past 12 years since the Company's listing on the Singapore Exchange. Impacted by the effects of weak palm oil prices, the Group's EBITDA came in at US$218.8 million as compared to US$257.9 million in FY2018, despite a year-on-year increase in sales volumes. Excluding the provision for expected credit losses and gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets and unquoted investment, the Group's underlying net profit for the year came in at US$89.1 million versus US$122.6 million in the preceding financial year. SALES, COST OF SALES AND GROSS PROFIT The Group delivered a stable topline of US$614.9 million in FY2019, a marginal decline of 2.9% from FY2018. Despite the effects of weaker selling prices, the Group saw higher sales volumes in FY2019 boosted by a net inventory drawdown of 53,000 tonnes in FY2019, compared to a build-up of 69,000 tonnes in FY2018. Sales volumes of CPO and PK under the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment grew by 2.2% and 0.4% to 844,626 tonnes and 191,096 tonnes respectively, while sales volumes from the Refinery and Processing segment climbed 15.5% to 1,167,641 tonnes. Cost of sales comprising mainly harvesting costs, plantation maintenance costs, plantation general expenses and processing costs, as well as FFB and other palm oil products purchased from plasma farmers or third parties, increased 9.3% to US$387.7 million in FY2019 largely from the higher sales volumes. Correspondingly, gross profit for the year declined 18.5% to US$227.2 million with gross profit margin coming in at 36.9% as compared to 44.0% in FY2018, a reflection of the weaker CPO prices. CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF BIOLOGICAL ASSETS The fair value of the Group's biological assets is determined based on the expected net cash inflows of the agricultural produce (i.e. FFB) growing on bearer plants. Any resultant gain or loss arising from changes in fair value is recognised in the income statement. SALES VOLUMES Processed CPO PK Products 844,626 191,096 1,167,641 tonnes tonnes tonnes    2.2% 0.4% 15.5% 17 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 The Group recognised gain arising from changes in fair value of biological assets amounting to US$7.9 million in FY2019 as compared to loss of US$3.5 million in FY2018. The fair value gain recorded in 2019 was mainly due to the higher FFB price used in the valuation as compared to the previous year. OPERATING EXPENSES Total operating expenses declined 8.7% to US$80.5 million in FY2019 from US$88.2 million in FY2018, largely due to the lower export taxes. NET FINANCIAL EXPENSES The Group's net financial expenses decreased by 5.7% to US$16.1 million in FY2019, mainly due to the reduction in interest expenses from prepayment of bank loans in 2018, partially offset by lower interest income earned on cash and bank balances. EBITDA With the fall in average selling prices outweighing the contribution from higher sales volumes, the Group's EBITDA declined 15.2% to US$218.8 million. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment continues to be the main earnings driver for the Group, complemented by the favourable margins from the Refinery and Processing segment. BALANCE SHEET The Group's total assets amounted to US$1,708.9 million as at 31 December 2019, as compared to US$1,571.0 million as at 31 December 2018. Non-current assets increased by 12.4% to US$1,395.8 million, mainly due to the appreciation of Indonesian Rupiah against the United States Dollar during the year as well as the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. These were partially offset by the depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment. On the other hand, current assets declined by 5.0% to US$313.1 million, mainly contributed by the lower inventories and advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher biological assets and trade receivables. Total liabilities edged up 3.8% to US$607.0 million as at 31 December 2019 from US$585.0 million of the previous year, mainly due to a net drawdown of bank loans during the year. The Group was in a net current liabilities position of US$1.3 million as at 31 December 2019, which included the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 that can be refinanced using the US$230.0 million of committed unsecured credit facilities obtained by the Company in FY2019. As at 31 December 2019, the Group's balance sheet position remains healthy, with net gearing remaining low at 0.28 times as compared to 0.29 times as at 31 December 2018. CASH FLOWS The Group generated net cash from operating activities of US$132.2 million in FY2019 as compared to US$112.4 million in FY2018, mainly due to the effects of a net inventory EBITDA US$218.8 million EBITDA MARGIN 35.6% drawdown in FY2019 as compared to a build-up in FY2018. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$120.6 million in FY2019 as compared to US$93.9 million in FY2018, primarily relating to the Group's capital expenditure on oil palm plantations, palm oil mills and other property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities by the Group came in at US$8.3 million in FY2019, down from the US$197.0 million in FY2018 due to lower repayment of bank loans and dividends paid. Overall, the Group registered an increase in cash and cash equivalents of US$3.2 million in FY2019, bringing the Group's cash and bank balances to US$102.0 million as at 31 December 2019. 18 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S 12 3 4 56 7 8 9 19 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 1 LIM MING SEONG Chairman and Independent Director Mr Lim Ming Seong was appointed to the Board on 1 October 2007 and was last re-elected as a Director on 30 April 2018. Mr Lim is also the Chairman of CSE Global Ltd and sits on the board of StarHub Ltd. Mr Lim was with the Singapore Technologies group from 1986 through 2002, where he held various senior management positions and was Group Director when he left. Prior to joining Singapore Technologies, Mr Lim was with the Singapore Ministry of Defence. Mr Lim holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Business Administration from the former University of Singapore. Mr Lim also participated in the Advance Management Programs conducted by INSEAD and Harvard Business School. Present directorships in other listed companies CSE Global Ltd Starhub Ltd Present principal commitments Nil Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Nil Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 2 CILIANDRA FANGIONO Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Ciliandra Fangiono was appointed to the Board on 18 April 2007 and was last re-elected as a Director on 29 April 2019. He has been with the Group for more than a decade, playing a key role in charting the Group's strategic directions. Under his leadership, the Group has expanded its plantation assets rapidly and has grown into an integrated player with its own processing capabilities. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Fangiono was at the Investment Banking Division of Merrill Lynch, Singapore, where he worked on mergers, acquisitions and fund-raising exercises by corporates in the region. Mr Fangiono holds a Bachelor and a Masters of Arts (Economics) from Cambridge University, United Kingdom. At Cambridge, he was a Senior Scholar in Economics and was awarded the PriceWaterhouse Book Prize. Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Present principal commitments First Resources Limited Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Nil Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 20 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S 3 FANG ZHIXIANG Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mr Fang Zhixiang (Sigih Fangiono) was appointed to the Board on 1 November 2014 and was last re-elected as a Director on 30 April 2018. He has joined the Group since 2002 and has held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2007. As Deputy Chief Executive Officer, he is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group. In particular, he focuses on the management of plantations and palm oil mills, and manages the Group's corporate affairs. He began his career at PT Surya Dumai Industri Tbk as an Assistant Production Director. Mr Fang graduated from Bronte College, Toronto, Canada. Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Present principal commitments First Resources Limited Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Nil Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 4 TENG CHEONG KWEE Independent Director Mr Teng Cheong Kwee was appointed to the Board on 1 October 2007 and was last re-elected as a Director on 30 April 2018. He also serves as independent director of several other listed companies. Mr Teng was previously with the Singapore Exchange for more than 10 years, where he was Executive Vice President and Head of its Risk Management and Regulatory Division when he left. From 1985 to 1989, he served as assistant director and later a deputy director in the Monetary Authority of Singapore. During that period, he was also concurrently Secretary to the Securities Industry Council. Mr Teng holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial) with first class honours and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Newcastle, Australia. Present directorships in other listed companies AEI Corporation Ltd. AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited (listed on SGX-ST till 3 March 2020) Present principal commitments Nil Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years STATSChipPAC Ltd. Junma Tyre Cord Company Limited Techcomp (Holdings) Limited Memtech International Ltd. Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 21 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 5 ONG BENG KEE Independent Director Mr Ong Beng Kee was appointed to the Board on 1 May 2010 and was last re-elected as a Director on 29 April 2019. He is a retired career-planter with over 40 years of hands-on experience in large-scale plantation development, specifically oil palm, rubber, cocoa and the related processing facilities. Mr Ong served a large part of his career at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK), a company listed on Bursa Malaysia. As Executive Director and Managing Director (Plantations), he spearheaded KLK's expansion drive into Sabah and Indonesia, overseeing large-scale oil palm cultivation. Mr Ong was an active council member in various Malaysian plantation associations, particularly as chairman of the plantation wage council. He is an Associate Diploma holder of the Incorporated Society of Planters and has completed the Advanced Management Course at Templeton College, Oxford. Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Present principal commitments Nil Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Nil Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Quarry Land Sdn Bhd 6 TAN SEOW KHENG Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Mr Tan Seow Kheng was appointed to the Board on 1 November 2014 and was last re-elected as a Director on 28 April 2017. His other appointments include serving as the General Manager of EWIS Development Pte Ltd, a company focused in property development in Singapore and Indonesia, as well as an Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Uniseraya Group, an Indonesian-based group principally involved in the timber and oil palm industry. Mr Tan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and has completed an Executive Diploma in Directorship awarded by Singapore Management University. Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Present principal commitments EWIS Development Pte Ltd Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Sincap Group Limited Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 22 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S 7 CHANG SEE HIANG Independent Director Mr Chang See Hiang was appointed to the Board on 1 March 2019 and was last re-elected as a Director on 29 April 2019. Mr Chang has been an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore since 1979 and is the Senior Partner of his law practice, Chang See Hiang & Partners. Spanning across 1988 to 2017, Mr Chang was appointed to various appointments including (i) committee member of Singapore Turf Club; (ii) member of Appeal Advisory Panel under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 289) / Financial Advisers Act (Cap 110) / Insurance Act (Cap 142); (iii) Board member of Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore Board; and (iv) member of Securities Industry Council. Mr Chang graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree. Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Present principal commitments Chang See Hiang & Partners Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Parkway Pantai Limited Yeo Hiap Seng Limited Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited IHH Healthcare Berhad Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 8 WONG SU YEN Independent Director Ms Wong Su Yen was appointed to the Board on 15 May 2019 and would be subject to re-election as a Director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. She brings over 20 years of experience in driving business strategy, strategic talent development, organisational transformation, operations re-design and risk management. She is the Chairman of Nera Telecommunications Ltd and also serves on the board of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Ms Wong is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Bronze Phoenix Pte Ltd and was previously the CEO of the Human Capital Leadership Institute. Prior to that, she was Chairman (Singapore) for Marsh McLennan Companies and the Managing Director, Southeast Asia at Mercer. Before joining Mercer, she held various roles in leading strategy consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, and was the Asia Managing Partner for the Communications, Information and Entertainment practice. Ms Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts (summa cum laude) in Music and Computer Science from Linfield College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Present directorships in other listed companies Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Nera Telecommunications Ltd Present principal commitments Bronze Phoenix Pte Ltd Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Nil Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Human Capital Leadership Institute Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 23 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 9 PETER HO KOK WAI Independent Director Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai was appointed to the Board on 1 November 2019 and would be subject to re-election as a Director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. He forged his early career with Everett Pinto & Co., a central London firm of Chartered Accountants and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1984. Subsequently, in 1987, Mr Peter Ho joined KPMG Kuala Lumpur where he progressed to Head of Department in 1992. He was transferred to KPMG Ipoh in 1993 to head the branch and was admitted as Partner in 1995. He was transferred back to KPMG Kuala Lumpur in 2005, where he had, at various times, headed the Technical Committee, Audit Function and Marketing Department. Mr Ho has more than 35 years of auditing experience in a wide range of companies including public listed companies and multinationals, with particular emphasis in manufacturing, distribution, plantation and financial services. He retired as Audit Partner from KPMG Malaysia in December 2014 after 27 years with the firm. Mr Ho is a Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Present directorships in other listed companies Allianz Malaysia Berhad Hong Leong Industries Berhad Hong Leong Capital Berhad Guocoland (Malaysia) Berhad HPMT Holdings Berhad Present principal commitments Nil Past directorships in other listed companies held over the preceding 5 years Sapura Resources Berhad Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Past principal commitments held over the preceding 5 years Nil 24 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E I N F O R M A T I O N BOARD OF AUDIT DIRECTORS COMMITTEE Lim Ming Seong Teng Cheong Kwee Chairman and (Chairman) Independent Director Ong Beng Kee Ciliandra Fangiono Chang See Hiang Peter Ho Kok Wai Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Tan Seow Kheng Fang Zhixiang Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer REMUNERATION Teng Cheong Kwee COMMITTEE Independent Director Wong Su Yen Ong Beng Kee (Chairman) Independent Director Lim Ming Seong Chang See Hiang Teng Cheong Kwee Independent Director Wong Su Yen NOMINATING Independent Director COMMITTEE Peter Ho Kok Wai Lim Ming Seong Independent Director Tan Seow Kheng (Chairman) Ciliandra Fangiono Non-Executive Chang See Hiang Non-Independent Director COMPANY SHARE SECRETARY REGISTRAR Tan Lay Hong Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. 50 Raffles Place #32-01, Singapore Land Tower AUDITOR Singapore 048623 Ernst & Young LLP Tel: (+65) 6536 5355 Fax: (+65) 6536 1360 One Raffles Quay North Tower, Level 18 Singapore 048583 Partner-In-Charge: Philip Ling Soon Hwa (Appointed since financial year ended 31 December 2017) COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER 200415931M PLACE & DATE OF INCORPORATION Singapore, 9 December 2004 REGISTERED ADDRESS 8 Temasek Boulevard #36-02, Suntec Tower Three Singapore 038988 Tel: (+65) 6602 0200 Fax: (+65) 6333 6711 STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 25 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E First Resources Limited (the "Company") is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance through transparency and effective disclosures. This report sets out the Company's corporate governance practices for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, with specific reference to the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") on 6 August 2018 (the "2018 CG Code"). The Board is pleased to inform that the Company is substantially in compliance with the principles and provisions of the 2018 CG Code and reasons for any deviation are explained below. BOARD MATTERS Principle 1: The Board's Conduct of Affairs The Board sets the strategic direction of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and is primarily responsible for the protection and enhancement of long-term shareholder value and returns. The Board also sets the tone for the Group in respect of ethics, values and organisational culture. The Board, supported by Management, establishes and maintains a sound risk management framework to effectively monitor and manage key risks and ensures necessary resources are in place to meet the Group's strategic objectives. It also oversees Management to ensure transparency and accountability to key stakeholder groups. Board Approval In addition to its statutory responsibilities, matters which specifically require the Board's approval are: appointments/re-appointments of the Board of Directors, taking into consideration succession planning; remuneration packages of the Executive Directors, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Key Management Personnel ("KMP"); corporate strategies and business plans; annual budgets, major funding proposals and investment or divestment plans; material acquisition and disposal of assets; the Group's financial results announcements; adequacy of internal controls, risk management, financial reporting and compliance; the assumption of corporate governance responsibilities; shares issuances, dividends and any other returns to shareholders; and matters involving a conflict of interest for the Directors and substantial shareholders. The Board has delegated to Management the authority to approve transactions in the ordinary course of business within a set of approval matrix. Transactions falling outside this set of approval matrix would then be approved by the Board. 26 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Board and Board Committees The Board discharges its responsibilities either directly or indirectly through various committees comprising members of the Board. The Board has established three committees: (i) Audit Committee ("AC"); (ii) Nominating Committee ("NC"); and (iii) Remuneration Committee ("RC"). The duties, authorities and accountabilities of each Board Committee are set out in their respective terms of reference. The various Board Committees report their activities regularly to the Board. The effectiveness of each Board Committee is also constantly monitored to ensure their continued relevance. Further information on the roles and responsibilities of the AC, NC and RC are provided in this Corporate Governance Report. As at the date of this report, the Board and the various Board Committees comprise the following members: Audit Nominating Remuneration Name Board Committee Committee Committee Chairman and Lim Ming Seong Independent Director - Chairman Member Ciliandra Fangiono Executive Director - Member - Fang Zhixiang Executive Director - - - Teng Cheong Kwee Independent Director Chairman - Member Ong Beng Kee Independent Director Member - - Chang See Hiang(1) Independent Director Member Member - Wong Su Yen(2) Independent Director - - Chairman Peter Ho Kok Wai(3) Independent Director Member - - Non-Executive Tan Seow Kheng Non-Independent Director Member - - Notes: Mr Chang See Hiang was appointed as an Independent Director and a member of the AC and NC on 1 March 2019. Ms Wong Su Yen was appointed as an Independent Director and Chairman of the RC on 15 May 2019. Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai was appointed as an Independent Director and a member of the AC on 1 November 2019. Board Meetings The Board conducts regular scheduled meetings on a quarterly basis. Such meetings are typically scheduled before the start of each year in consultation with the Directors. Ad-hoc meetings may also be convened as and when warranted by matters requiring the Board's attention. If necessary, Board meetings may be conducted by way of telephone or video conferencing as permitted under the Company's Constitution. Time is set aside, after each scheduled Board meeting, for discussion amongst the Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) without the presence of Management. In addition to the formal Board meetings, the Board also organises Board strategy meetings periodically for in-depth discussions on strategic issues and direction of the Group, wherein due consideration is also given to key material environmental, social and governance factors identified for the Group. Such Board strategy meetings, which may be held off-site, include presentations by key executives on the Group's key business focus and growth plans going forward, as well as strategic issues relating to specific business areas. From time to time, the Company also organises site visits for the Directors to better apprise them of the Group's business. Such visits also provide the Non-Executive Directors with an opportunity to interact and engage with the key executives of the Group. In January 2020, the Board held an off-site strategy planning meeting to discuss, inter alia, the Group's strategy and growth plans. During this off-site meeting, the Board also took the opportunity to visit the Group's plantations located in East Kalimantan, Indonesia and interact with some of the key executives. 27 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The Directors' attendance at Board, Board Committee and general meetings during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is set out as follows: Audit Nominating Remuneration Board Committee Committee Committee General Meeting Meeting Meeting Meeting Meeting Name Number of Meetings Held Attended Held Attended Held Attended Held Attended Held Attended Lim Ming Seong 4 4 - - 2 2 1 1 1 1 Ciliandra Fangiono 4 4 - - 2 2 - - 1 1 Fang Zhixiang 4 4 - - - - - - 1 1 Teng Cheong Kwee 4 4 4 4 - - 1 1 1 1 Ong Beng Kee 4 3 4 3 - - - - 1 1 Chang See Hiang(1) 4 3 4 3 2 1 - - 1 1 Wong Su Yen(2) 4 2 - - - - 1 - 1 - Peter Ho Kok Wai(3) 4 1 4 1 - - - - 1 - Tan Seow Kheng 4 4 4 4 - - - - 1 1 Ng Shin Ein(4) 4 1 - - 2 1 1 1 1 1 Notes: Mr Chang See Hiang was appointed as an Independent Director and a member of the AC and NC on 1 March 2019. Ms Wong Su Yen was appointed as an Independent Director and Chairman of the RC on 15 May 2019. Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai was appointed as an Independent Director and a member of the AC on 1 November 2019. Ms Ng Shin Ein retired as an Independent Director at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2019. Directors' Induction, Training and Development A formal letter of appointment, which sets out the Director's duties and obligations, is provided to each Director upon appointment. Orientation programmes such as briefings by Management and site visits are also organised for newly appointed Directors. Most recently, plantation visits were arranged to coincide with the off-site strategy meeting in January 2020 so that the newly appointed Directors had the opportunity to apprise themselves of the Group's operations and engage with the local management team. For newly appointed Directors who do not have prior experience as a director of a public listed company in Singapore, they will also attend the mandatory training courses organised by the Singapore Institute of Directors ("SID"). Where appropriate, Directors may also attend training courses conducted by other training institutions in areas such as accounting, legal or industry-specific knowledge, in connection with their duties. Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai, who was appointed on 1 November 2019, has prior experience as a director of public listed companies in Malaysia and has voluntarily requested to attend the training on one of the core modules - "Listed Entity Director Essentials" under the mandatory training modules to be conducted by the SID. Both Mr Chiang See Hiang and Ms Wong Su Yen, who were also appointed during the financial year, have prior experience as directors of public listed companies in Singapore. During the financial year: The external auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, regularly briefs the AC members on changes in accounting standards that affects the Group; 28 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The CEO regularly updates the Board on the business activities and strategies of the Group during Board meetings. Such updates would also include any significant developments and matters relating to environmental, social or other sustainability issues and risks affecting the Group; and The Board was updated on the revisions to the Code of Corporate Governance and the related changes to the SGX- ST Listing Rules. More recently, the Board was also briefed on the changes to the Quarterly Reporting Framework and Enhancements to Continuous Disclosures introduced by SGX-ST after the year-end. The Directors may also attend other appropriate courses and seminars at the Company's expense. These include programmes conducted by the SID, of which the Company is a corporate member. Access to Information Management has an on-going obligation to supply the Board with complete, adequate information in a timely manner. The Board is informed of all material events and transactions as and when they occur. The information that is provided by Management to the Board includes background or explanatory information relating to matters to be brought before the Board, budgets, forecasts and financial statements. In respect of budgets, any material variances between the projections and actual results are also disclosed and explained. In addition, the Board has separate and independent access to the Company's Management at all times. Requests for information from the Board are dealt with promptly by Management. As a general rule, Board papers are sent to Board members at least five working days before the Board meeting to afford the Directors sufficient time to review the Board papers prior to the meetings. For matters which require the Board's decision outside such meetings, Board papers will be circulated for the Board's consideration, with discussions and clarifications taking place between members of the Board and Management directly, before approval is granted. Directors have separate and independent access to the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary or her nominee attends all Board and Board Committee meetings and is responsible for ensuring that established procedures and all relevant statutes and regulations that are applicable to the Company are complied with. The Company Secretary assists the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of each of the Board Committees and Management in the development of agendas for the various Board and Board Committee meetings. The appointment and removal of the Company Secretary are subject to the Board's approval. Should Directors, whether as a group or individually, need independent professional advice to fulfil their duties, such advice may be obtained from external advisers and the cost of which will be borne by the Company. Principle 2: Board Composition and Guidance The Board comprises nine Directors of whom six are Independent Directors. Accordingly, majority of the Board is made up of Independent Directors. In relation to gender diversity, one out of the nine Directors is a female. There were no alternate Directors appointed during the year. 29 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Board Independence The NC has assessed the independence of the Board members and took into consideration the relevant provisions of the 2018 CG Code and SGX-ST Listing Rule 210(5)(d)(i) and (ii). For Independent Directors who had served for more than nine years from the date of their first appointment, namely Mr Lim Ming Seong, Mr Teng Cheong Kwee and Mr Ong Beng Kee, the NC has reviewed their independence rigorously. These three Independent Directors have continuously demonstrated independence in character and judgement in the discharge of their responsibilities as the Directors of the Company. The Board has also observed their participation and deliberations at Board meetings and other occasions and has no reason to doubt their ability to exercise independent judgement in the interest of the Company. Given their combined strength of objectivity, wealth of working experience and professionalism in carrying out their duties, the Board acknowledges and recognises the benefits of the experience and stability brought by these long-serving Independent Directors. The Board, through the NC, has assessed the independence of each of the Directors for the financial year under review. Based on the declarations of independence provided by the Directors and taking into account the guidance under Provision 2.1 of the 2018 CG Code, Mr Tan Seow Kheng was determined as non-independent. Mr Tan Seow Kheng is considered non-independent as he is a candidate recommended by Infinite Capital Fund Limited ("Infinite Capital"), a substantial shareholder of the Company. The Board also took into consideration (1) Mr Tan Seow Kheng's past and present employment with Infinite Capital's affiliates; and that (2) Infinite Capital's affiliates have palm oil business and operate in the same industry as the Group. As Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company, both Mr Ciliandra Fangiono and Mr Fang Zhixiang are also considered non-independent by virtue of their employment with the Company. Mr Lim Ming Seong, Mr Teng Cheong Kwee, Mr Ong Beng Kee, Mr Chang See Hiang, Ms Wong Su Yen and Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai are deemed independent. Each member of the NC and the Board has recused himself or herself from the NC's and the Board's deliberations respectively on his or her own independence. Board Diversity The Board has put in place a Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach in determining the optimal composition of the Board to avoid groupthink and foster constructive debate. All Board appointments are made based on merit, in the context of the skills, experience, gender, independence and knowledge which the Board as a whole requires to be effective. The Board will continue to review its composition and size periodically, taking into account the need for progressive renewal of the Board and ensuring that objectives as set out in the Board Diversity Policy are met. A review of the size and composition of the Board (and Board Committees) was also undertaken by the Company at year- end to ensure alignment with the needs of the Group and the objectives set out in the Board Diversity Policy. The Board, taking into consideration the views of the NC, is satisfied that the current size and composition of the Board (and Board Committees) meets the criteria in the Board Diversity Policy and possesses the necessary competencies, expertise and knowledge to lead the Group effectively. Board Guidance The Non-Executive and Independent Directors contribute to the board process by monitoring and reviewing Management's performance. For the financial year under review, the Non-Executive and Independent Directors have constructively challenged Management's proposals and decisions and reviewed Management's performance. They have unrestricted access to Management for any information that they may require to discharge their oversight function effectively. As Non- Executive and Independent Directors constitute a majority of the Board, objectivity on such deliberations is assured. 30 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Meeting of Directors without Management The Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) would meet without the presence of Management or Executive Directors at each Board meeting. The Chairman of the Board, who is also a Non-Executive Director, would provide feedback to the CEO on any concerns or feedback raised by the Non-Executive Directors during such meetings. Principle 3: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer The Company has a separate Chairman and CEO to ensure that there is an appropriate balance of power, increased accountability and greater capacity of the Board for independent decision making. During the financial year under review, the Board has set out in writing the division of roles and responsibilities of the Chairman and CEO. The Chairman of the Company is Mr Lim Ming Seong. Mr Lim, who is a Non-Executive Director, is not related to the CEO. As the Chairman, he bears primary responsibility for leading the Board to ensure its effectiveness on all aspects of its role including setting the agenda for Board meetings with input from Management. The Chairman also exercises control over the quality, quantity and timeliness of information flow between the Board and Management to encourage constructive relations within the Board and between the Board and Management. To promote a culture of openness and debate at the Board, he ensures that adequate time is available for discussion of all agenda items, in particular, strategic issues, and also facilitates the effective contribution of the Non-Executive Directors. At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and other shareholder meetings, he plays a pivotal role in fostering constructive dialogue between shareholders, the Board and Management. The Chairman also promotes high standards of corporate governance for the Company, with the support of the Board, Company Secretary and Management. The CEO, Mr Ciliandra Fangiono, drives the business strategies of the Company as set by the Board and manages the day- to-day business operations together with the other executive officers of the Company. Given that the roles of the Chairman and CEO are separate and the Chairman is independent, no lead independent director is required to be appointed. Principle 4: Board Membership As at the date of this report, the NC comprises Mr Lim Ming Seong as Chairman, Mr Ciliandra Fangiono and Mr Chang See Hiang as members. The majority of the NC, including the Chairman, is independent. The NC met twice during the financial year under review. The NC is guided by its terms of reference which sets out its responsibilities and has been updated to be in line with the 2018 CG Code. These include: reviewing the structure, size and composition of the Board and Board Committees; identifying candidates and reviewing all nominations for the appointment or re-appointment of the Directors and CEO, and determining the selection criteria; reviewing succession plans for the Chairman, Directors, CEO and KMP; evaluating the performance of the Board, its Board Committee and each individual Director and proposing objective performance criteria for Board's approval; 31 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E reviewing annually if a Director is independent pursuant to the guidelines set forth in the 2018 CG Code and SGX- ST Listing Rules; evaluating if a Director is able to and has been adequately carrying out his or her duties as a Director when the Director concerned holds multiple board representations; and reviewing training and professional development programmes for the Board. Continuous Board Renewal and Succession Planning The Company has started the progressive renewal of the Board since 2018 to replace some of the Directors who had served on the Board for more than nine years, taking into consideration board diversity in these appointments. During the financial year under review, the following Directors were appointed: Mr Chang See Hiang with legal background was appointed on 1 March 2019;

Ms Wong Su Yen with expertise in executive remuneration was appointed on 15 May 2019; and

Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai with accounting and audit background was appointed on 1 November 2019. When considering these new appointments, the Board, through the NC, has considered core competencies such as legal, accounting, business acumen, executive remuneration expertise, familiarity with regulatory requirements and knowledge of risk management audit and internal controls. Gender diversity was also taken into account when reviewing the composition of the Board. All Directors, including the CEO, are required to submit themselves for re-election at regular intervals and at least once every three years. In recommending a Director for re-election to the Board, the NC will consider, amongst other things, the individual's competencies, commitment and contribution to the Board. After assessing the performance of the retiring Directors, the NC has recommended the re-election of (i) Mr Lim Ming Seong, Mr Tan Seow Kheng and Mr Fang Zhixiang who are retiring pursuant to Regulation 103 of the Company's Constitution; and (ii) Ms Wong Su Yen and Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai pursuant to Regulation 109 of the Company's Constitution at the forthcoming AGM. The Board has accepted these recommendations. The NC will seek to refresh the Board membership progressively and in an orderly manner, for long-term continuity and stability. Nomination and Selection of Directors The NC is responsible for identifying candidates and reviewing all nominations for the appointment and re-appointment of Directors and Board committee members. When the need for a new Director arises, either to replace a retiring Director or to enhance the Board's strength, the NC will source for new candidates with the desired competencies. External help may be engaged to source for potential candidates if considered necessary. Where required, the NC may also tap on its networking contacts to assist with identifying and shortlisting of candidates. Directors and Management may also make recommendations. The NC will meet shortlisted candidates for an interview before making its recommendation to the Board for consideration and approval. 32 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E When reviewing a nomination for a proposed Board appointment, the NC will consider the following criteria: a determination of the candidate's independence; the qualifications and expertise required or expected of a new Board member taking into account the current size, structure, composition and diversity of gender, skills and competencies of the Board; whether the candidate would have adequate time to discharge its duties having regard to his other board appointments and principal commitments; and prescribed factors under the Board Diversity Policy. Review of Directors' Independence The NC conducts an annual review of each Director's independence and takes into consideration the relevant provisions in the 2018 CG Code and SGX-ST Listing Rules. The NC has ascertained that, save for Mr Ciliandra Fangiono, Mr Fang Zhixiang and Mr Tan Seow Kheng, all Directors are considered independent according to these criteria. Directors must also immediately report any changes in their external appointments which may affect their independence. Directors' Time Commitment The NC has assessed that although some Directors have other board representations, they have devoted sufficient time and attention to their role as Directors and to the affairs of the Group. The NC believes that setting a maximum number of listed company board representations would not be meaningful as the contributions of the Directors should be best assessed through qualitative factors such as their attendance and time commitment to the affairs of the Company. The NC would continue to review from time to time the board representations and other principal commitments of each Director to ensure that the Directors continue to meet the demands of the Group and are able to discharge their duties adequately. The Board and NC are satisfied that all Directors have discharged their duties adequately for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Key Information on Directors Profiles and key information of individual Directors, including their directorships in other listed companies and principal commitments, both present and those held over the preceding five years, are disclosed under the "Board of Directors" section of this Annual Report. In addition, additional information on Directors seeking re-election is also included within the Notice of AGM. 33 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Principle 5: Board Performance Board Evaluation The NC undertakes a process to assess the effectiveness of the Board and its Board Committees. Directors are requested to complete Board and Board Committee Evaluation Questionnaires to assess the overall effectiveness of the Board and Board Committees. To ensure confidentiality, the Company Secretary compiles the Directors' responses to the Board Evaluation Questionnaires on a collective basis and presents the results to the NC. The results of the evaluation exercise are considered by the NC which then makes recommendations to the Board aimed at helping the Board and Board Committees to discharge their duties more effectively. The Board Chairman, who is also the Chairman of the NC, will act on the results of the performance evaluation and in consultation with the NC propose, where appropriate, new members to be appointed to the Board or seek the resignation of existing members. The evaluation for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 confirmed that the Board and its Board Committees were generally functioning effectively during the year. Board Performance Criteria The NC had extracted salient recommendations from the 2018 CG Code and incorporated these recommendations into the Board and Board Committee Evaluation Questionnaires. The performance of the Board was reviewed as a whole, focusing on factors such as board composition, board conduct of affairs, internal controls and risk management, board accountability, communication with top management and standards of conduct. The NC also considered whether the Directors have reasonable understanding of the Group's business and the industry as well as the Directors' working relationship with the other members of the Board. These performance criteria shall not change from year to year, and where circumstances deem it necessary for any of the criteria to be changed, the NC and the Board shall justify its decision for the change. Individual Director Evaluation Individual Director self-assessment is also conducted to provide performance feedback which can help individuals to evaluate their own skills and performance as Directors. The Board is cognizant that individual Director evaluations are an important complement to the evaluation of the Board's overall performance. The results of the individual Director self-assessment are compiled by the Company Secretary and discussed by the NC. The assessment of the CEO's performance is undertaken by the Board and the results are reviewed by the NC and Board. Feedback is provided to the CEO by the NC Chairman who will also report the same to the Board. REMUNERATION MATTERS Principle 6: Procedures for Developing Remuneration Policies As at the date of this report, the RC comprises Ms Wong Su Yen as Chairman, Mr Teng Cheong Kwee and Mr Lim Ming Seong as members. All three members are Independent Directors. The Board considers that Ms Wong Su Yen, who has many years of experience in senior management positions and on various boards dealing with remuneration issues, is well qualified to chair the RC. 34 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The RC is guided by its terms of reference that was revised during the financial year to be in line with the 2018 CG Code. These include: recommending to the Board the fee framework for Non-Executive Directors; recommending to the Board the framework of remuneration for Executive Directors and KMP (who are not Directors); determining and setting specific remuneration packages (such as salaries, bonuses, long-term incentive awards and other incentive awards or benefits-in-kind) for each of the Executive Directors and KMP in accordance with the approved remuneration framework and ensuring that an appropriate proportion of their remuneration is structured so as to link rewards to corporate and individual performance; approving the total bonus pool for distribution to employees for each year; administering share plans that may be established from time to time for the Directors and KMP; reviewing the remuneration packages of employees who are related to any Executive Directors, the CEO and substantial or controlling shareholders; and reviewing the Company's obligations to ensure that contracts of service of the Executive Directors and KMP contain fair and reasonable termination clauses which are not overly generous. The RC, when required, has access to expert advice both within and outside the Company, on remuneration of directors. Principle 7: Level and Mix of Remuneration Principle 8: Disclosure on Remuneration Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration The fee structure for the Directors' fees is as follows: A single base fee of S$60,000 for serving as Non-Executive Director; Additional fee of S$20,000 for serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Additional fee for serving as Chairman/Member on the following Board Committees: Type of Committee Chairman's Fee Member's Fee Audit Committee S$15,000 S$10,000 Nominating Committee S$10,000 S$5,000 Remuneration Committee S$10,000 S$5,000 35 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E In determining the quantum of Directors' fees, factors such as frequency of meetings, effort and time spent, responsibilities of Directors and the need to pay competitive fees to retain, attract and motivate the Directors, are taken into account. The Non-Executive Directors are not overcompensated to the extent that their independence is compromised. Directors' fees recommended by the Board for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM. No Director is involved in deciding his or her own remuneration. The current remuneration framework for the Non-Executive Directors remains unchanged from that of the previous financial year ended 31 December 2018. The Director's fees are paid wholly in cash. The following table shows the Directors' fees paid in the year ended 31 December 2019: Name Directors' Fees Lim Ming Seong S$93,333 Teng Cheong Kwee S$80,000 Ong Beng Kee S$70,000 Tan Seow Kheng S$70,000 Ng Shin Ein(1) S$75,000 Hee Theng Fong(2) S$25,000 Total S$413,333 Notes: The Director's fees paid to Ms Ng Shin Ein in the year ended 31 December 2019 was for her full year of service from 1 January to 31 December 2018. She resigned as an Independent Director with effect from 29 April 2019 and the fees for her service from 1 January to 28 April 2019 would be prorated accordingly and submitted to shareholders for approval at the forthcoming AGM. The Director's fees paid to Mr Hee Theng Fong in the year ended 31 December 2019 was for his service from 1 January to 30 April 2018. He resigned as an Independent Director with effect from 1 May 2018. Executive Directors' and KMP's Remuneration The CEO and Deputy CEO, both being Executive Directors, do not receive Directors' fees and are on service contracts which are subject to review by the RC and endorsed by the Board. Their contracts do not contain any onerous removal clauses. The following table shows the remuneration of the Executive Directors (who are also the CEO and Deputy CEO) paid in the year ended 31 December 2019: Total Name Fixed Salary Variable Bonus Remuneration Ciliandra Fangiono (CEO) 61% 39% S$1,407,000 Fang Zhixiang (Deputy CEO) 60% 40% S$1,127,000 36 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E In setting remuneration packages, the RC takes into consideration the prevailing market conditions as well as the relevant comparative remuneration and employment conditions within the industry. The remuneration package for the CEO, Deputy CEO and KMP consists of both fixed and variable components. The variable component in the form of bonus is determined based on the performance of the individual employee and the Group's performance in the relevant financial year. This is to align their interests with those of the shareholders and link rewards to corporate and individual performance. For the purpose of assessing the performance of the Executive Directors and KMP, key performance indicators comprising both quantitative and qualitative factors are set out at the beginning of each year and reviewed at the end of the financial year. The Company does not have any contractual provisions which allow it to reclaim incentive components of remuneration from Executive Directors and KMP as such provisions may have a negative impact on attracting and retaining talent in the Company. The remuneration of the CEO, Deputy CEO and KMP for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 was paid wholly in cash. The following table shows the remuneration of the top five KMP (who are not Directors or the CEO of the Company) paid in the year ended 31 December 2019: Name Fixed Salary Variable Bonus Remuneration Band Executive A 69% 31% S$500,000 - S$750,000 Executive B 65% 35% S$250,000 - S$500,000 Executive C 71% 29% S$250,000 - S$500,000 Executive D 65% 35% S$250,000 - S$500,000 Executive E 69% 31% S$250,000 - S$500,000 The total remuneration of the top five KMP (who are not Directors or the CEO of the Company) paid in the year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to S$1,964,000. The Company believes that it may not be in the best interest of the Company to disclose the remuneration of KMP on an individually named basis as recommended by the 2018 CG Code, as such disclosure may affect its ability to motivate, retain and nurture employees. In view of the competitive environment and limited talent pool in the industry that the Group operates in, the Company is of the opinion that such disclosure should be on a no-name basis. Other than this, the Company has complied with the rest of the disclosure requirements under Provision 8.1 of the 2018 CG Code. There were no termination, retirement and post-employment benefits paid to Directors and the top five KMP in the year ended 31 December 2019. During the financial year under review, the Company did not have any long-term incentive scheme involving the offer of shares or grant of options. Remuneration of Employees who are Immediate Family Members of a Director or the CEO The 2018 CG Code stipulates disclosure of the remuneration of employees who are immediate family members of a Director or the CEO, and whose remuneration exceeds S$100,000 during the year. Mr Ciliandra Fangiono and Mr Fang Zhixiang are brothers and their remuneration is set out in the Executive Directors' remuneration table above. 37 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E ACCOUNTABILITY AND AUDIT Principle 9: Risk Management and Internal Controls Risk Management The Board is responsible for governing risks and ensuring that Management maintains a sound system of risk management and internal controls to safeguard shareholders' interests and the Company's assets. This includes determining the nature and extent of the significant risks which the Company is willing to undertake in achieving its strategic objectives. Assisted by the AC, the Board reviews the adequacy of the Group's risk management process to ensure that robust risk management and internal control systems are in place to manage risks in a way that is aligned with the Group's risk tolerance. The Company has put in place a Group Risk Management Framework to enhance its risk management process. The Framework lays out the processes for the identification of key risks within the business and assessment of the operating effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and also outlines the Group's risk tolerance levels. As part of the Framework, the Company maintains a risk register which identifies the key risks of the Group as well as the corresponding internal controls and action plans in place to manage or mitigate those risks. These include financial, operational, compliance and information technology risks, as well as sustainability risks relating to material environmental and social issues identified for the Group. The risk register is maintained and reviewed by Management on a regular basis taking into account changes in market conditions and the Group's activities. The overall findings and recommendations from the risk assessment exercise are reported to the AC annually. The Company has identified and reviewed its key risks to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal control systems, specifically on financial, operational, compliance and information technology risks. As part of the risk management process, material sustainability issues and concerns relating to environmental and social factors are also taken into consideration in the identification of key operational risks for the Group. Apart from the Group's risk management process, key business risks are thoroughly assessed by Management and each significant transaction is comprehensively analysed so that Management understands the risks involved before the transaction is embarked on. The Board, through the AC, will continuously identify, review and monitor the key risks, control measures and management actions as part of the risk management process, which also incorporates sustainability risk management. Some of these risks are discussed in Note 43 "Financial Risk Management Objectives and Policies" in the Financial Statements of this Annual Report. Internal Controls The Company's internal auditors conduct independent reviews of the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls addressing the key risks identified in the overall risk management framework of the Group. Any material non-compliance or failures in internal controls and recommendations for improvements are reported to the AC. The AC also reviews the effectiveness of the actions taken by Management on the recommendations made by the internal auditors in this respect. In the course of the statutory audit, the Company's external auditors will highlight any material internal control weaknesses which have come to their attention in the course of carrying out their audit procedures, which are designed primarily to enable them to express their opinion on the financial statements. Such material internal control weaknesses noted during their audit, and recommendations, if any, by the external auditors are reported to the AC. The Board has received assurance from the CEO and Vice President of Finance that the financial records have been properly maintained and the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 give a true and fair view of the Company's operations and finances. 38 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The Board has also received assurance from the CEO and other KMP that the risk management system and internal controls (including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls) of the Company were adequate and effective as at 31 December 2019. Based on the internal controls established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal and external auditors and reviews performed by Management, as well as the assurances set out above, the Board, with the concurrence of the AC, is of the view that the Company's system of risk management and internal controls (including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls) were adequate and effective as at 31 December 2019 to address risks which the Company considers relevant and material to its operations. The system of risk management and internal controls provides reasonable, but not absolute, assurance that the Company will not be adversely affected by any event that could be reasonably foreseen as it strives to achieve its business objectives. However, the Board also notes that no system of risk management and internal controls could provide absolute assurance in this regard, or absolute assurance against the occurrence of material errors, poor judgment in decision making, human error, losses, fraud or other irregularities. Principle 10: Audit Committee As at the date of this report, the AC comprises Mr Teng Cheong Kwee as Chairman, Mr Ong Beng Kee, Mr Tan Seow Kheng, Mr Chang See Hiang and Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai as members, the majority of whom, including the Chairman, are independent. The Audit Committee met four times during the financial year under review. The majority of the AC, including the Chairman, has accounting or related financial management expertise or experience. The Board is of the view that the members of the AC are appropriately qualified to discharge their responsibilities. None of the AC members were previous partners or directors of the Company's external auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, within the last 12 months or hold any financial interest in the external auditor. The AC is guided by its terms of reference which sets out its responsibilities and are in line with the 2018 CG Code. These include: assisting the Board of Directors in the discharge of its responsibilities on financial and accounting matters;

reviewing the audit plans, scope of work, results and quality of audits carried out by the external and internal auditors;

reviewing the co-operation given by Management to the external and internal auditors;

co-operation given by Management to the external and internal auditors; reviewing significant financial reporting issues and judgements relating to financial statements for each financial year and the auditor's report before submission to the Board of Directors for approval;

reviewing the integrity of any financial information presented to shareholders; 39 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E reviewing the risk management framework and providing oversight of the risk management processes and activities to mitigate and manage risks at acceptable levels determined by the Board of Directors;

reviewing the assurances provided by Management on the financial records and financial statements and regarding the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's risk management system and internal controls;

reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's system of risk management and internal controls (including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls) via reviews carried out by the internal auditors, and taking into consideration the external auditors' findings arising from their annual audit;

reviewing the nature and extent of non-audit services provided by the external auditors yearly to determine their independence;

non-audit services provided by the external auditors yearly to determine their independence; recommending to the Board of Directors the appointment and re-appointment of the external auditors and approving their compensation and terms of engagement;

re-appointment of the external auditors and approving their compensation and terms of engagement; meeting with the external and internal auditors without the presence of the Company's Management annually;

reviewing the adequacy, effectiveness and independence of the internal audit function;

reviewing the appointment, remuneration and resignation of the Head of Internal Audit;

reviewing interested person transactions;

reviewing potential conflicts of interest, if any; and

investigating any matter within its terms of reference. During the financial year, the AC has carried out the above duties as provided in their terms of reference. Apart from the duties listed above, the AC shall commission and review the findings of internal investigations into matters where there is any suspected fraud or irregularity, or failure of internal controls or infringement of any law, rule or regulation which has or is likely to have a material impact on the Company's results of operations and/or financial position. Each member of the AC shall abstain from voting on any resolution in respect of matters in which he is interested. The AC keeps abreast of the changes to accounting standards and issues that may have a direct impact on the financial statements by referring to the best practices and guidance in the Guidebook for Audit Committee in Singapore and the reports issued from time to time in relation to the Financial Reporting Surveillance Programme administered by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. During the year under review, the AC was also briefed on the changes in accounting standards that would impact the Group's consolidated financial statements by the external auditors at the Audit Committee meetings. 40 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E In the review of the financial statements, the AC has considered and reviewed the significant financial reporting issues and judgements relating to financial statements. The following significant matters impacting the financial statements were discussed with Management and the external auditors and were reviewed by the AC: Significant matters How the AC reviewed these matters and what decisions were made Goodwill Impairment The AC considered the approach and methodology applied in performing the annual goodwill impairment assessment. It reviewed the key assumptions used in the discounted cash flow model such as pre-tax discount rate, projected crude palm oil price and terminal growth rate. Goodwill impairment was also an area of focus for the external auditor, who has included this item as a key audit matter in its audit report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Recoverability of Deferred The AC considered the appropriateness of the accounting treatment in relation to the Tax Assets recognition of deferred tax assets, which took into consideration forecast of future profitability in determining recoverability of the deferred tax assets through taxable income in future years. Deferred tax assets was also an area of focus for the external auditor, who has included this item as a key audit matter in its audit report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Following the review, the AC recommended to the Board to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. The AC has full access to and co-operation of Management. The AC also has full discretion to invite any Director or executive officer to attend its meetings and have been given adequate resources to discharge its functions. During the year, the AC met with the external and internal auditors without the presence of Management. The AC has undertaken a review of the nature and extent of all non-audit services provided by the external auditors during the financial year and is satisfied that such services have not, in the AC's opinion, compromised the independence of the external auditors. The aggregate amount and breakdown of the audit and non-audit fees paid/payable to the external auditors is found in Note 7 "General and Administrative Expenses" in the Financial Statements of this Annual Report. The external auditors have also affirmed their independence in their report to the AC. Accordingly, the AC has recommended the re-appointment of the external auditors at the AGM of the Company. The Company is in compliance with the requirements under SGX-ST Listing Manual Rules 712 and 715(1) on the appointment of the same auditing firm in Singapore to audit its accounts and the accounts of its Singapore incorporated subsidiaries and significant associated companies and Rule 715(2) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual on the appointment of a suitable auditing firm for its significant foreign incorporated subsidiaries and associated companies. 41 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The Company has put in place a whistle-blowing policy, endorsed by the AC, which provides for a mechanism by which employees and any other persons may, in confidence, raise concerns about possible unethical conduct and improprieties in financial reporting or other matters. The objective of this policy is to encourage the reporting of such matters in good faith, with the confidence that employees and other persons making such reports will be treated fairly and, to the extent possible, protected from reprisal. All information received is treated with confidentiality and anonymous reporting is accepted for protecting the identity and interest of all whistle-blowers. The Company does not tolerate nor condone any actions taken against any employee in retaliation for raising a compliance or integrity issue, and may institute disciplinary action against any party found to have taken such retaliatory action against whistle-blowers. All whistle-blowing reports are received by the Internal Audit function on behalf of the AC. The Internal Audit function will conduct an initial review of the reports received and recommend for remedial, disciplinary or other corrective actions to be taken by the Company. A summary of the investigations conducted is reported to the AC for its attention on a quarterly basis. Whistle-blowing matters, where substantiated and material, are reported to the AC immediately. The AC ensures that independent investigations and appropriate follow-up actions are carried out, where applicable. Details of the Group's whistle-blowing policy, including the different modes of reporting via an internal compliance hotline and email address, have been disseminated and made available to all employees. On an ongoing basis, the Group's whistle- blowing policy is covered during staff training as part of the Group's efforts to promote awareness of fraud control. Internal Audit The Company has established an in-house Internal Audit ("IA") function that is independent of the activities that it audits. The Head of IA reports directly to the Audit Committee and administratively to the CEO. The IA function adopts the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing (the IIA Standards) issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors. To ensure that audits are performed effectively, the Company employs suitably qualified professional staff with the relevant experience. The in-house IA function is adequately resourced and has the appropriate standing within the Company. On an annual basis, the AC has also reviewed and is satisfied with the adequacy and effectiveness of the IA function and that the IA function has maintained its independence from the activities that they audit. The IA function adopts a risk-based approach in formulating the annual audit plan which aligns its activities to the key risks across the Group's business. The reviews performed by the internal auditors are aimed at assisting the Board in evaluating the adequacy and effectiveness of risk management, internal controls and governance processes. During the year, the IA function conducted its audit reviews based on the annual audit plan which was approved by the AC. The annual audit plan also incorporates the audit of key risk areas identified under the Group Risk Management Framework. Each quarter, the IA function would submit a report to the AC on the key audit findings and actions to be taken by Management on such findings. Key findings are also highlighted at AC meetings for discussion and follow-up actions. The AC monitors the timely and proper implementation of the required corrective, preventive or improvement measures to be undertaken by Management. 42 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS AND ENGAGEMENT Principle 11: Shareholder Rights and Conduct of General Meetings Principle 12: Engagement with Shareholders Principle 13: Engagement with Stakeholders Disclosure of Information on a Timely Basis The Company is committed to treat all shareholders fairly and equitably, through open and non-discriminatory communication. The Company keeps its shareholders adequately informed of the changes in its business performance and prospects which may materially affect the price or value of the Company's shares. The Company ensures that all material and price sensitive information which may affect the price or value of the Company's shares is disseminated to the public on a comprehensive, accurate and timely basis via SGXNet and not selectively disclosed. The Board provides shareholders with a comprehensive and balanced assessment of the Group's performance, position and prospects on a quarterly basis when it releases its results through the SGXNet and the Company's website. Financial results for the first three quarters are released no later than 45 days from the end of the quarter. Annual financial results for the full year are released within 60 days from the financial year-end. Other price-sensitive information is disseminated to shareholders through announcements via SGXNet, press releases and the Company's website. The Company also observes obligations of continuing disclosure under the SGX-ST Listing Manual. The Company has received signed undertakings from all its Directors and executive officers pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Conduct of General Meetings Shareholders are informed of general meetings through notices sent to all shareholders. Such notices are also released via SGXNet, published in local newspapers and uploaded on the Company's website. In line with the Company's sustainability efforts, we have ceased the practice of circulating printed copies of the Company's annual reports and related documents (where applicable). Together with the sustainability report, the annual report and/or related documents are made available to shareholders via SGXNet and on the Company's website. Physical copies of the annual report and/or related documents will continue to be made available upon request by shareholders. At each AGM, the CEO delivers a presentation to update shareholders on the Group's performance over the past year. Shareholders are encouraged to communicate their views and discuss with the Board and Management on matters affecting the Company. They are also given the opportunity to direct questions and concerns to the Directors, Management and external auditors before voting on the proposed resolutions. Shareholders are allowed to vote in person or by proxy if they are unable to attend the general meeting. At each general meeting, each distinct issue is proposed as a separate resolution. 43 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E The Company's Constitution allows a shareholder to appoint up to two proxies to attend and vote in the shareholder's place at the general meetings of shareholders. Pursuant to the introduction of the multiple proxies regime under the Singapore Companies (Amendment) Act 2014, indirect investors who hold the Company's shares through a nominee company or custodian bank or through a CPF agent bank may attend and vote at each general meeting of shareholders. Voting in absentia by mail, facsimile or email is currently not permitted to ensure proper authentication of the identity of shareholders and their voting intent. Voting at general meetings of shareholders are conducted by poll thereby allowing all shareholders present or represented at the meeting to vote on a one share, one vote basis. The Company conducts electronic poll voting for all the resolutions to be passed at general meetings for greater transparency in the voting process. An independent scrutineer firm is also present to validate the votes at each general meeting. The results of all votes for and against each resolution are tallied and instantaneously displayed at the meeting. The voting results are announced via SGXNet following each general meeting. The Company Secretary prepares minutes of general meetings, which incorporate substantial comments or queries from shareholders and responses from the Board and Management. These minutes are made available to shareholders on the Company's website. Stakeholders Engagement The Company has a dedicated Investor Relations ("IR") team which focuses on maintaining frequent interactions with the investment community in the form of meetings, investor roadshows, conference calls and results briefings. During the year, the IR team engaged close to 100 equity and fixed income investors via conference calls and/or meetings in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the United States. In addition, our IR team attends to queries or concerns from the investment community in a timely manner. Feedback and views received from them are also conveyed to Management by the IR team. The IR team is contactable at investor@first-resources.com. The Company conducts quarterly results briefings with analysts using the quarterly results materials which are released through the SGXNet and posted on our corporate website. At such briefings, Management, together with the IR team, openly communicates the Group's financial and operational performances, business growth strategies as well as developments and initiatives on the sustainability front. The IR team also provides regular updates to the Board and Management on analysts' consensus estimates. Apart from the SGXNet, the investment community can also access announcements, quarterly results, annual reports, investor presentations, production updates and other corporate information on the dedicated Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.first-resources.com. Our announcements are also disseminated by electronic mail to our subscribers in the form of news alerts, allowing investors to keep abreast of our latest performance and developments. In recent years, sustainability-related topics have generated much interest from the investment community. The IR team works closely with the Group's Sustainability team to communicate the implementation progress of our Policy on Sustainable Palm Oil, as well as related developments and new initiatives, to our stakeholders. In keeping with our commitment to keep our shareholders and the market abreast of the Group's progress on the sustainability front, we have concurrently published on our corporate website our sustainability report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which is to be read in conjunction with this Annual Report. 44 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Dividend Policy The Company strives to provide sustainable dividend payments to our shareholders, while remaining committed to an optimal capital structure and maintaining flexibility to pursue growth. In considering the level of dividend payments, the Board takes into consideration the Company's cash flow, capital expenditure plan, working capital requirements, general financial condition and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Whilst interim dividends are declared and approved by the Board at each half-year, final dividends are recommended by the Board at each year-end for shareholders' approval at the AGM. For the financial year ended 31 December 2019, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.725 Singapore cents per share, which brings the full-year ordinary dividend to 2.350 Singapore cents per share, translating to an annual dividend payout ratio of 31% of the Group's underlying net profit. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Code of Conduct The Company has a Code of Conduct which serves as a general guideline for Management and employees in conducting their duties and responsibilities ethically. It outlines corporate values and ethical standards which are in line with the Group's vision and mission. Areas covered under the Code of Conduct include professionalism and work ethics, conflict of interest, political impartiality, anti-corruption and zero tolerance on fraud. All our employees will also have to comply with applicable country laws, regulations and legal requirements. Any breach of the Code of Conduct can result in disciplinary action in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations as well as termination of employment. The Code of Conduct is disseminated to our employees, suppliers and other business partners. Dealing in Securities The Company has adopted and issued an internal compliance code on securities trading, which provides guidance and internal regulations pertaining to dealings in the Company's securities by its Directors and officers. The Company's internal code prohibits its Directors and officers from dealing in the Company's securities during the "closed period", which is defined as two weeks before the date of announcement of results for each of the first three quarters of the Company's financial year, and one month before the date of announcement of the full year financial results, and ending on the date of the announcement of the relevant results. Directors and officers are also advised to adhere to the following rules at all times: observe insider trading laws and avoid potential conflict of interests when dealing in securities; not to deal in the securities when they are in possession of any unpublished material price-sensitive information of the Group; and not to deal in the Company's shares on short-term considerations. In addition, Directors are required to report to the Company Secretary within two business days whenever they deal in the Company's securities and the latter will make the necessary announcements in accordance with the requirements of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. 45 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E Interested Person Transactions To ensure that interested person transactions are conducted on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of the Company and its minority shareholders, the Company has adopted internal guidelines and procedures for the review and approval of transactions with interested persons. All transactions with interested persons are monitored closely and reported in a timely manner to the AC for its review. Shareholders have approved the renewal of the interested person transactions mandate ("IPT Mandate") at the AGM on 29 April 2019. The IPT Mandate defines the threshold limits and review procedures for the transactions with interested persons carried out by the Group. Pursuant to the IPT Mandate, the Company also maintains a register of all such interested person transactions, which includes information pertinent to the evaluation of the interested person transactions. Details of interested person transactions for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 as required under Rule 907 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual are set out as follows: Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during the financial year under Aggregate value of all review (excluding interested person transactions less transactions conducted than S$100,000 and under shareholders' transactions conducted mandate pursuant to under shareholders' Rule 920 (excluding mandate pursuant to transactions less than Rule 920) S$100,000) Name of interested person Nature of relationship US$'000 US$'000 Eight Capital Advisors Pte. Ltd. Associate of Eight Capital Inc. - 333 PT Riau Agung Karya Abadi Associate of Eight Capital Inc. 118 7,583 PT Borneo Bhakti Sejahtera Associate of Eight Capital Inc. - 1,107 Associate of Ciliandra PT Surya Dumai Industri Fangiono & Fang Zhixiang - 294 The AC has reviewed, and is satisfied that the transactions are conducted at arm's length and on terms that are fair and reasonable. The AC and the Board of Directors are satisfied that the terms of the above transactions are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company or its minority shareholders. Material Contracts Save as disclosed, there are no other material contracts entered into by the Company and its subsidiaries involving the interests of the CEO, any Director or controlling shareholder, which are either subsisting at the end of the financial year or if not then subsisting, entered into since the end of the previous financial year ended 31 December 2018. S FT IA NT AE NMC E I NA TL S C O N T E N T S 47 Directors' Statement 58 51 Balance Sheets Independent Auditor's Report 60 56 Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated Income Statement 63 57 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement Consolidated Statement of 65 Comprehensive Income Notes to the Financial Statements 47 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 D I R E C T O R S ´ S T A T E M E N T The directors are pleased to present their statement to the members together with the audited consolidated financial statements of First Resources Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") and the balance sheet and statement of changes in equity of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. OPINION OF THE DIRECTORS In the opinion of the directors, the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the balance sheet and statement of changes in equity of the Company are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group and of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Group and changes in equity of the Company for the year ended on that date; and at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due. DIRECTORS The directors of the Company in office at the date of this statement are: Lim Ming Seong Ciliandra Fangiono Fang Zhixiang Teng Cheong Kwee Ong Beng Kee Chang See Hiang Wong Su Yen Peter Ho Kok Wai Tan Seow Kheng ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES AND DEBENTURES Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose objects are, or one of whose objects is, to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate. 48 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D D I R E C T O R S ´ S T A T E M E N T DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND DEBENTURES The following directors, who held office at the end of the financial year, had, according to the register of directors' shareholdings, required to be kept under Section 164 of the Singapore Companies Act, Chapter. 50 (the "Act"), an interest in shares of the Company and related corporations (other than wholly-owned subsidiaries) as stated below: Direct interest Deemed interest At the At the beginning of At the end of beginning of At the end of Name of director financial year financial year financial year financial year Ordinary shares of the Company Lim Ming Seong 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Tan Seow Kheng 30,000 30,000 - - There was no change in any of the above-mentioned interests in the Company between the end of the financial year and 21 January 2020. Except as disclosed in this statement, no director who held office at the end of the financial year had interests in shares of the Company, or of related corporations, either at the beginning of the financial year, or date of appointment if later, or at the end of the financial year. SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN The Company does not have any share option scheme or performance share plan. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee ("AC") carried out its functions in accordance with Section 201B (5) of the Act, including the following: assisting the Board of Directors in the discharge of its responsibilities on financial and accounting matters;

reviewing the audit plans, scope of work, results and quality of audits carried out by the external and internal auditors;

reviewing the co-operation given by Management to the external and internal auditors;

co-operation given by Management to the external and internal auditors; reviewing significant financial reporting issues and judgements relating to financial statements for each financial year and the auditor's report before submission to the Board of Directors for approval; 49 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 D I R E C T O R S ´ S T A T E M E N T AUDIT COMMITTEE (CONT'D) reviewing the integrity of any financial information presented to shareholders;

reviewing the risk management framework and providing oversight of the risk management processes and activities to mitigate and manage risks at acceptable levels determined by the Board of Directors;

reviewing the assurances provided by Management on the financial records and financial statements and regarding the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's risk management system and internal controls;

reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's system of risk management and internal controls (including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls) via reviews carried out by the internal auditors, and taking into consideration the external auditors' findings arising from their annual audit;

reviewing the nature and extent of non-audit services provided by the external auditors yearly to determine their independence;

non-audit services provided by the external auditors yearly to determine their independence; recommending to the Board of Directors the appointment and re-appointment of the external auditors and approving their compensation and terms of engagement;

re-appointment of the external auditors and approving their compensation and terms of engagement; meeting with the external and internal auditors without the presence of the Company's Management annually;

reviewing the adequacy, effectiveness and independence of the internal audit function;

reviewing the appointment, remuneration and resignation of the Head of Internal Audit;

reviewing interested person transactions;

reviewing potential conflicts of interest, if any; and

investigating any matter within its terms of reference. The AC, having reviewed all non-audit services provided by the external auditors to the Group, is satisfied that the nature and extent of such services would not compromise the independence of the external auditors. The AC has also conducted a review of interested person transactions. During the financial year, the AC convened four meetings and had also met with the external and internal auditors without the presence of the Company's management. Further details regarding the AC are disclosed in the Report on Corporate Governance. 50 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D D I R E C T O R S ´ S T A T E M E N T AUDITOR Ernst & Young LLP has expressed its willingness to accept re-appointment as auditor. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Lim Ming Seong Chairman Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer Singapore 8 April 2020 51 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion We have audited the financial statements of First Resources Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheets of the Group and the Company as at 31 December 2019, the statements of changes in equity of the Group and the Company and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated cash flow statement of the Group for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Group, the balance sheet and the statement of changes in equity of the Company are properly drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 (the "Act") and Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") so as to give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group and the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and of the consolidated financial performance, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group and changes in equity of the Company for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing ("SSAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for Public Accountants and Accounting Entities ("ACRA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Singapore, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ACRA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled our responsibilities described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements. 52 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (CONT'D) REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D) Key Audit Matters (cont'd) Goodwill Impairment As at 31 December 2019, goodwill is carried at US$84.4 million which represents 6% of the total non-current assets and 8% of total equity. As part of the requirement under SFRS(I) 1-36 to assess goodwill impairment annually, management has prepared a discounted cash flow model to determine the recoverable value of the goodwill using the value in use method. The audit procedures over management's annual impairment test were significant to our audit because the assessment process is complex, involved significant management judgement and estimates, and is based on a number of key assumptions as disclosed in Note 17 to the financial statements. Given the complexity, we have engaged our internal valuation specialists to assist us in reviewing the appropriateness of the methodology and the reasonableness of certain key predictive assumptions used by management such as pre- tax discount rate, projected crude palm oil ("CPO") price, terminal growth rate and forecasted exchange rate. We also compared operational assumptions, such as projected capital expenditures, fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") yield and cost of production, against historical data to assess their reasonableness. We considered the robustness of management's budgeting process by comparing the actual results versus previously forecasted figures. Further, we assessed whether the future cash flows were based on the financial budgets approved by the Board of Directors and reviewed management's analysis of the sensitivity of the value-in-use amounts to changes in the projected CPO price. We also performed sensitivity analysis on the value-in-use amounts to changes in pre-tax discount rate and terminal growth rate. We also focused on the adequacy of the note disclosures concerning those key assumptions to which the outcome of the impairment test is most sensitive. The note disclosures on goodwill, key assumptions and sensitivities are included in Note 17 to the financial statements. Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets As at 31 December 2019, the Group has recognised deferred tax assets ("DTA") of US$59.1 million. The recoverability of the DTA is significant to our audit because of the complexity of the estimation process which is dependent on management's forecast of the future profitability and impacts the amount of deferred tax assets that can be fully recovered in the future years. As part of our assessment of management's forecast of the future profitability, we compared management's operational assumptions used in preparing the profit forecast such as FFB yield and cost of production against historical data and trend to assess their reasonableness. We also engaged our internal valuation specialists to assess the reasonableness of certain key predictive assumptions such as the projected CPO price. In addition, we assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in Note 10(c) to the financial statements. 53 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (CONT'D) OTHER INFORMATION Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Management is responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SFRS(I), and for devising and maintaining a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide a reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition; and transactions are properly authorised and that they are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of true and fair financial statements and to maintain accountability of assets. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The directors' responsibilities include overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. 54 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (CONT'D) AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D) As part of an audit in accordance with SSAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. 55 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (CONT'D) REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS In our opinion, the accounting and other records required by the Act to be kept by the Company and by the subsidiaries incorporated in Singapore of which we are the auditors have been properly kept in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Philip Ling Soon Hwa. Ernst & Young LLP Public Accountants and Chartered Accountants Singapore 8 April 2020 56 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 Note US$'000 US$'000 Sales 4 614,889 633,487 Cost of sales 5 (387,729) (354,700) Gross profit 227,160 278,787 Gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets 22 7,913 (3,456) Selling and distribution costs 6 (50,242) (57,540) General and administrative expenses 7 (29,662) (28,596) Other operating expenses (592) (2,043) Profit from operations 154,577 187,152 Gain on foreign exchange 181 8,256 (Loss)/gain on derivative financial instruments (808) 486 Loss arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment 19 (4,900) - Net financial expenses 8 (16,067) (17,043) Other non-operating (expenses)/income (1,782) 2,264 Profit before tax 9 131,201 181,115 Tax expense 10 (38,026) (53,428) Profit for the year 93,175 127,687 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 89,128 120,001 Non-controlling interests 4,047 7,686 93,175 127,687 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (US cents) - Basic 11 5.63 7.58 - Diluted 11 5.63 7.58 The accompanying accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements. 57 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 Note US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the year 93,175 127,687 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement gain on defined benefits plan 34 342 3,794 Income tax effect 10 (86) (948) 256 2,846 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedges Fair value (loss) on cash flow hedges transferred to the income statement Foreign currency translation Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income attributable to: 4,844

(2,688) (670)

58,565 (88,061) 55,754 (83,887) 56,010 (81,041) 149,185 46,646 Owners of the Company 142,546 41,933 Non-controlling interests 6,639 4,713 149,185 46,646 The accompanying accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements. 58 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D B A L A N C E S H E E T S As at 31 December 2019 Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Non-current assets Bearer plants 12 595,558 613,020 - - Plasma receivables 13 71,842 46,401 - - Property, plant and equipment 14 420,350 327,403 3,246 4,517 Land use rights 15 50,457 45,892 - - Investment in subsidiaries 16 - - 751,081 481,587 Goodwill 17 84,393 81,013 - - Other intangible assets 18 29,950 20,515 - - Unquoted investment 19 1,371 5,775 1,371 5,775 Derivative financial assets 20 1,167 1,028 1,167 1,028 Tax recoverable 81,072 45,328 - - Deferred tax assets 10(c) 59,139 54,702 - - Loan to subsidiary 21 - - 124,125 367,410 Other non-current assets 493 369 - - Total non-current assets 1,395,792 1,241,446 880,990 860,317 Current assets Biological assets 22 25,952 17,183 - - Plasma receivables 13 1,022 4,525 - - Inventories 23 81,721 97,562 - - Trade receivables 24 42,386 37,392 1,143 - Other receivables 25 2,812 3,425 286 313 Derivative financial assets 20 563 2,882 306 994 Advances for purchase of property, plant and 18,870 - - equipment 26 8,539 Other advances and prepayments 26 3,142 3,515 1,369 359 Prepaid taxes 44,996 44,338 - - Restricted cash balances 27 42,989 44,540 41,849 42,718 Cash and cash equivalents 27 59,022 55,359 4,496 4,028 Total current assets 313,144 329,591 49,449 48,412 Total assets 1,708,936 1,571,037 930,439 908,729 59 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 B A L A N C E S H E E T S As at 31 December 2019 Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Current liabilities Trade payables 28 19,159 28,468 - 40 Other payables and accruals 29 35,136 31,317 3,308 3,934 Advances from customers 30 2,585 2,927 - - Loans and borrowings from financial institutions 31 48,147 30,111 45,010 27,582 Islamic medium term notes 32 146,554 - 146,554 - Derivative financial liabilities 20 52,029 921 51,956 - Provision for tax 10,846 21,244 787 900 Total current liabilities 314,456 114,988 247,615 32,456 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings from financial institutions 31 118,986 109,817 116,571 106,795 Islamic medium term notes 32 97,631 241,073 97,631 241,073 Derivative financial liabilities 20 27,007 79,580 27,007 79,580 Provision for post-employment benefits 34 27,425 21,490 - - Deferred tax liabilities 10(c) 21,529 18,074 373 528 Total non-current liabilities 292,578 470,034 241,582 427,976 Total liabilities 607,034 585,022 489,197 460,432 Net assets 1,101,902 986,015 441,242 448,297 Equity Share capital 35 394,913 394,913 394,913 394,913 Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving entities under common control 36 35,016 35,016 - - Other reserves 37 (62,040) (115,119) 9,696 12,507 Retained earnings 676,423 617,355 36,633 40,877 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,044,312 932,165 441,242 448,297 Non-controlling interests 57,590 53,850 - - Total equity 1,101,902 986,015 441,242 448,297 The accompanying accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements. 60 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D S T A T E M E N T S O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving Equity entities under attributable to Non- Share common Other Retained owners of the controlling Total capital control reserves earnings Company interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Group (Note 35) (Note 36) (Note 37) 2019 At 1 January 2019 394,913 35,016 (115,119) 617,355 932,165 53,850 986,015 Profit for the year - - - 89,128 89,128 4,047 93,175 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains on defined benefits plan - - - 339 339 (83) 256 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - - (2,811) - (2,811) - (2,811) Foreign currency translation - - 55,890 - 55,890 2,675 58,565 Other comprehensive income for - - 53,079 339 53,418 2,592 56,010 the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for - - 53,079 89,467 142,546 6,639 149,185 the year Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - (30,399) (30,399) (2,918) (33,317) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries Equity contribution by non- - - - - - 19 19 controlling interests Total transactions with owners in - - - (30,399) (30,399) (2,899) (33,298) their capacity as owners At 31 December 2019 394,913 35,016 (62,040) 676,423 1,044,312 57,590 1,101,902 61 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 S T A T E M E N T S O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving Equity entities under attributable to Non- Share common Other Retained owners of the controlling Total capital control reserves earnings Company interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Group (Note 35) (Note 36) (Note 37) 2018 At 1 January 2018 394,913 35,016 (34,297) 574,367 969,999 50,287 1,020,286 Profit for the year - - - 120,001 120,001 7,686 127,687 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains on defined benefits plan - - - 2,754 2,754 92 2,846 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - - 4,174 - 4,174 - 4,174 Foreign currency translation - - (84,996) - (84,996) (3,065) (88,061) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax - - (80,822) 2,754 (78,068) (2,973) (81,041) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (80,822) 122,755 41,933 4,713 46,646 Distributions to owners Dividends paid - - - (79,767) (79,767) (1,150) (80,917) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - - (79,767) (79,767) (1,150) (80,917) At 31 December 2018 394,913 35,016 (115,119) 617,355 932,165 53,850 986,015 62 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D S T A T E M E N T S O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Share Other Retained Total capital reserves earnings equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Company (Note 35) (Note 37) 2019 At 1 January 2019 394,913 12,507 40,877 448,297 Profit for the year - - 26,155 26,155 Other comprehensive income Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - (2,811) - (2,811) Total comprehensive income for the year - (2,811) 26,155 23,344 Distributions to owners Dividends paid (Note 46) - - (30,399) (30,399) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - (30,399) (30,399) At 31 December 2019 394,913 9,696 36,633 441,242 2018 At 1 January 2018 394,913 5,286 41 400,240 Profit for the year - - 120,603 120,603 Other comprehensive income Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - 7,221 - 7,221 Total comprehensive income for the year - 7,221 120,603 127,824 Distributions to owners Dividends paid (Note 46) - - (79,767) (79,767) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - (79,767) (79,767) At 31 December 2018 394,913 12,507 40,877 448,297 The accompanying accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements. 63 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 C O N S O L I D A T E D C A S H F L O W S T A T E M E N T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 131,201 181,115 Adjustments for: Depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment 68,745 65,138 Amortisation of land use rights and other intangible assets 2,121 2,146 Loss on disposal of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment 2,198 619 Write-off of intangible assets - 180 Financial expenses 17,627 19,325 Interest income (1,560) (2,282) Provision for expected credit losses 1,269 - (Gain)/loss arising from changes in fair value of biological assets (7,913) 3,456 Loss/(gain) on derivative financial instruments 808 (486) Loss arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment 4,900 - Gain arising from changes in carrying value of plasma receivables (2,744) - Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 216,652 269,211 Changes in working capital: Inventories 20,148 (36,133) Receivables and other assets (21,820) (24,922) Payables and other liabilities (2,459) 5,232 Unrealised translation differences 598 (8,297) Cash flows generated from operations 213,119 205,091 Financial expenses paid (17,278) (18,500) Interest income received 1,660 2,319 Tax paid (65,303) (76,471) Net cash generated from operating activities 132,198 112,439 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditure on bearer plants (14,085) (31,742) Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment (79,128) (45,031) Payment of advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,392) (19,203) Development costs on plasma receivables (14,410) (8,751) Proceeds from plasma receivables 8,571 11,371 Additions to land use rights (4,941) (1,193) Additions to other intangible assets (8,485) (11) Additions to unquoted investment (496) - Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment 736 703 Net cash used in investing activities (120,630) (93,857) 64 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D C O N S O L I D A T E D C A S H F L O W S T A T E M E N T For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank loans 54,784 - Repayment of bank loans (27,917) (113,542) Payment of obligations under leases liabilities (3,450) (2,526) Decrease in restricted cash balances 1,551 29 Dividends paid (33,317) (80,917) Proceeds from equity contribution by non-controlling interests 19 - Net cash used in financing activities (8,330) (196,956) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,238 (178,374) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 425 (589) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 55,359 234,322 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December (Note 27) 59,022 55,359 The accompanying accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements. 65 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 1. GENERAL Corporate information

First Resources Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company, which is incorporated and domiciled in the Republic of Singapore and is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST").

The Company's immediate and ultimate holding company is Eight Capital Inc., which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 8 Temasek Boulevard, #36-02, Suntec Tower Three, Singapore 038988.

The principal activities of the Company are those of investment holding, general trading and the provision of technical assistance to its subsidiaries. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are as disclosed in Note 1(b). Subsidiaries

The details of the Group's subsidiaries are as follows: Effective group equity interest Subsidiaries Country of Principal activities 2019 2018 incorporation % % Direct Ownership: PT Ciliandra Perkasa Indonesia Oil palm plantation and 95.51 95.51 ("PT CLP") (2) palm oil processing PT Borneo Ketapang Permai Indonesia Oil palm plantation 99.77 99.77 ("PT BKP") (2) PT Adhitya Serayakorita Indonesia Palm oil refining and 95.08 95.08 ("PT ASK") (2) palm kernel crushing First Resources Trading Pte. Ltd. Singapore Marketing and 100.00 100.00 ("FRTPL") (1) distribution of palm oil products Lynhurst Investment Pte. Ltd. Singapore Investment holding 100.00 100.00 ("Lynhurst") (1) PT Falcon Agri Persada Indonesia Oil palm plantation 99.77 99.77 ("PT FAPE") (2) 66 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 1. GENERAL (CONT'D) (b) Subsidiaries (cont'd) Effective group equity interest Subsidiaries Country of Principal activities 2019 2018 incorporation % % Indirect Ownership: Subsidiaries of PT CLP PT Pancasurya Agrindo Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.35 95.35 ("PT PSA") (2) PT Surya Intisari Raya Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.50 95.50 ("PT SIR") (2) PT Perdana Intisawit Perkasa Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.50 95.50 ("PT PISP") (2) PT Bumi Sawit Perkasa Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.44 95.44 ("PT BSP") (2) PT Priatama Riau Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.46 95.46 ("PT PTR") (2) PT Surya Dumai Agrindo Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.50 95.50 ("PT SDA") (2) PT Pancasurya Garden Indonesia Oil palm seed 94.90 94.90 ("PT PSG") (2) breeding PT Wahana Prima Sejati Indonesia Land ownership 94.71 94.71 ("PT WPS") (4) PT Meridan Sejatisurya Plantation Indonesia Oil palm plantation 90.73 90.73 ("PT MSSP") (2) Subsidiaries of PT PSA PT Pancasurya Binasejahtera Indonesia Investment holding 95.34 95.34 ("PT PSBS") (2) PT Muriniwood Indah Industry Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.34 ("PT MII") (2) PT Kalimantan Green Persada Indonesia Investment holding 95.34 95.34 ("PT KGP") (2) 67 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 1. GENERAL (CONT'D) (b) Subsidiaries (cont'd) Effective group equity interest Subsidiaries Country of Principal activities 2019 2018 incorporation % % Indirect Ownership (cont'd): Subsidiaries of PT PSA(cont'd) PT Gerbang Sawit Indah Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.34 ("PT GSI") (2) PT Matthew Air Nusantara Indonesia Aircraft ownership 95.43 95.43 ("PT MAN") (2) and management PT Setia Agrindo Jaya Indonesia Investment holding 94.98 94.98 ("PT SAJ") (2) PT Karya Tama Bakti Mulia Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.34 ("PT KTBM") (3) Subsidiaries of PT PSBS PT Subur Arummakmur Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.33 95.33 ("PT SAM") (2) PT Arindo Trisejahtera Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.33 95.33 ("PT ATS") (2) Subsidiaries of PT BKP PT Limpah Sejahtera Indonesia Oil palm plantation 98.12 98.11 ("PT LS") (2) PT Mitra Karya Sentosa Indonesia Oil palm plantation 99.35 99.27 ("PT MKS") (2) PT Umekah Saripratama Indonesia Oil palm plantation 99.06 98.52 ("PT USP") (2) PT Pulau Tiga Lestari Jaya Indonesia Oil palm plantation 98.87 98.87 ("PT PTLJ") (2) 68 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 1. GENERAL (CONT'D) (b) Subsidiaries (cont'd) Effective group equity interest Subsidiaries Country of Principal activities 2019 2018 incorporation % % Indirect Ownership (cont'd): Subsidiaries of PT KGP PT Ketapang Agro Lestari Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT KAL") (2) PT Borneopersada Energy Jaya Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT BPEJ") (2) PT Borneosurya Mining Jaya Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT BSMJ") (2) PT Borneo Damai Lestari Indonesia Rubber plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT BDL") (2) PT Citra Agro Kencana Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT CAK") (2) PT Borneopersada Prima Jaya Indonesia Rubber plantation 95.34 95.33 ("PT BPPJ") (2) PT Maha Karya Bersama Indonesia Oil palm plantation 95.33 95.33 ("PT MKB") (2) PT Borneo Damai Lestari Raya ("PT BDLR") (2) Indonesia Rubber plantation 95.34 95.34 69 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 1. GENERAL (CONT'D) (b) Subsidiaries (cont'd) Effective group equity interest Subsidiaries Country of Principal activities 2019 2018 incorporation % % Indirect Ownership (cont'd) : Subsidiaries of PT SAJ PT Citra Palma Kencana Indonesia Oil palm plantation 94.97 94.97 ("PT CPK") (2) PT Indo Manis Lestari Indonesia Non-operating 94.97 94.97 ("PT IML") (3) PT Indogreen Jaya Abadi Indonesia Oil palm plantation 94.97 94.97 ("PT IJA") (2) PT Setia Agrindo Lestari Indonesia Oil palm plantation 94.97 94.97 ("PT SAL") (2) PT Setia Agrindo Mandiri Indonesia Oil palm plantation 94.97 94.97 ("PT SAGM") (2) Subsidiary of Lynhurst PT Swadaya Mukti Prakarsa ("PT SMP") (2) Indonesia Oil palm plantation 99.77 99.77 Notes: Audited by Ernst & Young LLP, Singapore. Audited by member firm of Ernst & Young Global in Indonesia. Audited by KAP Selamat Sinuraya & Rekan in Indonesia. Audited by KAP Sodikin & Harijanto in Indonesia. 70 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Group and the balance sheet and statement of changes in equity of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)").

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except as disclosed in the accounting policies below.

The financial statements are presented in United States Dollar ("USD" or "US$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("US$'000"), except when otherwise indicated.

Going concern assumption

As at 31 December 2019, the Group's and the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by US$1.3 million and US$198.2 million respectively due to maturity of Islamic medium term notes within the next 12 months. Management is of the view that the Group and the Company are able to continue as a going concern as the Group has committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million available for drawdown from February to June 2020. These facilities may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes. Adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except that in the current financial year, the Group has adopted all the new and amended standards which are relevant to the Group and are effective for annual financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Except for the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases described below, the adoption of these standards did not have any material effect on the financial performance or position of the Group.

SFRS(I) 16 Leases

SFRS(I) 16 Leases replaces the previous lease accounting standards. It requires almost all leases to be recognised on the balance sheet, including a lessee's right-of-use asset, which represent its right to use the underlying assets, and its lease liabilities, which represent its obligations to make lease payments. The existing straight-line operating lease expense in profit or loss is also replaced by a depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and by an interest expense for lease liabilities.

The Group applied SFRS(I) 16 on 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient to not reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at 1 January 2019. 71 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations (cont'd) SFRS(I) 16 Leases (cont'd)

The Group has lease contracts for land use rights, property, plant and equipment and office premises. Before the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group has classified each of its leases (as lessee) at the inception date as either a finance lease or an operating lease. Upon application of SFRS(I) 16, the Group applied a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets.

Management has assessed that the rental of office premises previously classified as operating lease under SFRS(I) 1-17 Leases did not have any material financial impact on the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. Please refer to Note 2.28 for more details. Standards issued but not yet effective

The Group has not adopted the following standards applicable to the Group that have been issued but not yet effective: Effective for annual Description periods beginning on or after Amendments to Reference to the Conceptual Framework of SFRS(I) Standards 1 January 2020 Amendments to SFRS(I) 1 and SFRS(I) 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 Amendments to SFRS(I) 3 Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 Amendments to SFRS(I) 9, SFRS(I) 1-39 and SFRS(I) 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform 1 January 2020 Amendments to SFRS(I) 10 and SFRS(I) 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture To be determined Management expects that the adoption of the standards above will have no material impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements in the year of initial application. 2.4 Basis of consolidation and business combinations Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as at the end of the reporting period. The financial statements of the subsidiaries used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are prepared for the same reporting date as the Company. Consistent accounting policies are applied to similar transactions and events in similar circumstances.

All intra-group balances, income and expenses and unrealised gains and losses resulting from intra-group transactions and dividends are eliminated in full.

Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Losses within a subsidiary are attributed to the non-controlling interest even if that results in a deficit balance. 72 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Basis of consolidation and business combinations (cont'd) Business combinations

Other than business combinations involving entities under common control, business combinations are accounted for by applying the acquisition method. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. Acquisition- related costs are recognised as expenses in the periods in which the costs are incurred and the services are received.

Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the acquirer will be recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration which is an asset or liability are recognised in profit or loss.

Non-controlling interest in the acquiree, that are present ownership interests and entitle their holders to a proportionate share of net assets of the acquiree are recognised on the acquisition date at fair value, or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the acquiree's identifiable net assets.

Any excess of the sum of the fair value of the consideration transferred in the business combination, the amount of non-controlling interest in the acquiree (if any), and the fair value of the Group's previously held equity interest in the acquiree (if any), over the net fair value of the acquiree's identifiable assets and liabilities is recorded as goodwill. The accounting policy for goodwill is set out in Note 2.12(a). In instances where the latter amount exceeds the former, the excess is recognised as gain on bargain purchase in profit or loss on the acquisition date.

Business combinations involving entities under common control

Business combinations involving entities under common control are accounted for by applying the pooling of interest method. The assets and liabilities of the combining entities are reflected at their carrying amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements of the controlling holding company. Any difference between the consideration paid and the share capital of the "acquired" entity is reflected within equity as "Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving entities under common control". The statement of comprehensive income reflects the results of the combining entities for the full year, irrespective of when the combination takes place. Comparatives are presented as if the entities had always been combined since the date the entities had come under common control. Transactions with non-controlling interests

Non-controlling interest represents the equity in subsidiaries not attributable, directly or indirectly, to owners of the Company, and are presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and within equity in the consolidated balance sheet, separately from equity attributable to owners of the Company.

Changes in the Company's ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. In such circumstances, the carrying amounts of the controlling and non-controlling interests are adjusted to reflect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interest is adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to owners of the Company. 73 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Foreign currency

The financial statements are presented in USD, which is also the Company's functional currency. Each entity in the Group determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. Transactions and balances

Transactions in foreign currencies are measured in the respective functional currencies of the Company and its subsidiaries and are recorded on initial recognition in the functional currencies at exchange rates approximating those ruling at the transaction dates. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange ruling at the end of the reporting period. Non- monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates as at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was measured.

Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items or on translating monetary items at the end of the reporting period are recognised in profit or loss except for exchange differences arising on monetary items that form part of the Group's net investment in foreign operations, which are recognised initially in other comprehensive income and accumulated under foreign currency translation reserve in equity. The foreign currency translation reserve is reclassified from equity to profit or loss of the Group on disposal of the foreign operation. Consolidated financial statements

For consolidation purpose, the assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into USD at the rate of exchange ruling at the end of the reporting period and their profit or loss are translated at the average exchange rates for the year. The exchange differences arising on the translation are recognised in other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in profit or loss of the Group.

In the case of a partial disposal without loss of control of a subsidiary that includes a foreign operation, the proportionate share of the cumulative amount of the exchange differences are re-attributed to non- controlling interest and are not recognised in profit or loss. For partial disposals of associates or jointly controlled entities that are foreign operations, the proportionate share of the accumulated exchange differences is reclassified to profit or loss of the Group. Biological assets

Biological assets relate to agricultural produce growing on bearer plants, which is referred to as Fresh Fruit Bunches ("FFB") and are stated at fair value less costs to sell. Gains or losses arising from the changes in fair value less estimated costs to sell of FFB at each reporting date are included in profit or loss for the period in which they arise.

The fair value of biological assets is estimated by reference to the projected harvest quantities and market price of FFB as at the balance sheet date, net of harvesting costs and estimated cost to sell. 74 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.8 Property, plant and equipment All items of property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Subsequent to recognition, property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation is computed on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets as follows: Buildings and improvements Machinery and installations Farming and transportation equipment Furniture, fittings, office equipment and others 5 to 20 years

5 to 15 years

5 to 20 years

3 to 5 years Assets under construction included in property, plant and equipment are not depreciated as these assets are not yet available for use. The carrying values of property, plant and equipment are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The residual value, useful life and depreciation method are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss on derecognition of the asset is included in profit or loss in the year the asset is derecognised. 2.9 Bearer plants Bearer plants primarily comprise of oil palm plantations and are measured at accumulated cost (before maturity) and at cost, less any subsequent accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (after maturity). Upon maturity, bearer plants are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of 20 years. The carrying values of the bearer plants are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The residual value, useful life and depreciation method are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. Bearer plants are derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss on derecognition of the bearer plant is included in profit or loss in the year the asset is derecognised. Cultivation of seedling is stated at cost. The accumulated cost will be reclassified to immature plantations at the time of planting. Bearer plants also include land preparation costs which is the cost incurred to clear the land and to ensure that the plantations are in a state ready for the planting of seedlings. 75 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Land use rights

Hak Guna Usaha ( "HGU" ) or Right to Cultivate, Hak Guna Bangunan ( "HGB" ) or Right to Build and Hak Pakai ("HP") or Right of Use are land rights that grant the registered holders of such rights use of the land for terms of 10 to 35 years, which may be extended subject to agreement with the Government of Indonesia and payment of premium.

Land use rights are initially measured at cost. Following initial recognition, land use rights are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation. The land use rights are amortised on a straight-line basis over their terms of 10 to 35 years. Plasma receivables

In support of the Indonesian Government policy, the Group develops plasma plantations under the schemes of Perkebunan Inti Rakyat Transmigrasi ("PIR") and Kredit Koperasi Primer untuk Anggotanya ("KKPA") for farmers who are members of rural cooperatives unit, Koperasi Unit Desa ("KUD").

The Group assumes responsibility for developing oil palm plantations to the productive stage. When the plantation is at its productive stage, it is considered to be completed and is transferred to the plasma farmers (conversion of plasma plantations). All costs incurred will be reviewed by the relevant authorities and the Group will be reimbursed for all approved costs which are financed by KUD or a bank. Conversion value refers to the value reimbursed to the Group upon conversion of the plasma plantations.

The plasma farmers sell all harvest to the Group at a price determined by the Government, which approximates the market price. Part of the proceeds will be retained by the Group and used to pay KUD or the bank for the loan taken by the plasma farmers. In situations where the sales proceeds are insufficient to meet the repayment obligations to the banks, the Group also provides temporary funding to the plasma farmers.

Accumulated development costs net of reimbursements are presented in the balance sheet. Any difference between the accumulated development costs of plasma plantations and their conversion value is charged to profit or loss. The plasma receivables are assessed for impairment in accordance with Note 2.17.

Reclassifications from bearer plants to plasma receivables relate to costs incurred for development of plasma receivables previously capitalised under bearer plants, so as to be in line with the Indonesian Government's Ministry of Agriculture Regulation for plantation companies to develop plasma plantations for farmers in the local community who are members of rural cooperatives unit KUD. 76 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.12 Intangible assets Goodwill

Goodwill is initially measured at cost. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses.

For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to the Group's cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units.

The cash-generating units to which goodwill have been allocated is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication that the cash-generating unit may be impaired. Impairment is determined for goodwill by assessing the recoverable amount of each cash-generating unit (or group of cash-generating units) to which the goodwill relates.

Where goodwill forms part of a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that cash- generating unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative fair values of the operations disposed of and the portion of the cash-generating unit retained. Other intangible assets

Intangible assets acquired separately are measured initially at cost. The cost of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is their fair value as at the date of acquisition. Following initial acquisition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets, excluding capitalised development costs, are not capitalised and expenditure is reflected in profit or loss in the year in which the expenditure is incurred.

The useful lives of intangible assets are assessed as either finite or indefinite.

Intangible assets with finite useful lives are amortised over the estimated useful lives and assessed for impairment whenever there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The amortisation period and the amortisation method are reviewed at least at each reporting date. Changes in the expected useful life or the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the asset is accounted for by changing the amortisation period or method, as appropriate, and adjusted prospectively.

Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives or not yet available for use are tested for impairment annually, or more frequently if the events and circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired either individually or at the cash-generating unit level. Such intangible assets are not amortised. The useful life of an intangible asset with an indefinite useful life is reviewed annually to determine whether the useful life assessment continues to be supportable. If not, the change in useful life from indefinite to finite is made on a prospective basis.

Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in profit or loss when the asset is derecognised. 77 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Subsidiaries

A subsidiary is an investee that is controlled by the Group. The Group controls an investee when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

In the Company's separate financial statements, investments in subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less impairment losses. Impairment of non-financial assets

The Group assesses at each reporting date whether there is an indication that an asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, or when an annual impairment testing for an asset is required, the Group makes an estimate of the asset's recoverable amount.

An asset's recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's or cash-generating unit's fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use and is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets. Where the carrying amount of an asset or cash-generating unit exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount.

Impairment losses of continuing operations are recognised in profit or loss.

A previously recognised impairment loss is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. If that is the case, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to its recoverable amount. That increase cannot exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation, had no impairment loss been recognised previously. Such reversal is recognised in profit or loss. Financial instruments Financial assets

Initial recognition and measurement

Financial assets are recognised when, and only when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument.

At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss are expensed in profit or loss.

Trade receivables are measured at the amount of consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring promised goods or services to a customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties, if the trade receivables do not contain a significant financing component at initial recognition. 78 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.15 Financial instruments (cont'd) Financial assets (cont'd) Subsequent measurement Investments in debt instruments

Subsequent measurement of debt instruments depends on the Group's business model for managing the asset and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the asset. The three measurement categories for classification of debt instruments are: Amortised cost

Financial assets that are held for the collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost. Financial assets are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less impairment. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the assets are derecognised or impaired, and through the amortisation process. Fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

Financial assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling the financial assets, where the assets' cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest, are measured at FVOCI. Financial assets measured at FVOCI are subsequently measured at fair value. Any gains or losses from changes in fair value of the financial assets are recognised in other comprehensive income, except for impairment losses, foreign exchange gains and losses and interest calculated using the effective interest method are recognised in profit or loss. The cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified from equity to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment when the financial asset is derecognised. Fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortised cost or FVOCI are measured at fair value through profit or loss. A gain or loss on a debt instrument that is subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss and is not part of a hedging relationship is recognised in profit or loss in the period in which it arises. 79 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.15 Financial instruments (cont'd) Financial assets (cont'd) Subsequent measurement (cont'd) Investments in equity instruments

On initial recognition of an investment in equity instrument that is not held for trading, the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in fair value in other comprehensive income. Dividends from such investments are to be recognised in profit or loss when the Group's right to receive payments is established. For investments in equity instruments which the Group has not elected to present subsequent changes in fair value in other comprehensive income, changes in fair value are recognised in profit or loss.

Derivatives

Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured to their fair value at the end of each reporting period. Changes in fair value of derivatives are recognised in profit or loss.

Derecognition

A financial asset is derecognised where the contractual right to receive cash flows from the asset has expired. On derecognition of a financial asset in its entirety, the difference between the carrying amount and the sum of the consideration received and any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognised in other comprehensive income for debt instruments is recognised in profit or loss.

Regular way purchase or sale of a financial asset

All regular way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised or derecognised on the trade date i.e., the date that the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset. Regular way purchases or sales are purchases or sales of financial assets that require delivery of assets within the period generally established by regulation or convention in the marketplace concerned. Financial liabilities

Initial recognition and measurement

Financial liabilities are recognised when, and only when, the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument. The Group determines the classification of its financial liabilities at initial recognition.

All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus in the case of financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss, directly attributable transaction costs. 80 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Financial instruments (cont'd) Financial liabilities (cont'd) Subsequent measurement

After initial recognition, financial liabilities that are not carried at fair value through profit or loss are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the liabilities are derecognised, and through the amortisation process.

Derecognition

A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled or expires. On derecognition, the difference between the carrying amounts and the consideration paid is recognised in profit or loss. Offsetting of financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is presented in the balance sheets when, and only when, there is a currently enforceable legal right to set off the recognised amounts and an intention to either settle on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy

Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy are deemed to have occurred on the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfers. Impairment of financial assets

The Group recognises an allowance for expected credit losses ("ECLs") for all debt instruments not held at fair value through profit or loss and financial guarantee contracts. ECLs are based on the difference between the contractual cash flows due in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, discounted at an approximation of the original effective interest rate. The expected cash flows will include cash flows from the sale of collateral held or other credit enhancements that are integral to the contractual terms.

ECLs are recognised in two stages. For credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, ECLs are provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12-months (a 12-month ECL). For those credit exposures for which there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is recognised for credit losses expected over the remaining life of the exposure, irrespective of timing of the default (a lifetime ECL).

For trade receivables, the Group applies a simplified approach in calculating ECLs. Therefore, the Group does not track changes in credit risk, but instead recognises a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date. The Group has established a provision matrix that is based on its historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forward-looking factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment. 81 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Impairment of financial assets (cont'd)

The Group considers a financial asset to be in default when internal or external information indicates that the Group is unlikely to receive the outstanding contractual amounts in full before taking into account any credit enhancements held by the Group. A financial asset is written off when there is no reasonable expectation of recovering the contractual cash flows. Inventories

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost of inventories is determined using the weighted average method.

Where necessary, allowance is provided for damaged, obsolete and slow moving items to adjust the carrying value of inventories to the lower of cost and net realisable value.

Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks and on hand, demand deposits, and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. Financial guarantee

A financial guarantee contract is a contract that requires the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payment when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument.

Financial guarantees are recognised initially as a liability at fair value, adjusted for transaction costs that are directly attributable to the issuance of the guarantee. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial guarantees are measured at the higher of the amount of expected credit loss determined in accordance with the policy set out in Note 2.17 and the amount initially recognised less, when appropriate, the cumulative amount of income recognised over the period of the guarantee. Provisions

Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and the amount of the obligation can be estimated reliably.

Provisions are reviewed at the end of each reporting period and adjusted to reflect the current best estimate. If it is no longer probable that an outflow of economic resources will be required to settle the obligation, the provision is reversed. If the effect of time value of money is material, provisions are discounted using a current pre-tax rate that reflects, where appropriate, the risks specific to the liability. When discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as a finance cost. 82 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.22 Hedge accounting The Group applies hedge accounting for certain hedging relationships which qualify for hedge accounting. For the purpose of hedge accounting, hedges are classified as: fair value hedges when hedging the exposure to changes in the fair value of a recognised asset or liability or an unrecognised firm commitment (except for foreign currency risk);

cash flow hedges when hedging exposure to variability in cash flows that is either attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognised asset or liability or a highly probable forecast transaction or the foreign currency risk in an unrecognised firm commitment; or

hedges of a net investment in a foreign operation. At the inception of a hedging relationship, the Group formally designates and documents the hedging relationship to which the Group wishes to apply hedge accounting and the risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge. The documentation includes identification of the hedging instrument, the hedged item or transaction, the nature of the risk being hedged and how the entity will assess the effectiveness of changes in the hedging instrument's fair value in offsetting the exposure to changes in the hedged item's fair value or cash flows attributable to the hedged risk. Such hedges are expected to be highly effective in achieving offsetting changes in fair value or cash flows and are assessed on an ongoing basis to determine that they actually have been highly effective throughout the financial reporting periods for which they were designated. The Group does not have any fair value hedges or hedges of net investment in foreign operations in 2019 and 2018. Cash flow hedges which meet the strict criteria for hedge accounting are accounted for as follows: The effective portion of the gain or loss on the hedging instrument is recognised in other comprehensive income, while any ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Amounts recognised as other comprehensive income are transferred to profit or loss when the hedged transaction affects profit or loss. Where the hedged item is the cost of a non-financial asset or non-financial liability, the amounts recognised as other comprehensive income are transferred to the initial carrying amount of the non- financial asset or liability. When a cash flow hedge is discontinued, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income will remain in the cash flow hedge reserve until the future cash flows occur if the hedged future cash flows are still expected to occur or reclassified to profit or loss immediately if the hedged future cash flows are no longer expected to occur. 83 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Borrowing costs

Borrowing costs are capitalised as part of the cost of a qualifying asset if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of that asset. Capitalisation of borrowing costs commences when the activities to prepare the asset for its intended use or sale are in progress and the expenditures and borrowing costs are incurred. Borrowing costs are capitalised until the assets are substantially completed for their intended use or sale. All other borrowing costs are expensed in the period they occur. Borrowing costs consist of interest and other costs that an entity incurs in connection with the borrowing of funds. Issuance costs on borrowings

Transaction costs directly attributable to the issuance of borrowings are deducted from the proceeds in the balance sheet as discounts and amortised over the maturity period using the effective interest method. Share capital and share issuance expenses

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are recognised as share capital in equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of ordinary shares are deducted against share capital. Treasury shares

The Company's own equity instruments, which are reacquired (treasury shares) are recognised at cost and deducted from equity. No gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the Company's own equity instruments. Any difference between the carrying amount of treasury shares and the consideration received, if reissued, is recognised directly in equity. Voting rights related to treasury shares are nullified for the Company and no dividends are allocated to them respectively. Employee benefits Defined contribution plans

The Group participates in the national pension schemes as defined by the laws of the countries in which it has operations. In particular, the Singapore companies in the Group make contributions to the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") scheme in Singapore, a defined contribution pension scheme. Contributions to defined contribution pension schemes are recognised as an expense in the period in which the related service is performed. 84 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.27 Employee benefits (cont'd) Defined benefit plans

The Group provides employee benefits as required under the Indonesian Labor Law No.13/2003. The cost of providing such benefits is determined using the projected unit credit actuarial valuation method, based on the report prepared by an independent firm of actuaries.

Defined benefit costs comprise the following: Service cost;

Net interest on the net defined benefit liability or asset; and

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liability or asset. Service costs which include current service costs, past service costs and gains or losses on non-routine settlements are recognised as expense in profit or loss. Past service costs are recognised when plan amendment or curtailment occurs. Net interest on the defined benefit liability is the change during the period in the defined benefit liability that arises from the passage of time which is determined by applying the discount rate based on high quality corporate bonds to the defined benefit liability. Net interest on the defined benefit liability is recognised as expense in profit or loss. Remeasurements comprising actuarial gains and losses (excluding net interest on defined benefit liability) are recognised immediately in other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise. Remeasurements are recognised in retained earnings within equity and are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods. The net defined benefit liability is the aggregate of the present value of the defined benefit obligation (derived using a discount rate based on high quality corporate bonds) at the end of the reporting period. Employee leave entitlement

Employee entitlements to annual leave are recognised as a liability when they accrue to the employees. The estimated liability for leave is recognised for services rendered by employees up to the end of the reporting period. 85 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.28 Leases The Group assesses at contract inception whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. That is, if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. As lessee

The Group applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The Group recognises leases liabilities representing the obligations to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying leased assets.

Right-of-use assets

The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets.

If ownership of the leased asset transfers to the Group at the end of the lease term or the cost reflects the exercise of a purchase option, depreciation is calculated using the estimated useful life of the asset. The right-of-use assets are also subject to impairment. The accounting policy for impairment is disclosed in Note 2.14.

The Group's associated right-of-use assets were included within property, plant and equipment (Note 2.8) and land use rights (Note 2.10).

Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. 86 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.28 Leases (cont'd) As lessee (cont'd)

Lease liabilities (cont'd)

In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease in not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments (e.g. changes to future payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine such lease payments) or a change in the assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset.

The Group's lease liabilities are included in loans and borrowings from financial institutions presented in Note 31.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e. those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered to be low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low value assets are recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As lessor

Leases in which the Group does not transfer substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an asset are classified as operating leases. Initial direct costs incurred in negotiating and arranging an operating lease are added to the carrying amount of the leased asset and recognised over the lease term on the same basis as rental income. Contingent rents are recognised as revenue in the period in which they are earned. 87 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) Revenue

Revenue is measured based on the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring promised goods or services to a customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties.

Revenue is recognised when the Group satisfies a performance obligation by transferring a promised good or service to the customer, which is when the customer obtains control of the good or service. A performance obligation may be satisfied at a point in time or over time. The amount of revenue recognised is the amount allocated to the satisfied performance obligation. Sale of goods

Revenue from sales arising from physical delivery of palm based products is recognised when the goods are delivered to the customer and all criteria for acceptance have been satisfied. Revenue is not recognised to the extent where there are significant uncertainties regarding recovery of the consideration due, associated costs or possible return of goods. Interest income

Interest income is recognised using the effective interest method. Dividend income

Dividend income is recognised when the right to receive payment is established. Taxes Current income tax

Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the tax authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period, in the countries where the Group operates and generates taxable income.

Current income taxes are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that the tax relates to items recognised outside profit or loss, either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate. Deferred tax

Deferred tax is provided using the liability method on temporary differences at the end of the reporting period between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes. 88 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.30 Taxes (cont'd) Deferred tax (cont'd)

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all temporary differences, except: where the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss; and

in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, where the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses, to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised except: where the deferred tax asset relating to the deductible temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss; and

in respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at the end of each reporting period and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profit will allow the deferred tax assets to be recovered. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the end of each reporting period. Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss. Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity and deferred tax arising from a business combination is adjusted against goodwill on acquisition. 89 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D) 2.30 Taxes (cont'd) Sales tax

Revenues, expenses and assets are recognised net of the amount of sales tax or Value-Added Tax ("VAT") except: where the sales tax or VAT incurred on a purchase of assets or services is not recoverable from the tax authority, in which case the sales tax or VAT is recognised as part of the cost of acquisition of the asset or as part of the expense item as applicable; and

receivables and payables that are stated with the amount of sales tax or VAT included. The net amount of sales tax or VAT recoverable from, or payable to, the tax authority is included as part of receivables or payables in the balance sheet. Segment reporting

For management purposes, the Group is organised into operating segments based on their products. Management regularly reviews the segment results in order to allocate resources to the segments and to assess the segment performance. Additional disclosures on each of these segments are shown in Note 45, including the factors used to identify the reportable segments and the measurement basis of segment information. Contingencies

A contingent liability is: a possible obligation that arises from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Group; or a present obligation that arises from past events but is not recognised because: it is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; or the amount of the obligation cannot be measured with sufficient reliability. A contingent asset is a possible asset that arises from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Group. Contingent liabilities and assets are not recognised on the balance sheet, except for contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination that are present obligations and which the fair values can be reliably determined. 90 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES The preparation of the consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities at the end of each reporting period. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability affected in the future periods. 3.1 Judgements made in applying accounting policies In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements, apart from those involving estimations, which have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements: Determination of functional currency

The Group measures foreign currency transactions in the respective functional currencies of the Company and its subsidiaries. In determining the functional currencies of the entities in the Group, judgement is required to determine the currency that mainly influences sales prices for goods and services and of the country whose competitive forces and regulations mainly determine the sales prices of its goods and services. The functional currencies of the entities in the Group are determined based on management's assessment of the economic environment in which the entities operate and the entities' process of determining sales prices. Capitalisation of borrowing costs

Borrowing costs are capitalised as part of the cost of a qualifying asset if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of that asset. In determining the amount of borrowing costs to be capitalised, if any, judgement is required to determine the amount of borrowing costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a qualifying asset. To the extent that funds are borrowed generally and used for the purpose of obtaining a qualifying asset, judgement is also required to determine the extent of expenditure on that asset financed via general borrowings and those funded via cash generated from operating activities.

The Group manages its cash and bank balances and liquidity requirements on a pooled basis, which includes the cash generated from operating activities during the year as well as the cash and bank balances available at the beginning of the year.

During the financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, borrowing costs incurred by the Group were not capitalised as part of bearer plants as they were assessed to be not directly attributable to the costs incurred for the development of oil palm plantations. In addition, as the development of oil palm plantations forms part of the pooled liquidity requirements of the Group, management has also applied judgement to estimate the extent of such development costs that may have been financed via general borrowings and concluded that the magnitude of general borrowing costs that may be capitalised as part of bearer plants is assessed to be not material to the Group's financial statements. 91 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES (CONT'D) 3.2 Key sources of estimation uncertainty The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period are discussed below. The Group based its assumptions and estimates on parameters available when the financial statements were prepared. Existing circumstances and assumptions about future developments, however, may change due to market changes or circumstances arising beyond the control of the Group. Such changes are reflected in the assumptions when they occur. Biological assets

The Group carries its biological assets at fair value less costs to sell, with changes in fair value being recognised in profit or loss. The determination of the fair value of the biological assets requires the use of estimates on the projected harvest quantities and market price of FFB as at the balance sheet date, net of harvesting costs and estimated costs to sell. The carrying amount and key assumptions used to determine the fair value of the biological assets are further disclosed in Note 22 and Note 42(d) respectively. Fair value of unquoted investment

The fair value of the unquoted investment is determined based on fair value less costs of disposal. The carrying amount and key assumptions used to determine the fair value of the unquoted investment are disclosed in Note 19 and Note 42(d) respectively. Impairment of non-financial assets

The Group assesses whether there are any indicators of impairment for all non-financial assets at each reporting date.

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are tested for impairment annually and at other times when such indicators exist. Other non-financial assets are tested for impairment when there are indicators that the carrying amounts may not be recoverable. An impairment exists when the carrying value of an asset or cash-generating unit exceeds its recoverable amount, which is the higher of its fair value less costs to sell and its value in use.

The value in use calculation is based on a discounted cash flow model. Management estimates the expected future cash flows from the asset or cash-generating unit and chooses a suitable discount rate in order to calculate the present value of those cash flows. Further details of the key assumptions applied in the impairment assessment of goodwill are disclosed in Note 17. 92 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES (CONT'D) 3.2 Key sources of estimation uncertainty (cont'd) Taxes

Uncertainties exist with respect to the interpretation of complex tax regulations and the amount and timing of future taxable income. Given the wide range of international business relationships and the long-term nature and complexity of existing contractual agreements, differences arising between the actual results and the assumptions made, or future changes to such assumptions, could necessitate future adjustments to tax provisions and recoverables already recorded. The Group establishes tax provisions and recoverables based on reasonable estimates, for possible consequences of audits by the tax authorities of the respective countries in which it operates. The amount of such provisions and recoverables are based on various factors, such as experience of previous tax audits and differing interpretations of tax regulations by the taxable entity and the relevant tax authority. Such differences of interpretation may arise on a wide variety of issues depending on the conditions prevailing in the respective Group company's domicile.

The carrying amounts of provision for tax and tax recoverable as at 31 December 2019 are US$10.8 million (2018: US$21.2 million) and US$81.1 million (2018: US$45.3 million) respectively. Deferred taxes

Deferred tax assets are recognised for all unused tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the losses can be utilised. Significant management judgement is required to determine the amount of deferred tax assets that can be recognised, based upon the likely timing and level of future taxable profits together with future tax planning strategies.

Where taxable profits are expected in the foreseeable future, deferred tax assets are recognised on the unused tax losses. The carrying amounts of deferred tax assets and liabilities are disclosed in Note 10(c). Defined benefit plan

The cost of defined benefit pension plans is determined using actuarial valuations. The actuarial valuation involves making assumptions about discount rates, mortality rates and future salary increases. Due to the complexity of the valuation, the underlying assumptions and its long-term nature, defined benefit obligations are highly sensitive to changes in these assumptions. All assumptions are reviewed at each reporting date.

The discount rate is based on the yields of government bonds in the specific country with maturities corresponding to the expected duration of the defined benefit obligation. The mortality rate is based on publicly available mortality tables for the specific country. Future salary increases are based on management's projections, taking into consideration expected future inflation rates for the specific country.

The carrying amount of the provision for post-employment benefits, together with further details about the assumptions, is disclosed in Note 34. 93 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES (CONT'D) 3.2 Key sources of estimation uncertainty (cont'd) Provision for expected credit losses ("ECL") ECL on plasma receivables and financial guarantees provided for plasma bank loans

The Group computes expected credit loss for plasma receivables and the financial guarantees provided for plasma bank loans using the general approach. Loss allowance for 12-month ECL is recognised, which represents the consequences and probabilities of possible defaults. In calculating the expected credit loss rates, the Group considers the difference in credit spreads between the interest rate on loans provided by banks to the plasma farmers and the Indonesian Government bond yield rates, and adjusts for forward-looking information as well as reasonable forecasts of future economic conditions and interest rates.

Further information about the provisions for expected credit losses on plasma receivables and the financial guarantees provided for plasma bank loans are disclosed in Note 13 and Note 43(d) respectively. ECL on trade receivables

The Group provides for lifetime expected credit losses for its trade receivables using a provision matrix. The provision rates are determined based on the Group's historical observed default rates analysed in accordance to days past due by grouping of customers based on company size and payment mode. The calculation of the expected credit losses also incorporates forward looking information such as forecasts of economic conditions in the industry that the customers operate in.

Further information about the provision for expected credit losses on the trade receivables is disclosed in Note 24 and Note 43(d) respectively. 4. SALES The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods at a point in time for the following products: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Crude palm oil 6,893 15,141 Palm kernel 1,036 590 Fresh fruit bunches 14,294 13,034 Processed palm based products 592,666 604,722 614,889 633,487 94 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 5. COST OF SALES Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cost of inventories recognised as an expense 198,202 161,675 Depreciation of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment (Note 14) 65,615 61,892 Net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans (Note 34) 4,701 3,613 Plantation, milling and processing costs (including employee benefits) 119,211 127,520 387,729 354,700 6. SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION COSTS Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Export taxes - 21,434 Freight charges 44,209 31,309 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 14) 671 655 Others 5,362 4,142 50,242 57,540 7. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES The following items have been included in arriving at general and administrative expenses: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Audit fees paid to: - Auditors of the Company 165 173 - Affiliates of auditors of the Company 427 327 - Other auditors 3 38 Non-audit fees paid to: - Auditors of the Company 95 118 Salaries, bonuses and other benefits (including Central Provident Fund contributions) 15,497 15,159 Net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans (Note 34) 1,315 1,028 Lease expense 485 473 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 14) 2,459 2,591 Amortisation of other intangible assets (Note 14) 55 103 Directors' fees 336 306 95 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 NET FINANCIAL EXPENSES

Interest expense and amortisation on loans and borrowings from financial institutions carried at amortised cost

Profit distribution and amortisation on Islamic medium term notes carried at amortised cost

Interest income from financial assets carried at amortised cost PROFIT BEFORE TAX

The following items have been included in arriving at profit before tax:

Expected credit losses on financial assets: Trade receivables (Note 24)

Plasma receivables (Note 43(d))

Financial guarantees provided for plasma bank loans (Note 43(d)) Loss on disposal of bearer plants and property, plant and equipment Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 5,474 7,172 12,153 12,153 17,627 19,325 (1,560) (2,282) 16,067 17,043 Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 447 - 696 - 126- 2,198 619 96 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 10. TAX EXPENSE Major components of tax expense

The major components of tax expense for the financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Income statement: Current income tax Current year

Under provision in respect of previous years Deferred income tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences

Under provision in respect of previous years Withholding tax Income tax related to other comprehensive income: Actuarial movements on defined benefits plan Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 33,876 55,195 1,370 463 (14,928)

955 3,593 2,652 9,105 38,026 53,428 86 948 - (339) (2,215) (6,058) (2,129) (5,449) 97 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 10. TAX EXPENSE (CONT'D) Relationship between tax expense and accounting profit

The reconciliation between tax expense and the product of accounting profit multiplied by the applicable corporate tax rates for the financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 is as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Profit before tax 131,201 181,115 Tax expense at domestic rate applicable to profits in the countries where the Group operates 32,206 42,615 Adjustments: Non-deductible expenses 5,920 3,306 Income not subject to tax (1,257) (666) Deferred tax assets not recognised 369 104 Benefits from previously unrecognised tax losses - (24) Effect of tax incentives (4,128) (5,057) Under provision in respect of previous years 2,325 4,056 Withholding tax 2,652 9,105 Others (61) (11) Tax expense recognised in profit or loss 38,026 53,428 The corporate tax rate for companies in Singapore and Indonesia is 17% and 25% (2018: 17% and 25%) respectively. Deferred tax assets and liabilities

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to offset current income tax assets against current income tax liabilities and when the deferred taxes relate to the same taxable entity and the same tax authority. The following amounts, determined after appropriate offsetting, were shown in the balance sheets: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Deferred tax assets 59,139 54,702 - - Deferred tax liabilities (21,529) (18,074) (373) (528) 98 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 10. TAX EXPENSE (CONT'D) Deferred tax assets and liabilities (cont'd)

Deferred tax assets and liabilities (prior to offsetting) comprise the following: Consolidated Consolidated income balance sheet statement 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Deferred tax assets: Unutilised tax losses 39,456 33,481 (4,493) (7,675) Provisions 2,321 2,424 151 930 Post-employment benefits 6,603 4,994 (1,476) (1,074) Bearer plants 15,022 15,183 781 723 Others 2,055 4,838 2,955 (1,363) 65,457 60,920 Deferred tax liabilities: Biological assets (6,488) (4,296) 1,978 (864) Differences in depreciation for tax purposes (1,720) (2,462) (903) (2,236) Lease liabilities (629) (593) 10 (219) Fair value adjustments on acquisition of subsidiaries (16,452) (15,793) - - Others (2,558) (1,148) 1,125 443 (27,847) (24,292) Net deferred tax assets 37,610 36,628 Deferred income tax 128 (11,335) 99 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 10. TAX EXPENSE (CONT'D) (c) Deferred tax assets and liabilities (cont'd) Balance sheet 2019 2018 Company US$'000 US$'000 Deferred tax assets: Provisions 182 305 182 305 Deferred tax liabilities: Differences in depreciation for tax purposes (513) (711) Others (42) (122) (555) (833) Net deferred tax liabilities (373) (528) Unrecognised tax losses and tax credits As at 31 December 2019, the Group has unrecognised tax losses and tax credits of US$8.8 million (2018: US$6.6 million) and US$296.7 million (2018: US$295.8 million) respectively. The related deferred tax assets of US$2.2 million (2018: US$1.7 million) and US$74.2 million (2018: US$73.9 million) attributable to such tax losses and tax credits respectively were not recognised due to uncertainty of their recoverability, especially the tax credits which can only be claimed over an extended number of years, subject to agreement of the tax authorities and compliance with certain provisions of the tax legislation of the country in which the companies operate. The tax losses will expire between 2020 and 2024 (2018: between 2019 and 2023). Unrecognised temporary differences relating to investments in subsidiaries As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, no deferred tax liability has been recognised for taxes that would be payable on the undistributed earnings of certain of the Group's subsidiaries as the Group has determined that undistributed earnings of these subsidiaries will not be distributed in the foreseeable future and such temporary differences for which no deferred tax liability has been recognised aggregate to US$1,057 million (2018: US$934.0 million). The related deferred tax liability is estimated to be US$105.7 million (2018: US$93.4 million). 100 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 11. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. Group 2019 2018 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company (US$'000) 89,128 120,001 Weighted average number of ordinary shares ('000) 1,584,073 1,584,073 Basic earnings per share (US cents) 5.63 7.58 There are no dilutive potential ordinary shares as at 31 December 2019 and 2018. 12. BEARER PLANTS Bearer plants primarily comprise of oil palm plantations. Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cost At 1 January 795,752 827,357 Additions 17,301 34,778 Disposals (5,843) (3,377) Reclassification to plasma receivables (Note 13) (13,934) (9,943) Reclassification to property, plant and equipment (Note 14) (17,196) - Exchange differences 35,419 (53,063) At 31 December 811,499 795,752 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 182,732 167,859 Charge for the year (Note 14) 31,091 29,627 Disposals (3,131) (2,096) Reclassification to plasma receivables (Note 13) (2,364) (1,916) Exchange differences 7,613 (10,742) At 31 December 215,941 182,732 Net carrying amount 595,558 613,020 101 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 12. BEARER PLANTS (CONT'D) Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Nucleus production volume (tonnes) FFB 3,009,424 3,061,819 Nucleus planted area (hectares)* Mature 169,539 162,364 Immature 16,583 22,781 186,122 185,145 Nucleus planted areas include rubber plantations. The plantations have not been insured against the risks of fire, diseases and other possible risks. Additions to bearer plants consist of: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Capital expenditure on bearer plants using cash 14,085 31,742 Capitalisation of depreciation on property, plant and equipment (Note 14) 3,216 3,036 17,301 34,778 Assets pledged as security As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, certain of the Group's bearer plants are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions (Note 31). 102 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 13. PLASMA RECEIVABLES Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 50,926 49,931 Additional development costs 14,410 9,003 Gain arising from changes in carrying value of plasma receivables 2,744 - Proceeds received (8,571) (11,371) Reclassification from bearer plants (Note 12) 11,570 8,027 Exchange differences 2,481 (3,309) Allowance for expected credit losses (696) (1,355) At 31 December 72,864 50,926 Current 1,080 4,525 Less: Allowance for expected credit losses (58) - 1,022 4,525 Non-current 73,903 47,756 Less: Allowance for expected credit losses (2,061) (1,355) 71,842 46,401 72,864 50,926 Expected credit losses The movement in allowance for expected credit losses of plasma receivables is as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 1,355 1,448 Charge for the year 696 - Exchange differences 68 (93) 2,119 1,355 103 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 13. PLASMA RECEIVABLES (CONT'D) Additions to plasma receivables consist of: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Development costs on plasma receivables using cash 14,410 8,751 Capitalisation of depreciation on property, plant and equipment (Note 14) - 252 14,410 9,003 14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Furniture, Buildings Farming and fittings, office and Machinery and transportation equipment Assets under improvements installations equipment and others construction Total Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cost At 1 January 2018 271,349 203,311 65,897 11,592 17,207 569,356 Additions 11,764 2,262 8,265 1,001 26,960 50,252 Disposals - - (2,129) (1) - (2,130) Reclassifications 10,165 2,748 3 - (12,916) - Exchange differences (17,772) (13,123) (3,507) (739) (1,324) (36,465) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 275,506 195,198 68,529 11,853 29,927 581,013 Additions 19,290 2,903 4,917 897 73,662 101,669 Disposals (261) - (7,623) - (32) (7,916) Reclassifications 20,079 15,487 5 11 (35,582) - Reclassification from bearer plants (Note 12) 17,196 - - - - 17,196 Exchange differences 12,601 8,573 2,243 494 2,013 25,924 At 31 December 2019 344,411 222,161 68,071 13,255 69,988 717,886 104 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D) Furniture, Buildings Farming and fittings, office and Machinery and transportation equipment Assets under improvements installations equipment and others construction Total Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2018 93,828 85,731 43,638 8,681 - 231,878 Charge for the year 18,500 12,818 6,322 1,159 - 38,799 Disposals - - (2,088) (1) - (2,089) Exchange differences (6,344) (5,884) (2,190) (560) - (14,978) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 105,984 92,665 45,682 9,279 - 253,610 Charge for the year 20,420 12,762 6,572 1,116 - 40,870 Disposals (168) - (7,526) - - (7,694) Exchange differences 4,779 4,091 1,487 393 - 10,750 At 31 December 2019 131,015 109,518 46,215 10,788 - 297,536 Net carrying amount At 31 December 2019 213,396 112,643 21,856 2,467 69,988 420,350 At 31 December 2018 169,522 102,533 22,847 2,574 29,927 327,403 105 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D) Furniture, fittings, office Transportation equipment equipment and others Total Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cost At 1 January 2018 13,452 332 13,784 Additions 352 31 383 Disposals (171) - (171) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 13,633 363 13,996 Additions - 5 5 Disposals (168) - (168) At 31 December 2019 13,465 368 13,833 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2018 8,040 257 8,297 Charge for the year 1,323 30 1,353 Disposals (171) - (171) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 9,192 287 9,479 Charge for the year 1,245 31 1,276 Disposals (168) - (168) At 31 December 2019 10,269 318 10,587 Net carrying amount At 31 December 2019 3,196 50 3,246 At 31 December 2018 4,441 76 4,517 Additions to property, plant and equipment consist of: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment using cash 79,128 45,031 Reclassification from advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment 19,318 616 Right-of-use assets 3,223 4,605 101,669 50,252 106 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D) Assets under construction As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, the Group's assets under construction relate primarily to buildings and infrastructure, as well as machinery and installations. Assets pledged as security As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, certain subsidiaries' property, plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions (Note 31). Right-of-use assets As at 31 December 2019, the Group's right-of-use assets with carrying amount of US$6.8 million (2018: US$5.6 million) are classified under farming and transportation equipment. Depreciation and amortisation The depreciation and amortisation charges for the financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of bearer plants (Note 12) 31,091 29,627 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 40,870 38,799 Amortisation of land use rights (Note 15) 2,066 2,043 Amortisation of other intangible assets (Note 18) 55 103 74,082 70,572 107 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D) Depreciation and amortisation (cont'd)

Depreciation included in cost of sales (Note 5)

Depreciation included in selling and distribution costs (Note 6) Depreciation included in general and administrative expenses (Note 7) Amortisation included in general and administrative expenses (Note 7) Amortisation included in other operating expenses

Depreciation capitalised in bearer plants (Note 12) Depreciation capitalised in plasma receivables (Note 13) LAND USE RIGHTS

Cost

At 1 January Additions Disposal Exchange differences

At 31 December

Accumulated amortisation At 1 January

Amortisation charge for the year (Note 14) Exchange differences

At 31 December

Net carrying amount Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 65,615 61,892 671 655 2,459 2,591 55 103 2,066 2,043 3,216 3,036 252 74,082 70,572 Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 60,181 63,071 4,941 1,193 -

2,594 (4,083) 67,445 60,181 14,289 13,124 2,066 2,043 633 (878) 16,988 14,289 50,457 45,892 108 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 15. LAND USE RIGHTS (CONT'D) Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Amount to be amortised - Not later than one year 2,066 2,043 - Later than one year but not more than five years 8,265 8,174 - Later than five years 40,126 35,675 50,457 45,892 Land use rights are in respect of: land premiums representing the cost of land rights owned by the Group which are amortised on a straight-line basis over their terms of 10 to 35 years. The terms may be extended subject to agreement with the Government of Indonesia and payment of premium; and deferred land rights acquisition costs representing the cost associated with the legal transfer or renewal for titles of land rights such as, among others, legal fees, land survey and re-measurement fees, taxes and other related expenses. Such costs are also deferred and amortised on a straight-line basis over the terms of the related land rights of 10 to 35 years. As at 31 December 2019, the Group's land use rights cover a total land area of 234,822 hectares (2018: 213,935 hectares), representing HGU, HGB and HP. The legal terms of the existing land use rights of the Group expire on various dates between 2020 and 2054. Assets pledged as security As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, certain of the Group's land use rights are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions (Note 31). 109 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 16. INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES Company 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Unquoted equity shares, at cost 751,081 481,587 At 1 January 481,587 523,527 Subscription for shares in subsidiaries (Note 16(d)) 269,494 - Disposal of subsidiary (Note 16(e)) - (41,940) At 31 December 751,081 481,587 Composition of the Group

The full list of subsidiaries is presented in Note 1(b). Interest in subsidiary with material non-controlling interest ("NCI")

The Group has the following subsidiary that has NCI that are material to the Group. Proportion Profit Dividends of ownership allocated to Accumulated paid to NCI interest held NCI during NCI at the end during the Principal by non- the reporting of reporting reporting place of controlling period period period Name of subsidiary business interests US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 31 December 2019: PT CLP Indonesia 4.49% 3,684 44,017 2,918 31 December 2018: PT CLP Indonesia 4.49% 6,072 39,234 1,149 110 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 16. INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES (CONT'D) Summarised financial information about subsidiary with material NCI

Summarised financial information including goodwill on acquisition and consolidation adjustments but before intercompany eliminations of subsidiaries with material NCI are as follows: PT CLP Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Summarised balance sheets Non-current Assets 1,039,667 1,095,786 Liabilities (207,055) (396,918) Net non-current assets 832,612 698,868 Current Assets 186,723 217,646 Liabilities (38,991) (42,702) Net current assets 147,732 174,944 Net assets 980,344 873,812 Summarised statement of comprehensive income Sales 409,972 426,428 Profit before tax 109,327 177,872 Tax expense (27,280) (42,633) Profit for the year 82,047 135,239 Other comprehensive income 44,377 (71,487) Total comprehensive income 126,424 63,752 Other summarised information Net cash generated from operating activities 127,731 108,686 Net cash used in investing activities (82,114) (224,433) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (47,907) 4,485 111 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES (CONT'D) Subscription for shares in subsidiaries

In 2019, the Company increased its investment in subsidiaries through the subscription of shares in PT Borneo Ketapang Permai ("PT BKP") and PT Falcon Agri Persada ("PT FAPE") amounting to US$256.3 million and US$13.2 million respectively, funded by a combination of cash and capitalisation of loan to subsidiary (Note 21).

After the subscriptions, the equity interest of the Company in PT BKP and PT FAPE remain unchanged at 95.00%. Disposal of subsidiary

In 2018, the Company transferred its 63.00% equity interest in PT Meridan Sejatisurya Plantation ("PT MSSP") to PT Ciliandra Perkasa ("PT CLP"), a direct subsidiary of the Company, for a cash consideration of approximately US$126.4 million, which was arrived at after taking into consideration the current market value of the assets.

After the transfer, PT MSSP remained as a subsidiary of the Group, with effective group equity interest of 90.73% (2017: 93.56%). GOODWILL Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cost At 1 January 81,013 86,592 Exchange differences 3,380 (5,579) At 31 December 84,393 81,013 112 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 17. GOODWILL (CONT'D) Impairment testing of goodwill Goodwill arising from business combinations is allocated to individual cash-generating units ("CGU") for the purpose of impairment testing. The carrying amounts of goodwill allocated to each CGU are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 PT Borneo Ketapang Permai Group 4,778 4,587 PT Kalimantan Green Persada Group 9,342 8,968 PT Gerbang Sawit Indah 8,369 8,033 Lynhurst Group 32,065 30,781 PT Falcon Agri Persada 29,809 28,615 Others 30 29 84,393 81,013 The recoverable amounts of the CGUs have been determined based on value in use calculations using cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by management. The key assumptions used in the calculations are as follows: 2019 2018 Terminal growth rate 3% 3% Pre-tax discount rate 10% 11% Projected average CPO price US$689/tonne US$664/tonne The value in use calculations use a discounted cash flow model based on cash flow projections covering a period of 10 years (2018: 10 years), and projected average CPO price of US$689 per tonne (2018: US$664 per tonne). Cash flows beyond the projected periods are extrapolated using the estimated terminal growth rate indicated above. The terminal growth rate used does not exceed the long-term average growth rates in the industry. The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections is pre-tax and derived from the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") of the Group. The WACC takes into account both the cost of debt and the cost of equity. The cost of equity is derived from the expected return on investment by the Group's investors. The cost of debt is based on the interest bearing borrowings the Group is obliged to service. Based on the above analysis, management has assessed that the goodwill is not impaired as at 31 December 2019 and 2018. 113 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 GOODWILL (CONT'D) Sensitivity to changes in assumptions

Changes to the assumptions used by management to determine the recoverable amounts can have an impact on the results of the assessment. Management is of the opinion that no reasonably possible change in any of the key assumptions stated above would cause the carrying amount of the goodwill for each of the CGU to materially exceed their recoverable amount. OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS Land permits Software Total Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cost At 1 January 2018 Additions Write off Exchange differences At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 Additions Exchange differences At 31 December 2019 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2018 Amortisation charge during the year (Note 14) Exchange differences At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 Amortisation charge during the year (Note 14) Exchange differences At 31 December 2019 Net carrying amount At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 21,862 2,341 24,203 - 11 11 - (180) (180) (1,409) (102) (1,511) 20,453 2,070 22,523 8,485 - 8,485 1,002 57 1,059 29,940 2,127 32,067 - 1,992 1,992 - 103 103 - (87) (87) - 2,008 2,008 - 55 55 - 54 54 - 2,117 2,117 29,940 10 29,950 20,453 62 20,515 114 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 18. OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS (CONT'D) Software Company US$'000 Cost At 1 January 2018, 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 475 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2018, 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 475 Net carrying amount At 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 - Land permits are not amortised. Amortisation will only commence upon reclassification from land permits to land use rights when HGU title has been obtained. Software costs are amortised to profit or loss using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives of three to five years. 19. UNQUOTED INVESTMENT Group and Company 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 At fair value through profit or loss At 1 January 5,775 5,775 Additions 496 - Loss arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment (4,900) - At 31 December 1,371 5,775 The unquoted investment relates to a 50% interest in a limited partnership which the Group does not retain control or significant influence over. In 2019, the Group recognised loss arising from changes in fair value of unquoted investment amounting to US$4.9 million. The fair value of the unquoted investment is determined based on fair value less costs of disposal, which approximates its adjusted net asset value at reporting date. 115 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 20. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL ASSETS/LIABILITIES 2019 2018 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cross currency swaps - 78,600 - 79,580 Commodity futures, options and swap contracts 251 73 1,888 825 Foreign currency options and forward contracts 6 - 26 96 Interest rate swaps 1,473 363 1,996 - 1,730 79,036 3,910 80,501 Current 563 52,029 2,882 921 Non-current 1,167 27,007 1,028 79,580 1,730 79,036 3,910 80,501 2019 2018 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cross currency swaps - 78,600 - 79,580 Foreign currency options and forward contracts - - 26 - Interest rate swaps 1,473 363 1,996 - 1,473 78,963 2,022 79,580 Current 306 51,956 994 - Non-current 1,167 27,007 1,028 79,580 1,473 78,963 2,022 79,580 The Group classifies derivative financial instruments as financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, except for certain derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, wherein hedge accounting has been applied. Cross currency swaps The Company has entered into cross currency swaps with financial institutions to hedge the foreign currency risk on its Ringgit-denominated Islamic medium term notes, mitigating the risk of changes in foreign currency rates. Based on the cross currency swap agreements, the financial institutions will swap the principal as well as the profit distribution amounts of the Company's Islamic medium term notes from Malaysian Ringgit into USD. Cash flow hedge accounting has been applied to these cross currency swaps as they are considered to be highly effective hedging instruments. In 2019, a net fair value loss of US$2.0 million (2018: net fair value gain of US$6.6 million) has been included in other comprehensive income in respect of these contracts. As at 31 December 2019, the notional amount of the cross currency swaps outstanding amounted to MYR 1.0 billion (2018: MYR 1.0 billion). 116 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL ASSETS/LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Commodity futures, options and swap contracts

The Group enters into certain commodity futures, options and swap contracts in order to hedge the commodity price risk related to the sale and purchase of palm based products. In 2018, a net fair value loss of US$3.4 million, with a related deferred tax credit of $0.3 million, had been included in other comprehensive income in respect of those contracts that were hedge accounted for. There were no commodity futures or swap contracts that were hedge accounted for as at 31 December 2019.

Foreign currency options and forward contracts

The Group enters into certain foreign currency options and forward contracts in order to hedge the foreign currency risk related to the purchase of palm based products as well as the Company's forecasted dividend payments. There were no foreign currency forward contracts that were hedge accounted for as at 31 December 2019 and 2018.

Interest rate swaps

The Company has entered into interest rate swaps with financial institutions to hedge the interest rate risk arising from its floating rate debts, mitigating the risk of changes in market interest rates. Based on the interest rate swap agreements, the floating rates on the Company's bank loans are swapped into fixed rates. Cash flow hedge accounting has been applied to these interest rate swaps as they are considered to be highly effective hedging instruments. In 2019, a net fair value loss of US$0.8 million (2018: net fair value gain of US$0.6 million) has been included in other comprehensive income in respect of these contracts. As at 31 December 2019, the notional amount of the interest rate swaps outstanding amounted to US$227.7 million (2018: US$135.6 million). LOAN TO SUBSIDIARY

The loan to subsidiary is denominated in USD, unsecured, bears interest at 5.50% per annum (2018: 5.50% per annum) and is repayable on 31 December 2021 or may be extended upon mutual agreement. The Company does not have the intention of demanding for the settlement of the loan in the foreseeable future as the amount forms, in substance, a part of the Company's net investment in subsidiaries. Company 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Loan to subsidiary 125,000 370,000 Less: Allowance for expected credit losses (875) (2,590) 124,125 367,410 In 2019, US$245.0 million of the loan to subsidiary has been capitalised as investment in subsidiaries (Note 16(d)). 117 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 21. LOAN TO SUBSIDIARY (CONT'D) Expected credit losses The movement in allowance for expected credit losses of the loan to subsidiary is as follows: Company 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 2,590 2,590 Write-back during the year (1,715) - At 31 December 875 2,590 22. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS Biological assets relate to agricultural produce growing on bearer plants, which is referred to as FFB, with the following movements in carrying value: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Fair value At 1 January 17,183 22,000 Gain/(loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets 7,913 (3,456) Exchange differences 856 (1,361) At 31 December 25,952 17,183 23. INVENTORIES Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Palm based products 46,674 62,675 Fertilisers and chemicals 21,874 22,605 Spare parts and other consumables 13,173 12,282 81,721 97,562 118 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 24. TRADE RECEIVABLES Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Trade receivables from: - Third parties 43,086 34,837 - - - Subsidiaries - - 1,143 - - Related parties 223 3,017 - - Less: Allowance for expected credit losses (923) (462) - - 42,386 37,392 1,143 - Trade receivables are non-interest bearing and generally due within 30 days. They are recognised at their original invoice amounts which represent their fair values on initial recognition. Trade receivables are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 8,904 13,319 - - United States Dollar 33,482 24,073 1,143 - 42,386 37,392 1,143 - Receivables that are past due but not impaired An analysis of trade receivables that are past due but not impaired as at the end of the reporting period is as follows: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Trade receivables past due: Lesser than 30 days 28 1,913 - - 30 to 60 days 118 6 - - More than 60 days 946 611 - - 1,092 2,530 - - 119 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 24. TRADE RECEIVABLES (CONT'D) Expected credit losses The movement in allowance for expected credit losses of trade receivables is as follows: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 462 479 - - Charge for the year (Note 9) 447 - - - Exchange differences 14 (17) - - At 31 December 923 462 - - 25. OTHER RECEIVABLES Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Interest receivable 119 216 60 87 Amounts due from related parties 7 33 - - Sundry receivables 2,686 3,176 226 226 2,812 3,425 286 313 The amounts due from related parties are non-trade related, unsecured, non-interest bearing, repayable on demand and expected to be settled in cash. Other receivables are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 2,465 1,037 - - United States Dollar 340 2,381 285 312 Singapore Dollar 7 7 1 1 2,812 3,425 286 313 120 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 26. ADVANCES AND PREPAYMENTS Advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment Advances for purchase of property, plant and equipment represent advance payments made to suppliers and contractors in relation to the following items: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Buildings and improvements 5,493 17,987 Machinery and installations 2,864 635 Others 182 248 8,539 18,870 Other advances and prepayments Other advances and prepayments relate mainly to payments made for purchase of inventories and other miscellaneous items. These payments are non-interest bearing, unsecured and expected to be fulfilled within the next 12 months. 27. CASH AND BANK BALANCES Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash at banks and on hand 59,022 55,359 4,496 4,028 Restricted cash balances 42,989 44,540 41,849 42,718 102,011 99,899 46,345 46,746 121 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 27. CASH AND BANK BALANCES (CONT'D) As at the end of the reporting period, the Group has the following bank overdrafts which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cash at banks and on hand (Gross carrying amounts prior to offsetting) 140,860 112,409 Bank overdrafts (Gross amounts offset in the balance sheet) (81,838) (57,050) Cash at banks and on hand (Net amounts in the balance sheet) 59,022 55,359 Cash at banks earn interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. The weighted average effective interest rate of the Group's cash and cash equivalents during the year is 0.5% (2018: 0.5%) per annum. Restricted cash balances relate to cash deposits maintained with brokers and banks which are not freely remissible for use by the Group. Cash and bank balances are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 21,209 393 - - United States Dollar 78,451 96,798 44,542 45,993 Singapore Dollar 2,214 1,192 1,794 745 Others 137 1,516 9 8 102,011 99,899 46,345 46,746 122 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 28. TRADE PAYABLES Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Trade payables to: - Third parties 18,332 28,396 - 40 - Related parties 827 72 - - 19,159 28,468 - 40 Trade payables are non-interest bearing and generally due within 30 to 90 days. Trade payables are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 18,134 27,946 - - United States Dollar 1,025 522 - 40 19,159 28,468 - 40 29. OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Accrued employee costs 13,530 16,300 1,442 2,124 Accrued financial expenses 1,573 1,726 1,555 1,607 Accrued contractor fees 11,943 7,135 - - Others 8,090 6,156 311 203 35,136 31,317 3,308 3,934 Other payables and accruals are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 31,053 26,025 - - United States Dollar 2,204 2,569 1,784 1,658 Singapore Dollar 1,879 2,723 1,524 2,276 35,136 31,317 3,308 3,934 123 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ADVANCES FROM CUSTOMERS

Advances from customers represent advance payments relating to the sale of palm based products. These payments are trade related, unsecured, non-interest bearing and the obligations to the customers are expected to be fulfilled within the next 12 months.

Revenue recognised during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 that was included in the advances from customers at the beginning of the year amounted to US$2.9 million (2018: US$1.4 million). LOANS AND BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Interest rate (per annum) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Maturity % % US$'000 US$'000 Current Bank loans 2020 2.8 - 4.4 2.7 - 4.2 45,010 27,582 Lease liabilities 2020 3.4 - 14.9 2.6 - 14.9 3,137 2,529 Non-current 48,147 30,111 Bank loans 2021-2022 2.8 - 4.4 2.7 - 4.2 116,571 106,795 Lease liabilities 2021-2023 3.4 - 14.9 2.6 - 14.9 2,415 3,022 118,986 109,817 167,133 139,928 Interest rate (per annum) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Company Maturity % % US$'000 US$'000 Current Bank loans 2020 2.8 - 4.4 2.7 - 4.2 45,010 27,582 Non-current Bank loans 2021-2022 2.8 - 4.4 2.7 - 4.2 116,571 106,795 161,581 134,377 124 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 31. LOANS AND BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (CONT'D) Bank loans The Group's bank loans as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 comprise of unsecured term loan facilities from banks in Singapore. As at 31 December 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities of US$325.0 million (2018: US$100.0 million), of which US$230.0 million is available for drawdown from February to June 2020 and may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes that will be due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes. Lease liabilities The Group entered into capital lease agreements for the purchase of farming equipment and motor vehicles incidental to the ordinary course of its business (Note 33). Loans and borrowings from financial institutions are denominated in the following currencies: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Indonesian Rupiah 5,552 5,551 - - United States Dollar 161,581 134,377 161,581 134,377 167,133 139,928 161,581 134,377 125 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 31. LOANS AND BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (CONT'D) A reconciliation of liabilities arising from the Group's financing activities is as follows: Non-cash changes Amortisation Cash Cash Foreign of issuance 01.01.2019 inflows outflows exchange costs Others 31.12.2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Bank loans - current 27,582 11,386 (27,917) - 337 33,622 45,010 - non-current 106,795 43,398 - - - (33,622) 116,571 Lease liabilities - current 2,529 - (3,450) 115 - 3,943 3,137 - non-current 3,022 - - 113 - (720) 2,415 Islamic medium term notes (Note 32) - current - - - 1,765 113 144,676 146,554 - non-current 241,073 - - 1,177 57 (144,676) 97,631 381,001 54,784 (31,367) 3,170 507 3,223 411,318 The 'others' column relates to reclassification of non-current portion of loans and borrowings due to passage of time and lease liabilities entered into for acquisition of property, plant and equipment. 126 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 31. LOANS AND BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (CONT'D) Non-cash changes Amortisation Cash Cash Foreign of issuance 01.01.2018 inflows outflows exchange costs Others 31.12.2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Bank loans - current 19,277 - (19,792) - 515 27,582 27,582 - non-current 227,484 - (93,750) - 643 (27,582) 106,795 Lease liabilities - current 1,693 - (2,526) (124) - 3,486 2,529 - non-current 2,052 - - (150) - 1,120 3,022 Islamic medium term notes (Note 32) - non-current 245,785 - - (4,880) 168 - 241,073 496,291 - (116,068) (5,154) 1,326 4,606 381,001 The 'others' column relates to reclassification of non-current portion of loans and borrowings due to passage of time and lease liabilities entered into for acquisition of property, plant and equipment. 127 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 32. ISLAMIC MEDIUM TERM NOTES Group and Company Distribution rate 2019 2018 Maturity date (per annum) US$'000 US$'000 Third issuance 5 June 2020 4.35% 146,602 144,837 Fourth issuance 27 October 2021 4.85% 97,735 96,558 Less: 244,337 241,395 Issuance costs 1,183 1,183 Accumulated amortisation (1,031) (861) 152 322 Islamic medium term notes, net 244,185 241,073 Current 146,554 - Non-current 97,631 241,073 244,185 241,073 On 18 June 2012, the Company was granted approval by the Securities Commission of Malaysia to establish a Ringgit-denominated Islamic medium term note programme ("Programme") of up to MYR 2.0 billion under the laws of Malaysia. The tenure of the Programme shall be up to 10 years from the date of the first issuance being 31 July 2012. Under the Programme, the Company may issue Islamic medium term notes from time to time in Malaysian Ringgit in various amounts and tenors of more than a year and up to a maximum tenor of 10 years. The Islamic medium term notes are unsecured, bear periodic distribution rates payable semi-annually in arrears, and will not be listed on any stock exchange. The Company had repaid the first and second issuances of the Islamic medium term notes on 31 July 2017 and 8 December 2017 respectively. 33. LEASES Group as a lessee The Group has lease contracts for land use rights, property, plant and equipment and office premises. Where practicable, extension options exercisable by the lessees are included in the lease contracts to provide operational flexibility. 128 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 LEASES (CONT'D) Group as a lessee (cont'd) Right-of-use assets

The Group's associated right-of-use assets were recognised and presented within property, plant and equipment (Note 14) and land use rights (Note 15), while rental of office premises did not have any material financial impact. Lease liabilities

The Group's lease liabilities and the movement during the year are disclosed in Note 31 and the maturity analysis of lease liabilities is disclosed in Note 43(e). The Group has applied an incremental borrowing rate of 3.5% to discount the future lease payments. PROVISION FOR POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The Group recognised employment benefits for all its permanent employees in Indonesia pursuant to Indonesian Labor Law No. 13/2003. The provision for employment benefits is based on the calculation of an independent actuary, using the "Projected Unit Credit" method. No fund was provided for such liability for employment benefits.

The significant assumptions used in determining the provision for post-employment benefits are as follows: 2019 2018 Normal Pension Age 55 Years 55 Years Salary Increment Rate per annum 8% 8% Discount Rate per annum 7.79% 8.51% Mortality Rate Table Mortality Indonesia 2011 Table Mortality Indonesia 2011 Disability Rate 1% of mortality rate 1% of mortality rate Resignation Rate 0% to 5% 0% to 5% Valuation Method Projected Unit Credit Projected Unit Credit Changes in the present value of defined benefit obligation are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 21,490 22,473 Net employee benefit expense charged to profit or loss (Note 38) 6,651 5,391 Remeasurement gain - Actuarial gain arising from changes in financial assumptions (342) (3,794) Benefits paid (1,357) (1,100) Exchange differences 983 (1,480) At 31 December 27,425 21,490 129 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 34. PROVISION FOR POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS (CONT'D) The following summarises the components of net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans recognised in profit or loss as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Interest cost on benefit obligation 1,367 1,126 Current service cost 5,099 4,225 Past service cost 185 40 6,651 5,391 The breakdown of net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cost of sales (Note 5) 4,701 3,613 General and administrative expenses (Note 7) 1,315 1,028 Others 635 750 6,651 5,391 The sensitivity analysis below has been determined based on reasonable possible changes of each significant assumption on the defined benefits obligation as of the end of the reporting period, assuming if all the other assumptions were held constant. Change in present value of defined benefit obligation Increase/ 2019 2018 Group (decrease) US$'000 US$'000 Discount rate 1% increase (2,645) (2,058) 1% decrease 3,126 2,425 Future salary growth 1% increase 3,209 2,504 1% decrease (2,758) (2,156) 130 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 35. SHARE CAPITAL Group and Company 2019 2018 No. of shares No. of shares '000 US$'000 '000 US$'000 Issued and fully paid ordinary shares At 1 January and 31 December 1,584,073 394,913 1,584,073 394,913 The holders of ordinary shares (except treasury shares) are entitled to receive dividends as and when declared by the Company. Each ordinary share carries one vote per share without restriction. The ordinary shares have no par value. DIFFERENCES ARISING FROM RESTRUCTURING TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING ENTITIES UNDER COMMON CONTROL

This represents the difference between the consideration paid and the share capital of the "acquired" entities. OTHER RESERVES

The composition of other reserves are as follows: Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Capital reserve (29,096) (29,096) - - Revaluation reserve 279 279 - - Gain on sale of treasury shares 10,322 10,322 10,322 10,322 Hedging reserve (1,019) 1,792 (1,019) 1,792 Foreign translation reserve (42,526) (98,416) 393 393 (62,040) (115,119) 9,696 12,507 Capital reserve Capital reserve represents the premium paid for the acquisition of non-controlling interests over the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of a subsidiary. 131 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 37. OTHER RESERVES (CONT'D) Revaluation reserve Revaluation reserve represents increases in the fair value of property, plant and equipment, net of tax, and decreases to the extent that such decrease relates to an increase on the same asset previously recognised in other comprehensive income. Gain on sale of treasury shares This represents the gain arising from sale of treasury shares. No dividend may be paid, and no other distribution (whether in cash or otherwise) of the Company's assets (including any distribution of assets to members on a winding up) may be made in respect of this reserve. Hedging reserve Hedging reserve represents the cumulative fair value changes, net of tax, of the derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges. Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January 1,792 (2,382) 1,792 (5,429) Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax and non-controlling interests (123) 4,844 (221) 1,960 Reclassification to profit or loss - Sales (98) (5,931) - - - (Gain)/loss on foreign exchange (2,943) 4,880 (2,943) 4,880 - Net financial expenses 353 381 353 381 At 31 December (1,019) 1,792 (1,019) 1,792 132 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 37. OTHER RESERVES (CONT'D) Foreign translation reserve The foreign translation reserve represents exchange differences arising from the translation of the financial statements of companies in the Group whose functional currencies are different from that of the Group's presentation currency and a loan to subsidiary which forms part of the Company's net investment in subsidiaries. Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 January (98,416) (13,420) 393 393 Foreign currency translation adjustments 55,890 (84,996) - - At 31 December (42,526) (98,416) 393 393 38. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Salaries, bonuses and other benefits 87,482 87,255 Net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans (Note 34) 6,651 5,391 Central Provident Fund contributions 254 272 94,387 92,918 133 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 39. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES Transactions with related parties

In addition to those related party information provided elsewhere in the relevant notes to the consolidated financial statements, the following significant transactions between the Group and related parties (who are not members of the Group) took place during the financial year at terms agreed between the parties: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Lease of office premises 627 617 Purchases of goods 8,690 10,068 Sales of goods 118 2,725 Net settlement for commodity swap contracts - 876 Milling income - 468 Compensation of key management personnel Salaries, bonuses and other benefits Directors' fees Net employee benefit expense relating to defined benefit plans Central Provident Fund contributions Comprise amounts paid to: Directors of the Company

Other key management personnel Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 6,011 6,276 303 341 277 280 51 50 6,642 6,947 2,161 2,368 4,481 4,579 6,642 6,947 134 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 40. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Capital commitments

Significant capital expenditure contracted for as at the end of the reporting period but not recognised in the financial statements are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Capital commitments in respect of property, plant and equipment 11,877 20,175 Operating lease commitments As lessee

The Company leases office premises under non-cancellable operating lease agreements of varying terms. Operating lease payments recognised in profit or loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to US$473,000 (Note 7).

Future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases as at 31 December 2018 were as follows: Group US$'000 Within one year 218 After one year but not more than five years 83 301 As disclosed in Note 2.2, the Company has adopted the SFRS(I) 16 Leases on 1 January 2019. Finance lease commitments As lessee

As at 31 December 2018, the Group has finance leases for certain property, plant and equipment. These leases have terms of renewal but no purchase options and escalation clauses. Renewals are at the option of the specific entity that holds the lease. 135 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 40. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (CONT'D) Finance lease commitments (cont'd) As lessee (cont'd)

Future minimum lease payments under finance leases together with the present value of the net minimum lease payments as at 31 December 2018 were as follows: Present value of Minimum lease minimum lease payments payments Group US$'000 US$'000 Not later than one year 3,061 2,529 Later than one year but not more than five years 3,383 3,022 Total minimum lease payments 6,444 5,551 Less: Amount representing finance charges (893) - Present value of minimum lease payments 5,551 5,551 Finance lease liabilities are included in loans and borrowings from financial institutions presented in Note 31. Commitments for sales and purchases contracts

The Group enters into sales and purchases contracts for palm based products in the normal course of its business. The notional amounts of the committed contacts with fixed pricing terms that were outstanding as at 31 December are as follows: Group 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Sales 79,628 72,833 Purchases 10,736 5,652 136 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (CONT'D) Contingent liabilities

The Company has provided corporate guarantees to certain external parties in the ordinary course of business, guaranteeing the obligations of a subsidiary in the event of any non-performance by the subsidiary in respect of its contracts with these external parties. As at 31 December 2019, no contingent liabilities arise from these corporate guarantees provided by the Company (2018: US$0.1 million).

Certain subsidiaries have guaranteed US$26.3 million (2018: US$29.6 million) in respect of plasma farmers' loans repayable to banks at the time when the plasma plantations are converted. These loans are being repaid by the plasma farmers on an instalment basis through a withholding mechanism on sales of the plasma crops to the Group. CLASSIFICATION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

As at the end of the reporting period, the following are the different classes of financial assets and liabilities: Assets At amortised cost Plasma receivables Trade receivables Other receivables Loan to subsidiary Restricted cash balances Cash and cash equivalents At fair value through other comprehensive incomeDerivative financial assets At fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Unquoted investment Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 72,864 50,926 - - 42,386 37,392 1,143 - 2,812 3,425 286 313 - - 124,125 367,410 42,989 44,540 41,849 42,718 59,022 55,359 4,496 4,028 220,073 191,642 171,899 414,469 1,473 1,996 1,473 1,996 257 1,914 - 26 1,371 5,775 1,371 5,775 1,628 7,689 1,371 5,801 137 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 41. CLASSIFICATION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Group Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities At amortised cost Trade payables 19,159 28,468 - 40 Other payables and accruals 35,136 31,317 3,308 3,934 Loans and borrowings from financial institutions 167,133 139,928 161,581 134,377 Islamic medium term notes 244,185 241,073 244,185 241,073 465,613 440,786 409,074 379,424 At fair value through other comprehensive income Derivative financial liabilities 78,963 79,580 78,963 79,580 At fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities 73 921 - - 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Fair value hierarchy

The Group categorises fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that is dependent on the valuation inputs used as follows: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date,

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly, and

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. Fair value measurements that use inputs of different hierarchy levels are categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. 138 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value

The following table shows an analysis of each class of assets and liabilities measured at fair value at the end of the reporting period: Quoted prices in active Significant markets for other Significant identical observable unobservable instruments inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2019 Assets measured at fair value: Non-financial assets Biological assets - - 25,952 25,952 Financial assets Derivative financial assets 251 1,479 - 1,730 Unquoted investment - - 1,371 1,371 251 1,479 1,371 3,101 Liabilities measured at fair value: Financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 73 78,963 - 79,036 139 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value (cont'd) Quoted prices in active Significant markets for other Significant identical observable unobservable instruments inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2018 Assets measured at fair value: Non-financial assets Biological assets - - 17,183 17,183 Financial assets Derivative financial assets 1,888 2,022 - 3,910 Unquoted investment - - 5,775 5,775 1,888 2,022 5,775 9,685 Liabilities measured at fair value: Financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 825 79,676 - 80,501 140 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value (cont'd) Quoted prices in active Significant markets for other Significant identical observable unobservable instruments inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2019 Assets measured at fair value: Financial assets Derivative financial assets - 1,473 - 1,473 Unquoted investment - - 1,371 1,371 - 1,473 1,371 2,844 Liabilities measured at fair value: Financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities - 78,963 - 78,963 141 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value (cont'd) Quoted prices in active Significant markets for other Significant identical observable unobservable instruments inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2018 Assets measured at fair value: Financial assets Derivative financial assets - 2,022 - 2,022 Unquoted investment - - 5,775 5,775 - 2,022 5,775 7,797 Liabilities measured at fair value: Financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities - 79,580 - 79,580 142 F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D N O T E S T O T H E F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S For the financial year ended 31 December 2019 42. FAIR VALUE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (CONT'D) (c) Level 2 fair value measurements The following is a description of the valuation techniques and inputs used in the fair value measurement for assets and liabilities that are categorised within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy: Derivative financial assets/liabilities Commodity options and swap contracts Commodity options and swap contracts are valued using a valuation technique with market observable inputs. The most frequently applied valuation techniques include forward pricing and Black-Scholes models, using present value calculations. The models incorporate various inputs including commodity spot and forward rates, commodity volatility prices based on broker quotes and forward rate curves. Cross currency swaps and interest rate swaps