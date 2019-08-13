Log in
FIRST RESOURCES LTD

(FRLD)
First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
08/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

08/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ("2Q") and Six Months ("6M") Ended 30 June 2019

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

6M 2019

6M 2018

Change

2Q 2019

2Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

Sales

293,033

316,570

(7.4%)

143,428

181,011

(20.8%)

Cost of sales

(208,376)

(174,639)

19.3%

(97,005)

(102,394)

(5.3%)

Gross profit

84,657

141,931

(40.4%)

46,423

78,617

(41.0%)

Selling and distribution costs

(21,995)

(27,213)

(19.2%)

(12,943)

(14,784)

(12.5%)

General and administrative

(13,839)

(13,871)

(0.2%)

(6,583)

(6,851)

(3.9%)

expenses

Other operating expenses

(1,028)

(1,056)

(2.7%)

(513)

(521)

(1.5%)

Profit from operations

47,795

99,791

(52.1%)

26,384

56,461

(53.3%)

Gains/(losses) on foreign

228

6,271

(96.4%)

(326)

3,818

n.m.

exchange

(Losses)/gains on derivative

(760)

136

n.m.

52

(178)

n.m.

financial instruments

Net financial expenses

(7,689)

(8,979)

(14.4%)

(3,832)

(4,723)

(18.9%)

Other non-operating income

1,238

191

548.2%

1,306

1,333

(2.0%)

Profit before tax

40,812

97,410

(58.1%)

23,584

56,711

(58.4%)

Tax expense

(10,421)

(29,568)

(64.8%)

(6,144)

(18,838)

(67.4%)

Profit for the period

30,391

67,842

(55.2%)

17,440

37,873

(54.0%)

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

29,255

63,667

(54.0%)

16,961

35,937

(52.8%)

Non-controlling interests

1,136

4,175

(72.8%)

479

1,936

(75.3%)

30,391

67,842

(55.2%)

17,440

37,873

(54.0%)

n.m. - not meaningful

First Resources Limited

1 of 18

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income (continued)

Group

6M 2019

6M 2018

Change

2Q 2019

2Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

Profit for the period

30,391

67,842

(55.2%)

17,440

37,873

(54.0%)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Fair value (losses)/gains on cash

(4,517)

11,730

n.m.

(5,883)

(7,326)

(19.7%)

flow hedges

Fair value (gains)/losses on cash

flow hedges transferred to the

(79)

(3,312)

(97.6%)

3,608

10,533

(65.7%)

income statement

Foreign currency translation

31,581

(84,267)

n.m.

9,880

(62,052)

n.m.

Other comprehensive income for

26,985

(75,849)

n.m.

7,605

(58,845)

n.m.

the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for

57,376

(8,007)

n.m.

25,045

(20,972)

n.m.

the period

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

55,028

(8,698)

n.m.

24,317

(20,147)

n.m.

Non-controlling interests

2,348

691

239.8%

728

(825)

n.m.

57,376

(8,007)

n.m.

25,045

(20,972)

n.m.

n.m. - not meaningful

Additional Information

Group

6M 2019

6M 2018

Change

2Q 2019

2Q 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

US$'000

US$'000

(%)

EBITDA

Profit from operations

47,795

99,791

(52.1%)

26,384

56,461

(53.3%)

Depreciation and amortisation

33,749

34,151

(1.2%)

16,367

17,481

(6.4%)

EBITDA

81,544

133,942

(39.1%)

42,751

73,942

(42.2%)

EBITDA margin

27.8%

42.3%

29.8%

40.8%

First Resources Limited

2 of 18

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

Company

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Bearer plants

627,670

613,020

-

-

Plasma receivables

57,420

46,401

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

342,300

327,403

3,874

4,517

Land use rights

46,425

45,892

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

727,081

481,587

Goodwill

82,960

81,013

-

-

Other intangible assets

20,970

20,515

-

-

Unquoted investment at FVTPL

5,775

5,775

5,775

5,775

Derivative financial assets

-

1,028

-

1,028

Tax recoverable

60,812

45,328

-

-

Deferred tax assets

60,453

54,702

-

-

Loan to subsidiary

-

-

124,125

367,410

Other non-current assets

486

369

-

-

Total non-current assets

1,305,271

1,241,446

860,855

860,317

Current assets

Biological assets

17,596

17,183

-

-

Plasma receivables

1,511

4,525

-

-

Inventories

86,841

97,562

-

-

Trade receivables

38,749

37,392

-

-

Other receivables

2,900

3,425

316

313

Derivative financial assets

778

2,882

211

994

Advances for purchase of property,

27,516

18,870

-

-

plant and equipment

Other advances and prepayments

4,071

3,515

316

359

Prepaid taxes

45,325

44,338

-

-

Restricted cash balances

46,495

44,540

43,598

42,718

Cash and cash equivalents *

43,559

55,359

860

4,028

Total current assets

315,341

329,591

45,301

48,412

Total assets

1,620,612

1,571,037

906,156

908,729

  • As at 30 June 2019, the Group has bank overdrafts amounting to US$69.5 million (31 December 2018: US$57.1 million) which have been netted against cash at banks as the Group has the legal rights to set off the overdrafts against the cash at banks, which are with the same banks.

First Resources Limited

3 of 18

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (continued)

Group

Company

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

32,220

28,468

127

40

Other payables and accruals

25,765

31,317

2,314

3,934

Advances from customers

1,661

2,927

-

-

Loans and borrowings from financial

69,962

30,111

45,716

27,582

institutions

Islamic medium term notes

144,774

-

144,774

-

Derivative financial liabilities

53,869

921

53,588

-

Provision for tax

8,274

21,244

786

900

Total current liabilities

336,525

114,988

247,305

32,456

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings from financial

95,247

109,817

90,711

106,795

institutions

Islamic medium term notes

96,453

241,073

96,453

241,073

Derivative financial liabilities

28,773

79,580

28,773

79,580

Provision for post-employment benefits

22,681

21,490

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

20,765

18,074

581

528

Total non-current liabilities

263,919

470,034

216,518

427,976

Total liabilities

600,444

585,022

463,823

460,432

Net assets

1,020,168

986,015

442,333

448,297

EQUITY

Share capital

394,913

394,913

394,913

394,913

Differences arising from restructuring

transactions involving entities under

35,016

35,016

-

-

common control

Other reserves

(89,346)

(115,119)

7,824

12,507

Retained earnings

623,368

617,355

39,596

40,877

Equity attributable to owners of the

963,951

932,165

442,333

448,297

Company

Non-controlling interests

56,217

53,850

-

-

Total equity

1,020,168

986,015

442,333

448,297

First Resources Limited

4 of 18

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

  • amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
  • amount repayable after one year

Group

As at 30 Jun 2019

As at 31 Dec 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Total

Secured

Unsecured

Total

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Amount repayable in

one year or less, or

2,167

212,569

214,736

2,529

27,582

30,111

on demand

Amount repayable

4,536

187,164

191,700

3,022

347,868

350,890

after one year

Total

6,703

399,733

406,436

5,551

375,450

381,001

Details of any collateral

Certain of the Group's bearer plants, land use rights and property plant and equipment are pledged to secure facilities from financial institutions.

As at 30 June 2019, the Group has undrawn committed unsecured credit facilities available of US$100.0 million, which may be utilised for the Group's general corporate purposes.

Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the Group has obtained additional committed unsecured credit facilities of US$230.0 million, which is available to be drawn down from February to June 2020 and may be utilised for the partial or full refinancing of the Islamic medium term notes due in June 2020 as well as the Group's general corporate purposes.

First Resources Limited

5 of 18

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
