First Resources : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED Company Registration No. 200415931M (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of First Resources Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Level 3, Room 304, Suntec City, Singapore 039593 on Monday, 29 April 2019 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1.To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Auditor's Report thereon. (Resolution 1) 2.To declare a final dividend of 2.00 Singapore cents (S$0.0200) (one-tier,tax-exempt) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: Final dividend of S$0.0215 and special dividend of S$0.0340). (Resolution 2) 3a. To re-elect the following Directors of the Company retiring pursuant to Regulations 103 and 109 of the Constitution of the Company and Rule 720(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"): Mr Ong Beng Kee (Retiring under Regulation 103) (Resolution 3) Mr Chang See Hiang (Retiring under Regulation 109) (Resolution 4) Mr Ciliandra Fangiono (Retiring under Rule 720(5)) (Resolution 5) [See Explanatory Note (i)] 3b. To note the retirement of Ms Ng Shin Ein pursuant to Regulation 103 of the Constitution of the Company at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. [See Explanatory Note (ii)] 4.To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$413,333 for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: S$460,000). (Resolution 6) 5.To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as the Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 7) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 6.To transact any other ordinary business which may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: 7.Authority to issue shares That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (a)(i) issue shares in the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or (ii)make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (b)(notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: (1)the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (2)(subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (a)new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; (b)new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution; and (c)any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares; (3)in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and (4)unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. [See Explanatory Note (iii)] (Resolution 8) 8.Proposed renewal of the IPT Mandate That: (a)approval be and is hereby given for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, for the Company, its subsidiaries, its target associated companies and corporations which become the Company's subsidiaries or target associated companies (the "Group") or any of them to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of Interested Person Transactions as described in the Appendix to this Notice of AGM dated 5 April 2019 (the "Appendix") with any party who is of the class of Interested Persons as described in the Appendix provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the Review Procedures for such Interested Person Transactions as set out in the Appendix (the "IPT Mandate"); (b)the approval given for the IPT Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; and (c)the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including but not limited to the execution of all such documents as may be required) as they may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the IPT Mandate and/or this Resolution. [See Explanatory Note (iv)] (Resolution 9) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 9.Proposed adoption of the Share Purchase Mandate That: (a)for the purposes of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 of Singapore (the "Companies Act"), the exercise by the Directors of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Limit (defined below), at such price(s) as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time up to the Maximum Price (defined below), whether by way of: (i)an on-market purchase ("Market Purchase") effected on the SGX-ST through the ready market, which may be transacted through one or more duly licensed stock brokers appointed by the Company for the purpose; and/or (ii)an off-market purchase ("Off-MarketPurchase") effected pursuant to an equal access scheme in accordance with Section 76C of the Companies Act; and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations, including but not limited to, the provisions of the Companies Act and the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Purchase Mandate"); (b)unless varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution relating to the Share Purchase Mandate and expiring on: (i)the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held or required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; (ii)the date on which the authority conferred by the Share Purchase Mandate is revoked or varied by Shareholders in a general meeting; or (iii)the date on which the Share Purchase has been carried out to the full extent mandated, whichever is the earliest; (c)in this Resolution relating to the Share Purchase Mandate: "Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of the Shares over the last five (5) Market Days, on which transactions in the Shares were recorded, immediately before the day on which the purchase or acquisition of Shares was made, and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five (5) Market Days. "Highest Last Dealt Price" means the highest price transacted for a Share as recorded on the Market Day on which there were trades in the Shares immediately preceding the day of the making of the offer pursuant to the Off-Market Purchase. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING "day of the making of the offer" means the day on which the Company announces its intention to make an offer for the purchase of Shares from Shareholders, stating the purchase price (which shall not be more than the Maximum Price calculated on the foregoing basis) for each Share and the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting the Off-Market Purchase. "Market Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities; "Maximum Limit" means that number of Shares representing not more than 10% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) as at the date of the resolution passed in relation to the Share Purchase Mandate, unless the Company has, at any time during the Relevant Period, reduced its share capital in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, in which event the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be taken to be the total number of issued Shares as altered after such capital reduction (excluding any treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, as may be held by the Company from time to time); "Maximum Price" in relation to a Share to be purchased, means the purchase price (excluding brokerage, stamp duties, commission, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) not exceeding: (i)in the case of a Market Purchase, 105% of the Average Closing Price; and (ii)in the case of an Off-Market Purchase pursuant to an equal access scheme, 120% of the Highest Last Dealt Price; and "Relevant Period" means the period commencing from the date of the resolution passed in relation to the Share Purchase Mandate and expiring on the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held or is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; (d)any Share that is purchased or otherwise acquired by the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate shall, at the discretion of the Directors of the Company; either be cancelled or held in treasury and dealt with in accordance with the Companies Act; and This is an excerpt of the original content. 