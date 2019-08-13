First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ("2Q") and Six Months ("6M") Ended 30 June 2019 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Group 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) Sales 293,033 316,570 (7.4%) 143,428 181,011 (20.8%) Cost of sales (208,376) (174,639) 19.3% (97,005) (102,394) (5.3%) Gross profit 84,657 141,931 (40.4%) 46,423 78,617 (41.0%) Selling and distribution costs (21,995) (27,213) (19.2%) (12,943) (14,784) (12.5%) General and administrative (13,839) (13,871) (0.2%) (6,583) (6,851) (3.9%) expenses Other operating expenses (1,028) (1,056) (2.7%) (513) (521) (1.5%) Profit from operations 47,795 99,791 (52.1%) 26,384 56,461 (53.3%) Gains/(losses) on foreign 228 6,271 (96.4%) (326) 3,818 n.m. exchange (Losses)/gains on derivative (760) 136 n.m. 52 (178) n.m. financial instruments Net financial expenses (7,689) (8,979) (14.4%) (3,832) (4,723) (18.9%) Other non-operating income 1,238 191 548.2% 1,306 1,333 (2.0%) Profit before tax 40,812 97,410 (58.1%) 23,584 56,711 (58.4%) Tax expense (10,421) (29,568) (64.8%) (6,144) (18,838) (67.4%) Profit for the period 30,391 67,842 (55.2%) 17,440 37,873 (54.0%) Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 29,255 63,667 (54.0%) 16,961 35,937 (52.8%) Non-controlling interests 1,136 4,175 (72.8%) 479 1,936 (75.3%) 30,391 67,842 (55.2%) 17,440 37,873 (54.0%) n.m. - not meaningful First Resources Limited 1 of 18 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued) Group 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) Profit for the period 30,391 67,842 (55.2%) 17,440 37,873 (54.0%) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value (losses)/gains on cash (4,517) 11,730 n.m. (5,883) (7,326) (19.7%) flow hedges Fair value (gains)/losses on cash flow hedges transferred to the (79) (3,312) (97.6%) 3,608 10,533 (65.7%) income statement Foreign currency translation 31,581 (84,267) n.m. 9,880 (62,052) n.m. Other comprehensive income for 26,985 (75,849) n.m. 7,605 (58,845) n.m. the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for 57,376 (8,007) n.m. 25,045 (20,972) n.m. the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 55,028 (8,698) n.m. 24,317 (20,147) n.m. Non-controlling interests 2,348 691 239.8% 728 (825) n.m. 57,376 (8,007) n.m. 25,045 (20,972) n.m. n.m. - not meaningful Additional Information Group 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 (%) US$'000 US$'000 (%) EBITDA Profit from operations 47,795 99,791 (52.1%) 26,384 56,461 (53.3%) Depreciation and amortisation 33,749 34,151 (1.2%) 16,367 17,481 (6.4%) EBITDA 81,544 133,942 (39.1%) 42,751 73,942 (42.2%) EBITDA margin 27.8% 42.3% 29.8% 40.8% First Resources Limited 2 of 18 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year Group Company 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Bearer plants 627,670 613,020 - - Plasma receivables 57,420 46,401 - - Property, plant and equipment 342,300 327,403 3,874 4,517 Land use rights 46,425 45,892 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 727,081 481,587 Goodwill 82,960 81,013 - - Other intangible assets 20,970 20,515 - - Unquoted investment at FVTPL 5,775 5,775 5,775 5,775 Derivative financial assets - 1,028 - 1,028 Tax recoverable 60,812 45,328 - - Deferred tax assets 60,453 54,702 - - Loan to subsidiary - - 124,125 367,410 Other non-current assets 486 369 - - Total non-current assets 1,305,271 1,241,446 860,855 860,317 Current assets Biological assets 17,596 17,183 - - Plasma receivables 1,511 4,525 - - Inventories 86,841 97,562 - - Trade receivables 38,749 37,392 - - Other receivables 2,900 3,425 316 313 Derivative financial assets 778 2,882 211 994 Advances for purchase of property, 27,516 18,870 - - plant and equipment Other advances and prepayments 4,071 3,515 316 359 Prepaid taxes 45,325 44,338 - - Restricted cash balances 46,495 44,540 43,598 42,718 Cash and cash equivalents * 43,559 55,359 860 4,028 Total current assets 315,341 329,591 45,301 48,412 Total assets 1,620,612 1,571,037 906,156 908,729 As at 30 June 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$69.5 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks. First Resources Limited 3 of 18 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued) Group Company 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables 32,220 28,468 127 40 Other payables and accruals 25,765 31,317 2,314 3,934 Advances from customers 1,661 2,927 - - Loans and borrowings from financial 69,962 30,111 45,716 27,582 institutions Islamic medium term notes 144,774 - 144,774 - Derivative financial liabilities 53,869 921 53,588 - Provision for tax 8,274 21,244 786 900 Total current liabilities 336,525 114,988 247,305 32,456 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings from financial 95,247 109,817 90,711 106,795 institutions Islamic medium term notes 96,453 241,073 96,453 241,073 Derivative financial liabilities 28,773 79,580 28,773 79,580 Provision for post-employment benefits 22,681 21,490 - - Deferred tax liabilities 20,765 18,074 581 528 Total non-current liabilities 263,919 470,034 216,518 427,976 Total liabilities 600,444 585,022 463,823 460,432 Net assets 1,020,168 986,015 442,333 448,297 EQUITY Share capital 394,913 394,913 394,913 394,913 Differences arising from restructuring transactions involving entities under 35,016 35,016 - - common control Other reserves (89,346) (115,119) 7,824 12,507 Retained earnings 623,368 617,355 39,596 40,877 Equity attributable to owners of the 963,951 932,165 442,333 448,297 Company Non-controlling interests 56,217 53,850 - - Total equity 1,020,168 986,015 442,333 448,297 First Resources Limited 4 of 18 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

amount repayable after one year Group As at 30 Jun 2019 As at 31 Dec 2018 Secured Unsecured Total Secured Unsecured Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Amount repayable in one year or less, or 2,167 212,569 214,736 2,529 27,582 30,111 on demand Amount repayable 4,536 187,164 191,700 3,022 347,868 350,890 after one year Total 6,703 399,733 406,436 5,551 375,450 381,001 Details of any collateral Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$100.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes. Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the Group has obtained additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million, which is available to be drawn down from February to June 2020 and may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes. First Resources Limited 5 of 18 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.