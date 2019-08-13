Log in
First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - News Release

08/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200415931M) (Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

First Resources achieves net profit of US$29.3 million in 1H2019 amidst weakness in palm oil prices

  • Declares an interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share
  • 1H2019 results impacted by weak palm oil prices amidst macro challenges

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (6 months ended 30 June)

US$' million

1H2019

1H2018

Change

Sales

293.0

316.6

(7.4%)

Gross Profit

84.7

141.9

(40.4%)

EBITDA(1)

81.5

133.9

(39.1%)

Net Profit(2)

29.3

63.7

(54.0%)

  1. Profit from operations before depreciation and amortisation.
  2. Profit attributable to owners of the Company.

Singapore, 14 August 2019 - First Resources Limited ("First Resources" or the "Group"), today announced a net profit of US$29.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019") on the back of US$293.0 million in sales. EBITDA came in at US$81.5 million, 39.1% lower as compared to a year ago. The Group's half-yearperformance was impacted by weakness in palm oil prices as well as decline in production volumes.

Production volumes and yields came off from a high base in 1H2018. The Group harvested

1.5 million tonnes of fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") in 1H2019, a year-on-year decline of 8.1%, with FFB yield coming in at 7.3 tonnes per hectare in 1H2019 as compared to 8.3 tonnes in 1H2018. Crude palm oil ("CPO") production also fell 10.3% to 348,102 tonnes in 1H2019, with CPO yield at 1.7 tonnes per hectare as compared to 1.9 tonnes a year ago.

As at 30 June 2019, the Group has maintained its healthy balance sheet position with net gearing ratio at 0.31 times and cash and bank balances of US$90.1 million.

First Resources Limited

Page 1 of 2

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share for the current financial year ending 31 December 2019, which will be payable on 12 September 2019.

Mr Ciliandra Fangiono, CEO of First Resources, said: "Palm oil prices have been weighed down by uncertainties in the macro environment brought on by the ongoing US-Chinatrade tensions as well as pressures from other competing vegetable oils. However, CPO price affordability and Indonesia's biodiesel mandate is expected to be supportive of demand.

Looking ahead, the Group expects production to pick up seasonally in the second half of the year."

-- END --

About First Resources Limited

First Resources Limited is one of the leading palm oil producers in the region, managing more than 200,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and 15 palm oil mills across the Riau, East Kalimantan and West Kalimantan provinces of Indonesia.

The Group's primary activities are cultivating oil palms, harvesting the fruits and milling them into crude palm oil ("CPO") and palm kernel ("PK") for sale to the local and export markets. With its integrated processing facilities, the Group also processes its CPO and PK into higher value palm-based products such as biodiesel, refined, bleached and deodorised ("RBD") olein, RBD stearin, palm kernel oil and palm kernel expeller.

First Resources is committed to sustainable palm oil production. As part of its business strategy, the Group will focus on growing and maintaining its high quality plantation assets in a responsible manner.

For more information, please visit www.first-resources.com.

For enquiries, please contact:

August Consulting

First Resources Limited

Janice Ong, janiceong@august.com.sg

Tan Xiao Han, xiaohan.tan@first-resources.com

Wrisney Tan, wrisneytan@august.com.sg

Tel: +65 6602 0200

Tel: +65 6733 8873

First Resources Limited

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
