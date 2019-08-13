First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - News Release

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200415931M) (Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

First Resources achieves net profit of US$29.3 million in 1H2019 amidst weakness in palm oil prices

Declares an interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share

1H2019 results impacted by weak palm oil prices amidst macro challenges

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (6 months ended 30 June)

US$' million 1H2019 1H2018 Change Sales 293.0 316.6 (7.4%) Gross Profit 84.7 141.9 (40.4%) EBITDA(1) 81.5 133.9 (39.1%) Net Profit(2) 29.3 63.7 (54.0%)

Profit from operations before depreciation and amortisation. Profit attributable to owners of the Company.

Singapore, 14 August 2019 - First Resources Limited ("First Resources" or the "Group"), today announced a net profit of US$29.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019") on the back of US$293.0 million in sales. EBITDA came in at US$81.5 million, 39.1% lower as compared to a year ago. The Group's half-yearperformance was impacted by weakness in palm oil prices as well as decline in production volumes.

Production volumes and yields came off from a high base in 1H2018. The Group harvested

1.5 million tonnes of fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") in 1H2019, a year-on-year decline of 8.1%, with FFB yield coming in at 7.3 tonnes per hectare in 1H2019 as compared to 8.3 tonnes in 1H2018. Crude palm oil ("CPO") production also fell 10.3% to 348,102 tonnes in 1H2019, with CPO yield at 1.7 tonnes per hectare as compared to 1.9 tonnes a year ago.

As at 30 June 2019, the Group has maintained its healthy balance sheet position with net gearing ratio at 0.31 times and cash and bank balances of US$90.1 million.