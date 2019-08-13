First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - News Release

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share for the current financial year ending 31 December 2019, which will be payable on 12 September 2019.
Mr Ciliandra Fangiono, CEO of First Resources, said: "Palm oil prices have been weighed down by uncertainties in the macro environment brought on by the ongoing US-Chinatrade tensions as well as pressures from other competing vegetable oils. However, CPO price affordability and Indonesia's biodiesel mandate is expected to be supportive of demand.
Looking ahead, the Group expects production to pick up seasonally in the second half of the year."
About First Resources Limited
First Resources Limited is one of the leading palm oil producers in the region, managing more than 200,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and 15 palm oil mills across the Riau, East Kalimantan and West Kalimantan provinces of Indonesia.
The Group's primary activities are cultivating oil palms, harvesting the fruits and milling them into crude palm oil ("CPO") and palm kernel ("PK") for sale to the local and export markets. With its integrated processing facilities, the Group also processes its CPO and PK into higher value palm-based products such as biodiesel, refined, bleached and deodorised ("RBD") olein, RBD stearin, palm kernel oil and palm kernel expeller.
First Resources is committed to sustainable palm oil production. As part of its business strategy, the Group will focus on growing and maintaining its high quality plantation assets in a responsible manner.
