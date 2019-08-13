Log in
FIRST RESOURCES LTD

(FRLD)
  Report  
First Resources : 2Q2019 Results - Presentation

0
08/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

First Resources Limited

Second Quarter 2019

Results Presentation

14 August 2019

Delivering Growth and Returns

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

3

Financial Performance

4

Operational Performance

9

Group Updates

14

Executive Summary - 6M2019

  • Financial Performance impacted by weak palm oil prices
    • Net profit came in at US$29.3 million, a decrease of 54.0%
    • EBITDA came in at US$81.5 million, a decrease of 39.1%
    • Overall results impacted by weakness in market palm oil prices, with average CPO prices (FOB Indonesia basis) US$140 per tonne lower as compared to a year ago
  • Production moderated against strong performance last year
    • Fresh fruit bunches (FFB) harvested decreased by 8.1%
    • Correspondingly, CPO production volumes declined by 10.3%
    • Production came in lower relative to the strong production in 6M2018
  • Dividend
    • Declared interim dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per share
    • Equivalent to 25% of interim net profit

-3-

Financial Performance

Income Statement Highlights

US$' million

6M2019

6M2018

Change

2Q2019

2Q2018

Change

Sales

293.0

316.6

(7.4%)

143.4

181.0

(20.8%)

Cost of sales

(208.4)

(174.6)

19.3%

(97.0)

(102.4)

(5.3%)

Gross profit

84.7

141.9

(40.4%)

46.4

78.6

(41.0%)

EBITDA(1)

81.5

133.9

(39.1%)

42.8

73.9

(42.2%)

Net profit(2)

29.3

63.7

(54.0%)

17.0

35.9

(52.8%)

Gross profit margin

28.9%

44.8%

32.4%

43.4%

EBITDA margin

27.8%

42.3%

29.8%

40.8%

  • Overall results reflect the effects of lower average selling prices
  • Margins for 6M2019 were also impacted by increased purchases of palm oil products from third parties
  1. Profit from operations before depreciation and amortisation
  2. Profit attributable to owners of the Company

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 630 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 195 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 2 439 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Shin Ein Ng Independent Director
Cheong Kwee Teng Independent Director
Beng Kee Ong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST RESOURCES LTD0.00%1 748
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%7 659
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 318
AAK59.70%5 195
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD20.00%2 756
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 430
