First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ("2Q") and Six Months ("6M") Ended 30 June 2019
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
6M 2019
6M 2018
Change
2Q 2019
2Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
Sales
293,033
316,570
(7.4%)
143,428
181,011
(20.8%)
Cost of sales
(208,376)
(174,639)
19.3%
(97,005)
(102,394)
(5.3%)
Gross profit
84,657
141,931
(40.4%)
46,423
78,617
(41.0%)
Selling and distribution costs
(21,995)
(27,213)
(19.2%)
(12,943)
(14,784)
(12.5%)
General and administrative
(13,839)
(13,871)
(0.2%)
(6,583)
(6,851)
(3.9%)
expenses
Other operating expenses
(1,028)
(1,056)
(2.7%)
(513)
(521)
(1.5%)
Profit from operations
47,795
99,791
(52.1%)
26,384
56,461
(53.3%)
Gains/(losses) on foreign
228
6,271
(96.4%)
(326)
3,818
n.m.
exchange
(Losses)/gains on derivative
(760)
136
n.m.
52
(178)
n.m.
financial instruments
Net financial expenses
(7,689)
(8,979)
(14.4%)
(3,832)
(4,723)
(18.9%)
Other non-operating income
1,238
191
548.2%
1,306
1,333
(2.0%)
Profit before tax
40,812
97,410
(58.1%)
23,584
56,711
(58.4%)
Tax expense
(10,421)
(29,568)
(64.8%)
(6,144)
(18,838)
(67.4%)
Profit for the period
30,391
67,842
(55.2%)
17,440
37,873
(54.0%)
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
29,255
63,667
(54.0%)
16,961
35,937
(52.8%)
Non-controlling interests
1,136
4,175
(72.8%)
479
1,936
(75.3%)
30,391
67,842
(55.2%)
17,440
37,873
(54.0%)
n.m. - not meaningful
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)
Group
6M 2019
6M 2018
Change
2Q 2019
2Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
Profit for the period
30,391
67,842
(55.2%)
17,440
37,873
(54.0%)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value (losses)/gains on cash
(4,517)
11,730
n.m.
(5,883)
(7,326)
(19.7%)
flow hedges
Fair value (gains)/losses on cash
flow hedges transferred to the
(79)
(3,312)
(97.6%)
3,608
10,533
(65.7%)
income statement
Foreign currency translation
31,581
(84,267)
n.m.
9,880
(62,052)
n.m.
Other comprehensive income for
26,985
(75,849)
n.m.
7,605
(58,845)
n.m.
the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for
57,376
(8,007)
n.m.
25,045
(20,972)
n.m.
the period
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
55,028
(8,698)
n.m.
24,317
(20,147)
n.m.
Non-controlling interests
2,348
691
239.8%
728
(825)
n.m.
57,376
(8,007)
n.m.
25,045
(20,972)
n.m.
n.m. - not meaningful
Additional Information
Group
6M 2019
6M 2018
Change
2Q 2019
2Q 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
US$'000
US$'000
(%)
EBITDA
Profit from operations
47,795
99,791
(52.1%)
26,384
56,461
(53.3%)
Depreciation and amortisation
33,749
34,151
(1.2%)
16,367
17,481
(6.4%)
EBITDA
81,544
133,942
(39.1%)
42,751
73,942
(42.2%)
EBITDA margin
27.8%
42.3%
29.8%
40.8%
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
Company
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Bearer plants
627,670
613,020
-
-
Plasma receivables
57,420
46,401
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
342,300
327,403
3,874
4,517
Land use rights
46,425
45,892
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
727,081
481,587
Goodwill
82,960
81,013
-
-
Other intangible assets
20,970
20,515
-
-
Unquoted investment at FVTPL
5,775
5,775
5,775
5,775
Derivative financial assets
-
1,028
-
1,028
Tax recoverable
60,812
45,328
-
-
Deferred tax assets
60,453
54,702
-
-
Loan to subsidiary
-
-
124,125
367,410
Other non-current assets
486
369
-
-
Total non-current assets
1,305,271
1,241,446
860,855
860,317
Current assets
Biological assets
17,596
17,183
-
-
Plasma receivables
1,511
4,525
-
-
Inventories
86,841
97,562
-
-
Trade receivables
38,749
37,392
-
-
Other receivables
2,900
3,425
316
313
Derivative financial assets
778
2,882
211
994
Advances for purchase of property,
27,516
18,870
-
-
plant and equipment
Other advances and prepayments
4,071
3,515
316
359
Prepaid taxes
45,325
44,338
-
-
Restricted cash balances
46,495
44,540
43,598
42,718
Cash and cash equivalents *
43,559
55,359
860
4,028
Total current assets
315,341
329,591
45,301
48,412
Total assets
1,620,612
1,571,037
906,156
908,729
As at 30 June 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$69.5 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks.
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued)
Group
Company
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
32,220
28,468
127
40
Other payables and accruals
25,765
31,317
2,314
3,934
Advances from customers
1,661
2,927
-
-
Loans and borrowings from financial
69,962
30,111
45,716
27,582
institutions
Islamic medium term notes
144,774
-
144,774
-
Derivative financial liabilities
53,869
921
53,588
-
Provision for tax
8,274
21,244
786
900
Total current liabilities
336,525
114,988
247,305
32,456
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings from financial
95,247
109,817
90,711
106,795
institutions
Islamic medium term notes
96,453
241,073
96,453
241,073
Derivative financial liabilities
28,773
79,580
28,773
79,580
Provision for post-employment benefits
22,681
21,490
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
20,765
18,074
581
528
Total non-current liabilities
263,919
470,034
216,518
427,976
Total liabilities
600,444
585,022
463,823
460,432
Net assets
1,020,168
986,015
442,333
448,297
EQUITY
Share capital
394,913
394,913
394,913
394,913
Differences arising from restructuring
transactions involving entities under
35,016
35,016
-
-
common control
Other reserves
(89,346)
(115,119)
7,824
12,507
Retained earnings
623,368
617,355
39,596
40,877
Equity attributable to owners of the
963,951
932,165
442,333
448,297
Company
Non-controlling interests
56,217
53,850
-
-
Total equity
1,020,168
986,015
442,333
448,297
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
amount repayable after one year
Group
As at 30 Jun 2019
As at 31 Dec 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Total
Secured
Unsecured
Total
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Amount repayable in
one year or less, or
2,167
212,569
214,736
2,529
27,582
30,111
on demand
Amount repayable
4,536
187,164
191,700
3,022
347,868
350,890
after one year
Total
6,703
399,733
406,436
5,551
375,450
381,001
Details of any collateral
Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$100.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes.
Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the Group has obtained additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million, which is available to be drawn down from February to June 2020 and may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes.
